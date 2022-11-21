- Home
Avenue Italy Redondo 215 Avenue I
99 Reviews
$$
215 Avenue I
Redondo beach, CA 90277
Popular Items
Beer
Wine
Corkage Fee
Podere, Monte Pulciano D'Abruzzo
Ferrante, Chianti D.O.C.G.
Coppi, Siniscalco Priminivo I.G.P.
Allegrini, Valpolicella
Avignonesi, Rosso Di Montalcino
Arcanum Il, Feudo Di Arcanum Super Tuscan
Tenuta Di Arceno, Chianti Classico
Ruffino, Riserva Ducale Oro Chianti D.O.C.G.
La Gerla, brunello Di Montalcino D.O.C.G.
Giuseppe Campagnola, Amarone Della Valpolicella Classico D.O.C.G.
Villa Giada, nizza Dedicato Barbera D.O.P.
Pio Cesare, Barolo
Massolino, Barolo Serralunga D.O.C.G.
Argiano Brunello De Montalicino
Boscarelli Rosso Di Montalcino
Argiano Super Tuscan
La Gerla Brunello Di M. Montalcino D. O. C. G.
Rosso Conero San Lorenzo D. O. C.
Tenuta Carretta Barbaresco D. O. C. G.
Ferrante Riserva D. O. C. G.
Martoccia Poggio Apricale
Tignanello Antinori
Caparzo Rosso di Montalcino
Caparzio Brunello do Montalcino
Sasso Sole Brunello di Montalcino
Bengali Lorenzo Amarone Della Valpolicella
Scarpa Barbers d'Asti I Bricchi
Ada Nada Barbaresco
Scarpa Barbaresco Tettineve
Arcanum Valadorna
Podere, Montepulciano - BTG
Ferrante, Chianti Colli - BTG
Martoccia Poggio Apricale
Arrowood Cabernet Sauvignon
Brewer Clifton, Pinot Noire - Machado Vineyard
Carmel Road, Pinot Noire - Monterey
Dry Creek Wineyard Mariner Meritage
Educated Guess, Cabernet Sauvignon - Napa County
Freemarck Abbey, Cabernet Sauvignon - Knight's Valley
La Crema, Pinot Noire - Monterey
La Jota Cabernet Savignon Napa Valley
Macmurray, Pinot Noir - Russian River Valley
Metanza S Creek, Merlot - Sonoma County
Murphy Goode, Cabernet Sauvignon - Santa Rosa
Murphy Goode, Zinfandel - Liar's Dice, Sonoma County
Nikle & Nikle, Cabernet Sauvignon - Napa Valley
Opus One, Cabernet Sauvignon - Napa Valley
Rabble Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley
Sea Smoke Southing
Silver Oak, Cabernet Sauvignon - Napa Valley
Trefethen Estate, Cabernet Sauvignon - Oak Knoll District of Napa Valley
Trefethen Estate, Merlot - Oak Knoll District of Napa Valley
Trentadue
Trilogy, Cabernet Sauvignon - Napa Valley
Free mark Abbey Bosche
Prodigal pinot noir
Murphy Goode - BTG
Carmel Road, Pinot Noir - BTG
Educated Guess Cabernet Sauvignon
Lantieri Franciacorta Brut
Umani Ronchi, Pecorino Vellodoro Terre di Chieti I.G.T.
Benvolio, Pinot Grigio - Friuli
Pitars, Pinot Grigio - Friuli D.O.C.
Donna Olimpia, Vermentino - Toscana I.G.T.
Ritterhof, Gewurztraminer - Sudtirol D.O.C.
Jermann Pinot Grigio Friuli D. O. C.
Pitars Chardonnay D. O. C.
Ritterhof Gewurztaminer D. O. C
Campi Valerio Falanghina D. O. C.
Tornatore Etna Bianco I. G. T.
Venica Sauvignon D. O. C.
