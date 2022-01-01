Avenue Ale House 825 S Oak Park Ave
452 Reviews
$$
825 S Oak Park Ave
Oak Park, IL 60304
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Beer
3 Floyds Alpha King
3 Floyds Barbarian Double Hazy
3 Floyds Gumball Head Wheat Ale
3 Floyds Zombie Dust
Allagash White
Amstel Light
Half Acre Tend Winter
Athletic Brewing Run Wild IPA N/A
Ayinger
Bells Two Hearted
Blue Moon
Brooklyn Lager
Bubble Stash
Bud Light
Budweiser
Cigar City Jai Alai IPA
Cigar City Maduro
Coors Light
Corona
Corona Light
Delirium
Duvel
Edmund Fitzgerald
Firestone Walker 805 Blonde Ale
Golden Road Mango Cart
Off Color Top Shelf
Goose Island 312
Guinness Irish Stout
Hacker-Pschorr
Half Acre Bodem
Half Acre Daisy Cutter
GL Christmas Ale
Heineken
Destihl PB Porter
Kentucky Bourbon Barrel
Krombacher Pils
Lagunitas IPA
Lagunitas Sumpin Sumpin
Lakefront New Grist
Maplewood Charlatan
Maplewood Son of Juice Hazy IPA
MGD
Mich Ultra
Miller High Life
Miller Lite
Modelo Especial
Modelo Negro
PBR
Peroni
Pilsner Urquell
Revolution Anti Hero IPA
Sam Adams Just A Haze N/A
Smithwicks Red Irish Ale
Stella
Unibroue La Fin Du Monde
Unibroue Maudite Belgian
Bells Expedition Stout
2 Fools Rose Hard Cider
2 Fools Tart Cherry Cider
Ace Pineapple
Ace PUMPKIN
Angry Orchard Cider
Destihl Pickle Sour
Rekorderlig Mango-Raspberry
Rekorderlig Strawberry-Lime
Stiegl Radler Grapefruit
Strainge Beast Kombucha
Woodchuck Amber
Destihl PB Porter
DRAFT 3 Floyds Gumball Head
DRAFT Ace Pineapple Cider
DRAFT Alarmist Le Jus
DRAFT Allagash White
DRAFT Ayinger Hefeweizen
DRAFT Bells Amber Ale
Draft Black/Blue
DRAFT Blue Moon
DRAFT Cigar City Jai Alai IPA
DRAFT Firestone 805 Blonde Ale
DRAFT Golden Road Mango Cart
DRAFT Goose Island Hazy Hug
DRAFT Guinness
DRAFT Half Acre Daisy Cutter
DRAFT Lagunitas IPA
DRAFT Maplewood Son of Juice
DRAFT Miller Lite
DRAFT Peroni
DRAFT Revolution Anti-Hero
DRAFT Stella Artois
Sample
Hard Seltzer Bucket
High Noon
Topo Chico Seltzer
White Claw Black Cherry
White Claw Mango
White Claw Raspberry
White Claw Watermelon
$4 3Floyds Gumballhead
$4 Ace Pineapple Cider
$4 Around the Bend Vera
$4 Blue Moon
$4 Cigar City Jai Alai
$4 Golden Road Mango Cart
$4 Lagunitas IPA
$4 Peroni
$4 Revolution Anti-Hero
$4 Stella Artois
Liquor
Well Vodka
Absolut
Absolut Pear
Amsterdam Apple
Belvedere
Ciroc
Ciroc Apple
Ciroc Coconut
Ciroc Mango
Ciroc Peach
Ciroc Pineapple
Ciroc Red Berry
Ciroc Watermelon
Effen
Effen Cucumber
Effen Cherry
Grey Goose
Ketel Cucumber Mint
Ketel One
Smirnoff
Smirnoff Blue
Smirnoff Vanilla
Smirnoff Watermln
Stoli
Stoli Blue
Stoli Citrus
Stoli Orange
Stoli Razz
Stoli Vanilla
Titos
Van Gogh Espresso
Aviation
Beefeater
Beefeater Pink
Bombay
Bombay Sapphire
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Well Gin
Well Rum
Bacardi 151
Bacardi Dragon
Bacardi Gold
Bacardi Light
Bacardi Limon
Bacardi Raspberry
Bacardi Tangerine
Blue Chair Bay Banana
Blue Chair Bay Mango
Blue Chair Bay Pineapple
Captain Morgan
Cruzan
Don Q Passion
Malibu
Meyers
Mount Gay
Well Tequila
Clase Azul Reposado
21 Seeds Cucumber Jalapeno
21 Seeds Grapefruit Hibiscus
21 Seeds Orange
Casa Dragones
Avion Reposado
Avion Silver
Casamigos Anjeo
