Restaurant header imageView gallery

avec river north

review star

No reviews yet

141 W. Erie St.

Chicago, IL 60654

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

small plates

marinated olives

marinated olives

$10.00

a generous portion of our house marinated olives with our wood fire toasted ciabatta

three cheese plate

three cheese plate

$29.00

a selection of three artisanal and farmhouse cheeses served with bread and accoutrements. (all cheese is served with seasonal jam, honeycomb and spiced nuts)

little gem lettuce

$18.00

our fresh little gem lettuce mixed with fresh sliced pears , ubriacone cheese, lavender almonds and tossed in our roasted shallot vinaigrette

chicken liver mousse

chicken liver mousse

$19.00

house made chicken liver accompanied with strawberry balsamic preserves and served with oven toasted crostini's

salt cod brandade

salt cod brandade

$19.00

potato and salted cod brandade baked and served with garlic crostini and chives

medjool dates

medjool dates

$21.00

our signature chorizo-stuffed medjool dates with bacon and piquillo pepper-tomato sauce all prepared in our wood fire oven

cucumber salad

$18.00

greek inspired salad of cucumbers, radishes, pickled peppers and olives tossed in a red wine oregano vinaigrette over whipped feta cheese

roasted salmon with sumac

$29.00

Wood fire roasted salmon served with sumac, walnuts and our house made roasted beet skordalia

wood oven roasted calamari

$26.00

wood oven roasted calamari in bouillabaisse sauce finished with saffron aioli

kale salad

$21.00

marinated fresh kale kale, tossed with house made cherry bomb mojo, black garlic romesco, peaches and manchego cheese

apple and chicory salad

$20.00

fresh sliced apples and chicory served on a bed of pistachio puree and mixed with orange and chives

pasta

sweet corn pappardelle

$24.00

sweet corn stuffed fresh pappardelle, with roasted sungold tomatoes, tarragon and chile

orecchiette

$25.00

our wonderful ear shaped pasta tossed with morcilla sausage ragú, fennel and topped with our seasoned bread crumbs

rigatoni

$23.00

wood fire baked rigatoni ‘cacio e pepe’ with leeks and salted pepper berries

tagliatelle

$35.00

house made pasta tossed with golden tomatoes and slow cooked uni pomodoro, basil and topped with fresh cracked black pepper

pizza and focaccia

mortadella pizza

$27.00

House made dough baked in our wood fire hearth and topped with pickled sweet peppers, pecorino and arugula

kabocha squash pizza

$25.00

house made dough baked in our wood fire hearth and topped with fontina and urfa garlic crisp

anchovy pizza

$25.00

House made dough baked in our wood fire hearth topped with calabrian chili, tomato and parmigiano reggiano

deluxe focaccia

deluxe focaccia

$23.00

our signature wood fire baked focaccia with taleggio cheese, ricotta, truffle oil and fresh herbs

large plates

pork shoulder

$39.00

slow roasted pork shoulder in our hearth wood fire ovens with spanish chorizo broth, manila clams, nora chile, and heirloom tomato

roast chicken

roast chicken

$42.00

hearth roasted half chicken served with pancetta and a charred radicchio- grape panzanella

wood roasted cabbage

$27.00

braised cabbage then wood fire roasted in spiced tomato broth with salted yogurt, walnuts and dill

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

from the award-winning team at one off hospitality, avec river north brings the same warm hospitality and soul-warming, rustic Mediterranean-inspired cuisine chicagoans have come to love on randolph street, to the river north neighborhood. under the culinary direction of james beard award-winning chef, paul kahan and 8-year avec veteran perry hendrix, avec river north will focus on a wider breadth of culinary inspiration featuring flavors, aromas and cuisine of the sun-drenched islands of the mediterranean from greece to spain. the menu features new dishes including an array of oven-fired pizzas, pastas and coastal fish dishes, as well as avec favorites—including the infamous chorizo-stuffed medjool dates, the “deluxe” focaccia and the slow-roasted pork shoulder.

Website

Location

141 W. Erie St., Chicago, IL 60654

Directions

Gallery
avec river north image
avec river north image
avec river north image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bar Goa - 116 West Hubbard Street
orange starNo Reviews
116 West Hubbard Street Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Flight Club - West Wacker
orange starNo Reviews
111 West Wacker Dr Chicago, IL 60601
View restaurantnext
Weber Grill Restaurants - Chicago
orange starNo Reviews
539 North State Street Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Catch 35 - Chicago
orange starNo Reviews
35 W Wacker Dr Chicago, IL 60601
View restaurantnext
Goddess and the Baker- 44 E Grand
orange starNo Reviews
44 East Grand Ave Chicago, IL 60611
View restaurantnext
Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
orange star4.1 • 2,726
216 N Wabash Chicago, IL 60601
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Bavette's Bar & Boeuf
orange star5.0 • 9,548
218 W KINZIE ST Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Gene & Georgetti Chicago
orange star4.4 • 6,622
500 N Franklin St Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Pink Taco - Brandy Truck
orange star4.0 • 3,352
431 N Wells St Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Pink Taco - Chicago (N Wells)
orange star4.0 • 3,352
431 N Wells Street Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Doughnut Vault- Franklin Street
orange star4.5 • 2,951
401 N. Franklin Street Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Brown Bag Seafood Co. - River North
orange star4.7 • 2,682
414 N Wells St Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Portage Park
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Garfield Ridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
River East
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
North Center
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Fulton Market
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Hyde Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Wicker Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
South Loop
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston