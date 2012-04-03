Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Avenue Sports & Spirits

21 Reviews

$$

1231 Columbus Ave

Lebanon, OH 45036

Appetizers

Quesadilla

$7.00

A large flour tortilla stuffed with a blend of melted cheeses and grilled to perfection. Served with pico de gallo & sour cream.

Cheese Curds

$9.00

Real Wisconsin cheese curds, lightly breaded and deep fried. Served with marinara.

Spicy Cheese Curds

$9.00

Looking for a kick in the curd? These spice it up! Served with marinara.

Loaded Fries

$9.00

Fresh, fried and smothered in a blend of cheeses, topped with crispy bacon & scallions. Served with ranch.

Pretzels Sticks

$8.00

Warm Bavarian pretzel sticks served with stone ground mustard & house queso for dipping.

Roadside Nachos

$8.00

Crispy tortilla chips smothered in house queso and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and a cheese blend. Served with pico de gallo & sour cream.

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Soup & Salad

Chili Cup

$4.00

Homemade hearty chili con carne, kidney beans, topped with shredded cheese.

Chili Bowl

$6.00

Homemade hearty chili con carne, kidney beans, topped with shredded cheese.

House Salad Side

$5.00

Romaine blend, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, croutons, and choice of dressing.

House Salad Full

$6.00

Romaine blend, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, croutons, and choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad Side

$5.00

Romaine blend dressed with Parmesan and croutons and tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing.

Caesar Salad Full

$6.00

Romaine blend dressed with Parmesan and croutons and tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing.

Burgers

All of our signature burgers are created with two patties seasoned to perfection and smash grilled for crispy edges and a seriously juicy center. Served with french fries. Substitute onion rings or Saratoga chips $1. Sweet potato fries, broccoli, or loaded fries $2. Side house or side Caesar $3.

Ultimate Avenue Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.00

Real Wisconsin cheese curds top cheddar, provolone, pepper jack and crispy bacon, with mayo.

Mushroom & Swiss With A Twist

$12.00

Sauteed onions & mushrooms with swiss cheese and a savory house made mushroom-bourbon sauce.

Build Your Own

$10.00

Design your own delicious creation!

Double Build Your Own

$13.00

Three patties for even more deliciousness!

Sandwiches & Wraps

Sandwich only, no fries

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.00

A large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of grilled or fried chicken, tossed in your favorite wing sauce with lettuce, tomato and mixed shredded cheese. Served with a side of ranch.

Caesar Wrap

$9.00

Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Your choice of grilled or fried chicken breast topped with lettuce, pickles, and onions. Served on a potato bun with a side of house made firecracker aioli.

Club Sandwich

$9.00

Thinly sliced oven roasted turkey with house smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and Swiss cheese sandwiched between two slices of Texas toast.

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

A classic! Two slices of Texas toast smothered in Cheddar, American & Provolone. Add tomato and/or house smoked bacon.

Philly Cheesesteak

$9.00

Sliced steak smothered in grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and provolone on a hoagie bun.

Street Tacos

$9.00

3 soft flour tortillas with your choice of protein, topped with cilantro, onions, and salsa. Served with chips & salsa.

Veggie Wrap

$9.00

A garlic herb tortilla with grilled seasonal vegetables, hummus and mozzarella.

Gourmet Dogs

100% all beef franks served with french fries

Chili Cheese Dog

$8.00

House made chili loaded with shredded cheese and onions.

Naked Dog

$6.00

Avenue Clucks

TRADITIONAL Wings (6)

$8.00

TRADITIONAL Wings (12)

$15.00

Boneless Wings (6)

$8.00

Boneless Wings (12)

$15.00

Tenders (3)

$8.00

Tenders (5)

$12.00

Satan's Sweat half pint

$25.00

Sides

French Fries

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Broccoli

$4.00

Seasonal Veggies

$4.00

Side Ranch

Kids Meals

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

Special

Fish & Chips

$14.00

Pulled Pork Burger

$10.00

Gift card

25

$25.00

50

$50.00

Special Event

Cheese Curds

$9.00

Spicy Curds

$9.00

Loaded FF

$9.00

Pretzel Sticks

$8.00

6 Boneless

$8.00

Cheese Burger

$10.00

Bacon Cheese Burger

$12.00

Mushroom and Swiss

$12.00

3 Cheese Mac

$8.00

Buffalo Mac

$8.00

Philly

$9.00

Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Club Sandwich

$9.00

Veggie Wrap

$9.00

Naked Dog

$6.00

Chili Dog

$8.00

Chili Bowl

$5.00

Soup of the Day

$5.00

House Salad

$6.00

Ceasar

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markTV
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Avenue Sports & Spirits is a laid-back, family-friendly restaurant and sports bar. Choose us for delicious eats, cold drinks, live games, and good times with great people.

Location

1231 Columbus Ave, Lebanon, OH 45036

Directions

Gallery
Avenue Sports & Spirits image
Avenue Sports & Spirits image
Avenue Sports & Spirits image

Map