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Mezcal
Casamigos Reposado
Cazadores Reposado
Centenario Reposado
Komos Tequila
Corralejo Reposado
Corralejo Silver
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Primavera
Don Julio Reposado
Espolon
Espolon Resposado
Milago Reposado
Milagro Silver
Patron Anejo
Patron Reposado
Patron Silver
Ardbeg Scotch
Bulleit Rye
Bushmills Black
Kentucky Coffee Whiskey
Chivas Regal
Crown Apple
Crown Maple
Crown Royal
Dewars
Gentleman Jack
Glenfiddich
Glenlivet 12
Glenmorangie
Hell Cat Maggie
Jack Apple
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Honey
Jack Fire
Jameson
Johnny Black
Johnny Red
Knappogue
Laphroaigh
MacCallan 12
Oban
Paddy's Whiskey
Proper Twelve
S&C 2nd Glance
S&C Bad Sweater
S&C Lipservice
Well Scotch
Well Whiskey
Seagram 7
Seagram VO
Skrewball
Southern Comfort
Teeling
Templeton Rye
Tullamore Dew
Canadian Club
4 Roses SIngle
4 Roses
Angels Envy
Basil Haydens
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Dickel No. 12
Dickel No. 8
Elijah Craig
Few Bourbon
High West
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Apple
Jim Beam Black
Jim Beam Honey
Knob Creek
Koval Bourbon
Makers 46
Makers Mark
Old Forester
Old Grand-Dad
Rebel Yell
Wild Turkey
Wild Turkey 100
Woodford Reserve
Woodford Rye
Wyoming Bourbon
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
Apple Pucker
Baileys
Black Haus
Blackberry Brandy
Campari
Chambord
Christian Bros.
Cointreau
Courvoisier VS
D'usse Cognac
Dekuyper Amaretto
Drambuie
Fernet
Frangelico
Grand Marnier
Hennesey VS
Kahlua
Limoncello
Malort
Martell VS
Remy VSOP
Rumchata
Sambuca Black
Sambuca White
Tia Maria
Well Brandy BEARS
X Rated
St. Germain
Wine
14 Hands Hot to Trot
Canyon Road Cabernet
Canyon Road Merlot
Canyon Road Pinot Noir
Gascon Malbec
Mark West Pinot Noir
Souverain Cabernet
Canyon Road Chardonnay
Canyon Road Moscato
Canyon Road Pinot Grigio
Canyon Road Sauvignon Blanc
Canyon Road White Zinfandel
Estancia Chardonnay
Nobilo Sauvignon Blanc
Placido Primavera Pinot Grigio
Schmitt Sohne Riesling
Clos Du Bois Rosé Gls
Clos Du Bois Rosé BTL
LaMarca Prosecco Split
Wycliff Brut Glass
Wycliff Brut BTL
Sangria
Specialty Cocktails
Around the Rind
Avenue Old Fashioned
Bourbon Raspberry Sour
Butterfly Margarita
Dragin' My Tie
Garden Party
Lemon Aid
Long Island Iced Tea
Long Island Top Shelf
Michelada
Mimosa Pitcher
Passion in the Park
Raspberry L.I.T Punch
Strawberry Gin Fizz
Watermelon Mule
Shots
Blow Job
Cherry Bomb
Fireball Shot
Goldshlagger
Irish Car Bomb
Jager
Jager Bomb
Kamikaze
Lemon Drop Shot
Mind Eraser
O Bomb
Oatmeal Cookie Shot
Peanut Butter & Jelly
Pineapple Upside Down
Redhead Slut
Rumplmintz Shot
Slippery Nipple
SoCo Shot
Vegas Bomb
Washington Apple Shot
Bar Snacks
Dozen Oysters
served with cocktail sauce and fresh lemon
1/2 Dozen Oysters
served with cocktail sauce and fresh lemon
Ahi Tuna Crisps
five fried wontons lemon-sriracha aioli, wakame seaweed, chili-marinated ahi tuna
BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders
3 per order - coleslaw, garlic aioli
Beef Sliders
3 per order - cheddar, pickle, chipotle aioli
Chips N' Dip
fresh guacamole and spicy tomatillo
Crispy Buffalo Cauliflower
served with bleu cheese dipping sauce
Fried Cheese Curds
Served with house-made marinara.
Soft Pretzel Bites
served with jalapeno beer cheese
Soup & Salad
Avenue French Onion Soup
Guinness Three-Bean Steak Chili
Served with raw onions, shredded cheese, and sour cream.
Avenue Chopped
Mixed greens, iceberg, tomatoe, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, roasted corn, scallions, avocado, tortilla strips, herb chicken, with citrus dressing
Classic Caesar
Crispy romaine, grated parmesan, garlic herb croutons
Grilled Pear & Goat Cheese
Radicchio, arugula, grilled pear, goar cheese, candied walnuts, lemon-poppyseed vinaigrette
Spinach & Bacon
Baby spinach, bleu cheese crumbles, dried cherries, bacon, candied pecans, shaved red onion, hard boiled egg, warm bacon vinaigrette.
Steak Salad
Spinach, shallots, strawberries, toasted walnuts, crumbled feta, raspberry balsamic.
Tuna Nicoise
Seared tuna, mixed greens, roasted marble potatoes, cherry tomatoes, green beans, chickpeas, artichokes, lemon tarragon vinaigrette.
Wings
Blackened Wings
House-made dry rub. 10 pieces per order.
Buffalo Wings
Medium spicy. 10 pieces per order
Twisty Teriyaki Wings
Rich 'n bold but packs a punch. 10 pieces per order
Garlic Parmesan Wings
Simply yummy. 10 pieces per order
Housemade BBQ Wings
Sweet 'n sexy. 10 pieces per order.
Maple Chipotle Wings
Smoky with sweet heat. 10 pieces per order
Extreme Heat Wings
Dry rub. 10 pieces per order
Plain Wings
Boneless Blackened Wings
House-made dry rub. 10 pieces per order.
Boneless Buffalo Wings
Medium spicy. 10 pieces per order
Boneless Twisty Teriyaki Wings
Rich 'n bold but packs a punch. 10 pieces per order
Boneless Garlic Parmesan Wings
Simply yummy. 10 pieces per order
Boneless Housemade BBQ Wings
Sweet 'n sexy. 10 pieces per order.
Boneless Maple Chipotle Wings
Smoky with sweet heat. 10 pieces per order
Boneless Extreme Heat Wings
Dry rub. 10 pieces per order
Boneless Plain Wings
Shared Plates
Classic Hummus Crudite
Garlic-lemon whipped hummus, raw veggies, grilled pita.
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Served with pita bread.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Served with tortilla chips
Rooftop Nacho Supreme
Smoked cheese sauce, pico de gallo, black olives, pickled jalapenos, black bean spread, guacamole, sour cream scallions.
Fried Calamari
Served with pickled red onions and lemon-sriaracha aioli.
Potato Skins
Cheddar, bacon, green onion, served with sour cream
Smoked Gouda Mac 'n Cheese
Adobo chicken, bacon, smoked gouda cheese, buttery bread crumbs.
Quesadilla
Cheddar, chihuahua cheese, green onion; served with sour cream and guacamole.
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
Buffalo chicken, bleu cheese dressing, bleu cheese, mozzarella.
Caprese Flatbread
Walnut pesto, heriloom tomato, ovilini mozzarella, fresh basil.
Brisket Flatbread
Tomato compote, caramelized onion, braised brisket, smoked mozzarella, arugula, chipotle tabasco.
Tuscan Flatbread
Classic hummus, sauteed spinach, red onion, sundried tomato, artichokes, kalamata olives, feta cheese, chili flakes, oregano, herb green dressing.
Plain Flatbread
Street Tacos
Baja Tuna Tacos
Blackened tuna, shredded romaine, jalapeno-strawberry salsa, avocado-lime aioli. Served with rice and black beans.
Blackened Shrimp Tacos
Red cabbage slaw, mango salsa, chipotle aioli. Served with rice and black beans.
