Avenida Brazil Churrascaria Steakhouse - Clear Lake
201 West Bay Area Blvd
Webster, TX 77598
Entree, Family Meals & Feasts
Celebration Feast for 4
Celebration Feast Includes: 1LB Bottom Sirloin, 1LB Picanha, 1LB Garlic Chicken Legs, 1LB Smoked Sausage, 1LB Shrimp, Brazilian Salad, 12 Parmesan Cheese Breads, 24 OZ Au Gratin Potatoes, 4 Fried Bananas, 24 OZ Garlic Rice, 4 Slices of Ny Style Cheesecake or Chocolate Mousse Cake
Celebration Feast (half order)
Celebration Feast (HALF ORDER): 8OZ Bottom Sirloin, 8OZ Picanha, 8OZ Garlic Chiken Legs, 8OZ Smoked Sausage, 8OZ Shrimp, Brazilian Salad, 6 Parmesan Cheese Breads, 12OZ Au Gratin Potatoes, 2 Fried Bananas, 12OZ Garlic Rice, 2 Slices of NYStyle Cheesecake or Chocolate Mousse Cake.
Family Meal: The Big Mixed Grill
Three pounds of grilled steak!! The Big Mixed Grill Includes: 1LB Bottom Sirloin, 1LB Picanha, 1LB Ribeye, 20OZ Garlic Rice, 4 Fried Bananas, 24OZ Au Gratin Potatoes. Steaks are grilled on our Brazilian rotisserie at 700 degrees.
Grilled Steak Entree - 1 Meal
Individual meal. Includes 8OZ Grilled Picanha/Top Sirloin steak, 3.5OZ Garlic Rice, 3.5OZ Au Gratin Potatoes, 1 Fried Bananas.
Family Meal: Picanha Steak for 4
Brazil's specialty steak! Includes: 2LB Picanha/Top Sirloin Steak, 24OZ Garlic Rice, 4 Fried Bananas, 24OZ Au Gratin Potatoes. Steaks are grilled on our Brazilian rotisserie at 700 degrees. Meal is for 3-4 people.
Family Meal: Picanha Steak for 2
Meal for two. Includes: 1LB Picanha/Top Sirloin Steak, 12OZ Garlic Rice, 2 Fried Bananas, 12OZ Au Gratin Potatoes. Steaks are grilled on our Brazilian rotisserie at 700 degrees. Perfect for small celebrations.
Family Meal:Bottom Sirloin for 4
Chef Vanderlei's favorite steak with lots of flavor. Includes: 2LB Bottom Sirloin Steak, 24OZ Garlic Rice, 4 Fried Bananas, 24OZ Au Gratin Potatoes. Steaks are grilled on our Brazilian rotisserie at 700 degrees. Meal is for 3-4 people.
Family Meal: Bottom Sirloin for 2
Meal for two. Includes: 1LB Bottom Sirloin Steak, 12OZ Garlic Rice, 2 Fried Bananas, 12OZ Au Gratin Potatoes. Steaks are grilled on our Brazilian rotisserie at 700 degrees. Meal is for 2 people - perfect for small celebrations or just a night in.
Family Meal: Ribeye Steak for 4
Steak with rich marbling! Includes: 2LB Ribeye, 24OZ Garlic Rice, 4 Fried Bananas & 24OZ Au Gratin Potatoes. Steaks are grilled on our Brazilian rotisserie at 700 degrees. Meal is for 3-4 people.
Family Meal: Ribeye Steak for 2
Meal for two. Includes: 1LB Ribeye Steak, 12OZ Garlic Rice, 2 Fried Bananas, 12OZ Au Gratin Potatoes. Steaks are grilled on our Brazilian rotisserie at 700 degrees. Meal is for 2 people - perfect for small celebrations.
Family Meal: Filet Mignon for 4
Tender and Buttery. Includes: 2LB Filet Mignon, 24OZ Garlic Rice, 4 Fried Bananas, 24OZ Au Gratin Potatoes. Steaks are grilled on our Brazilian rotisserie at 700 degrees. Meal is for 3-4 people.