Tormaresca Chardonnay
Umani Ronc, Pecorino - BTG
Benvolio, Pinot Grigio - BTG
Bellenda, Prosecco - BTG
Lantieri, Franciacorta Brut - BTG
Kendall Jackson, Chardonnay - Grand Reserve
La Crema, Chardonnay - Monterrey
Hardford, Court, Chardonnay - Russian River Valley
Far Niente, Chardonnay
Fas Parker, Chardonnay
Vina Robles, Sauvignon Blanc
Trefethen Estate, Dry Riesling
Di Bruno Pinot Grigio S. B. County
Donati Family Pinot Blanc
La CremaRose Of Pinot Noir
Kendall Jackson, Chardonnay - BTG
Vina Robles, Sauvignon Blanc - BTG
LA Crema, Rose of Pinot Noir - BTG
Lantieri Brut Franciacorta - Italy
Lanson Brut Champagne - France
Mumm Napa Brut Prestige - Napa Valley U.S.A
Bellenda Prosecco D. O. C. G
Prosecco Rose
Brachetto
Prosecco - BTG
Prosecco Rose - BTG
Mimosa - BTG
Brochetto - BTG
Bellini
Mimosa
Spritz
Benvolio Prosecco D.O.C.G
Cocktails
Capri's Kiss
Chocolate Crown
Classic Dirty Martini
Destino Dill Martini
Gibson
Grappatini
Lemoncello Drop
Margarita Primium
Martini
Mimosa - BTG
Morano Martini
Moscow Mule
Nutty Napoli
Sicilian Serenade
Sorrento Sidecar
The Big Apple
The Roman Ruins
Tuscan Sunset
Uno, Due, Tre
Venetian Vixen
When in Rose
Margherita
Non-Alcoholic
APIQE Sparkling
Arnold Palmer
Club Soda
Coca Cola
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Galvanina Mineral
Galvanina Sparkling
Ginger Ale
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Milk
Orange Juice
Orange Sode
Roy Rogers
Shirley Temple
Sprite
Virgin Bloody Mary
Virgin Margarita
Coffee
Liquor
TITOS
AMSTERDAM
SVEDKA
ABSOLUTE CITRON
BLUE ICE
GRAY GOOSE
ELITE
KETEL ONE
BELUGA
BELVEDERE
Beefeater
Tanqueray
Empress
Bennam's
Uncle Val's
Monkey Gin
BOMBAY
SAPPHIRE
HENDRICKS
Bacardi
Barcardi Anejo
MAYER'S
MONTEZUMA GOLD
PATRON SILVER
PATRON REPOSADO
PATRON ANEJO
FORTALEZA BLANCO
LA PINTA POLEGRANATA
VIDAL
HERADURA
DON JULIO
MICHTER'S SINGLE BARREL
REDWOOD EMPIRE
TELLING
MAKER'S MARK
MAKER'S MARK 46
CROWN ROYAL
JAMESON IRISH WHISKEY
JAMESON SELECT RESERVE
BASIL HAYDEN'S
SMALL BATCH 1792
KNOB CREEK
BASTILLE
GLEN GRANT SINGLE MALT
MCCALLAN
BALLANTINES
CHIVAS REGAL 12
BLACK LABEL
GOLD LABEL
BLUE LABEL
GLENLIVET 12
GLENLIVET 18
GRAPPA BANFI
ROMANA SAMBUCA
ROMANA SAMBUCA NERA
GRAND MARNIER
AMARETTO DI SARONNO
RABARBARO ZUCCA
BAILEY'S IRISH CREAM
CREMFRAMBOISEE DE
Limoncello
GRAPPA NONNINO CHARD
AMARO AVERNA
APEROL
CAMPARI BITTER
COINTREAU
FRANGELICO
KALHUA'
COURVOISIR
Hennessy Black
DOW'S PORT
REMY MARTIN
Antipasti
Antipasto Della Casa
A classic Italian combination of mozzarella, tomato eggplant, bruschetta toscana, and fried calamari
Bruschetta Avenue Italy
Sliced toasted bread with fresh diced tomato, sliced fresh mozzarella and prosciutto di Parma
Burrata Del Caciaro
A Pugliese specialty fresh creamy mozzarella served with sliced fresh tomato and roasted bell peppers
Capesante Al Limone
Fresh jumbo scallops sauteed and served with lemon and garlic sauce
Carpaccio Di Blue
Thin sliced Beef tenderloin served in a bed of rucola salad, topped with shaved parmigiano cheese
Mozzarella Caprese
Slices of fresh mozzarella, grilled eggplant and fresh tomato served with pesto sauce
Frittura Di Calamari
Fried calamari served with spicy tomato sauce
Clams & Mussels
Steamed mussels and Manila clams with garlic and white wine
Tagliata Campagnola
Oyster
Shrimp cocktail
Prosciutto e Melone
Insalate
Ave Italy
Baby mixed field greens, cherry tomato, marinated grilled chicken, sliced fresh avocado, red sweet onions, shaved Parmigiano cheese served with house dressing
Insalata di Spinaci
Beet Salad
Ceasar
Minestre Del Giorno
Mix Green Salad
Lentils
Stracciatella
1/2 Salads
Primi
Asparagus Ravioli
Bell Pepper Ravioli
Black Linguini
Capelli Dangelo Alla Checca
Angel hair pasta served with fresh dice tomato, garlic, fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil
Chicken Ravioli
Eggplant Alla Parmigiana
Layers of sliced eggplant, fresh tomato sauce, parmigiano cheese, slowly baked
Fettuccine Al Bardo
Fettuccine pasta with creamy garlic, pecorino and parmigiano cheese
Fettuccine Al Limone Con Capesante
Homemade fresh lemon fettuccine, fresh jumbo scallops, in a delicate cream sauce
Lasagna Bolognese
Classic lasagna bolognese style, with meat sauce, ricotta cheese and béchamel sauce
Lasagna Vegetarian
Homemade fresh vegetable lasagna
Linguine Ai Frutti Di Mare
Linguine pasta with Manila clams, mussels, scampi, scallops and calamari
Linguine Clams
Linguine pasta served with sauteed manila clams in white wine and garlic. Available in red sauce
Linguine Marinara
Linguine Oil & Garlic
Linguine Pesto Con Gamberetti
Lobster Shrimp Ravioli
Mushroom Ravioli
Penne Vodka
Pumpkin Ravioli
Ricotta Spinach Ravioli
Rigatoni Con Luganega
Tube pasta served with luganega, spicy Veneto sausage and tomato sauce
Spaghetti Alla Bolognese
Spaghetti with a traditional slow cooked meat sauce
Spaghetti Carbonara
Spaghetti Con Polpette
Spaghetti served with homemade fresh daily made meatballs and spicy tomato sauce
Spaghetti Puttanesca
Veal Ravioli
Risotto Mushroom
Risotto Shrimps & Saffran
Risotto Scallop & Srimps
Risotto
Pasta pomodoro
Secondi Piatti
Veal Alla Milanese
Breaded veal cutlet topped with fresh rucola salad cherry tomato and lemon
Pollo Parmigiana
Pounded and breaded chicken breast topped with fresh tomato sauce and parmigiana cheese
Veal Parmigiana
Breaded veal cutlet topped with fresh tomato sauce and parmigiano cheese
Pollo Piccata
Thin pounded breast of chicken sauteed with white wine and fresh lemon juice sauce
Pollo Alla Valdostana
California chicken breast, aged prosciutto, fontina cheese, baked
Veal Marsala
Chopino
Classic cioppino, Italian style fresh fish stew with a lot of sea food
Veal Piccata
Wine Tasting
Pizza
Pesce Del Giorno
Carne
Dessert
Vanilla Ice Cream
Birthday Cake
Blueberry Tart
Cheesecake
Canolo Sicilaini
Chocolate and Hazelnut
Chocolate Cake
Chocolate Mousse
Crème Brulee
Fruit Plate
Lemon Sorbet
Mix Fruit Tart
Mocca Chocolate Cake
Napolean
Panetone Pudding
Spumoni
Strudel
Tiramisu
Guava Mango
Vanilla Cake
Lemon tart
Kids Pasta
HH Food
HH Wine
APETIZZER
PRIMI
SOUP
Lasagna Bolognese
Eggplant Parmigiana
Capellini alla Checca
SECONDI
Scaloppine Di Vitello Al Marsala
Thin slice of veal sauteed with fresh mushrooms and maesala wine
Petto Di Pollo Piccata
Thine pounded breast of chicken sauteed with white wine and fresh lemon juice sauce
Zuppa Di Pesce
Classic cioppino ,italian style fresh fish stew with a lot of sea food
Cotoletta Di Vitello Alla Milanese
Breaded veal cutlet topped with fresh rucola salad cherry tomato and lemon
Lamb chop
Filet Mignon
Branzino
Salmon
Seabas
Ribeye
Primi
Salads
Pizzas
Brunch
French Toast
Waffle w Fresh Fruit
Egg Benedict w pancetta
Egg Benedict w tomato & spinach
Avocado Toast
Oysters 1/2 shell qty 6
Arancini Di Riso Con Mozzarella
Crostini Ave Italy
Calamari Luciana
Fritto Misto Di Parma
Pizza Pere Gorgonzola
Caesar Salad
Fried Oysters Salad
Fettucine Alfredo
Penne Arrabiata
Ravioli Del Giorno
Gnocchi Sorrentina
Chicken Cacciatora
Roasted Pork loin w peppercorn
Filet of Sole Puttanesca
Poached Salmon w Sauce
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
215 Avenue I, Redondo beach, CA 90277