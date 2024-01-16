Tuna Tartare

Kampachi dusted with Ginger, Cumin, Coriander, Paprika, Turmeric, Salt & Cayenne Pepper, Seared in a pan still leaving it Raw in the middle. It is served with Macerated Pineapple, Mango, Pickled Persian Cucumber; finished with a Sherry Vinaigrette & Cilantro. ALLERGY: Garlic