23 Ocean Ave
Long Branch, NJ 07740
AVENUE WEEKEND BRUNCH
Raw Bar
- Shrimp Cocktail
U8 Vietnam Black Tiger Shrimps cooked in a Citrus & White Wine Court Boillon; Cocktail Sauce & Lemon wedges. ALLERGY: Wine, Garlic, Onion, Shellfish, Pepper$18.00
- Half Chilled Lobster
1/2 Maine Lobster with Spicy Mayo, Cocktail Sauce & Lemon$35.00
- Whole Chilled Lobster
1 and 1/4 Lb. Maine Lobster with Spicy Mayo, Cocktail Sauce & Lemon$65.00
- Grand Plateau$150.00
- Snow Crab Claws$32.00
- Crab Cocktail$19.00
- Osetra Caviar
Caspian Sea, Russia Caviar. Bellinis, Red Onion, Parsley, Creme Fraiche, Egg Yolks, Egg Whites & Capers$135.00
- Drawn Butter$1.00
Appetizers
- Pastry Basket$12.00
- Tomato Soup
- Macaroni Gratin
- Burrata$19.00
- Cheese & Charcuterie$21.00
- Assiette De Fromages$21.00
Salads
Entrees
Kids
Sides
Desserts
- Chocolate Pot de Creme
Dark Chocolate Espresso Custard, topped with Whipped Cream. ALLERGY: Chocolate, Dairy - can be Gluten Free.$11.00
- Creme Brulee
Sugar Toasted Pumpkin Vanilla Custard, Black Currants in a Cassis sauce, with Gingersnap Cookies. ALLERGY: Dairy - can be Gluten Free$11.00
- Profiteroles
3 Ice Cream Filled Cream Puffs, Toasted Almonds, Warm Chocolate Sauce & Caramel. ALLERGY: Dairy - can be made Nut Free$11.00
- Warm Apple Tarte Tatin
Caramelized Apples, Puff Pastry, Vanilla Ice Cream, Caramel ALLERGY: Gluten, Dairy$11.00
AVENUE DINNER
Appetizers
- Tomato Soup
- Macaroni Gratinee
- Grilled Octopus
Roasted Red Peeper & Tomato Coulis, Pearls Onions, Cilantro$20.00
- Steak Tartare
2 1/2 Oz. of Hand Chopped Top Round Beef, Tartare Mayo, Raw Quail Egg Yolk, a Small Mesclun Salad Dressed in Banyuls Vinaigrette, Herb Croutons. ALLERGIES: Onion, Garlic, Chili, Egg, Gluten$24.00
- Tuna Tartare
Kampachi dusted with Ginger, Cumin, Coriander, Paprika, Turmeric, Salt & Cayenne Pepper, Seared in a pan still leaving it Raw in the middle. It is served with Macerated Pineapple, Mango, Pickled Persian Cucumber; finished with a Sherry Vinaigrette & Cilantro. ALLERGY: Garlic$21.00
- Burrata$19.00
- Crab Cake$23.00
- Cheese & Charcuterie$21.00
- Assiette De Fromages$21.00
Salads
- Lentil Salad
Mesclun Salade with Shaved Cremini Mushrooms, Radish, Carrots, Brussels Sprouts, 3 piece of Sliced Tomato, 2 piece of Avocado, 5 Grilled 16/20 Shrimp finished with Chives & Parsley, Truffle & Lemon Vinaigrette. ALLERGY: Shellfish, Onion, Gluten (Can Be Made Gluten Free)$16.00
- Salade Vert
Bibb Lettuce, Haricots vert, Tarragon, Banyuls Vinaigrette$16.00
- Beet Salad$16.00
- Artichoke Salad$19.00
- Salade Nicoise
Gem Lettuce, Haricots Verts, Nicoise Olives, Sliced Cherry Tomatoes, Fingerling Potatoes, White Anchovies, Tuna Confit, Hard Bolied Eggs, LemonVinaigrette, Chives, Parsley, 3 PC of Sliced #1 Yellowfin Tuna ALLERGY: Onions, Olives, Eggs, Anchovies$28.00
Entrees
- Salmon
Preserved Lemon Risotto, Arugula, Rock Shrimp, Calabrian Chile, Dill Beurre Blanc$35.00
- Trout Amandine
13 Oz. Idaho Trout Pan Seared Skin side down until crispy, served with Haricots Verts, Parsley, Toasted Almonds, Lemon Beurre Blanc & Parsley. ALLERGY: Dairy, Garlic, Onion, Nuts$33.00
- Lobster Roll
2.5 Oz Maine Lobster mixed with an Old Bay spiced Mayonnaise, Orange Segments, Chives, Parsley, served in a toasted Brioche Bun lined with Arugula and sliced Tomatoes. Served with a side Salade. ALLERGY: Spices, Onion, Tomato, Shellfish, Gluten$35.00
- Seafood Bucatini Pasta
Lump Crab, Shrimp, Dill, Calabrian Chile Cream Sauce, Arugula$39.00
- Roasted Chicken
Roasted Fingerling Potatoes, Bacon, Charred Broccolini, Whole Grain Mustard Demi$29.00
- Duck a L'Orange
Grilled Fall Apples, Honey Spiked Brussels Sprouts, Heirloom Baby Carrots, Cranberry Gastrique$39.00
- Boeuf Bourguignon
Beef Short Ribs braised in Red Wine & Beef Stock until tender & finished with Butter, Bacon & Mushrooms. It is served over Pappardelle Pasta with Roasted Carrots, Fingerling Potatoes & Cippolini Onions. ALLERGY: Gluten, Dairy, Onion, Pork$38.00
- Morel Risotto
Charred Scallions, Tarragon, Vegan Chile Butter, Roasted Butternut Squash, Piquillo Peppers$29.00
- Strip Steak Frites
Maitre d'Hotel Butter, Watercress$45.00
- Branzino
Petit Filet & King Crab Meat with Potato Puree, Brussels Sprouts, Bordelaise Sauce$40.00
- Cavatappi Pasta$29.00
- Scallops$39.00
Sides
Desserts
Kids
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
23 Ocean Ave, Long Branch, NJ 07740