Family Meal: Filet Mignon for 2
Meal for two. Includes: 1LB Filet Mignon, 12OZ Garlic Rice, 2 Fried Bananas, 12OZ Au Gratin Potatoes. Steaks are grilled on our Brazilian rotisserie at 700 degrees. Perfect for small celebrations.
Send Love - Sponsor A Meal for 1
You can send love in our community!! For every $10 you give, we will deliver a freshly made Avenida Brazil individual boxed meals for our local Front Line heroes in healthcare or first responders. We have delivered more than 800 meals-THANK YOU for contributing! Meal contributions are not deductible as charitable contributions for federal income tax purposes.
Send Love - Sponsor 30 Meals
You can send love in our community!! For every $300 you give, we will deliver 10 freshly made Avenida Brazil individual boxed meals to your favorite local Front Line heroes non profit with a personal thank you card from you. You can select the location. THANK YOU for contributing! Meal contributions are not deductible as charitable contributions for federal income tax purposes.
Send Love - Sponsor 100 Meals
Send love in our community! We will deliver 100 freshly made Avenida Brazil individual boxed meals to your favorite Front Line heroes or non profit. Includes personal thank you, press release, shout out & recognition. You can select the location. YAY! THANK YOU for contributing! Meal contributions are not deductible as charitable contributions for federal income tax purposes.
Butcher Shop - Meat & Seafood By the Pound
Grilled: Texas Kobe Beef 1LB
LIMITED TIME: The MOST tender and delicious cut we offer! 1LB of grilled Heartbrand Texas Kobe New York Strip Steak. Seasoned with raw sea salt, ground pepper and dried herb blend.
Grilled Seafood: Shrimp 1LB
Customer favorite! 1LB Grilled Shrimp marinated in herbs and paprika then grilled on our Brazilian rotisserie grill at 700 degrees. Perfect add on to make your meal a surf and turf!
Raw Seafood: Shrimp 1LB
1LB Raw Shrimp marinated in herbs and paprika. Saute or grill at home - we love adding it as a topper for our steaks or on a pasta! Approx 20-25 pieces per pound.
Grilled Steak: Picanha 1LB
Grilled: 1 pound of prime 21+ day aged picanha / top sirloin steak grilled at 700 degrees on our Brazilian rotisserie grill. Seasoned with sea salt. Very popular cut in Brazil.
Raw Steak: Picanha 1LB
Raw: 1 pound of prime 21+ day wet aged raw picanha / top sirloin steak. Wonderful marbling, includes fat cap for more flavor! Perfect to bring home and grill. Steak is hand cut, trimmed and butchered in Brazilian methods. Accompanied with seasoning.
Grilled Steak:Bottom Sirloin 1LB
Grilled: 1 pound of 21+ day wet aged raw Bottom Sirloin steak grilled at 700 degrees on our Brazilian rotisserie grill. Seasoned with sea salt.
Raw Steak: Bottom Sirloin 1LB
Raw: 1 pound of 21+ day wet aged raw Bottom Sirloin steak. Flavorful, juicy rich cut. Perfect to bring home and grill. Steak is hand cut, trimmed and butchered in Brazilian methods. Accompanied with seasoning.
Grilled Steak: Ribeye 1LB
Grilled: 1 pound 21+ day wet aged ribeye steak grilled at 700 degrees on our Brazilian rotisserie grill. Seasoned with sea salt and herb spice blend.
Raw Steak: Ribeye 1LB
Raw: 1 pound of raw ribeye. 21+ day wet aged steak is a very juicy and tender cut. Steak is hand cut, trimmed and butchered in Brazilian methods. Accompanied with seasoning.
Grilled Steak: Filet Mignon 1LB
Grilled: 1 pound 21+ day wet aged Filet Mignon steak grilled at 700 degrees on our Brazilian rotisserie grilled. Seasoned with sea salt and herb spice blend. Tender and buttery flavor, lean cut of steak.
Raw Steak: Filet Mignon 1LB
Raw: 1 pound of raw filet mignon steak. 21+ day wet aged steak is a lean and tender cut with buttery flavor. Steak is hand cut, trimmed and butchered in Brazilian methods. Accompanied with seasoning.
