American
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Chicken

Avenue Ale House 825 S Oak Park Ave

452 Reviews

$$

825 S Oak Park Ave

Oak Park, IL 60304

Beer

3 Floyds Alpha King

$7.00

3 Floyds Barbarian Double Hazy

$8.00

3 Floyds Gumball Head Wheat Ale

$7.00

3 Floyds Zombie Dust

$7.00

Allagash White

$7.00

Amstel Light

$5.00

Half Acre Tend Winter

$8.00

Athletic Brewing Run Wild IPA N/A

$6.00

Ayinger

$7.00

Bells Two Hearted

$7.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Brooklyn Lager

$5.00

Bubble Stash

$6.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Cigar City Jai Alai IPA

$7.00

Cigar City Maduro

$7.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Delirium

$12.00

Duvel

$9.00

Edmund Fitzgerald

$6.00

Firestone Walker 805 Blonde Ale

$6.00

Golden Road Mango Cart

$6.00

Off Color Top Shelf

$8.00

Goose Island 312

$6.00

Guinness Irish Stout

$6.00

Hacker-Pschorr

$8.00

Half Acre Bodem

$8.00

Half Acre Daisy Cutter

$7.00

GL Christmas Ale

$7.00

Heineken

$5.00

Destihl PB Porter

$7.00

Kentucky Bourbon Barrel

$10.00

Krombacher Pils

$6.00

Lagunitas IPA

$7.00

Lagunitas Sumpin Sumpin

$7.00

Lakefront New Grist

$7.00

Maplewood Charlatan

$8.50

Maplewood Son of Juice Hazy IPA

$9.00

MGD

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$3.00

Miller High Life

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Modelo Negro

$5.00

PBR

$4.00

Peroni

$6.00

Pilsner Urquell

$6.00

Revolution Anti Hero IPA

$7.00

Sam Adams Just A Haze N/A

$6.00

Smithwicks Red Irish Ale

$5.00

Stella

$6.00

Unibroue La Fin Du Monde

$10.00

Unibroue Maudite Belgian

$10.00

Bells Expedition Stout

$9.00

2 Fools Rose Hard Cider

$8.00

2 Fools Tart Cherry Cider

$8.00

Ace Pineapple

$7.00

Ace PUMPKIN

$7.00

Angry Orchard Cider

$5.00

Destihl Pickle Sour

$7.00

Rekorderlig Mango-Raspberry

$7.00

Rekorderlig Strawberry-Lime

$7.00

Stiegl Radler Grapefruit

$6.00

Strainge Beast Kombucha

$7.00

Woodchuck Amber

$5.00

Destihl PB Porter

$7.00

DRAFT 3 Floyds Gumball Head

$7.00

DRAFT Ace Pineapple Cider

$7.00

DRAFT Alarmist Le Jus

$7.00

DRAFT Allagash White

$7.00

DRAFT Ayinger Hefeweizen

$7.00

DRAFT Bells Amber Ale

$7.00

Draft Black/Blue

$6.00

DRAFT Blue Moon

$6.00

DRAFT Cigar City Jai Alai IPA

$7.00

DRAFT Firestone 805 Blonde Ale

$6.00

DRAFT Golden Road Mango Cart

$6.00Out of stock

DRAFT Goose Island Hazy Hug

$7.00

DRAFT Guinness

$6.00

DRAFT Half Acre Daisy Cutter

$6.00

DRAFT Lagunitas IPA

$6.00

DRAFT Maplewood Son of Juice

$8.50

DRAFT Miller Lite

$4.00

DRAFT Peroni

$6.00

DRAFT Revolution Anti-Hero

$6.00

DRAFT Stella Artois

$6.00

Sample

Hard Seltzer Bucket

$24.00

High Noon

$7.00

Topo Chico Seltzer

$6.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00

White Claw Mango

$5.00

White Claw Raspberry

$5.00

White Claw Watermelon

$5.00

$4 3Floyds Gumballhead

$4.00

$4 Ace Pineapple Cider

$4.00

$4 Around the Bend Vera

$4.00

$4 Blue Moon

$4.00

$4 Cigar City Jai Alai

$4.00

$4 Golden Road Mango Cart

$4.00

$4 Lagunitas IPA

$4.00

$4 Peroni

$4.00

$4 Revolution Anti-Hero

$4.00

$4 Stella Artois

$4.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$8.00

Absolut

$9.00

Absolut Pear

$9.00

Amsterdam Apple

$8.00

Belvedere

$11.00

Ciroc

$12.00

Ciroc Apple

$12.00

Ciroc Coconut

$12.00

Ciroc Mango

$12.00

Ciroc Peach

$12.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$12.00

Ciroc Red Berry

$12.00

Ciroc Watermelon

$12.00

Effen

$9.00

Effen Cucumber

$9.00

Effen Cherry

