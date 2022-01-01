Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza
Dessert & Ice Cream

Avenue Italy

1,703 Reviews

$$

31243 Palos Verdes Dr W

Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita
Ceasar
Fettuccine Al Bardo

Beer

Heineken

$7.00

Modelo Especial

$7.50

Stella Artois

$7.00

Guinness

$7.00

Birra Moretti

$7.00

O'Douls

$7.00

Coors Light

$7.50

Peroni

$9.00

Trumer Pils

$9.00

Atticus IPA

$9.00

Blue Moon

$9.00

Modelo

$9.00

Corona

$9.00

Wine

Corkage Fee

$25.00

Podere, Monte Pulciano D'Abruzzo

$50.00

Ferrante, Chianti D.O.C.G.

$48.00

Coppi, Siniscalco Priminivo I.G.P.

$55.00

Allegrini, Valpolicella

$55.00

Avignonesi, Rosso Di Montalcino

$90.00

Arcanum Il, Feudo Di Arcanum Super Tuscan

$65.00

Tenuta Di Arceno, Chianti Classico

$60.00

Ruffino, Riserva Ducale Oro Chianti D.O.C.G.

$115.00

La Gerla, brunello Di Montalcino D.O.C.G.

$150.00

Giuseppe Campagnola, Amarone Della Valpolicella Classico D.O.C.G.

$115.00

Villa Giada, nizza Dedicato Barbera D.O.P.

$120.00

Pio Cesare, Barolo

$150.00

Massolino, Barolo Serralunga D.O.C.G.

$130.00

Argiano Brunello De Montalicino

$165.00

Boscarelli Rosso Di Montalcino

$65.00

Argiano Super Tuscan

$60.00

La Gerla Brunello Di M. Montalcino D. O. C. G.

$150.00

Rosso Conero San Lorenzo D. O. C.

$55.00

Tenuta Carretta Barbaresco D. O. C. G.

$130.00

Ferrante Riserva D. O. C. G.

$60.00

Bocelli Tenor red

$55.00

Tignanello Antinori

$285.00

Caparzo montalcino

$90.00

Sasso all sole brunelo

$150.00

Caparzo brunelo

$140.00

Begalio Lorenzo amarone

$150.00

Scarpa barbera

$65.00

Ada Nada barbaresco

$130.00

Scarpa barbaresco tettineve

$130.00

Tenuta carreta barbaresco

$130.00

Arcanum Valadorna

$120.00

Nambrot super toscan

$120.00

Podere, Montepulciano - BTG

$17.00

Ferrante, Chianti Colli - BTG

$15.00

Bocelli super toscan

$20.00

Murphy Goode, Cabernet Sauvignon - Santa Rosa

$59.00

Carmel Road, Pinot Noire - Monterey

$59.00

Rabble, Cabernet Sauvignon - Napa valley

$75.00

Freemarck Abbey, Cabernet Sauvignon - Knight's Valley

$120.00

Trilogy, Cabernet Sauvignon - Napa Valley

$185.00

Nikle & Nikle, Cabernet Sauvignon - Napa Valley

$230.00

Silver Oak, Cabernet Sauvignon - Napa Valley

$225.00

Trefethen Estate, Cabernet Sauvignon - Oak Knoll District of Napa Valley

$95.00

Opus One, Cabernet Sauvignon - Napa Valley

$670.00

Macmurray, Pinot Noir - Russian River Valley

$70.00

Brewer Clifton, Pinot Noire - Machado Vineyard

$210.00

La Crema, Pinot Noire - Monterey

$65.00

Murphy Goode, Zinfandel - Liar's Dice, Sonoma County

$60.00

Metanza S Creek, Merlot - Sonoma County

$75.00

Trefethen Estate, Merlot - Oak Knoll District of Napa Valley

$80.00

Arrowood Cabernet Sauvignon

$95.00

Dry Creek Wineyard Mariner Meritage

$120.00

Trentadue

$75.00

Sea smoke pinot noir

$230.00

Free mark Abbey Boche

$300.00

LA jota Cabernet

$200.00

Prodigal pinot noir

$50.00

Plumjack cabernet

$350.00

Murphy Goode - BTG

$17.00

Carmel Road, Pinot Noir - BTG

$17.00

Educated Guess Cabernet Sauvignon

$20.00

Rabble Cabernet BTG

$20.00

Lantieri Franciacorta Brut

$75.00

Umani Ronchi,  Pecorino Vellodoro Terre di Chieti I.G.T.

$50.00

Benvolio, Pinot Grigio - Friuli

$50.00

Pitars, Pinot Grigio - Friuli D.O.C.

$55.00

Donna Olimpia,  Vermentino - Toscana I.G.T.

$65.00

Ritterhof, Gewurztraminer - Sudtirol D.O.C.

$65.00

Jermann Pinot Grigio Friuli D. O. C.

$75.00

Pitars Chardonnay D. O. C.

$55.00

Ritterhof Gewurztaminer D. O. C

$65.00

Campi Valerio Falanghina D. O. C.

$55.00

Tornatore Etna Bianco I. G. T.

$65.00

Venica Sauvignon D. O. C.

$70.00

Tormaresca chardonnay

$65.00

Gradiscuta ribolla

$65.00

Villa bianchi verdicchio

$55.00

Umani Ronc, Pecorino - BTG

$17.00

Benvolio, Pinot Grigio - BTG

$17.00

Bellenda, Prosecco - BTG

$20.00

Lantieri, Franciacorta Brut - BTG

$20.00

Kendall Jackson,  Chardonnay - Grand Reserve

$59.00

La Crema,  Chardonnay - Monterrey

$67.00

Hardford, Court, Chardonnay - Russian River Valley

$79.00

Far Niente, Chardonnay

$150.00

Fess parker chardonnay

$55.00

Vina Robles, Sauvignon Blanc

$65.00

Trefethen Estate, Dry Riesling

$59.00

Di Bruno Pinot Grigio S. B. County

$65.00

Donati Family Pinot Blanc

$60.00

La Crem Rose Of Pinot Noir

$59.00

Plumjack chardonnay

$120.00

Kendall Jackson, Chardonnay - BTG

$17.00

Vina Robles, Sauvignon Blanc - BTG

$17.00

La Crema, Rose of Pinot Noir - BTG

$17.00

Trefetten risiling

$17.00

Lantieri Brut  Franciacorta - Italy

$75.00

Lanson Brut Champagne - France

$160.00

Mumm Napa Brut Prestige - Napa Valley U.S.A

$150.00

Bellenda Prosecco D. O. C. G

$75.00

Prosecco Rose

$75.00

Brochetto

$65.00

Prosecco - BTG

$20.00

Prosecco Rose - BTG

$20.00

Mimosa - BTG

$20.00

Brochetto - BTG

$18.00

Cocktails

15Capri's Kiss

$17.00

Chocolate Crown

$17.00

Classic Dirty Martini

$17.00

Destino Dill Martini

$17.00

Gibson

$17.00

Grappatini

$17.00

Lemoncello Drop

$17.00

Margarita

$17.00

Martini

$17.00

Mimosa - BTG

$20.00

Morano Martini

$17.00

Moscow Mule

$17.00

Nutty Napoli

$17.00

Sicilian Serenade

$17.00

Sorrento Sidecar

$17.00

The Big Apple

$17.00

The Roman Ruins

$17.00

Tuscan Sunset

$17.00

Uno, Due, Tre

$17.00

Venetian Vixen

$17.00

When in Rose

$17.00

Moscow mule

$17.00

Old fashion

$17.00

Mahattan

$17.00

Negroni

$17.00

Bloody mary

$15.00

Aperol spritz

$17.00

Vodka tonic

$17.00

Vodka soda

$17.00

Gin tonic

$17.00

Gin soda

$17.00

Gin dirty martini

$17.00

Cosmopolitan

$17.00

Makers

$15.00

Non-Alcoholic

APIQE Sparkling

$6.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Club Soda

$2.50

Coca Cola

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Galvanina Mineral

$6.50

Galvanina Sparkling

$6.50

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Milk

$2.95

Orange Juice

$3.50

Orange Sode

$4.00

Roy Rogers

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$7.00

Virgin Margarita

$7.00

Coffee

Hot Tea

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Coffee Baileys

$12.00

Café Americano

$4.50

Cappuccino

$6.50

Decaf Americano

$4.50

Latte

$7.00

Decaf Cappuccino

$6.50

Espresso

$4.50

Dbl Espresso

$7.00

Liquor

TITOS

$17.00

AMSTERDAM

$12.00

SVEDKA

ABSOLUTE CITRON

$9.00

BLUE ICE

$17.00

GRAY GOOSE

$17.00

ELITE

$14.00

KETEL ONE

$17.00

BELUGA

$14.00

Balvadere

$17.00

Beefeater

$15.00

Tanqueray

$13.00

Empress

$12.00