Grilled Lamb: Lamb Chops 1LB
Grilled: 1 pound New Zealand lamb Chops marinated in fresh mint and white wine. Grilled at 700 degrees on our Brazilian rotisserie grill.
Raw Lamb: Lamb Chops 1LB
Raw: 1 pound of raw lamb chops marinated in fresh mint and white wine. Lamb chops are hand cut and marinated by expert meat chefs. Perfect for grilling, oven or cooking in a skillet. Accompanied with seasoning.
Grilled: Chicken With Bacon 1LB
Raw: Chicken With Bacon 1LB
Raw: 1 pound of herb chicken breast wrapped with center cut bacon. Perfect for your at home grilling!
Grilled: Garlic Chicken Legs 1LB
Grilled: 1 pound of herb chicken breast wrapped with center cut bacon. Savory flavor of the bacon makes this one of our staples.
Raw: Chicken Legs 1LB
RAW : 1 pound of chicken legs marinated with garlic and herbs.
Grilled: Smoked Sausage 1LB
Grilled: 1 pound of Smoked Pork Sausage is slowly grilled at 700 degrees on our Brazilian rotisserie grills.
Raw: Smoked Sausage 1LB
Raw: 1 pound of smoked Pork Sausage. We love grilling and enjoying with carmelized onions.
Raw: Salmon 1LB
1LB Raw Salmon from Chile. Includes citrus pepper seasoning for cooking at home. Perfect to saute, bake or grill.
Grilled: Salmon 1LB
1LB Grilled Salmon from Chile. Grilled at 700 degrees Brazilian style and seasoned with citrus pepper and sea salt.
Raw: Pork Ribs 1LB
1LB Raw pork ribs marinated white wine, citrus & herbs
Grilled: Pork Ribs 1LB
1LB Pork Ribs marinated white wine, citrus & herbs
Raw Churrasco Grill Pack 5LBS
Raw: Our favorite grill pack - perfect for your next family barbecue!! Includes 1 pound Picanha, 1 pound Ribeye, 2 pounds Chicken Legs, 1 pound Argentinian Pork Sausage for a grand total of 5 pounds! Also includes seasonings. No substitutions.
Sides & Desserts
Bake at Home: Cheese Bread Mix
Bake at home! 16Oz Brazilian Cheese Bread Mix with at home instructions. Pão de queijo or Brazilian cheese bread made with parmesan cheese, yucca flour, milk and eggs. Gluten free. Items needed at home: mini muffin pan (or reg) and non stick spray
Brazilian Cheese Bread 12 Pcs
Pão de queijo or Brazilian cheese bread made with parmesan cheese, yucca flour, milk and eggs. Popular snack in Brazil. Gluten free.
Brazilian Cheese Bread 6 Pcs
Pão de queijo or Brazilian cheese bread made with parmesan cheese, yucca flour, milk and eggs. Popular snack in Brazil. Gluten free.
Brazilian Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Heart of Palm, Tomato, Cucumber and Ranch.
Lobster & Seafood Bisque
Creamy and smooth lobster and seafood bisque. Made with port wine and brandy.
Side: Au Gratin Potatoes
Single serving side dish- 6OZ. Award winning au gratin potatoes with parmesan cheese, roasted potatoes, cream and more cheese!
Side: Garlic Rice
Single serving side dish- 6OZ. Garlic rice. Perfect side to our grilled steaks.
Side: Black Beans
Brazilian style everyday black beans. Simmered with pork ribs and bacon.
Side: Chiles Toreados
Side: Fried Bananas(2)
Single serving side dish- 2 Fried Bananas. Carmelized sweet bananas. Enjoy as a side or as dessert (we recommend adding condensed milk at home!)
Chimmichurri
We love our chimmichurri for the meats or a salad dressing. Fresh parsley, garlic, onion, bell peppers and oil make a fresh flavor accompaniment.
Bruleed Bacon: Sweet & Spicy
Sweet, spicy and savory. Center cut bacon with organic turbinado brown sugar and red pepper flakes.
