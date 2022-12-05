Restaurant header imageView gallery

Avenue Pub 1732 Saint Charles Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

1732 Saint Charles Avenue

New Orleans, LA 70130

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

N/A Beverages

7up

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Cranberry

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Liquid Death Sparkling

$4.00

Liquid Death Still

$4.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Huhu Ginger Beer

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

A craft beer and whiskey bar with counter service for our pub fare. We are a destination for sports fans looking to cheer on the Saints and teams in the Premiere League.

Website

Location

1732 Saint Charles Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70130

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cafe Reconcile
orange starNo Reviews
1631 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. New Orleans, LA 70113
View restaurantnext
The Well Cafe at Spyre - 1772 Prytania St
orange starNo Reviews
1772 Prytania St New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Treehouse NOLA
orange starNo Reviews
1840 THAILA ST. NEW ORLEANS, LA 70113
View restaurantnext
French Truck Coffee- 1200 Magazine St
orange star4.6 • 1,011
1200 Magazine St NEW ORLEANS, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Twisted Waffles-New Orleans
orange starNo Reviews
725 Howard Avenue New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Butcher
orange starNo Reviews
930 Tchoupitoulas St B New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New Orleans

Acme Oyster House - French Quarter
orange star4.4 • 21,890
724 Iberville St New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Domenica
orange star4.5 • 10,979
123 Baronne St New Orleans, LA 70112
View restaurantnext
ATCHAFALAYA - NEW ORLEANS
orange star4.7 • 8,433
901 Louisiana Ave New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Herbsaint Bar & Restaurant
orange star4.8 • 6,516
701 St Charles Ave New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
La Petite Grocery
orange star4.7 • 5,727
4238 Magazine St New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Down the Hatch
orange star4.2 • 5,001
1921 Sophie Wright Pl New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New Orleans
Chalmette
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Gretna
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Harvey
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Metairie
review star
Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)
Marrero
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Slidell
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Kenner
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Mandeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Covington
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston