Latin American
Steakhouses

Avenida Brazil Churrascaria Steakhouse - Southwest Houston

No reviews yet

$$$

12350 Southwest Freeway,

Stafford, TX 77477

Popular Items

Grilled Steak: Picanha 1LB
Brazilian Cheese Bread 12
To Go: Tradicional Caipirinha

Entree, Family Meal & Feasts

Celebration Feast for 4

Celebration Feast for 4

$150.00

Celebration Feast Includes: 1LB Bottom Sirloin, 1LB Picanha, 1LB Garlic Chicken Legs, 1LB Smoked Sausage, 1LB Shrimp, Brazilian Salad, 12 Parmesan Cheese Breads, 24 OZ Au Gratin Potatoes, 4 Fried Bananas, 24 OZ Garlic Rice, 4 Slices of Ny Style Cheesecake or Chocolate Mousse Cake

Celebration Feast (half order)

Celebration Feast (half order)

$80.00

Celebration Feast (HALF ORDER): 8OZ Bottom Sirloin, 8OZ Picanha, 8OZ Garlic Chiken Legs, 8OZ Smoked Sausage, 8OZ Shrimp, Brazilian Salad, 6 Parmesan Cheese Breads, 12OZ Au Gratin Potatoes, 2 Fried Bananas, 12OZ Garlic Rice, 2 Slices of NYStyle Cheesecake or Chocolate Mousse Cake.

Family Meal: The Big Mixed Grill

Family Meal: The Big Mixed Grill

$98.00

Three pounds of grilled steak!! The Big Mixed Grill Includes: 1LB Bottom Sirloin, 1LB Picanha, 1LB Ribeye, 20OZ Garlic Rice, 4 Fried Bananas, 24OZ Au Gratin Potatoes. Steaks are grilled on our Brazilian rotisserie at 700 degrees.

Grilled Steak Entree - 1 Meal

Grilled Steak Entree - 1 Meal

$18.00

Individual meal. Includes 8OZ Grilled Picanha/Top Sirloin steak, 3.5OZ Garlic Rice, 3.5OZ Au Gratin Potatoes, 1 Fried Banana.

Family Meal: Picanha Steak for 4

Family Meal: Picanha Steak for 4

$65.00

Brazil's specialty steak! Includes: 2LB Picanha/Top Sirloin Steak, 24OZ Garlic Rice, 4 Fried Bananas, 24OZ Au Gratin Potatoes. Steaks are grilled on our Brazilian rotisserie at 700 degrees. Meal is for 3-4 people.

Family Meal: Picanha Steak for 2

Family Meal: Picanha Steak for 2

$36.00

Meal for two. Includes: 1LB Picanha/Top Sirloin Steak, 12OZ Garlic Rice, 2 Fried Bananas, 12OZ Au Gratin Potatoes. Steaks are grilled on our Brazilian rotisserie at 700 degrees. Perfect for small celebrations.

Family Meal:Bottom Sirloin for 4

Family Meal:Bottom Sirloin for 4

$70.00

Chef Vanderlei's favorite steak with lots of flavor. Includes: 2LB Bottom Sirloin Steak, 24OZ Garlic Rice, 4 Fried Bananas, 24OZ Au Gratin Potatoes. Steaks are grilled on our Brazilian rotisserie at 700 degrees. Meal is for 3-4 people.

Family Meal:Bottom Sirloin for 2

Family Meal:Bottom Sirloin for 2

$39.00

Meal for two. Includes: 1LB Bottom Sirloin Steak, 12OZ Garlic Rice, 2 Fried Bananas, 12OZ Au Gratin Potatoes. Steaks are grilled on our Brazilian rotisserie at 700 degrees. Meal is for 2 people - perfect for small celebrations or just a night in.

Family Meal: Ribeye Steak for 4

Family Meal: Ribeye Steak for 4

$89.00

Steak with rich marbling! Includes: 2LB Ribeye, 24OZ Garlic Rice, 4 Fried Bananas & 24OZ Au Gratin Potatoes. Steaks are grilled on our Brazilian rotisserie at 700 degrees. Meal is for 3-4 people.

Family Meal: Ribeye Steak for 2

Family Meal: Ribeye Steak for 2

$48.00

Meal for two. Includes: 1LB Ribeye Steak, 12OZ Garlic Rice, 2 Fried Bananas, 12OZ Au Gratin Potatoes. Steaks are grilled on our Brazilian rotisserie at 700 degrees. Meal is for 2 people - perfect for small celebrations.

Family Meal: Filet Mignon for 4

Family Meal: Filet Mignon for 4

$105.00

Tender and Buttery. Includes: 2LB Filet Mignon, 24OZ Garlic Rice, 4 Fried Bananas, 24OZ Au Gratin Potatoes. Steaks are grilled on our Brazilian rotisserie at 700 degrees. Meal is for 3-4 people.