$9.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Ketel Cucumber Mint

$10.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Smirnoff

$8.50

Smirnoff Blue

$8.50

Smirnoff Vanilla

$8.50

Smirnoff Watermln

$8.50

Stoli

$9.00

Stoli Blue

$9.00

Stoli Citrus

$9.00

Stoli Orange

$9.00

Stoli Razz

$9.00

Stoli Vanilla

$9.00

Titos

$9.00

Van Gogh Espresso

$8.00

Aviation

$10.00

Beefeater

$8.50

Beefeater Pink

$8.50

Bombay

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Well Gin

$8.00

Well Rum

$8.00

Bacardi 151

$10.00

Bacardi Dragon

$9.00

Bacardi Gold

$10.00

Bacardi Light

$9.00

Bacardi Limon

$9.00

Bacardi Raspberry

$9.00

Bacardi Tangerine

$9.00

Blue Chair Bay Banana

$9.00

Blue Chair Bay Mango

$9.00

Blue Chair Bay Pineapple

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Cruzan

$8.00

Don Q Passion

$8.00

Malibu

$8.50

Meyers

$8.50

Mount Gay

$8.00

Well Tequila

$8.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$35.00

21 Seeds Cucumber Jalapeno

$9.00

21 Seeds Grapefruit Hibiscus

$9.00

21 Seeds Orange

$9.00

Casa Dragones

$25.00

Avion Reposado

$10.00

Avion Silver

$9.00

Casamigos Anjeo

$13.00

Casamigos Blanco

$10.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$13.00

Casamigos Reposado

$12.00

Cazadores Reposado

$11.00

Centenario Reposado

$12.00Out of stock

Komos Tequila

$25.00

Corralejo Reposado

$11.00

Corralejo Silver

$10.00

Don Julio 1942

$28.00

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00

Don Julio Primavera

$20.00

Don Julio Reposado

$12.00

Espolon

$9.00

Espolon Resposado

$10.00

Milago Reposado

$11.00

Milagro Silver

$10.00

Patron Anejo

$14.00

Patron Reposado

$12.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Ardbeg Scotch

$12.00

Bulleit Rye

$11.00

Bushmills Black

$9.00

Kentucky Coffee Whiskey

$8.00

Chivas Regal

$9.00

Crown Apple

$9.00

Crown Maple

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Dewars

$9.00

Gentleman Jack

$11.00

Glenfiddich

$12.00

Glenlivet 12

$12.00

Glenmorangie

$12.00

Hell Cat Maggie

$8.00

Jack Apple

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$9.00

Jack Fire

$9.00

Jameson

$8.00

Johnny Black

$13.00

Johnny Red

$11.00

Knappogue

$10.00

Laphroaigh

$12.00

MacCallan 12

$14.00

Oban

$14.00

Paddy's Whiskey

$8.00

Proper Twelve

$9.00

S&C 2nd Glance

$9.00

S&C Bad Sweater

$9.00

S&C Lipservice

$10.00

Well Scotch

$8.00

Well Whiskey

$8.00

Seagram 7

$8.00

Seagram VO

$9.00

Skrewball

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$9.00

Teeling

$9.00

Templeton Rye

$10.00

Tullamore Dew

$8.00

Canadian Club

$8.00

4 Roses SIngle

$11.00

4 Roses

$9.00

Angels Envy

$13.00

Basil Haydens

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$11.00

Dickel No. 12

$9.00

Dickel No. 8

$8.00

Elijah Craig

$9.00

Few Bourbon

$10.00

High West

$9.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Jim Beam Apple

$8.00

Jim Beam Black

$8.00

Jim Beam Honey

$8.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Koval Bourbon

$10.00

Makers 46

$11.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Old Forester

$9.00

Old Grand-Dad

$8.00

Rebel Yell

$8.00

Wild Turkey

$8.00

Wild Turkey 100

$9.00Out of stock

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Woodford Rye

$12.00

Wyoming Bourbon

$8.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$9.00

Aperol

$9.00

Apple Pucker

$8.00

Baileys

$9.00

Black Haus

$9.00

Blackberry Brandy

$8.00

Campari

$9.00

Chambord

$9.00

Christian Bros.

$8.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Courvoisier VS

$11.00

D'usse Cognac

$14.00

Dekuyper Amaretto

$8.00

Drambuie

$9.00

Fernet

$9.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Hennesey VS

$12.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Limoncello

$9.00

Malort

$9.00

Martell VS

$10.00

Remy VSOP

$12.00

Rumchata

$9.00

Sambuca Black

$8.00

Sambuca White

$8.00

Tia Maria

$8.00

Well Brandy BEARS

$6.00

X Rated

$8.00

St. Germain

$9.00

Wine

14 Hands Hot to Trot

$9.00+

Canyon Road Cabernet

$7.50+

Canyon Road Merlot

$7.50+

Canyon Road Pinot Noir

$7.50+

Gascon Malbec

$9.00+

Mark West Pinot Noir

$9.00+

Souverain Cabernet

$9.00+

Canyon Road Chardonnay

$7.50+

Canyon Road Moscato

$7.50+

Canyon Road Pinot Grigio

$7.50+

Canyon Road Sauvignon Blanc

$7.50+

Canyon Road White Zinfandel

$7.50+

Estancia Chardonnay

$9.00+

Nobilo Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00+

Placido Primavera Pinot Grigio

$9.00+

Schmitt Sohne Riesling

$9.00+

Clos Du Bois Rosé Gls

$9.50

Clos Du Bois Rosé BTL

$35.00

LaMarca Prosecco Split

$10.00

Wycliff Brut Glass

$9.00

Wycliff Brut BTL

$28.00

Sangria

Mango Sangria

$7.00

Peach Sangria

$7.00

Raspberry Sangria

$7.00

Red Sangria

$7.00

White Sangria

$7.00

Sangria Pitcher

$24.00

Specialty Cocktails

Around the Rind

$11.00

Avenue Old Fashioned

$11.00

Bourbon Raspberry Sour

$11.00

Butterfly Margarita

$10.00

Dragin' My Tie

$13.00

Garden Party

$12.00

Lemon Aid

$11.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Long Island Top Shelf

$12.00

Michelada

$7.00

Mimosa Pitcher

$22.00

Passion in the Park

$11.00

Raspberry L.I.T Punch

$12.00

Strawberry Gin Fizz

$10.00

Watermelon Mule

$10.00

Shots

Blow Job

$8.00

Cherry Bomb

$9.00

Fireball Shot

$8.00

Goldshlagger

$9.00

Irish Car Bomb

$9.00

Jager

$8.00

Jager Bomb

$10.00

Kamikaze

$8.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$8.00

Mind Eraser

$8.00

O Bomb

$8.00

Oatmeal Cookie Shot

$8.00

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$8.00

Pineapple Upside Down

$8.00

Redhead Slut

$8.00

Rumplmintz Shot

$8.00

Slippery Nipple

$8.00

SoCo Shot

$8.00

Vegas Bomb

$10.00

Washington Apple Shot

$8.00

Bar Snacks

Dozen Oysters

$22.00

served with cocktail sauce and fresh lemon

1/2 Dozen Oysters

$12.00

served with cocktail sauce and fresh lemon

Ahi Tuna Crisps

$13.00

five fried wontons lemon-sriracha aioli, wakame seaweed, chili-marinated ahi tuna

BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders

$11.00

3 per order - coleslaw, garlic aioli

Beef Sliders

$10.00

3 per order - cheddar, pickle, chipotle aioli

Chips N' Dip

$10.00

fresh guacamole and spicy tomatillo

Crispy Buffalo Cauliflower

$9.00

served with bleu cheese dipping sauce

Fried Cheese Curds

$12.00

Served with house-made marinara.

Soft Pretzel Bites

$9.00

served with jalapeno beer cheese

Soup & Salad

Avenue French Onion Soup

$7.00

Guinness Three-Bean Steak Chili

$7.00

Served with raw onions, shredded cheese, and sour cream.

Avenue Chopped

$14.00

Mixed greens, iceberg, tomatoe, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, roasted corn, scallions, avocado, tortilla strips, herb chicken, with citrus dressing

Classic Caesar

$10.00

Crispy romaine, grated parmesan, garlic herb croutons

Grilled Pear & Goat Cheese

$12.00

Radicchio, arugula, grilled pear, goar cheese, candied walnuts, lemon-poppyseed vinaigrette

Spinach & Bacon

$13.00

Baby spinach, bleu cheese crumbles, dried cherries, bacon, candied pecans, shaved red onion, hard boiled egg, warm bacon vinaigrette.

Steak Salad

$14.00

Spinach, shallots, strawberries, toasted walnuts, crumbled feta, raspberry balsamic.

Tuna Nicoise

$16.00

Seared tuna, mixed greens, roasted marble potatoes, cherry tomatoes, green beans, chickpeas, artichokes, lemon tarragon vinaigrette.

Wings

Blackened Wings

$15.00

House-made dry rub. 10 pieces per order.

Buffalo Wings

$15.00

Medium spicy. 10 pieces per order

Twisty Teriyaki Wings

$15.00

Rich 'n bold but packs a punch. 10 pieces per order

Garlic Parmesan Wings

$15.00

Simply yummy. 10 pieces per order

Housemade BBQ Wings

$15.00

Sweet 'n sexy. 10 pieces per order.

Maple Chipotle Wings

$15.00

Smoky with sweet heat. 10 pieces per order

Extreme Heat Wings

$15.00

Dry rub. 10 pieces per order

Plain Wings

$15.00

Boneless Blackened Wings

$13.00

House-made dry rub. 10 pieces per order.

Boneless Buffalo Wings

$13.00

Medium spicy. 10 pieces per order

Boneless Twisty Teriyaki Wings

$13.00

Rich 'n bold but packs a punch. 10 pieces per order

Boneless Garlic Parmesan Wings

$13.00

Simply yummy. 10 pieces per order

Boneless Housemade BBQ Wings

$13.00

Sweet 'n sexy. 10 pieces per order.

Boneless Maple Chipotle Wings

$13.00

Smoky with sweet heat. 10 pieces per order

Boneless Extreme Heat Wings

$13.00

Dry rub. 10 pieces per order

Boneless Plain Wings

$13.00

Shared Plates

Classic Hummus Crudite

$11.00

Garlic-lemon whipped hummus, raw veggies, grilled pita.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$13.00

Served with pita bread.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.00

Served with tortilla chips

Rooftop Nacho Supreme

$13.00

Smoked cheese sauce, pico de gallo, black olives, pickled jalapenos, black bean spread, guacamole, sour cream scallions.

Fried Calamari

$12.00

Served with pickled red onions and lemon-sriaracha aioli.

Potato Skins

$11.00

Cheddar, bacon, green onion, served with sour cream

Smoked Gouda Mac 'n Cheese

$14.00

Adobo chicken, bacon, smoked gouda cheese, buttery bread crumbs.

Quesadilla

$10.00

Cheddar, chihuahua cheese, green onion; served with sour cream and guacamole.

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$12.00

Buffalo chicken, bleu cheese dressing, bleu cheese, mozzarella.

Caprese Flatbread

$11.00

Walnut pesto, heriloom tomato, ovilini mozzarella, fresh basil.

Brisket Flatbread

$14.00

Tomato compote, caramelized onion, braised brisket, smoked mozzarella, arugula, chipotle tabasco.

Tuscan Flatbread

$14.00

Classic hummus, sauteed spinach, red onion, sundried tomato, artichokes, kalamata olives, feta cheese, chili flakes, oregano, herb green dressing.

Plain Flatbread

$11.00

Street Tacos

Baja Tuna Tacos

$15.00

Blackened tuna, shredded romaine, jalapeno-strawberry salsa, avocado-lime aioli. Served with rice and black beans.

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Red cabbage slaw, mango salsa, chipotle aioli. Served with rice and black beans.

Chicken Tinga Tacos

$12.00

Zesty shredded chicken, onion, queso fresco, avocado, cilantro, sour cream. Served with rice and black beans.

Crispy Cod Tacos

$12.00

Guacamole, coleslaw, pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.

Marinated Steak Tacos

$14.00

Caramelized onion and pobalano peppers, queso fresco cheese, avocado slices, cilantro. Served with rice and black beans.

Pulled Pork Tacos

$12.00

Chipotle adobo pulled pork, crushed avocado, peach salsa, pickled onion, cilantro. Served with rice and black beans.

Veggie Tacos

$11.00

Zucchini, red and yellow bell pepper, broccolini, guacamole, queso fresco, cilantro. Served with rice and black beans.

Hand-Helds

Burger Bar

$11.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle.

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Creamy coleslaw, garlic aioli, on a pretzel bun.

Braised Rueben

$14.00

Guinness corned beef, extra swiss, sauerkraut, red russian sauce, on pumpernickel.

Brisket French Dip

$14.00

Braised brisket, muenster, caramelized onion, garlic aioli, giardiniera, au jus, on french loaf.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Coleslaw, arugula, jalapeno aioli, on a brioche bun.

Patty Melt

$13.00

10 oz. grass-fed beef patty, mushrooms, caramelized onion, swiss, cheddar, muenster, thousand island dressing on rye.

Turkey Burger

$14.00

Spinach and feta-stuffed turkey patty, arugula, jalapeno aioli, cucumber tzatziki, on a pretzel bun.

Surf & Turf

1/2 Slab Blackened BBQ Ribs & Mac

$14.00

House-made seasoning and BBQ sauce, smoked gouda mac 'n cheese.

Full Slab Blackened BBQ Ribs & Mac

$26.00

House-made seasoning and BBQ sauce, smoked gouda mac 'n cheese.

16 Oz Ribeye

$36.00

Roasted marble potatoes, sauteed green beans.

Blackened Chicken Fettuccini

$17.00

Alfredo, sundried tomato, parmesan, green onion.

Fish 'N Chips

$15.00

Crispy fried cod, french fries, dill-lemon tartar, fresh lemon wedges.

Herb Roasted Half Amish Chicken

$20.00

Redskin garlic mashed, roasted carrots, charred broccolini, chicken maple jus.

Pan-Seared Salmon

$23.00

7 oz. salmon, roasted marble potatoes, green beans, sun-dried tomato, lemon butter sauce.

Stuffed Cheese Ravioli

$16.00

Vodka cream sauce, fresh basil, parmesan.

Kids

Chicken Strips

$6.00

Served with your choice of fruit, coleslaw, or fries

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Served with your choice of fruit, coleslaw, or fries

Hot Dog

$6.00

Served with your choice of fruit, coleslaw, or fries

Kids Burger

$6.00

Served with your choice of fruit, coleslaw, or fries

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Served with your choice of fruit, coleslaw, or fries

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Served with your choice of fruit, coleslaw, or fries

Kids Fruit

$3.00

Kids Apple Juice

$2.50

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Kids Lemonade

$1.50

Kids Milk

$2.50

Kids OJ

$2.50

Kids Shirley Temple

$1.50

Kids Soda

$1.50

Sides

Coleslaw

$3.00

French Fries

$5.00

Fruit

$5.00

House Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion.

Kids Fruit

$3.00

Mac n Cheese

$7.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Red Skin Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Side Black Beans

$2.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Rice

$2.00

Steamed Mixed Vegetables

$6.00

Broccolini, cauliflower, baby carrots.

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Waffle Fries

$7.00

BBQ Side

$0.75

Beer Cheese Sauce Side

$2.50

Blue Cheese Dressing Side

$0.75

Marinara Sauce Side

$0.75

Mayo Side

$0.75

Ranch Side

$0.75

Ketchup

Mustard

Ranch

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

1000 Island Dressing

$0.75

French Dressing

$0.75

Italian Dressing

$0.75

Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Lemon-Poppyseed Vin

$0.75

Citrus Dressing

$0.75

Desserts

Delicious Red Apple Cheesecake

$7.00

Light cheesecake, caramel, and an apple tartare.

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Milk and Cookies

$7.00

4 chocolate chip cookies and a vanilla milkshake.

Deep Dish Bread Pudding

$7.00

Served with golden raisins and vanilla sauce.

Brownie a la Mode

$7.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

Chocolate Ice Cream

$4.00

Strawberry Ice Cream

$4.00

Kids Ice Cream

$3.00

Kids Cookies

$4.00

Extra Protein

Extra Chicken

$4.00

Extra Steak

$5.00

Extra Shrimp

$6.00

Extra Ahi Tuna

$6.00

Extra Salmon

$6.00

Extra Sauces

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Blackened Sauce

$0.75

Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Cocktail Sauce

$0.75

Extreme Heat

$0.75

Garlic Parmesan Sauce

$0.75

Maple Chipotle Sauce

$0.75

Mayo Side

$0.75

Red Russian Sauce

$0.75

Large Side Lemon Butter Sauce

$2.50

Tartar Sauce

$0.75

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.75

Dressings

1000 Island Dressing

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Citrus Dressing

$0.75

French Dressing

$0.75

Italian Dressing

$0.75

Lemon-Poppyseed Vinaigrette

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Raspberry Balsamic

$0.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSports
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

825 S Oak Park Ave, Oak Park, IL 60304

Directions

Gallery
Avenue Ale House image

