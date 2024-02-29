Restaurant info

Guests of Avensole’s Restaurant are in for a culinary treat. Avensole offers a charming place to savor eclectic foods and delicious wines in a lively atmosphere. The food and ambiance are unlike any other in Temecula Wine Country. The vibrant setting creates a perfect venue to gather and relax with friends and family while you sip your favorite Avensole wines and enjoy the wide array of craft beers and cocktails offered. Friends can delight in alfresco dining on our lovely Restaurant terrace, which allows guests to experience the perfect pairing of Avensole wines and savory selections in a beautiful open-air setting. We offer a seasonal menu with Chef's specials, and fantastic desserts.