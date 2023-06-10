CAA Kitchen

Main picView gallery

2000 Avenue of the Stars

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Popular Items

SEASONAL SOUP OF THE WEEK

$5.00

Tomato soup & garlic croutons

BREAKFAST BURRITO

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$8.00

Egg, pepper jack cheese, tomatillo salsa, potato, bacon, flour tortilla

CURRY CHICKEN PITA

CURRY CHICKEN PITA

$6.00

Simple greens salad


BREAKFAST

GRANOLA PARFAIT

GRANOLA PARFAIT

$10.00

Granola, greek honey yogurt, market berries

OVERNIGHT OATS

OVERNIGHT OATS

$7.00

Allergies: contains, nuts

AVOCADO TOAST

AVOCADO TOAST

$8.75
AVOCADO TOAST + FRIED EGG

AVOCADO TOAST + FRIED EGG

$11.00
SCRAMBLED EGGS, SPINACH, GRILLED CIABATTA

SCRAMBLED EGGS, SPINACH, GRILLED CIABATTA

$12.00
EGG SANDWICH

EGG SANDWICH

$12.50
BREAKFAST BURRITO

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$8.00

Egg, pepper jack cheese, tomatillo salsa, potato, bacon, flour tortilla

TOASTED MAURY'S BAGELS - BUTTER & SEA SALT

TOASTED MAURY'S BAGELS - BUTTER & SEA SALT

$6.00
TOASTED MAURY'S BAGELS - CREAM CHEESE

TOASTED MAURY'S BAGELS - CREAM CHEESE

$6.75
TOASTED MAURY'S BAGELS - CREAM CHEESE, TOMATO, CUCUMBER, CAPER, RED ONION, DILL, LEMON, SALT & PEPPER

TOASTED MAURY'S BAGELS - CREAM CHEESE, TOMATO, CUCUMBER, CAPER, RED ONION, DILL, LEMON, SALT & PEPPER

$12.00
TOASTED MAURY'S BAGELS - LOX, CREAM CHEESE, TOMATO, CUCUMBER, CAPER, RED ONION, DILL, LEMON, SALT & PEPPER

TOASTED MAURY'S BAGELS - LOX, CREAM CHEESE, TOMATO, CUCUMBER, CAPER, RED ONION, DILL, LEMON, SALT & PEPPER

$16.00
BUTTERMILK PANCAKES

BUTTERMILK PANCAKES

$6.00+

Whipped butter, maple syrup

MOONSTRUCK EGG

MOONSTRUCK EGG

$5.50

Ciabatta, egg, chili flakes

ALMOND BUTTER TOAST

ALMOND BUTTER TOAST

$5.00

hemp seeds, banana, local honey, sesame seeds

GREEN SMOOTHIE (16OZ)

GREEN SMOOTHIE (16OZ)

$9.00

orange juice, cucumber, green apple, spinach, avocado, ginger

CITRUS SMOOTHIE (16OZ)

CITRUS SMOOTHIE (16OZ)

$9.00

orange juice, banana, pineapple, mango, hemp seeds, yogurt, dates

BERRY SMOOTHIE (16OZ)

BERRY SMOOTHIE (16OZ)

$9.00

blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, banana, agave, greek yogurt, almond milk, hemp seeds

Cucumber Melon Agua Fresca

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

LUNCH

SEASONAL SOUP OF THE WEEK

$5.00

Tomato soup & garlic croutons

CAA CHOPPED SALAD

CAA CHOPPED SALAD

$13.00

Iceberg, salami, red onion, chickpeas provolone, parsley, pepperoncini, vinaigrette

CHINESE CHICKEN SALAD

CHINESE CHICKEN SALAD

$13.50

Cabbage, romaine, almonds, green onion, wonton strips, vermicelli, shredded chicken, sesame dressing

GREEK SALAD

GREEK SALAD

$14.50

Romaine, fennel, basil, dill, red pepper, cucumber, tomato, feta, onion, oregano, kalamata vinaigrette

CARROT SANDWICH

CARROT SANDWICH

$7.50

Focaccia, hummus, pepitas, carrots, salsa macha, cucumbers, radicchio

TURKEY SANDWICH

TURKEY SANDWICH

$12.00

Focaccia, roasted turkey, cheddar, red cabbage slaw, aioli

BLT SANDWICH

BLT SANDWICH

$14.00

Ciabatta, bacon, tomato, arugula, aioli

FALAFEL PLATE

FALAFEL PLATE

$10.50

Falafel, hummus, tzatziki, mixed green salad, pita

KALE SALAD

KALE SALAD

$6.00

Kale, apple, almond, celery, mustard vinaigrette

GRILLED CHEESE

GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00
CAA VEGGIE BURGER

CAA VEGGIE BURGER

$15.00

House made veggie burger, caramelized onions, sharp cheddar cheese, oven roasted tomatoes, iceberg, garlic aioli, pickles, french fries

CURRY CHICKEN PITA

CURRY CHICKEN PITA

$6.00

Simple greens salad

LOCAL FISH

LOCAL FISH

$16.50

Market fish, caper aioli, lemon, french fries

SIDES

BACON (4 SLICES)

BACON (4 SLICES)

$5.50
CRISPY POTATOES

CRISPY POTATOES

$3.50
SHREDDED CHICKEN (4OZ SERVED COLD)

SHREDDED CHICKEN (4OZ SERVED COLD)

$5.00
GRILLED SALMON (SERVED COLD)

GRILLED SALMON (SERVED COLD)

$6.50Out of stock
SLICED AVOCADO

SLICED AVOCADO

$4.00
SLICED TOMATOES

SLICED TOMATOES

$5.75
SIMPLE GREEN SALAD

SIMPLE GREEN SALAD

$3.00
TWO EGGS (SCRAMBLED, HARD BOIL OR FRIED)

TWO EGGS (SCRAMBLED, HARD BOIL OR FRIED)

$5.00
GRILLED CIABATTA

GRILLED CIABATTA

$3.00
SCRAMBLED EGG WHITES

SCRAMBLED EGG WHITES

$5.00
PITA

PITA

$2.75
FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$3.00

SIDE OF ALMOND BUTTER

$0.75

SNACKS

CHEESE PLATE

CHEESE PLATE

$11.00
MEAT PLATE

MEAT PLATE

$11.00
HUMMUS & PITA

HUMMUS & PITA

$5.75
MARKET FRUIT

MARKET FRUIT

$12.00
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$4.00Out of stock
FUNFETTIE COOKIE

FUNFETTIE COOKIE

$4.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
2000 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles, CA 90067

Main pic