Family Meal: Filet Mignon for 2

Family Meal: Filet Mignon for 2

$55.00

Meal for two. Includes: 1LB Filet Mignon, 12OZ Garlic Rice, 2 Fried Bananas, 12OZ Au Gratin Potatoes. Steaks are grilled on our Brazilian rotisserie at 700 degrees. Perfect for small celebrations.

Send Love - Sponsor A Meal for 1

Send Love - Sponsor A Meal for 1

$10.00

You can send love in our community!! For every $10 you give, we will deliver a freshly made Avenida Brazil individual boxed meals for our local Front Line heroes in healthcare or first responders. We have delivered more than 800 meals-THANK YOU for contributing! Meal contributions are not deductible as charitable contributions for federal income tax purposes.

Send Love - Sponsor 10 Meals

Send Love - Sponsor 10 Meals

$300.00

You can send love in our community!! For every $300 you give, we will deliver 10 freshly made Avenida Brazil individual boxed meals to your favorite local Front Line heroes non profit with a personal thank you card from you. You can select the location. THANK YOU for contributing! Meal contributions are not deductible as charitable contributions for federal income tax purposes.

Send Love - Sponsor 100 Meals

Send Love - Sponsor 100 Meals

$1,000.00

Send love in our community! We will deliver 100 freshly made Avenida Brazil individual boxed meals to your favorite Front Line heroes or non profit. Includes personal thank you, press release, shout out & recognition. You can select the location. YAY! THANK YOU for contributing! Meal contributions are not deductible as charitable contributions for federal income tax purposes.

Add Plastic Plate & Utensils

Add Plastic Plate & Utensils

Butcher Shop - Meat & Seafood By the Pound

Grilled: Texas Kobe Beef 1LB

$55.00
Raw Churrasco Grill Pack 5LBS

Raw Churrasco Grill Pack 5LBS

$55.00

Raw: Our favorite grill pack - perfect for your next family barbecue!! Includes 1 pound Picanha, 1 pound Ribeye, 2 pounds Chicken Legs, 1 pound Argentinian Pork Sausage for a grand total of 5 pounds! Also includes seasonings. No substitutions.

Grilled Seafood: Shrimp 1LB

Grilled Seafood: Shrimp 1LB

$17.00

Customer favorite! 1LB Grilled Shrimp marinated in herbs and paprika then grilled on our Brazilian rotisserie grill at 700 degrees. Perfect add on to make your meal a surf and turf! *Available halal

Raw Seafood: Shrimp 1LB

Raw Seafood: Shrimp 1LB

$14.00

1LB Raw Shrimp marinated in herbs and paprika. Saute or grill at home - we love adding it as a topper for our steaks or on a pasta! Approx 20-25 pieces per pound. *Available halal.

Grilled Steak: Picanha 1LB

Grilled Steak: Picanha 1LB

$19.00

Grilled: 1 pound of prime 21+ day aged picanha / top sirloin steak grilled at 700 degrees on our Brazilian rotisserie grill. Seasoned with sea salt. Very popular cut in Brazil.

Raw Steak: Picanha 1LB

Raw Steak: Picanha 1LB

$14.00

Raw: 1 pound of prime 21+ day wet aged raw picanha / top sirloin steak. Wonderful marbling, includes fat cap for more flavor! Perfect to bring home and grill. Steak is hand cut, trimmed and butchered in Brazilian methods. Accompanied with seasoning.

Grilled Steak: Bottom Sirloin 1LB

Grilled Steak: Bottom Sirloin 1LB

$24.00

Grilled: 1 pound of 21+ day wet aged raw Bottom Sirloin steak grilled at 700 degrees on our Brazilian rotisserie grill. Seasoned with sea salt.

Raw Steak: Bottom Sirloin 1LB

Raw Steak: Bottom Sirloin 1LB

$18.00

Raw: 1 pound of 21+ day wet aged raw Bottom Sirloin steak. Flavorful, juicy rich cut. Perfect to bring home and grill. Steak is hand cut, trimmed and butchered in Brazilian methods. Accompanied with seasoning.

Grilled Steak: Ribeye 1LB

Grilled Steak: Ribeye 1LB

$28.00

Grilled: 1 pound 21+ day wet aged ribeye steak grilled at 700 degrees on our Brazilian rotisserie grill. Seasoned with sea salt and herb spice blend.

Raw Steak: Ribeye 1LB

Raw Steak: Ribeye 1LB

$23.00

Raw: 1 pound of raw ribeye. 21+ day wet aged steak is a very juicy and tender cut. Steak is hand cut, trimmed and butchered in Brazilian methods. Accompanied with seasoning.