Chicken Tinga Tacos
Zesty shredded chicken, onion, queso fresco, avocado, cilantro, sour cream. Served with rice and black beans.
Crispy Cod Tacos
Guacamole, coleslaw, pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.
Marinated Steak Tacos
Caramelized onion and pobalano peppers, queso fresco cheese, avocado slices, cilantro. Served with rice and black beans.
Pulled Pork Tacos
Chipotle adobo pulled pork, crushed avocado, peach salsa, pickled onion, cilantro. Served with rice and black beans.
Veggie Tacos
Zucchini, red and yellow bell pepper, broccolini, guacamole, queso fresco, cilantro. Served with rice and black beans.
Hand-Helds
Burger Bar
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle.
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
Creamy coleslaw, garlic aioli, on a pretzel bun.
Braised Rueben
Guinness corned beef, extra swiss, sauerkraut, red russian sauce, on pumpernickel.
Brisket French Dip
Braised brisket, muenster, caramelized onion, garlic aioli, giardiniera, au jus, on french loaf.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Coleslaw, arugula, jalapeno aioli, on a brioche bun.
Patty Melt
10 oz. grass-fed beef patty, mushrooms, caramelized onion, swiss, cheddar, muenster, thousand island dressing on rye.
Turkey Burger
Spinach and feta-stuffed turkey patty, arugula, jalapeno aioli, cucumber tzatziki, on a pretzel bun.
Surf & Turf
1/2 Slab Blackened BBQ Ribs & Mac
House-made seasoning and BBQ sauce, smoked gouda mac 'n cheese.
Full Slab Blackened BBQ Ribs & Mac
House-made seasoning and BBQ sauce, smoked gouda mac 'n cheese.
16 Oz Ribeye
Roasted marble potatoes, sauteed green beans.
Blackened Chicken Fettuccini
Alfredo, sundried tomato, parmesan, green onion.
Fish 'N Chips
Crispy fried cod, french fries, dill-lemon tartar, fresh lemon wedges.
Herb Roasted Half Amish Chicken
Redskin garlic mashed, roasted carrots, charred broccolini, chicken maple jus.
Pan-Seared Salmon
7 oz. salmon, roasted marble potatoes, green beans, sun-dried tomato, lemon butter sauce.
Stuffed Cheese Ravioli
Vodka cream sauce, fresh basil, parmesan.
Kids
Chicken Strips
Served with your choice of fruit, coleslaw, or fries
Grilled Cheese
Served with your choice of fruit, coleslaw, or fries
Hot Dog
Served with your choice of fruit, coleslaw, or fries
Kids Burger
Served with your choice of fruit, coleslaw, or fries
Kids Cheeseburger
Served with your choice of fruit, coleslaw, or fries
Kids Mac and Cheese
Served with your choice of fruit, coleslaw, or fries
Kids Fruit
Kids Apple Juice
Kids Chocolate Milk
Kids Lemonade
Kids Milk
Kids OJ
Kids Shirley Temple
Kids Soda
Sides
Coleslaw
French Fries
Fruit
House Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion.
Kids Fruit
Mac n Cheese
Onion Rings
Red Skin Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Side Black Beans
Side Caesar Salad
Side Rice
Steamed Mixed Vegetables
Broccolini, cauliflower, baby carrots.
Sweet Potato Fries
Waffle Fries
BBQ Side
Beer Cheese Sauce Side
Blue Cheese Dressing Side
Marinara Sauce Side
Mayo Side
Ranch Side
Ketchup
Mustard
Ranch
Blue Cheese
1000 Island Dressing
French Dressing
Italian Dressing
Caesar Dressing
Lemon-Poppyseed Vin
Citrus Dressing
Desserts
Delicious Red Apple Cheesecake
Light cheesecake, caramel, and an apple tartare.
Chocolate Cake
Milk and Cookies
4 chocolate chip cookies and a vanilla milkshake.
Deep Dish Bread Pudding
Served with golden raisins and vanilla sauce.
Brownie a la Mode
Vanilla Ice Cream
Chocolate Ice Cream
Strawberry Ice Cream
Kids Ice Cream
Kids Cookies
Extra Protein
Extra Sauces
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
825 S Oak Park Ave, Oak Park, IL 60304