Grilled Cinnamon Pineapple
To die for! Sweet caramelized cinnamon sliced pineapple grilled at 700 degrees on our Brazilian rotisserie grill. Perfect for dessert (we like it warm and accompanied with ice cream!) or as a side. Prepared cold.
Brazilian Flan
New York Style Cheesecake
Large slice of new york style cheesecake with graham cracker base.
Chocolate Mousse Cake
Layer of white and milk chocolate mousse. Topped with chocolate fudge like icing.
Key Lime Pie
Sweet and tart lime custard on a graham cracker crust. A perfect combination of sour and sweet.
Tres Leches
Vanilla cake soaked in three kinds of milk and six liqueur dessert sauce.
Drinks & Cocktails
Social Distancing Happy Hour
To Go: Traditional Caipirinha
Brazil's favorite cocktail! Made with Brazilian cachaca, fresh lime and sugar. Per TABC, you must have food in your cart to add this item.
To Go: Strawberry Caipirinha
Made with Brazilian cachaca, fresh strawberries, fresh lime and sugar. Per TABC, you must have food in your cart to add this item.
To Go: Tropical Caipirinha
Made with Brazilian cachaca, passion fruit, fresh strawberries, fresh lime & orange and sugar. Per TABC, you must have food in your cart to add this item.
To Go: Gengibre Mule
Vodka, ginger beer, Angostura bitters and fresh lime.
To Go: Santa Catarina Margarita
Tropical flavor bomb! Brazil produces more than 50% of the world's passion fruit. Made with Passion fruit puree, tequila reposado, lime, agave, 03 Brazilian orange liqueur
To Go: House Red Wine Glass
House red wine 6oz. Per TABC, you must have food in your cart to add this item.
To Go: House White Wine Glass
House white wine 6oz. Per TABC, you must have food in your cart to add this item.
To Go: Domestic Beer
Domestic beer. Per TABC, you must have food in your cart to add this item.
Halal Family Meals & Meats
Halal Grilled: Lamb Chops 1LB
HALAL -Grilled: 1 pound Lamb Chops grilled at 700 degrees on our Brazilian rotisserie grill. Seasoned with sea salt and herb spice blend.
Halal Raw Lamb: Lamb Chops 1LB
Raw: 1 pound of raw lamb chops marinated in fresh mint.. Lamb chops are hand cut and marinated by expert meat chefs. Perfect for grilling, oven or cooking in a skillet. Accompanied with seasoning.
Halal Grilled: Shrimp 1LB
paprika then grilled on our Brazilian rotisserie grill at 700 degrees. Perfect add on to make your meal a surf and turf!
Halal Raw Seafood: Shrimp 1LB
1LB Raw Shrimp marinated in herbs and paprika. Saute or grill at home - we love adding it as a topper for our steaks or on a pasta! Approx 20-25 pieces per pound.
Food
Grazing Table (per person)
Grazing Table Add on (per person)
Buffet - Package 2 (non-staffed)
Substitute Au Gratin Potatoes
Added House Made Sauce
Appetizer ($3.00)
Appetizer ($3.50)
Appetizer ($4.00)
Chef Action Station (per station) + fee
Additional Chef
Set Up Curator
Plantain Chip + Dips
Brunch Grazing Table (per person)
Disposable Chaffers + Sternos (each)
Upgraded Silverware (each)
Chef Special - Drop Off (per person)
Buffet - Package One (drop off)
Buffet - Package One (staffed)
Buffet - Package 2 (staffed)
Buffet - Package 3 (drop off)
Buffet - package 3 (staffed)
Substitute Sauteed Asparagus Mix
Lunchboxes - Vegetarian
Lunchboxes - Express
Lunchboxes - Corporate
Lunchboxes - Executive
Lunchboxes - Presidential
Full Size Desserts (each)
Dessert Tray (per person)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
OPEN FOR DINE IN, TO GO & CURBSIDE Avenida Brazil is open to serve you!! Whether you want to enjoy time with your loved ones in the restaurant or at home, we are making sure your safety is our top priority! Please call, chat and stop by- we love hearing from you! Be safe, show love and eat well!
201 West Bay Area Blvd, Webster, TX 77598