Bennam's

$10.00

Uncle Val's

$10.00

Hendrix

$17.00

Bombay Sapphire

$15.00

Bombay

$15.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Barcardi Anejo

$10.00

MONTEZUMA GOLD

$8.00

PATRON SILVER

$15.00

PATRON REPOSADO

$12.00

PATRON ANEJO

$17.00

FORTALEZA BLANCO

$15.00

LA PINTA POLEGRANATA

$10.00

VIDAL

$10.00

Don julio

$21.00

Heradura

$22.00

MICHTER'S SINGLE BARREL

$10.00

REDWOOD EMPIRE

$10.00

TELLING

$10.00

MAKER'S MARK

$15.00

MAKER'S MARK 46

$18.00

CROWN ROYAL

$15.00

JAMESON IRISH WHISKEY

$15.00

JAMESON SELECT RESERVE

$15.00

BASIL HAYDEN'S

$10.00

SMALL BATCH 1792

$10.00

KNOB CREEK

$16.00

BASTILLE

$14.00

GLEN GRANT SINGLE MALT

$12.00

BALLANTINES

$9.00

CHIVAS REGAL 12

$17.00

BLACK LABEL

$15.00

GOLD LABEL

$24.00

BLUE LABEL

$35.00

GLENLIVET 12

$17.00

GLENLIVET 18

$29.00

Macallen

$35.00

GRAPPA BANFI

$18.00

ROMANA SAMBUCA

$15.00

ROMANA SAMBUCA NERA

$15.00

GRAND MARNIER

$15.00

AMARETTO DI SARONNO

$15.00

RABARBARO ZUCCA

$15.00

BAILEY'S IRISH CREAM

$15.00

CREMFRAMBOISEE DE

$15.00

Limoncello

$15.00

COURVOISIR

$18.00

Hennessy Black

$18.00

DOW'S PORT

$20.00

Antipasti

Antipasto Della Casa

$45.00

A classic Italian combination of mozzarella, tomato eggplant, bruschetta toscana, and fried calamari

Bruschetta Toscana

$19.00

Sliced toasted bread with fresh diced tomato, sliced fresh mozzarella and prosciutto di Parma

Burrata Del Caciaro

$16.00

A Pugliese specialty fresh creamy mozzarella served with sliced fresh tomato and roasted bell peppers

Capesante Al Limone

$27.00

Fresh jumbo scallops sauteed and served with lemon and garlic sauce

Carpaccio Di Blue

$21.00

Thin sliced Beef tenderloin served in a bed of rucola salad, topped with shaved parmigiano cheese

Classica Mozzarella Caprese Con Melanzane

$19.00

Slices of fresh mozzarella, grilled eggplant and fresh tomato served with pesto sauce

Frittura Di Calamari

$19.00

Fried calamari served with spicy tomato sauce

Clams & Mussels

$21.00

Steamed mussels and Manila clams with garlic and white wine

Tagliata Campagnola

$24.00

Fresh Oyster

$19.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$22.00

Prosciutto e Melone

$19.00

Insalate

Ave Italy

$19.00

Baby mixed field greens, cherry tomato, marinated grilled chicken, sliced fresh avocado, red sweet onions, shaved Parmigiano cheese served with house dressing

Kale Salad

$16.00

Beet Salad

$16.00

Ceasar

$16.00

Minestre Del Giorno

$9.00

Mix Green Salad

$14.00

Lentils

$9.00

Stracciatella

$9.00

1/2 Salads

$9.00

Primi

Asparagus Ravioli

$26.00

Bell Pepper Ravioli

$26.00

Black Linguini

$41.00

Capelli Dangelo Alla Checca

$23.00

Angel hair pasta served with fresh dice tomato, garlic, fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil

Chicken Ravioli

$26.00

Eggplant Alla Parmigiana

$25.00

Layers of sliced eggplant, fresh tomato sauce, parmigiano cheese, slowly baked

Fettuccine Al Bardo

$24.00

Fettuccine pasta with creamy garlic, pecorino and parmigiano cheese

Fettuccine Al Limone Con Capesante

$38.00

Homemade fresh lemon fettuccine, fresh jumbo scallops, in a delicate cream sauce

Lasagna Bolognese

$25.00

Classic lasagna bolognese style, with meat sauce, ricotta cheese and béchamel sauce

