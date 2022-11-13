Restaurant header imageView gallery

Avenue Kitchen & Bar

911 W 36th St

Baltimore, MD 21211

Order Again

Popular Items

Avenue Burger
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Beef Brisket Tacos (3)

Brunch Faves

Chesa-Baja Omelet

$24.00

SHRIMP and Grits

$20.00

Bread Pudding French Toast

$16.00

Chicken & Waffles

$23.00

House waffle, honey butter, chipotle syrup and pressure fried crispy chicken breast

Steak & Eggs

$28.00

Garden Omelette

$17.00

Brisket Burrito

$20.00

Spring Veggie Bowl

$18.00

Cream Of Crab Soup

$12.00

SALMON BLT SPECIAL

$22.00Out of stock

Brunch Sides

Cornbread

$4.00

Apple Smoked Bacon

$5.00

Vanilla Bean Waffle

$6.00

House Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Home Fries

$5.00

Side Of Scrambled Eggs

$6.00

Quick Bites & Shares

A.K. Fried Chicken | 4 Piece

$27.00

Full bird (8 pc) w/ cornbread and choice of 2 sides.

A.K. Fried Chicken | 2 Piece

$17.00

1/2 bird (4 pc) w/ cornbread and 1 side.

Crispy Brussels Sprouts - SHARED SIZE

$14.00

Fried Guacamole

$16.00

Grilled Octopus

$22.00

Lump crab dip

$22.00

Salsa and Chips

$10.00

Served with House Tortilla Chips.

Smoked Wings

$18.00

Choice of Buffalo, Teriyaki or Sweet Chili. 8 per order.

Duck Taquitos

$16.00

Sides

Mac-n-Cheese

$12.00

Four Cheese, Buffalo Sauce, Hot Cheetos Dust

Buffalo Cauliflower

$9.00

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Jalapeno Cornbread

$7.00

Small Ceasar

$6.00

Small House Salad

$6.00

Fries

$5.00

Mexican Street Corn (2)

$10.00

SIDE Rice & Beans

$5.00

Grilled Asparagus

$9.00

Salads & Soup

Avenue Caesar Salad

$16.00

Romaine, zaatar pita chips, jalapeno-casesar dressing, grated cotija cheese.

Cream Of Crab Soup

$12.00

Romaine, tomato cucumber, shaved egg, bacon, cotija cheese, creamy house dressing.

Wedge Salad

$18.00

Tacos & Sandwiches

Beef Brisket Tacos (3)

$18.00

Flour tortilla, pico de gallo, avocado salsa, and lime. 3 per order.

Chicken Tacos (3)

$18.00

Smoked Mushroom Tacos (3)

$18.00

Flour tortilla, pico de gallo, avocado salsa, and lime. 3 per order.

Crabcake Sandwich

$28.00

6 oz. crab cake, lettuce, tomato & tartar sauce w fries.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Most popular. Crispy chicken breast, pepper ranch, fried pickles, greens and sauce. Served w/ fries.

Ribeye Grilled Cheese

$25.00

Remoulade, house pickles, shredded lettuce served w/ fries.

Avenue Burger

$18.00

Most popular. Creekstone farms, "hon" sauce, caramelized onions, American cheese and a griddled brioche roll. Served w/ fries.

Turkey Burger - Brunch only

$16.00

Mahi Tacos - Brunch only

$22.00Out of stock

Entrees

3 Piece AKB Pressure Fried Chicken

$30.00

Steak Frites

$38.00

2 piece Chicken & Waffle Entree

$25.00

Wild mushrooms, pea puree, Spanish chorizo, gremolata

Roasted 1/2 Chicken

$28.00

Grilled Rack of Lamb

$32.00

Pan-Roasted Salmon

$26.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

$10.00Out of stock

BIRTHDAY DESSERT

Taharka Bros Ice Cream (2 scoops)

$5.00

Bread Pudding

$10.00Out of stock

Cheesecake

$11.00

Cake Cutting Fee (per person)

$4.00

Sunday Special

DS Chicken Box 2 Piece

$12.00

DRINKS

CHARDONNAY

PINOT GRIGIO

SAUVIGNON BLANC

MALBEC

PINOT NOIR

CABERNET SAUVIGNON

FIRST COURSE

GRILLED OCTOPUS

CITRUS SALAD

SECOND COURSE

JERK SEASONED SHRIMP SKEWER

$45.00

ARROZ CON POLLO

$45.00

TURKEY BURGER

$45.00

GRILLED MAHI TACOS

$45.00

1ST COURSE

CHIPS AND SALSA (KIDS)

CREAM OF CRAB SOUP (KIDS)

2ND COURSE

CHICKEN TENDERS WITH MAC

$15.00

LIL CHEESEBURGER WITH FRIES

$15.00

LIL QUESADILLA

$15.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 9:39 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:39 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:39 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:39 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:39 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Free in house delivery within a 6 mile radius. Avenue Kitchen & Bar is a casual restaurant and bar located in the heart of Hampden in Baltimore City, Maryland. Food and drinks are American style sparked with Mexican flavors, South American hints and Mediterranean flares. A place for all, as it serves vegan, seafood, and meaty options.

911 W 36th St, Baltimore, MD 21211