Grilled Steak: Filet Mignon 1LB

Grilled Steak: Filet Mignon 1LB

$34.00

Grilled: 1 pound 21+ day wet aged Filet Mignon steak grilled at 700 degrees on our Brazilian rotisserie grilled. Seasoned with sea salt and herb spice blend. Tender and buttery flavor, lean cut of steak.

Raw Steak: Filet Mignon 1LB

Raw Steak: Filet Mignon 1LB

$26.00

Raw: 1 pound of raw filet mignon steak. 21+ day wet aged steak is a lean and tender cut with buttery flavor. Steak is hand cut, trimmed and butchered in Brazilian methods. Accompanied with seasoning.

Grilled Lamb: Lamb Chops 1LB

Grilled Lamb: Lamb Chops 1LB

$37.00

Grilled: 1 pound New Zealand lamb Chops marinated in fresh mint and white wine. Grilled at 700 degrees on our Brazilian rotisserie grill.

Raw Lamb: Lamb Chops 1LB

Raw Lamb: Lamb Chops 1LB

$29.00

Raw: 1 pound of raw lamb chops marinated in fresh mint and white wine. Lamb chops are hand cut and marinated by expert meat chefs. Perfect for grilling, oven or cooking in a skillet. Accompanied with seasoning.

Grilled: Chicken With Bacon 1LB

Grilled: Chicken With Bacon 1LB

$14.00

Grilled: 1 pound of herb chicken breast wrapped with center cut bacon. Savory flavor of the bacon makes this one of our staples.

Raw: Chicken With Bacon 1LB

Raw: Chicken With Bacon 1LB

$12.00

Raw: 1 pound of herb chicken breast wrapped with center cut bacon. Perfect for your at home grilling!

Grilled: Garlic Chicken Legs 1LB

Grilled: Garlic Chicken Legs 1LB

$12.00

Grilled : 1 pound of chicken legs marinated with garlic and herbs. Delicious and slow cooked on our Brazilian rotisserie grills at 700 degrees.

Raw: Garlic Chicken Legs 1LB

Raw: Garlic Chicken Legs 1LB

$8.00

RAW : 1 pound of chicken legs marinated with garlic and herbs.

Grilled: Smoked Sausage 1LB

Grilled: Smoked Sausage 1LB

$12.00

Grilled: 1 pound of Smoked Pork Sausage is slowly grilled at 700 degrees on our Brazilian rotisserie grills.

Raw: Smoked Sausage 1LB

Raw: Smoked Sausage 1LB

$10.00

Raw: 1 pound of smoked Pork Sausage. We love grilling and enjoying with carmelized onions. Approx 8 pieces per pound.

Raw: Salmon 1LB

$18.00

Grilled: Salmon 1LB

$22.00

Raw: Pork Ribs 1LB

$10.00

Grilled: Pork Ribs 1LB

$15.00

Sides & Desserts

Brazilian Salad

Brazilian Salad

Serves two. Romaine Lettuce, Heart of Palm, Tomato, Cucumber and Ranch.

Bake at Home: Cheese Bread Mix

Bake at Home: Cheese Bread Mix

$8.00

Bake at home! 16Oz Brazilian Cheese Bread Mix with at home instructions. Pão de queijo or Brazilian cheese bread made with parmesan cheese, yucca flour, milk and eggs. Gluten free. Items needed at home: mini muffin pan (or reg) and non stick spray

Lobster & Seafood Bisque

Lobster & Seafood Bisque

Creamy and smooth lobster and seafood bisque. Made with cognac and brandy.

Brazilian Cheese Bread 12

$6.00
Brazilian Cheese Bread 6

Brazilian Cheese Bread 6

$3.00

Pão de queijo or Brazilian cheese bread made with parmesan cheese, yucca flour, milk and eggs. Popular snack in Brazil. Gluten free.

Side: Au Gratin Potatoes

Side: Au Gratin Potatoes

Single serving side dish- 6OZ. Award winning au gratin potatoes with parmesan cheese, roasted potatoes, cream and more cheese!

Side: Garlic Rice

Side: Garlic Rice

Single serving side dish- 6OZ. Garlic rice. Perfect side to our grilled steaks.

Side: Black Beans

Side: Black Beans

Brazilian style everyday black beans. Simmered with pork ribs and bacon.

Side: Chiles Toreados

Sauteed jalepenos, onions and bell peppers with fresh lime. Spicy.

Side: Fried Bananas(2)

Side: Fried Bananas(2)

$4.00

Single serving side dish- 2 Fried Bananas. Carmelized sweet bananas. Enjoy as a side or as dessert (we recommend adding condensed milk at home!)

Chimmichurri 8OZ

Chimmichurri 8OZ

We love our chimmichurri for the meats or a salad dressing. Fresh parsley, garlic, onion, bell peppers and oil make a fresh flavor accompaniment.

Bruleed Bacon: Sweet & Spicy

Bruleed Bacon: Sweet & Spicy

Sweet, spicy and savory. Center cut bacon with organic turbinado brown sugar and red pepper flakes.

Grilled Cinnamon Pineapple

Grilled Cinnamon Pineapple

To die for! Sweet caramelized cinnamon sliced pineapple grilled at 700 degrees on our Brazilian rotisserie grill. Perfect for dessert (we like it warm and accompanied with ice cream!) or as a side. Prepared cold.

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$10.00

Vanilla cake soaked in three kinds of milk and six liqueur dessert sauce.

Chocolate Mousse Cake

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$9.00

Layer of white and milk chocolate mousse. Topped with chocolate fudge like icing.

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

Sweet and tart lime custard on a graham cracker crust. A perfect combination of sour and sweet.

New York Style Cheesecake

New York Style Cheesecake

$9.00

Large slice of new york style cheesecake with graham cracker base.

Brazilian Flan

$10.00

Drinks & Cocktails

Sodas (canned)

Sodas (canned)

$2.00
Brazilian Guarana Soda

Brazilian Guarana Soda

$3.00

Brazil's most popular soda! Guaraná-flavoured (Brazilian plant found in the Amazon) soft drink,

Still & Sparkling Glass Water 1L

Still & Sparkling Glass Water 1L

$6.50
Cerpa Brazilian Beer

Cerpa Brazilian Beer

$3.50

Lager from Brazil

Xingu Black Beer

Xingu Black Beer

$3.50

Brazilian Black Beer

TO GO: Caipiroska Cocktail

TO GO: Caipiroska Cocktail

$8.00

Titos Vodka + Lime + Sugar in to go cup

Caipiroska Cocktail Kit

Caipiroska Cocktail Kit

$50.00

Perfect for your at home bar! Kit includes 4 Cocktails + Metal Shaker + Muddler + Jigger + Recipe

Iced Tea

$3.00

Social Distancing Happy Hour

To Go: Tradicional Caipirinha

$6.00

To Go: Strawberry Caipirinha

$7.00

To Go: Tropical Caipirinha

$7.00

To Go: Gengibre Mule

$6.00

To Go: Margarita

$7.00

To Go: House Red Wine Glass

$5.00

To Go: House White wine Glass

$5.00

To Go: Domestic Beer

$4.00

Halal Family Meals & Meats

Halal Grilled: Lamb Chops 1LB

Halal Grilled: Lamb Chops 1LB

$34.00

HALAL -Grilled: 1 pound Lamb Chops grilled at 700 degrees on our Brazilian rotisserie grill. Seasoned with sea salt and herb spice blend.

Halal Raw Lamb: Lamb Chops 1LB

Halal Raw Lamb: Lamb Chops 1LB

$28.00

Raw: 1 pound of raw lamb chops marinated in fresh mint.. Lamb chops are hand cut and marinated by expert meat chefs. Perfect for grilling, oven or cooking in a skillet. Accompanied with seasoning.

Halal Grilled: Shrimp 1LB

Halal Grilled: Shrimp 1LB

$17.00

Customer favorite! 1LB Grilled Shrimp marinated in herbs and paprika then grilled on our Brazilian rotisserie grill at 700 degrees. Perfect add on to make your meal a surf and turf!

Halal Raw Seafood: Shrimp 1LB

Halal Raw Seafood: Shrimp 1LB

$14.00

1LB Raw Shrimp marinated in herbs and paprika. Saute or grill at home - we love adding it as a topper for our steaks or on a pasta! Approx 20-25 pieces per pound.

FALL WINE SPECIALS

ALCANCE Cabernet Sauvignon

$38.00

STERLING Cabernet Sauvignon

$60.00

STAGS LEAP Cabernet Sauvignon

$80.00

ST FRANCIS Cabernet Sauvignon

$95.00

CAYMUS 1L Cabernet Sauvignon

$145.00

MURPHY GOODE  Merlot

$32.00

STERLING Merlot

$48.00

TWOMEY Merlot

$80.00

CONUNDRUM BLEND 1L Red Blend

$50.00

CONUNDRUM BLEND 750ML Red Blend

$38.00

BERINGER RED QUANTUM Red Blend

$80.00

KAIKEN Malbec

$38.00

TRIVENTO Malbec

$50.00

TIKAL Malbec

$65.00

NOSOTROS,2011 Malbec

$130.00

CAMBRIA Pinot Noir

$38.00

BELLE GLOS LAS ALTURAS Pinot Noir

$60.00

BELLE GLOS CLARK & TELEPHONE Pinot Noir

$75.00

BAR

EF - Beer - $5

$5.00

EF - House Wine - $10

$10.00

EF - Liquor - $9

$9.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12350 Southwest Freeway,, Stafford, TX 77477

Directions