Lasagna Vegetarian

$25.00

Homemade fresh vegetable lasagna

Linguine Ai Frutti Di Mare

$29.00

Linguine pasta with Manila clams, mussels, scampi, scallops and calamari

Linguine Clams

$29.00

Linguine pasta served with sauteed manila clams in white wine and garlic. Available in red sauce

Linguine Marinara

$22.00

Linguine Oil & Garlic

$22.00

Linguine Pesto Con Gamberetti

$29.00

Lobster Shrimp Ravioli

$35.00

Mushroom Ravioli

$26.00

Penne Vodka

$22.00

Pumpkin Ravioli

$26.00

Ricotta Spinach Ravioli

$26.00

Rigatoni Con Luganega

$25.00

Tube pasta served with luganega, spicy Veneto sausage and tomato sauce

Spaghetti Alla Bolognese

$24.00

Spaghetti with a traditional slow cooked meat sauce

Spaghetti Carbonara

$24.00

Spaghetti Con Polpette

$25.00

Spaghetti served with homemade fresh daily made meatballs and spicy tomato sauce

Spaghetti Puttanesca

$23.00

Veal Ravioli

$32.00

Risotto Mushroom

$28.00

Risotto Shrimps & Saffran

$35.00

Risotto Scallop & Srimps

$40.00

Risotto

Penne Pesto

$24.00

Spaghetti Primavera

$26.00

Penn's Arrabbiata

$24.00

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$22.00

Secondi Piatti

Veal Alla Milanese

$37.00

Breaded veal cutlet topped with fresh rucola salad cherry tomato and lemon

Pollo Parmigiana

$35.00

Pounded and breaded chicken breast topped with fresh tomato sauce and parmigiana cheese

Veal Parmigiana

$36.00

Breaded veal cutlet topped with fresh tomato sauce and parmigiano cheese

Pollo Piccata

$35.00

Thin pounded breast of chicken sauteed with white wine and fresh lemon juice sauce

Pollo Alla Valdostana

$34.00

California chicken breast, aged prosciutto, fontina cheese, baked

Veal Marsala

$37.00

Chopino

$52.00

Classic cioppino, Italian style fresh fish stew with a lot of sea food

Veal Piccata

$35.00

Chicken marsalla

$35.00

Pizza

Calzone

$21.00

Capricciosa

$18.00

Cheese Pizza

$17.00

Diavola

$20.00

Frutti Di Mare

$23.00

Genovese

$20.00

Greco

$19.00

Margherita

$18.00

Parma Pizza

$20.00

Polpette Di Carne

$22.00

Quattro Formaggi

$21.00

Quattro Stagioni

$21.00

Salsiccia Italiana

$20.00

Siracusana

$20.00

Mushroom pizza

$20.00

Pesce Del Giorno

Barramundi

$39.00

Branzino

$41.00

Delizia Marina

$40.00

Dover Sole

$45.00

Filet of Sol

$39.00

Grilled Tuna

$41.00

Halibut

$43.00

Opah

$41.00

Orate Whole

$48.00

Salmon

$39.00

Sea Bass

$45.00

Spigola Whole

$46.00

Swordfish

$43.00

Trout

$39.00

White Fish

$39.00

Whole Branzino

$48.00

Whole Fish For 2

$82.00

Lobster Special

$65.00

Carne

Bone In Filet Mignon

$52.00

Bone In Ribeye

$49.00

Filet Mignon

$57.00

Hatchet

$85.00

Lamb Bucco

$41.00

Lamb Chop

$43.00

New York

$41.00

Osso Bucco

$55.00

Pork Chop

$41.00

Ribeye

$56.00

Roast Pork

$38.00

Roast Special

$39.00

Short Rib

$49.00

Veal Chop

$53.00

Tomahawk

$150.00

Dessert

Vanilla Ice Cream

$8.00

Birthday Cake

Blueberry Tart

$12.00

Cheesecake

$12.00

Canolo Sicilaini

$12.00

Chocolate and Hazelnut

$12.00

Flour less Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Chocolate Mousse

$12.00

Crème Brulee

$12.00

Fruit Plate

$12.00

Lemon Sorbet

$12.00

Mix Fruit Tart

$12.00

Mocca Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Napolean

$12.00

Panetone Pudding

$12.00

Spumoni

$12.00

Strudel

$12.00

Tiramisu

$12.00

Guava Mango

$12.00

Vanilla Cake

$12.00

Torta de LA nonna

$12.00

Coconut pineapple ice cream

$9.00

Pannacotta

$12.00

Pear tart

$12.00

Chocolate tart

$12.00

Half Pasta

Half Spaghetti Marinara

$13.00

Half Spaghetti Bolonese

$13.00

Half Spaghetti Meatball

$13.00

Half Penne w Butter

$13.00

Half Fettucini Alfredo

$13.00

HH Food

HH Cheese Pizza

$10.00

HH Classic Brushetta

$10.00

HH Fried Calamari

$10.00

HH Grilled Italian Sausage

$10.00

HH Meatballs (6)

$10.00

HH Mixed Cheese Platter

$10.00

HH Drinks

HH Well Drink

$8.00

HH Well Mixed Drink

$10.00

HH Avenue Italy Spritz

$10.00

HH Beer

HH Peroni

$7.00

HH Blue Moon

$7.00

HH Trummer Pils

$7.00

HH Standar

$7.00

HH Wine

HH GL Prosecco

$9.00

HH GL Pinot Grigio

$8.00

HH GL Chardonnay

$8.00

HH GL Chianti

$8.00

HH GL Cabernet

$8.00

HH GL Merlot

$8.00

APETIZZER

FRITTURA DI CALAMARI

$24.00

CAPESANTE LIMONE

$27.00

BRUSCHETTA TOSCANA

$21.00

BURRATA CACIARO

$21.00

ANTIPASTO DELLA CASA

$45.00

CAESAR SALAD

$19.00

BEETS SALAD

$19.00

KALE SALAD

$19.00

PIZZA GENOVESE

$24.00

PIZZA MARGHERITA

$23.00

PIZZA SAL ITALIANA

$24.00

PIZZA DIAVOLA

$24.00

Greco Pizza

$24.00

Capreze melanzana

$23.00

PRIMI

Spaghetti Con Polpette

$27.00

Spaghetti served with homemade fresh daily made meatballs and spicy tomato sauce

Linguine Al Frutti Di Mare

$34.00

Linquine pasta with manila calms, mussels, scampi,scallops and calamari

Rigatoni Con Luganega

$27.00

Tube pasta served with luganega, spicy veneto sausage and tomato sauce

Fettuccine Al Limone Con Capesante

$35.00

Home made fresh lemon fettuccine , fresh jumbo scalloops, in a delicate cream sauce

Spaghetti Alla Bolognese

$25.00

Spaghetti with a traditional slow cooked meat sauce

SOUP

$11.00

Lasagna Bolognese

$27.00

Eggplant Parmigiana

$27.00

Cepellini Checca

$23.00

Chicken Ravioli

$29.00

Bell Pepper Ravioli

$29.00

SECONDI

Scaloppine Di Vitello Al Marsala

$38.00

Thin slice of veal sauteed with fresh mushrooms and maesala wine

Petto Di Pollo Piccata

$38.00

Thine pounded breast of chicken sauteed with white wine and fresh lemon juice sauce

Zuppa Di Pesce

$48.00

Classic cioppino ,italian style fresh fish stew with a lot of sea food

Cotoletta Di Vitello Alla Milanese

$35.00

Breaded veal cutlet topped with fresh rucola salad cherry tomato and lemon

Salmon Special

$47.00

Halibut

$47.00

Branzzino

$47.00

Pork Chop

$45.00

Filet Mignon

$53.00

Lamb Chop

$38.00

Rib Eye

$51.00

Chilean Seabass

$45.00

Veal Chop

$55.00

Zuppa di Pesce

$52.00

Short ribs

$59.00

Primi

Spaghetti Con Polpette

$27.00

Spaghetti served with homemade fresh daily made meatballs and spicy tomato sauce

Linguine Al Frutti Di Mare

$34.00

Linquine pasta with manila calms, mussels, scampi,scallops and calamari

Rigatoni Con Luganega

$27.00

Tube pasta served with luganega, spicy veneto sausage and tomato sauce

Fettuccine Al Limone Con Capesante

$35.00

Home made fresh lemon fettuccine , fresh jumbo scalloops, in a delicate cream sauce

Spaghetti Alla Bolognese

$25.00

Spaghetti with a traditional slow cooked meat sauce

Fettuccine Al Bardo

$20.00

Fettuccine pasta with creamy garlic, pecorino and parmigiano cheese

Fettuccine Al Limone Con Capesante

$27.00

Homemade fresh lemon fettuccine, fresh jumbo scallops, in a delicate cream sauce

Salads

Ave Italy

$19.00

Baby mixed field greens, cherry tomato, marinated grilled chicken, sliced fresh avocado, red sweet onions, shaved Parmigiano cheese served with house dressing

Minestre Del Giorno

$9.00

Pizzas

Frutti Di Mare

$20.00

Greco

$16.00

Quattro Formaggi

$18.00

Genovese

$21.00

Calzone

$16.00

Margherita

$20.00

Parma Pizza

$18.00

Salsiccia Italiana

$18.00

Siracusana

$18.00

Polpette Di Carne

$16.00

Quattro Stagioni

$16.00

Capricciosa

$16.00

Diavola

$16.00

Brunch

French Toast

$16.00

Waffle w Fresh Fruit

$16.00

Egg Benedict w pancetta

$20.00

Egg Benedict w tomato & spinach

$20.00

Avocado Toast

$20.00

Oysters 1/2 shell qty 6

$21.00

Arancini Di Riso Con Mozzarella

$21.00

Crostini Ave Italy

$21.00

Calamari Luciana

$25.00

Fritto Misto Di Parma

$30.00

Pizza Pere Gorgonzola

$23.00

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Fried Oysters Salad

$21.00

Fettucine Alfredo

$19.00

Penne Arrabiata

$21.00

Ravioli Del Giorno

$23.00

Gnocchi Sorrentina

$23.00

Chicken Cacciatora

$25.00

Roasted Pork loin w peppercorn

$25.00

Filet of Sole Puttanesca

$25.00

Poached Salmon w Sauce

$29.00

Antipasti

Antipasto Della Casa

$45.00

A classic Italian combination of mozzarella, tomato eggplant, bruschetta toscana, and fried calamari

Bruschetta Toscana

$19.00

Sliced toasted bread with fresh diced tomato, sliced fresh mozzarella and prosciutto di Parma

Burrata Del Caciaro

$16.00

A Pugliese specialty fresh creamy mozzarella served with sliced fresh tomato and roasted bell peppers

Capesante Al Limone

$27.00

Fresh jumbo scallops sauteed and served with lemon and garlic sauce

Carpaccio Di Blue

$21.00

Thin sliced Beef tenderloin served in a bed of rucola salad, topped with shaved parmigiano cheese

Classica Mozzarella Caprese Con Melanzane

$19.00

Slices of fresh mozzarella, grilled eggplant and fresh tomato served with pesto sauce

Frittura Di Calamari

$19.00

Fried calamari served with spicy tomato sauce

Clams & Mussels

$21.00

Steamed mussels and Manila clams with garlic and white wine

Tagliata Campagnola

$24.00

Capres melanzana

$23.00

Secondi

Scaloppine Di Vitello Al Marsala

$38.00

Thin slice of veal sauteed with fresh mushrooms and maesala wine

Petto Di Pollo Piccata

$38.00

Thine pounded breast of chicken sauteed with white wine and fresh lemon juice sauce

Zuppa Di Pesce

$48.00

Classic cioppino ,italian style fresh fish stew with a lot of sea food

Cotoletta Di Vitello Alla Milanese

$35.00

Breaded veal cutlet topped with fresh rucola salad cherry tomato and lemon

Pollo Parmigiana

$31.00

Pounded and breaded chicken breast topped with fresh tomato sauce and parmigiana cheese

Cotoletta Di Vitello Alla Milanese

$35.00

Breaded veal cutlet topped with fresh rucola salad cherry tomato and lemon

Pollo Alla Valdostana

$31.00

California chicken breast, aged prosciutto, fontina cheese, baked

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

31243 Palos Verdes Dr W, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275

Directions

Gallery
Avenue Italy image
Avenue Italy image

Similar restaurants in your area

Locale90 Neapolitan Pizza Market- Redondo Beach - Redondo Beach
orange star4.1 • 673
1718 S Catalina Ave Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext
Bettolino Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 3,242
211 Palos Verdes Blvd Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext
Gaetano's Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 2,138
2731 PACIFIC COAST HWY Torrance, CA 90505
View restaurantnext
Pura Vita Redondo Beach
orange star4.8 • 133
320 S. Catalina Ave Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext
Brooklyn Bros. Downtown Eats
orange star4.5 • 443
1902 S Pacific Ave San Pedro, CA 90731
View restaurantnext
Hojas Tea House - San Pedro
orange star4.5 • 265
222 W 6th St San Pedro, CA 90731
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Rancho Palos Verdes
San Pedro
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Torrance
review star
Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)
Carson
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Redondo Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)
Hermosa Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)
Long Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (228 restaurants)
Gardena
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Compton
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Manhattan Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston