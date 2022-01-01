- Home
- /
- Rancho Palos Verdes
- /
- Italian
- /
- Avenue Italy
Avenue Italy
1,703 Reviews
$$
31243 Palos Verdes Dr W
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Beer
Wine
Corkage Fee
Podere, Monte Pulciano D'Abruzzo
Ferrante, Chianti D.O.C.G.
Coppi, Siniscalco Priminivo I.G.P.
Allegrini, Valpolicella
Avignonesi, Rosso Di Montalcino
Arcanum Il, Feudo Di Arcanum Super Tuscan
Tenuta Di Arceno, Chianti Classico
Ruffino, Riserva Ducale Oro Chianti D.O.C.G.
La Gerla, brunello Di Montalcino D.O.C.G.
Giuseppe Campagnola, Amarone Della Valpolicella Classico D.O.C.G.
Villa Giada, nizza Dedicato Barbera D.O.P.
Pio Cesare, Barolo
Massolino, Barolo Serralunga D.O.C.G.
Argiano Brunello De Montalicino
Boscarelli Rosso Di Montalcino
Argiano Super Tuscan
La Gerla Brunello Di M. Montalcino D. O. C. G.
Rosso Conero San Lorenzo D. O. C.
Tenuta Carretta Barbaresco D. O. C. G.
Ferrante Riserva D. O. C. G.
Bocelli Tenor red
Tignanello Antinori
Caparzo montalcino
Sasso all sole brunelo
Caparzo brunelo
Begalio Lorenzo amarone
Scarpa barbera
Ada Nada barbaresco
Scarpa barbaresco tettineve
Tenuta carreta barbaresco
Arcanum Valadorna
Nambrot super toscan
Podere, Montepulciano - BTG
Ferrante, Chianti Colli - BTG
Bocelli super toscan
Murphy Goode, Cabernet Sauvignon - Santa Rosa
Carmel Road, Pinot Noire - Monterey
Rabble, Cabernet Sauvignon - Napa valley
Freemarck Abbey, Cabernet Sauvignon - Knight's Valley
Trilogy, Cabernet Sauvignon - Napa Valley
Nikle & Nikle, Cabernet Sauvignon - Napa Valley
Silver Oak, Cabernet Sauvignon - Napa Valley
Trefethen Estate, Cabernet Sauvignon - Oak Knoll District of Napa Valley
Opus One, Cabernet Sauvignon - Napa Valley
Macmurray, Pinot Noir - Russian River Valley
Brewer Clifton, Pinot Noire - Machado Vineyard
La Crema, Pinot Noire - Monterey
Murphy Goode, Zinfandel - Liar's Dice, Sonoma County
Metanza S Creek, Merlot - Sonoma County
Trefethen Estate, Merlot - Oak Knoll District of Napa Valley
Arrowood Cabernet Sauvignon
Dry Creek Wineyard Mariner Meritage
Trentadue
Sea smoke pinot noir
Free mark Abbey Boche
LA jota Cabernet
Prodigal pinot noir
Plumjack cabernet
Murphy Goode - BTG
Carmel Road, Pinot Noir - BTG
Educated Guess Cabernet Sauvignon
Rabble Cabernet BTG
Lantieri Franciacorta Brut
Umani Ronchi, Pecorino Vellodoro Terre di Chieti I.G.T.
Benvolio, Pinot Grigio - Friuli
Pitars, Pinot Grigio - Friuli D.O.C.
Donna Olimpia, Vermentino - Toscana I.G.T.
Ritterhof, Gewurztraminer - Sudtirol D.O.C.
Jermann Pinot Grigio Friuli D. O. C.
Pitars Chardonnay D. O. C.
Ritterhof Gewurztaminer D. O. C
Campi Valerio Falanghina D. O. C.
Tornatore Etna Bianco I. G. T.
Venica Sauvignon D. O. C.
Tormaresca chardonnay
Gradiscuta ribolla
Villa bianchi verdicchio
Umani Ronc, Pecorino - BTG
Benvolio, Pinot Grigio - BTG
Bellenda, Prosecco - BTG
Lantieri, Franciacorta Brut - BTG
Kendall Jackson, Chardonnay - Grand Reserve
La Crema, Chardonnay - Monterrey
Hardford, Court, Chardonnay - Russian River Valley
Far Niente, Chardonnay
Fess parker chardonnay
Vina Robles, Sauvignon Blanc
Trefethen Estate, Dry Riesling
Di Bruno Pinot Grigio S. B. County
Donati Family Pinot Blanc
La Crem Rose Of Pinot Noir
Plumjack chardonnay
Kendall Jackson, Chardonnay - BTG
Vina Robles, Sauvignon Blanc - BTG
La Crema, Rose of Pinot Noir - BTG
Trefetten risiling
Lantieri Brut Franciacorta - Italy
Lanson Brut Champagne - France
Mumm Napa Brut Prestige - Napa Valley U.S.A
Bellenda Prosecco D. O. C. G
Prosecco Rose
Brochetto
Prosecco - BTG
Prosecco Rose - BTG
Mimosa - BTG
Brochetto - BTG
Cocktails
15Capri's Kiss
Chocolate Crown
Classic Dirty Martini
Destino Dill Martini
Gibson
Grappatini
Lemoncello Drop
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa - BTG
Morano Martini
Moscow Mule
Nutty Napoli
Sicilian Serenade
Sorrento Sidecar
The Big Apple
The Roman Ruins
Tuscan Sunset
Uno, Due, Tre
Venetian Vixen
When in Rose
Moscow mule
Old fashion
Mahattan
Negroni
Bloody mary
Aperol spritz
Vodka tonic
Vodka soda
Gin tonic
Gin soda
Gin dirty martini
Cosmopolitan
Makers
Non-Alcoholic
APIQE Sparkling
Arnold Palmer
Club Soda
Coca Cola
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Galvanina Mineral
Galvanina Sparkling
Ginger Ale
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Milk
Orange Juice
Orange Sode
Roy Rogers
Shirley Temple
Sprite
Virgin Bloody Mary
Virgin Margarita
Coffee
Liquor
TITOS
AMSTERDAM
SVEDKA
ABSOLUTE CITRON
BLUE ICE
GRAY GOOSE
ELITE
KETEL ONE
BELUGA
Balvadere
Beefeater
Tanqueray
Empress
Bennam's
Uncle Val's
Hendrix
Bombay Sapphire
Bombay
Bacardi
Barcardi Anejo
MONTEZUMA GOLD
PATRON SILVER
PATRON REPOSADO
PATRON ANEJO
FORTALEZA BLANCO
LA PINTA POLEGRANATA
VIDAL
Don julio
Heradura
MICHTER'S SINGLE BARREL
REDWOOD EMPIRE
TELLING
MAKER'S MARK
MAKER'S MARK 46
CROWN ROYAL
JAMESON IRISH WHISKEY
JAMESON SELECT RESERVE
BASIL HAYDEN'S
SMALL BATCH 1792
KNOB CREEK
BASTILLE
GLEN GRANT SINGLE MALT
BALLANTINES
CHIVAS REGAL 12
BLACK LABEL
GOLD LABEL
BLUE LABEL
GLENLIVET 12
GLENLIVET 18
Macallen
GRAPPA BANFI
ROMANA SAMBUCA
ROMANA SAMBUCA NERA
GRAND MARNIER
AMARETTO DI SARONNO
RABARBARO ZUCCA
BAILEY'S IRISH CREAM
CREMFRAMBOISEE DE
Limoncello
COURVOISIR
Hennessy Black
DOW'S PORT
Antipasti
Antipasto Della Casa
A classic Italian combination of mozzarella, tomato eggplant, bruschetta toscana, and fried calamari
Bruschetta Toscana
Sliced toasted bread with fresh diced tomato, sliced fresh mozzarella and prosciutto di Parma
Burrata Del Caciaro
A Pugliese specialty fresh creamy mozzarella served with sliced fresh tomato and roasted bell peppers
Capesante Al Limone
Fresh jumbo scallops sauteed and served with lemon and garlic sauce
Carpaccio Di Blue
Thin sliced Beef tenderloin served in a bed of rucola salad, topped with shaved parmigiano cheese
Classica Mozzarella Caprese Con Melanzane
Slices of fresh mozzarella, grilled eggplant and fresh tomato served with pesto sauce
Frittura Di Calamari
Fried calamari served with spicy tomato sauce
Clams & Mussels
Steamed mussels and Manila clams with garlic and white wine
Tagliata Campagnola
Fresh Oyster
Shrimp Cocktail
Prosciutto e Melone
Insalate
Ave Italy
