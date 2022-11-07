  • Home
  • /
  • Santa Ana
  • /
  • Avatar Coffee Roasters - 1951 East Dyer Road, Suite B
Main picView gallery

Avatar Coffee Roasters 1951 East Dyer Road, Suite B

review star

No reviews yet

1951 East Dyer Road, Unit B

Santa Ana, CA 92705

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Iced Vanilla Latte
Sausage, Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Iced Matcha Latte

Brewed Coffee

Drip Coffee - served until Noon

$3.50+

Medium Roast - Guatemala Huehuetenango Los Dos Socios

AeroPress

$4.00

8 oz - Brewed to order

AeroPress Shot

$4.00

Espresso

Double Shot

$3.00

Hot Americano

$3.50+

Iced Americano

$3.50+

Macchiato

$3.75

Cortado

$4.00

5 oz

Cappuccino

$4.00

8 oz

Hot Latte

$4.00+

Iced Latte

$4.50+

Hot Vanilla Latte

$4.50+

Iced Vanilla Latte

$5.00+

Hot Rose Latte

$4.50+

Iced Rose Latte

$5.00+

Hot Cardamom Vanilla Latte

$4.50+

Iced Cardamom Vanilla Latte

$5.00+

Espresso Tonic

$6.00

Hot Mocha

$5.00+

Iced Mocha

$5.50+

Hot Caramel Latte

$5.00+

Iced Caramel Latte

$5.50+

Iced Drinks

Nitro Cold Brew

$6.50+

Kyoto Cold Brew

$5.00+

Iced Tea

$2.75+

Mocktail-Faux 75

$5.00

Mocktail-Blackberry Mojito

$5.00

Loose Leaf Tea

Hugo Grey - Hot Tea

$2.75+

Black Blend - malty, scotch-like Yunnan black tea and essential oil of bergamot

Jasmine Bai Hao - Hot Tea

$2.75+

Scented Green - jasmine scented green tea

Champagne Long Kou - Hot Tea

$2.75+

Oolong - known as dongfang meiren or "eastern beauty"

Rainier - Hot Tea

$2.75+

Tisane Blend - organic peppermint leaf and organic lemongrass

Bouquet - Hot Tea

$2.75+

Tisane - whole chamomile flower, peppermint and lemongrass blend

Currant - Hot Tea

$2.75+

Tisane Blend - organic black currants, hibiscus petals, lemongrass stalk, and long-cut rooibos.

Ma Wei Moonlight - Hot Tea

$4.00+

White - shade dried white tea

Zi Ran Smoke - Hot Tea

$4.00+

Tea Latte

Hot Masala Chai Latte

$4.50+

Iced Masala Chai Latte

$5.00+

Hot Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Hot Rose Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Iced Rose Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Misc. Beverages

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Chocolate Milk

$4.50+

Milk - Cold

$3.00+

Milk - Hot

$2.50+

Cup of Water

$0.00+

Cup of Ice

$0.00+

Lemonade

$3.50+Out of stock

Affogato

$7.00

Orange Juice 12oz

$2.50

Roasted Coffee

Nirvana Blend

$20.00

Light/Medium Roast 285 grams White Sugar • Black Tea • Mild Fruits • Citrus Acidity • Medium Body • Balanced

Jeevan Blend

$19.50

Medium/Dark Roast 285 grams Caramel • Dark Chocolate • Cherry • Mild Acidity • Heavy Body • Balanced

Decaf Colombia - Swiss Water Process

$20.00

Medium Roast 285 grams Nutty • Chocolate • Smooth

Costa Rica Hacienda Sonora Bourbon Honey

$22.00

Light Roast 285 grams Raspberry Jelly • Dark Chocolate • Graham Cracker • Honied Sweetness • Bright Acidity

Guatemala Huehuetenango Los Dos Socios

$21.00

Light/Medium Roast 285 grams Milk Chocolate • Berries • Citrus Acidity • Light Body

Uganda Mt. Elgon Bufumbo Organic Farmers Association

$21.00

Light/Medium Roast 285 grams Molasses • Black Tea • Dried Fruit • Almond • Creamy Mouthfeel

Colombia Juan Pablo Carbonic Macerated Natural 225 grams

$21.00

Light Roast 225 grams Tropical Fruits • Pineapple • Black Cherry • Raspberry Acidity • Medium Body • Juicy

Toast

Avocado Toast

$8.00

country bread, avocado, arugula, cherry tomatoes, micro-greens

Ricotta and Jam Toast

$6.00

country bread, ricotta, blackberry jam, raspberries, mint

Sandwich

Sausage, Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

brioche bun, egg, sausage, cheddar cheese, arugula, chipotle gourmaise

House Sandwich

$10.00

country bread, turkey, tomato, romaine lettuce, mayonnaise and mustard

Veggie Sandwich

$8.00

country bread, roasted red pepper or regular hummus, avocado, spinach, cucumber, tomato

BLT Sandwich

$9.00

country bread, bacon, lettuce, tomato

Ham & Swiss Bagel Sandwich

$9.00Out of stock

Plain or everything bagel, swiss cheese, black forest ham with mayonnaise and mustard

Bacon, Egg And Cheese

$10.00Out of stock

Shareable Bites

Charcuterie board

$24.00

italian dry salame, prosciutto, parmigiano reggiano, aged gouda, french brie, pita chips, blueberries and olives

Caprese salad

$8.00

fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil with balsamic glaze

Cheese, dried fruit and nut board

$22.00

aged gouda, manchego, french brie, dried apricots, smoked roasted almonds and sliced baguette

Bagels

Bagel-Plain

$1.50

Bagel-Everything

$1.75

Bagel-Jalapeno Cheese

$2.00Out of stock

Quiches

Quiche-Lorraine

$7.50Out of stock

Quiche-Roasted Vegetable

$7.50

Quiche-Spinach & Mushroom

$7.50Out of stock

Yogurt

Yogurt Parfait-Banana Granola

$5.00Out of stock

Yogurt Parfait-Blueberry Granola

$6.00

Muffins

Muffin-Blueberry

$4.75

Muffin-Double Chocolate

$4.75

Muffin-Pumpkin

$4.75

Banana Nut Muffin

$4.75Out of stock

Croissants

Croissant-Butter

$3.00

Croissant-Chocolate

$5.00Out of stock

Croissant-Pretzel

$5.00

Croissant-Chocolate Pretzel

$6.50Out of stock

Croissant-Ham & Cheese

$6.00Out of stock

Croissant-Almond

$6.00Out of stock

Danish

Danish-Guava Cheese

$5.00Out of stock

Scones

Scone-Blueberry

$5.50Out of stock

Scone-Cranberry Orange

$5.00

Scone-Pumpkin

$5.00

Cookie

Chocolate Chip

$3.50Out of stock

Dough by Miss Lilly

Vegan Brownie w/ Buttercream

$4.50Out of stock

Vegan Brownie

$4.25Out of stock

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

Dark Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

Cookie Dough Pop

$3.50Out of stock

Peanut Butter Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

Boar's Head

Traditional Hummus

$5.10

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

$5.10

Manchego 6oz

$9.38

Aged Gouda 8oz

$10.58

Parmigiano Reggiano 7oz

$12.00

Fermensch

Bloom 12oz Cans

$6.00

Dry Hopped Pear 12oz Cans

$6.00

Granola

Gluten Free Granola

$12.00

Juice

Orange Juice 12oz

$2.50Out of stock

Vive Organic Immunity Boost Original

$4.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Natural Wine, Craft Beer, Speciality Coffee and much more!

Location

1951 East Dyer Road, Unit B, Santa Ana, CA 92705

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Rafael's Pizza - Santa Ana
orange star4.2 • 649
128 W MacArthur Blvd Santa Ana, CA 92707
View restaurantnext
Hunter's Cafe and Bakery - 31 East MacArthur Crescent Suite 101
orange starNo Reviews
31 East MacArthur Crescent Suite 101 Santa Ana Heights, CA 92707
View restaurantnext
Baked Dessert Bar - Tustin - Tustin/Irivine
orange starNo Reviews
2423 Park Ave Tustin, CA 92782
View restaurantnext
Sal's Pizzeria - Home of the Grandma Pie
orange starNo Reviews
2459 Park Ave Tustin, CA 92782
View restaurantnext
Lucille's Smokehouse BBQ - Food Truck - #100
orange starNo Reviews
2550 Park Ave. Tustin, CA 92782
View restaurantnext
Apola Greek Grill - 16569 Von Karman Ave
orange starNo Reviews
16569 Von Karman Ave Irvine, CA 92606
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Santa Ana

Tacos Gavilan - Santa Ana
orange star4.6 • 3,263
1258 E 17TH ST SANTA ANA, CA 92701
View restaurantnext
Shabu Shabu Bar
orange star4.5 • 2,259
1945 E 17th St Santa Ana, CA 92705
View restaurantnext
Detention
orange star4.6 • 2,148
220 E 4th St Santa Ana, CA 92701
View restaurantnext
The Chicken Rice
orange star4.8 • 1,731
201 E 4th Street Santa Ana, CA 92701
View restaurantnext
DonerG - Santa Ana
orange star4.5 • 1,403
121 E Memory Ln Santa Ana, CA 92705
View restaurantnext
Cali Tacos - Santa Ana
orange star4.3 • 1,273
1631 E 17th St #I Santa Ana, CA 92705
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Santa Ana
Tustin
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Orange
review star
Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)
Irvine
review star
Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)
Anaheim
review star
Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)
Garden Grove
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Costa Mesa
review star
Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Stanton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston