Avenue Italy Redondo 215 Avenue I

Popular Items

Fettuccine Al Bardo
Rigatoni Con Luganega
Ceasar

Beer

Heineken

$7.00

Modelo Especial

$7.50

Stella Artois

$7.00

Guinness

$7.00

Birra Moretti

$7.00

O'Douls

$7.00

Coors Light

$7.50

Peroni

$9.00

Trumer Pils

$9.00

Atticus IPA

$9.00

805

$9.00

Beer

$9.00

Wine

Corkage Fee

$20.00

Podere, Monte Pulciano D'Abruzzo

$50.00

Ferrante, Chianti D.O.C.G.

$48.00

Coppi, Siniscalco Priminivo I.G.P.

$55.00

Allegrini, Valpolicella

$55.00

Avignonesi, Rosso Di Montalcino

$90.00

Arcanum Il, Feudo Di Arcanum Super Tuscan

$65.00

Tenuta Di Arceno, Chianti Classico

$60.00

Ruffino, Riserva Ducale Oro Chianti D.O.C.G.

$115.00

La Gerla, brunello Di Montalcino D.O.C.G.

$150.00

Giuseppe Campagnola, Amarone Della Valpolicella Classico D.O.C.G.

$115.00

Villa Giada, nizza Dedicato Barbera D.O.P.

$120.00

Pio Cesare, Barolo

$150.00

Massolino, Barolo Serralunga D.O.C.G.

$130.00

Argiano Brunello De Montalicino

$165.00

Boscarelli Rosso Di Montalcino

$65.00

Argiano Super Tuscan

$60.00

La Gerla Brunello Di M. Montalcino D. O. C. G.

$150.00

Rosso Conero San Lorenzo D. O. C.

$55.00

Tenuta Carretta Barbaresco D. O. C. G.

$130.00

Ferrante Riserva D. O. C. G.

$60.00

Martoccia Poggio Apricale

$50.00

Tignanello Antinori

$285.00

Caparzo Rosso di Montalcino

$90.00

Caparzio Brunello do Montalcino

$130.00

Sasso Sole Brunello di Montalcino

$150.00

Bengali Lorenzo Amarone Della Valpolicella

$160.00

Scarpa Barbers d'Asti I Bricchi

$65.00

Ada Nada Barbaresco

$120.00

Scarpa Barbaresco Tettineve

$130.00

Arcanum Valadorna

$120.00

Podere, Montepulciano - BTG

$17.00

Ferrante, Chianti Colli - BTG

$15.00

Martoccia Poggio Apricale

$20.00

Arrowood Cabernet Sauvignon

$95.00

Brewer Clifton, Pinot Noire - Machado Vineyard

$210.00

Carmel Road, Pinot Noire - Monterey

$59.00

Dry Creek Wineyard Mariner Meritage

$120.00

Educated Guess, Cabernet Sauvignon - Napa County

$80.00

Freemarck Abbey, Cabernet Sauvignon - Knight's Valley

$120.00

La Crema, Pinot Noire - Monterey

$65.00

La Jota Cabernet Savignon Napa Valley

$190.00

Macmurray, Pinot Noir - Russian River Valley

$70.00

Metanza S Creek, Merlot - Sonoma County

$75.00

Murphy Goode, Cabernet Sauvignon - Santa Rosa

$59.00

Murphy Goode, Zinfandel - Liar's Dice, Sonoma County

$60.00

Nikle & Nikle, Cabernet Sauvignon - Napa Valley

$230.00

Opus One, Cabernet Sauvignon - Napa Valley

$670.00

Rabble Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley

$75.00

Sea Smoke Southing

$230.00

Silver Oak, Cabernet Sauvignon - Napa Valley

$225.00

Trefethen Estate, Cabernet Sauvignon - Oak Knoll District of Napa Valley

$85.00

Trefethen Estate, Merlot - Oak Knoll District of Napa Valley

$80.00

Trentadue

$75.00

Trilogy, Cabernet Sauvignon - Napa Valley

$185.00

Free mark Abbey Bosche

$300.00

Prodigal pinot noir

$50.00

Murphy Goode - BTG

$17.00

Carmel Road, Pinot Noir - BTG

$17.00

Educated Guess Cabernet Sauvignon

$20.00

Lantieri Franciacorta Brut

$75.00

Umani Ronchi,  Pecorino Vellodoro Terre di Chieti I.G.T.

$50.00

Benvolio, Pinot Grigio - Friuli

$50.00

Pitars, Pinot Grigio - Friuli D.O.C.

$55.00

Donna Olimpia,  Vermentino - Toscana I.G.T.

$65.00

Ritterhof, Gewurztraminer - Sudtirol D.O.C.

$65.00

Jermann Pinot Grigio Friuli D. O. C.

$75.00

Pitars Chardonnay D. O. C.

$55.00

Ritterhof Gewurztaminer D. O. C

$65.00

Campi Valerio Falanghina D. O. C.

$55.00

Tornatore Etna Bianco I. G. T.

$65.00

Venica Sauvignon D. O. C.

$70.00

Tormaresca Chardonnay

$65.00

Umani Ronc, Pecorino - BTG

$17.00

Benvolio, Pinot Grigio - BTG

$17.00

Bellenda, Prosecco - BTG

$20.00

Lantieri, Franciacorta Brut - BTG

$20.00

Kendall Jackson,  Chardonnay - Grand Reserve

$59.00

La Crema,  Chardonnay - Monterrey

$69.00

Hardford, Court, Chardonnay - Russian River Valley

$79.00

Far Niente, Chardonnay

$150.00

Fas Parker, Chardonnay

$55.00

Vina Robles, Sauvignon Blanc

$65.00

Trefethen Estate, Dry Riesling

$59.00

Di Bruno Pinot Grigio S. B. County

$65.00

Donati Family Pinot Blanc

$60.00

La CremaRose Of Pinot Noir

$59.00

Kendall Jackson, Chardonnay - BTG

$17.00

Vina Robles, Sauvignon Blanc - BTG

$17.00

LA Crema, Rose of Pinot Noir - BTG

$17.00

Lantieri Brut  Franciacorta - Italy

$60.00

Lanson Brut Champagne - France

$160.00

Mumm Napa Brut Prestige - Napa Valley U.S.A

$150.00

Bellenda Prosecco D. O. C. G

$75.00

Prosecco Rose

$75.00

Brachetto

$65.00

Prosecco - BTG

$20.00

Prosecco Rose - BTG

$20.00

Mimosa - BTG

$20.00

Brochetto - BTG

$20.00

Bellini

$20.00

Mimosa

$20.00

Spritz

$20.00

Benvolio Prosecco D.O.C.G

$70.00

Cocktails

Capri's Kiss

$17.00

Chocolate Crown

$17.00

Classic Dirty Martini

$17.00

Destino Dill Martini

$17.00

Gibson

$17.00

Grappatini

$17.00

Lemoncello Drop

$17.00

Margarita Primium

$18.00

Martini

$19.00

Mimosa - BTG

$20.00

Morano Martini

$17.00

Moscow Mule

$17.00

Nutty Napoli

$17.00

Sicilian Serenade

$17.00

Sorrento Sidecar

$17.00

The Big Apple

$17.00

The Roman Ruins

$17.00

Tuscan Sunset

$17.00

Uno, Due, Tre

$17.00

Venetian Vixen

$17.00

When in Rose

$17.00

Margherita

$15.00

Non-Alcoholic

APIQE Sparkling

$6.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Club Soda

$2.50

Coca Cola

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Galvanina Mineral

$6.50

Galvanina Sparkling

$6.50

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Milk

$2.95

Orange Juice

$3.50

Orange Sode

$4.00

Roy Rogers

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$7.00

Virgin Margarita

$7.00

Coffee

Hot Tea

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Coffee Baileys

$12.00

Café Americano

$4.50

Cappuccino

$6.50

Decaf Americano

$4.50

Latte

$7.00

Decaf Cappuccino

$6.50

Espresso

$4.50

Dbl Espresso

$7.00

Liquor

TITOS

$17.00

AMSTERDAM

$17.00

SVEDKA

$18.00

ABSOLUTE CITRON

$18.00

BLUE ICE

$17.00

GRAY GOOSE

$18.00

ELITE

$18.00

KETEL ONE

$18.00

BELUGA

$18.00

BELVEDERE

$18.00

Beefeater

$17.00

Tanqueray

$17.00

Empress

$17.00

Bennam's

$17.00

Uncle Val's

$17.00

Monkey Gin

$17.00

BOMBAY

$17.00

SAPPHIRE

$17.00

HENDRICKS

$17.00

Bacardi

$17.00

Barcardi Anejo

$17.00

MAYER'S

$18.00

MONTEZUMA GOLD

$17.00

PATRON SILVER

$18.00

PATRON REPOSADO

$18.00

PATRON ANEJO

$18.00

FORTALEZA BLANCO

$18.00

LA PINTA POLEGRANATA

$18.00

VIDAL

$18.00

HERADURA

$19.00

DON JULIO

$19.00

MICHTER'S SINGLE BARREL

$18.00

REDWOOD EMPIRE

$18.00

TELLING

$18.00

MAKER'S MARK

$18.00

MAKER'S MARK 46

$18.00

CROWN ROYAL

$18.00

JAMESON IRISH WHISKEY

$18.00

JAMESON SELECT RESERVE

$18.00

BASIL HAYDEN'S

$18.00

SMALL BATCH 1792

$18.00

KNOB CREEK

$18.00

BASTILLE

$18.00

GLEN GRANT SINGLE MALT

$18.00

MCCALLAN

$25.00

BALLANTINES

$20.00

CHIVAS REGAL 12

$18.00

BLACK LABEL

$20.00

GOLD LABEL

$26.00

BLUE LABEL

$35.00

GLENLIVET 12

$18.00

GLENLIVET 18

$25.00

GRAPPA BANFI

$18.00

ROMANA SAMBUCA

$18.00

ROMANA SAMBUCA NERA

$18.00

GRAND MARNIER

$18.00

AMARETTO DI SARONNO

$18.00

RABARBARO ZUCCA

$18.00

BAILEY'S IRISH CREAM

$15.00

CREMFRAMBOISEE DE

$18.00

Limoncello

$18.00

GRAPPA NONNINO CHARD

$2,200.00

AMARO AVERNA

$18.00

APEROL

$18.00

CAMPARI BITTER

$18.00

COINTREAU

$18.00

FRANGELICO

$18.00

KALHUA'

$17.00

COURVOISIR

$20.00

Hennessy Black

$20.00

DOW'S PORT

$18.00

REMY MARTIN

$20.00

Antipasti

Antipasto Della Casa

$40.00

A classic Italian combination of mozzarella, tomato eggplant, bruschetta toscana, and fried calamari

Bruschetta Avenue Italy

$16.00

Sliced toasted bread with fresh diced tomato, sliced fresh mozzarella and prosciutto di Parma

Burrata Del Caciaro

$16.00

A Pugliese specialty fresh creamy mozzarella served with sliced fresh tomato and roasted bell peppers

Capesante Al Limone

$24.00

Fresh jumbo scallops sauteed and served with lemon and garlic sauce

Carpaccio Di Blue

$20.00

Thin sliced Beef tenderloin served in a bed of rucola salad, topped with shaved parmigiano cheese

Mozzarella Caprese

$17.00

Slices of fresh mozzarella, grilled eggplant and fresh tomato served with pesto sauce

Frittura Di Calamari

$19.00

Fried calamari served with spicy tomato sauce

Clams & Mussels

$19.00

Steamed mussels and Manila clams with garlic and white wine

Tagliata Campagnola

$24.00

Oyster

$19.00

Shrimp cocktail

$21.00

Prosciutto e Melone

$19.00

Insalate

Ave Italy

$19.00

Baby mixed field greens, cherry tomato, marinated grilled chicken, sliced fresh avocado, red sweet onions, shaved Parmigiano cheese served with house dressing

Insalata di Spinaci

$15.00

Beet Salad

$16.00

Ceasar

$15.00

Minestre Del Giorno

$9.00

Mix Green Salad

$13.00

Lentils

$9.00

Stracciatella

$9.00

1/2 Salads

$9.00

Primi

Asparagus Ravioli

$26.00

Bell Pepper Ravioli

$26.00

Black Linguini

$38.00

Capelli Dangelo Alla Checca

$22.00

Angel hair pasta served with fresh dice tomato, garlic, fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil

Chicken Ravioli

$26.00

Eggplant Alla Parmigiana

$25.00

Layers of sliced eggplant, fresh tomato sauce, parmigiano cheese, slowly baked

Fettuccine Al Bardo

$22.00

Fettuccine pasta with creamy garlic, pecorino and parmigiano cheese

Fettuccine Al Limone Con Capesante

$34.00

Homemade fresh lemon fettuccine, fresh jumbo scallops, in a delicate cream sauce

Lasagna Bolognese

$25.00

Classic lasagna bolognese style, with meat sauce, ricotta cheese and béchamel sauce

Lasagna Vegetarian

$25.00

Homemade fresh vegetable lasagna

Linguine Ai Frutti Di Mare

$29.00

Linguine pasta with Manila clams, mussels, scampi, scallops and calamari

Linguine Clams

$28.00

Linguine pasta served with sauteed manila clams in white wine and garlic. Available in red sauce

Linguine Marinara

$22.00

Linguine Oil & Garlic

$22.00

Linguine Pesto Con Gamberetti

$29.00

Lobster Shrimp Ravioli

$35.00

Mushroom Ravioli

$26.00

Penne Vodka

$23.00

Pumpkin Ravioli

$26.00

Ricotta Spinach Ravioli

$26.00

Rigatoni Con Luganega

$25.00

Tube pasta served with luganega, spicy Veneto sausage and tomato sauce

Spaghetti Alla Bolognese

$23.00

Spaghetti with a traditional slow cooked meat sauce

Spaghetti Carbonara

$24.00

Spaghetti Con Polpette

$24.00

Spaghetti served with homemade fresh daily made meatballs and spicy tomato sauce

Spaghetti Puttanesca

$23.00

Veal Ravioli

$32.00

Risotto Mushroom

$25.00

Risotto Shrimps & Saffran

$34.00

Risotto Scallop & Srimps

$39.00

Risotto

Pasta pomodoro

$19.00

Secondi Piatti

Veal Alla Milanese

$31.00

Breaded veal cutlet topped with fresh rucola salad cherry tomato and lemon

Pollo Parmigiana

$28.00

Pounded and breaded chicken breast topped with fresh tomato sauce and parmigiana cheese

Veal Parmigiana

$35.00

Breaded veal cutlet topped with fresh tomato sauce and parmigiano cheese

Pollo Piccata

$28.00

Thin pounded breast of chicken sauteed with white wine and fresh lemon juice sauce

Pollo Alla Valdostana

$34.00

California chicken breast, aged prosciutto, fontina cheese, baked

Veal Marsala

$31.00

Chopino

$41.00

Classic cioppino, Italian style fresh fish stew with a lot of sea food

Veal Piccata

$35.00

Wine Tasting

$65.00

Pizza

Calzone

$18.00

Capricciosa

$18.00

Cheese Pizza

$17.00

Diavola

$18.00

Frutti Di Mare

$22.00

Genovese

$19.00

Greco

$18.00

Margherita

$17.00

Parma Pizza

$18.00

Polpette Di Carne

$20.00

Quattro Formaggi

$20.00

Quattro Stagioni

$18.00

Salsiccia Italiana

$18.00

Siracusana

$18.00

Pesce Del Giorno

Barramundi

$39.00

Branzino

$41.00

Delizia Marina

$39.00

Dover Sole

$45.00

Filet of Sol

$37.00

Grilled Tuna

$41.00

Halibut

$41.00

Lobster Special

$49.00

Opah

$41.00

Orate Whole

$48.00

Salmon

$39.00

Sea Bass

$45.00

Spigola Whole

$46.00

Swordfish

$39.00

Trout

$39.00

White Fish

$39.00

Whole Branzino

$48.00

Whole Fish For 2

$82.00

Carne

Bone In Filet Mignon

$51.00

Bone In Ribeye

$49.00

Filet Mignon

$49.00

Hatchet

$85.00

Lamb Bucco

$39.00

Lamb Chop

$41.00

New York

$35.00

Osso Bucco

$45.00

Pork Chop

$41.00

Ribeye

$49.00

Roast Pork

$37.00

Roast Special

$39.00

Short Rib

$49.00

Veal Chop

$51.00

Dessert

Vanilla Ice Cream

$7.00

Birthday Cake

Blueberry Tart

$11.00

Cheesecake

$11.00

Canolo Sicilaini

$11.00

Chocolate and Hazelnut

$11.00

Chocolate Cake

$11.00

Chocolate Mousse

$11.00

Crème Brulee

$11.00

Fruit Plate

$11.00

Lemon Sorbet

$11.00

Mix Fruit Tart

$11.00

Mocca Chocolate Cake

$11.00

Napolean

$11.00

Panetone Pudding

$11.00

Spumoni

$11.00

Strudel

$11.00

Tiramisu

$11.00

Guava Mango

$11.00

Vanilla Cake

$11.00

Lemon tart

$11.00

Kids Pasta

Kids Spaghetti Marinara

$8.00

Kids Spaghetti Bolonese

$10.00

Kids Spaghetti Meatball

$12.00

Kids Penne w Butter

$8.00

Kids Fettucini Alfredo

$8.00

HH Food

HH Cheese Pizza

$10.00

HH Classic Brushetta

$10.00

HH Fried Calamari

$10.00

HH Grilled Italian Sausage

$10.00

HH Meatballs (6)

$10.00

HH Mixed Cheese Platter

$10.00

Pasta night

$45.00

HH Drinks

HH Well Drink

$8.00

HH Well Mixed Drink

$10.00

HH Avenue Italy Spritz

$10.00

HH Beer

HH Peroni

$7.00

HH Blue Moon

$7.00

HH Trummer Pils

$7.00

HH Standar

$7.00

HH Wine

HH GL Prosecco

$9.00

HH GL Pinot Grigio

$8.00

HH GL Chardonnay

$8.00

HH GL Chianti

$8.00

HH GL Cabernet

$8.00

HH GL Merlot

$8.00

APETIZZER

FRITTURA DI CALAMARI

$24.00

CAPESANTE LIMONE

$27.00

BRUSCHETTA TOSCANA

$21.00

BURRATA CACIARO

$21.00

ANTIPASTO DELLA CASA

$45.00

CAESAR SALAD

$19.00

BEETS SALAD

$19.00

KALE SALAD

$19.00

PIZZA GENOVESE

$24.00

PIZZA MARGHERITA

$23.00

PIZZA SAL ITALIANA

$24.00

PIZZA DIAVOLA

$24.00

PRIMI

Spaghetti Con Polpette

$27.00

Spaghetti served with homemade fresh daily made meatballs and spicy tomato sauce

Linguine Al Frutti Di Mare

$34.00

Linquine pasta with manila calms, mussels, scampi,scallops and calamari

Rigatoni Con Luganega

$27.00

Tube pasta served with luganega, spicy veneto sausage and tomato sauce

Fettuccine Al Limone Con Capesante

$35.00

Home made fresh lemon fettuccine , fresh jumbo scalloops, in a delicate cream sauce

Spaghetti Alla Bolognese

$27.00

Spaghetti with a traditional slow cooked meat sauce

SOUP

$9.00

Lasagna Bolognese

$27.00

Eggplant Parmigiana

$27.00

Capellini alla Checca

$23.00

SECONDI

Scaloppine Di Vitello Al Marsala

$38.00

Thin slice of veal sauteed with fresh mushrooms and maesala wine

Petto Di Pollo Piccata

$38.00

Thine pounded breast of chicken sauteed with white wine and fresh lemon juice sauce

Zuppa Di Pesce

$52.00

Classic cioppino ,italian style fresh fish stew with a lot of sea food

Cotoletta Di Vitello Alla Milanese

$35.00

Breaded veal cutlet topped with fresh rucola salad cherry tomato and lemon

Lamb chop

$38.00

Filet Mignon

$53.00

Branzino

$47.00

Salmon

$47.00

Seabas

$47.00

Ribeye

$51.00

Primi

Spaghetti Con Polpette

$27.00

Spaghetti served with homemade fresh daily made meatballs and spicy tomato sauce

Linguine Al Frutti Di Mare

$34.00

Linquine pasta with manila calms, mussels, scampi,scallops and calamari

Rigatoni Con Luganega

$27.00

Tube pasta served with luganega, spicy veneto sausage and tomato sauce

Fettuccine Al Limone Con Capesante

$35.00

Home made fresh lemon fettuccine , fresh jumbo scalloops, in a delicate cream sauce

Spaghetti Alla Bolognese

$27.00

Spaghetti with a traditional slow cooked meat sauce

Fettuccine Al Bardo

$20.00

Fettuccine pasta with creamy garlic, pecorino and parmigiano cheese

Fettuccine Al Limone Con Capesante

$27.00

Homemade fresh lemon fettuccine, fresh jumbo scallops, in a delicate cream sauce

Salads

Ave Italy

$19.00

Baby mixed field greens, cherry tomato, marinated grilled chicken, sliced fresh avocado, red sweet onions, shaved Parmigiano cheese served with house dressing

Minestre Del Giorno

$9.00

Pizzas

Frutti Di Mare

$20.00

Greco

$16.00

Quattro Formaggi

$18.00

Genovese

$21.00

Calzone

$16.00

Margherita

$20.00

Parma Pizza

$18.00

Salsiccia Italiana

$18.00

Siracusana

$18.00

Polpette Di Carne

$16.00

Quattro Stagioni

$16.00

Capricciosa

$16.00

Diavola

$16.00

Brunch

French Toast

$8.00+

Waffle w Fresh Fruit

$16.00

Egg Benedict w pancetta

$20.00

Egg Benedict w tomato & spinach

$20.00

Avocado Toast

$20.00

Oysters 1/2 shell qty 6

$21.00

Arancini Di Riso Con Mozzarella

$21.00

Crostini Ave Italy

$21.00

Calamari Luciana

$25.00

Fritto Misto Di Parma

$30.00

Pizza Pere Gorgonzola

$23.00

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Fried Oysters Salad

$21.00

Fettucine Alfredo

$19.00

Penne Arrabiata

$21.00

Ravioli Del Giorno

$23.00

Gnocchi Sorrentina

$23.00

Chicken Cacciatora

$25.00

Roasted Pork loin w peppercorn

$25.00

Filet of Sole Puttanesca

$25.00

Poached Salmon w Sauce

$29.00

Antipasti

Antipasto Della Casa

$40.00

A classic Italian combination of mozzarella, tomato eggplant, bruschetta toscana, and fried calamari

Bruschetta Avenue Italy

$16.00

Sliced toasted bread with fresh diced tomato, sliced fresh mozzarella and prosciutto di Parma

Burrata Del Caciaro

$16.00

A Pugliese specialty fresh creamy mozzarella served with sliced fresh tomato and roasted bell peppers

Capesante Al Limone

$24.00

Fresh jumbo scallops sauteed and served with lemon and garlic sauce

Carpaccio Di Blue

$20.00

Thin sliced Beef tenderloin served in a bed of rucola salad, topped with shaved parmigiano cheese

Mozzarella Caprese

$17.00

Slices of fresh mozzarella, grilled eggplant and fresh tomato served with pesto sauce

Frittura Di Calamari

$19.00

Fried calamari served with spicy tomato sauce

Clams & Mussels

$19.00

Steamed mussels and Manila clams with garlic and white wine

Tagliata Campagnola

$24.00

Secondi

Scaloppine Di Vitello Al Marsala

$38.00

Thin slice of veal sauteed with fresh mushrooms and maesala wine

Petto Di Pollo Piccata

$38.00

Thine pounded breast of chicken sauteed with white wine and fresh lemon juice sauce

Zuppa Di Pesce

$52.00

Classic cioppino ,italian style fresh fish stew with a lot of sea food

Cotoletta Di Vitello Alla Milanese

$35.00

Breaded veal cutlet topped with fresh rucola salad cherry tomato and lemon

Pollo Parmigiana

$31.00

Pounded and breaded chicken breast topped with fresh tomato sauce and parmigiana cheese

Cotoletta Di Vitello Alla Milanese

$35.00

Breaded veal cutlet topped with fresh rucola salad cherry tomato and lemon

Pollo Alla Valdostana

$31.00

California chicken breast, aged prosciutto, fontina cheese, baked

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

215 Avenue I, Redondo beach, CA 90277

Directions

Gallery
Avenue Italy Redondo image