Baby mixed field greens, cherry tomato, marinated grilled chicken, sliced fresh avocado, red sweet onions, shaved Parmigiano cheese served with house dressing
Kale Salad
Beet Salad
Ceasar
Minestre Del Giorno
Mix Green Salad
Lentils
Stracciatella
1/2 Salads
Primi
Asparagus Ravioli
Bell Pepper Ravioli
Black Linguini
Capelli Dangelo Alla Checca
Angel hair pasta served with fresh dice tomato, garlic, fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil
Chicken Ravioli
Eggplant Alla Parmigiana
Layers of sliced eggplant, fresh tomato sauce, parmigiano cheese, slowly baked
Fettuccine Al Bardo
Fettuccine pasta with creamy garlic, pecorino and parmigiano cheese
Fettuccine Al Limone Con Capesante
Homemade fresh lemon fettuccine, fresh jumbo scallops, in a delicate cream sauce
Lasagna Bolognese
Classic lasagna bolognese style, with meat sauce, ricotta cheese and béchamel sauce
Lasagna Vegetarian
Homemade fresh vegetable lasagna
Linguine Ai Frutti Di Mare
Linguine pasta with Manila clams, mussels, scampi, scallops and calamari
Linguine Clams
Linguine pasta served with sauteed manila clams in white wine and garlic. Available in red sauce
Linguine Marinara
Linguine Oil & Garlic
Linguine Pesto Con Gamberetti
Lobster Shrimp Ravioli
Mushroom Ravioli
Penne Vodka
Pumpkin Ravioli
Ricotta Spinach Ravioli
Rigatoni Con Luganega
Tube pasta served with luganega, spicy Veneto sausage and tomato sauce
Spaghetti Alla Bolognese
Spaghetti with a traditional slow cooked meat sauce
Spaghetti Carbonara
Spaghetti Con Polpette
Spaghetti served with homemade fresh daily made meatballs and spicy tomato sauce
Spaghetti Puttanesca
Veal Ravioli
Risotto Mushroom
Risotto Shrimps & Saffran
Risotto Scallop & Srimps
Risotto
Penne Pesto
Spaghetti Primavera
Penn's Arrabbiata
Spaghetti Pomodoro
Secondi Piatti
Veal Alla Milanese
Breaded veal cutlet topped with fresh rucola salad cherry tomato and lemon
Pollo Parmigiana
Pounded and breaded chicken breast topped with fresh tomato sauce and parmigiana cheese
Veal Parmigiana
Breaded veal cutlet topped with fresh tomato sauce and parmigiano cheese
Pollo Piccata
Thin pounded breast of chicken sauteed with white wine and fresh lemon juice sauce
Pollo Alla Valdostana
California chicken breast, aged prosciutto, fontina cheese, baked
Veal Marsala
Chopino
Classic cioppino, Italian style fresh fish stew with a lot of sea food
Veal Piccata
Chicken marsalla
Pizza
Pesce Del Giorno
Carne
Dessert
Vanilla Ice Cream
Birthday Cake
Blueberry Tart
Cheesecake
Canolo Sicilaini
Chocolate and Hazelnut
Flour less Chocolate Cake
Chocolate Mousse
Crème Brulee
Fruit Plate
Lemon Sorbet
Mix Fruit Tart
Mocca Chocolate Cake
Napolean
Panetone Pudding
Spumoni
Strudel
Tiramisu
Guava Mango
Vanilla Cake
Torta de LA nonna
Coconut pineapple ice cream
Pannacotta
Pear tart
Chocolate tart
Half Pasta
HH Food
HH Wine
APETIZZER
PRIMI
Spaghetti Con Polpette
Spaghetti served with homemade fresh daily made meatballs and spicy tomato sauce
Linguine Al Frutti Di Mare
Linquine pasta with manila calms, mussels, scampi,scallops and calamari
Rigatoni Con Luganega
Tube pasta served with luganega, spicy veneto sausage and tomato sauce
Fettuccine Al Limone Con Capesante
Home made fresh lemon fettuccine , fresh jumbo scalloops, in a delicate cream sauce
Spaghetti Alla Bolognese
Spaghetti with a traditional slow cooked meat sauce
SOUP
Lasagna Bolognese
Eggplant Parmigiana
Cepellini Checca
Chicken Ravioli
Bell Pepper Ravioli
SECONDI
Scaloppine Di Vitello Al Marsala
Thin slice of veal sauteed with fresh mushrooms and maesala wine
Petto Di Pollo Piccata
Thine pounded breast of chicken sauteed with white wine and fresh lemon juice sauce
Zuppa Di Pesce
Classic cioppino ,italian style fresh fish stew with a lot of sea food
Cotoletta Di Vitello Alla Milanese
Breaded veal cutlet topped with fresh rucola salad cherry tomato and lemon
Salmon Special
Halibut
Branzzino
Pork Chop
Filet Mignon
Lamb Chop
Rib Eye
Chilean Seabass
Veal Chop
Zuppa di Pesce
Short ribs
Primi
Spaghetti Con Polpette
Spaghetti served with homemade fresh daily made meatballs and spicy tomato sauce
Linguine Al Frutti Di Mare
Linquine pasta with manila calms, mussels, scampi,scallops and calamari
Rigatoni Con Luganega
Tube pasta served with luganega, spicy veneto sausage and tomato sauce
Fettuccine Al Limone Con Capesante
Home made fresh lemon fettuccine , fresh jumbo scalloops, in a delicate cream sauce
Spaghetti Alla Bolognese
Spaghetti with a traditional slow cooked meat sauce
Fettuccine Al Bardo
Fettuccine pasta with creamy garlic, pecorino and parmigiano cheese
Fettuccine Al Limone Con Capesante
Homemade fresh lemon fettuccine, fresh jumbo scallops, in a delicate cream sauce
Salads
Pizzas
Brunch
French Toast
Waffle w Fresh Fruit
Egg Benedict w pancetta
Egg Benedict w tomato & spinach
Avocado Toast
Oysters 1/2 shell qty 6
Arancini Di Riso Con Mozzarella
Crostini Ave Italy
Calamari Luciana
Fritto Misto Di Parma
Pizza Pere Gorgonzola
Caesar Salad
Fried Oysters Salad
Fettucine Alfredo
Penne Arrabiata
Ravioli Del Giorno
Gnocchi Sorrentina
Chicken Cacciatora
Roasted Pork loin w peppercorn
Filet of Sole Puttanesca
Poached Salmon w Sauce
Antipasti
Antipasto Della Casa
A classic Italian combination of mozzarella, tomato eggplant, bruschetta toscana, and fried calamari
Bruschetta Toscana
Sliced toasted bread with fresh diced tomato, sliced fresh mozzarella and prosciutto di Parma
Burrata Del Caciaro
A Pugliese specialty fresh creamy mozzarella served with sliced fresh tomato and roasted bell peppers
Capesante Al Limone
Fresh jumbo scallops sauteed and served with lemon and garlic sauce
Carpaccio Di Blue
Thin sliced Beef tenderloin served in a bed of rucola salad, topped with shaved parmigiano cheese
Classica Mozzarella Caprese Con Melanzane
Slices of fresh mozzarella, grilled eggplant and fresh tomato served with pesto sauce
Frittura Di Calamari
Fried calamari served with spicy tomato sauce
Clams & Mussels
Steamed mussels and Manila clams with garlic and white wine
Tagliata Campagnola
Capres melanzana
Secondi
Scaloppine Di Vitello Al Marsala
Thin slice of veal sauteed with fresh mushrooms and maesala wine
Petto Di Pollo Piccata
Thine pounded breast of chicken sauteed with white wine and fresh lemon juice sauce
Zuppa Di Pesce
Classic cioppino ,italian style fresh fish stew with a lot of sea food
Cotoletta Di Vitello Alla Milanese
Breaded veal cutlet topped with fresh rucola salad cherry tomato and lemon
Pollo Parmigiana
Pounded and breaded chicken breast topped with fresh tomato sauce and parmigiana cheese
Cotoletta Di Vitello Alla Milanese
Breaded veal cutlet topped with fresh rucola salad cherry tomato and lemon
Pollo Alla Valdostana
California chicken breast, aged prosciutto, fontina cheese, baked
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
31243 Palos Verdes Dr W, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275