Bars & Lounges
Pizza

Avenue kitchen + bar / Somervilla

736 Reviews

$$

158 Boston Ave

Somerville, MA 02144

Order Again

Popular Items

LARGE The Reg
SMALL The Reg
Caesar

APPS/BAR SNACKS

Maple Chili Duck Wings

Maple Chili Duck Wings

$13.00

served with celery and ranch

Togarashi Fries

Togarashi Fries

$8.00

fries tossed in togarashi spice. Served with truffle aioli

Shishito Peppers

$10.00

Blistered peppers tossed in furikake spice. drizzled with ponzu sauce

Chicken Bites

$10.00

Buttermilk breaded chicken.Served with honey mustard

Avenue Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

6 chilled jumbo spiced shrimp served with a celeriac slaw.

Cauliflower Tacos

$12.00

spicy BBQ, roasted cauliflower, crema, flour tortilla. VEGAN

8 Tequila Wings

$14.00

8 chicken wings fried tossed in a spicy tequila sauce. Served with ranch and celery

8 Seitan "Chicken" Wings

$14.00

Seitan Wings with vegan crema. This Dish is VEGAN

SALAD BOWLS

Avenue Cobb

Avenue Cobb

romaine, carrot, tomato, red onion, egg, quinoa, feta, avocado, bacon, poppy seed dressing

Caesar

Caesar

romaine, kale, tomato, parmesan streusel, caesar dressing

Mixed Beet

Little Leaf greens, raw spiral beets, cucumber, feta cheese, hemp seeds, balsamic vinaigrette

Kale & Avocado

Kale & Avocado

tuscan kale, spiced sweet potato, avocado, toasted almonds, cranberries, avocado dressing

SouthWestern

SouthWestern

romaine, spiced sweet potato, black beans, corn, tomato, cheddar cheese, avocado, crisp tortilla strips, chipotle ranch dressing

NOODLES

Chicken Riggies

$22.00

Utica style chicken riggies, marinated chicken, white wine, peppers, red sauce Served with garlic bread.

Pasta Jambalaya

Pasta Jambalaya

$26.00

Shrimp, chicken, andouille sausage, fresh rigatoni, tomato, parm cheese, cajun cream sauce

WITH BUNS

Pimento Grilled Cheese

$17.00

Ciabatta bread, pimento cheese spread, diced tomato saute chicken and bacon.

Avenue Burger

$17.00

half pound burger, aged cheddar, bacon-onion compote, with fries of salad

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

buttermilk chicken, spicy mayo, pickle chips, red cabbage slaw. with fries or salad

Beyond Burger Deluxe

$18.00

plant based burger meat, lettuce , tomato, avocado, secret sauce. VEGAN

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Same as the crispy chicken but with grilled chicken breast

MAINS

Red Curry Roasted Chicken

$24.00

Roasted Chicken roasted in a red curry coconut broth finished with spinach and french green beans. Served with basmati rice.

Meatloaf

$23.00

Mom's recipe with the ketchup baked on top. Served with smashed potatoes and green beans. Topped with a marsala mushroom gravy

Butternut Squash "Short Rib"

$19.00

Red Wine braised butternut squash, served with green beans and smashed potatoes. Topped with crispy onions. (smashed potatoes contain dairy) the rest of the dish is vegan. If you would like this dish vegan request "make vegan" in the modifications

Fish Fry

$22.00

Fried Haddock fillet. Served with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce

DETROIT STYLE PIZZA

all pizzas made with mozz & brick cheese
SMALL The Reg

SMALL The Reg

$13.00

red sauce

LARGE The Reg

$22.00
SMALL Mushroom Rabe

SMALL Mushroom Rabe

$15.00

white pizza, sauteed mushrooms, broccoli rabe

LARGE Mushroom Rabe

$24.00
SMALL MEATBALL

SMALL MEATBALL

$15.00

red sauce, sliced meatball, peppers, ricotta

LARGE MEATBALL

$24.00

SMALL Chefs Choice

$17.00

red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, broc rabe, ricotta

LARGE Chefs Choice

$26.00

SMALL Beef Barbacoa

$17.00

braised beef short rib, pico de gallo, cilantro pesto

LARGE Beef Barbacoa

$26.00

SMALL ChickBaconRanch

$17.00

grilled chicken, applewood bacon, scallion, tomato, ranch dressing

LARGE ChickBaconRanch

$26.00

SIDES

FRIES

$7.00

SWEET FRIES

$8.00

ONION RINGS

$8.00

Beer Battered onion rings. Served with spicy aioli

SIDE SALAD

$5.00

Mixed greens with carrot tomato. Balsamic Dressing

SIDE CAESAR

$5.00

EGGPLANT FRIES

$9.00Out of stock

DESSERTS

Tiramisu

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

KIDS MENU

KID CHICKEN & BROC

$8.00

kid portion of grilled chicken and steam broccoli tossed lightly in butter

KID PASTA MEATBALLS

$8.00

kid portion of pasta with tomato sauce and house sliced meatball (same as the pizza meatballs)

KID FINGERS & FRIES

$10.00

kid portion of chicken fingers fries served with ketchup and bbq sauce

KID PASTA & BUTTER

$5.00

Kids portion of noodles tossed with butter and parmesan cheese

N/A

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Poland Spring Water

$2.00

Cocktails (Pickup Only- No Delivery)

16oz. Serves 2

To Go Espresso Martini

$22.00

vanilla vodka, kalua, irish cream, double shot of espresso (16oz)

BOTTLE WHITE (Pickup Only- No Delivery)

0101 Valdo Prosecco

$38.00

0102 Tattinger Champagne

$70.00Out of stock

0103 Gosset Grande Reserve

$118.00

0104 Mannequin Chardonnay

$68.00

0201 Peyrassol Rose

$48.00

0202 Jean-Luc Columbo Rose

$35.00

0203 BY. OTT Rose

$42.00

0301 Santa Margarita Pinot Grigio

$48.00

0302 Monte Del Lago Pinot Grigio

$30.00

0303 Trimbach Riesling

$49.00

0304 S.A. Prum Essence Riesling

$38.00

0401 Black Cottage Sauv Blanc

$35.00

0402 Groth Sauv Blanc

$45.00

0403 Dom. Fournier Sancerre

$55.00Out of stock

0501 Martin Ray Chardonnay

$39.00

0502 Clos Du Val Chardonnay

$55.00

0503 La Chablisienne Chablis

$52.00

BOTTLE REDS (Pickup Only- No Delivery)

0601 Angeline Pinot Noir

$42.00

0602 Rex Hill Pinot Noir

$72.00

0603 J. Lohr Fog Reach Pinot Noir

$52.00

0604 Thevenet "les clos" Pinot Noir

$48.00

0701 L'Ecole Merlot

$48.00

0702 Il Borro "Super Tucan"

$45.00

0703 Ilico RSV Montepulciano

$40.00

0801 Plumpjack Merlot

$80.00

0802 Jordan Cabernet

$70.00

0803 Cain Cuvee NV16

$70.00

0901 Josh Reserve Cabernet

$39.00

0902 Martin Ray Cabernet

$48.00

0903 Chateau Greysac Bordeaux

$58.00

1001 Plumpjack Cabernet

$175.00

1002 J. Lohr Pure Paso

$40.00

1003 Orin Swift Abstract

$69.00

1101 Bertani Amarone

$85.00

1102 Turnbull Cabernet

$65.00

1103 Orin Swift 8 Years in the Desert

$82.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Neighborhood Restaurant + Bar American fare including Detroit Style Pizza, Rotating Draft Beers, Eclectic Wine List, & Craft Cocktails

Website

Location

158 Boston Ave, Somerville, MA 02144

Directions

