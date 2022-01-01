Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Avenue Sushi

24 Reviews

$$$

3133 Eastern Ave

Baltimore, MD 21224

Order Again

Popular Items

Spicy Tuna Roll
California Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll (spicy)

Starters

Baby Octopus

$11.50

Baby octopus, rosemary, cloves, bay leaves marinated in olive oil

Baby Octopus & Squid Salad

$11.50

Our squid salad topped with marinated baby octupus

Beef Gyoza

$7.50Out of stock

Pan fried beef & vegetable dumplings

Bowl of Rice

$2.50

Steamed rice

Crispy Fried Calamari

$7.50

Deep fried calamari w/light lemon

Edamame

$4.50Out of stock

Steamed soybeans

Fried Tofu

$7.50

Deep fried tofu with teriyaki sauce

Sashimi Appetizer

$12.50

12 pieces of assorted Sashimi

Shrimp & Veg Tempura (appetizer)

$7.50

Deep fried battered shrimp & vegetables

Shrimp Shumai

$7.50Out of stock

Steamed shrimp dumplings

Shrimp Tempura (appetizer)

$7.50

Deep fried battered shrimp

Squid Salad

$11.50

Squid, fresh lemon, celery, red onion, roasted pepers, garlic & parsley

Sushi Appetizer

$9.95

5 pieces of Nigri Sushi

Tuna Tar Tar

$12.50

Bowl of spicy tuna cubes

Tuna Tataki

$12.50

Seared tuna with eel sauce

Vegetable Gyoza

$7.50Out of stock

Pan fried vegetable dumplings

Vegetable Tempura (appetizer)

$6.50

Deep fried battered vegetables

Takoyaki (ball shaped pancakes w/octopus - 5 pcs)

$7.50

Soup/Salad

Miso Soup

$2.50

Tofu, scallion & seaweed in soy broth

Oodeng Soup

$4.00Out of stock

Japanese fish cake soup

House Salad

$4.00

Cucumber, carrot, green leaf, sesame or ginger dressing

Seaweed

$6.50Out of stock

Traditional hiyashi wakame,cucumber and sesame seeds in vinegar sauce

Sunomono

$14.50

Fish slices, cucumber, radish, crab, massago, scallions and sesame seeds in venegar sauce

Tokosu

$14.50Out of stock

Octopus slices, cucumber, radish with crab, massago, scallions and sesame seeds in vinegar sauce

Kani Salad

$8.50

Sushi Entrees (served w/ Miso Soup)

Love Boat or Party Tray (To Go Orders)

$79.95Out of stock

Special combination of Sushi or Sashimi served on a boat plater for Indoor Dining otherwise a Party Tray for To Go or Pick up Orders

Chirashi Sushi

$23.95

Sushi rice topped with assortments of raw fish

Tuna Poke BOWL

$21.95

Fresh tuna served over rice w/poke sauce, nuts and pineapple

Salmon Poke BOWL

$21.95

Fresh salmon served over rice w/poke sauce, nuts and pineapple

Hwe Dop Bob

$19.95

Korean style Chirashi, fresh raw fish & vegetables over rice, served w/spicy sauce

Unagi Donburi

$21.95Out of stock

Broiled eel with eel sauce served over rice

Tekka Don

$21.95

Tuna sashimi over sushi rice (12 pcs)

Sake Don

$21.95

Salmon sashimi over sushi rice (12 pcs)

Sushi Combo

$23.95

Tuna or California roll & 9 pcs of Nigiri sushi

Sushi Sashimi Combo

$31.95

California roll, 6 pcs of Nigiri sushi & 8 pcs of sashimi

Sashimi Combo

$31.95Out of stock

Assorted sashimi (30 pcs)

Bibimbop (Korean Dishes served with Miso Soup)

Chicken Bibimbop

$14.95

Marinated chicken, vegetables and egg over rice w/spicy bean paste

Beef Bibimbop

$14.95

Marinated beef, vegetables and egg over rice w/spicy bean paste

Pork Bibimbop

$14.95

Marinated pork, vegetables and egg over rice w/spicy bean paste

Tofu Bibimbop

$13.95

Cubes of tofu, marinated vegetables and egg over rice w/spicy bean paste

Kat Su (Served with Miso Soup & Salad)

Ton Kat Su

$13.95

Lightly breaded deep fried pork chop & steamed rice, served w/tangy sauce

Beef Kat Su

$13.95

Lightly breaded deep fried beef, steamed rice, served w/tangy sauce

Chicken Kat Su

$13.95

Lightly breaded deep fried chicken, steamed rice, served w/tangy sauce

Teriyaki (Served with Miso Soup & Salad)

Chicken Teriyaki

$13.50

Chicken breast, vegetables & steamed rice with teriyaki sauce

Beef Teriyaki

$13.50

Slices of beef, vegetables & steamed rice with teriyaki sauce

Salmon Teriyaki

$17.95Out of stock

Pieces of salmon, vegetables & steamed rice with teriyaki sauce

Shrimp Teriyaki

$16.95

Pieces of shrimp, vegetables & steamed rice with teriyaki sauce

Tofu Teriyaki

$12.95

Cubes of tofu, vegetables & steamed rice with teriyaki sauce

Tempura (Lightly breaded & deep fried served w/Miso soup)

Shrimp Tempura (Entree)

$14.95

Deep fried battered shrimp, served w/dipping sauce (9 pcs)

Vegetable Tempura (Entree)

$12.95

Deep fried battered vegetables served w/dipping sauce (12 pcs)

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura (Entree)

$13.95

Combination of deep fried shrimp (4 pcs) and battered vegetables (8 pcs) served w/dipping sauce

Beverages

Coke (12oz)

$1.75

Diet Coke (12oz)

$1.75

Iced Green Tea (12oz)

$1.75

Hot Green Tea (12oz)

$1.75

Bottled Water (16 oz)

$1.75

Sprite

$1.75

Ginger ale

$1.75

Arizona

$1.75

Sushi

White Tuna Sushi

$5.00

2 pcs

Tuna/Maguro Sushi

$5.00

2 pcs

Yellowtail/Hamachi Sushi

$5.50Out of stock

2 pcs

Salmon/Sake Sushi

$5.00

2 pcs

Smoked Salmon Sushi

$5.00Out of stock

2 pcs

Fluke/Hirame Sushi

$5.00

2 pcs

Red Snapper/Izumidai Sushi

$5.00

2 pcs

Squid/Ika Sushi

$5.00Out of stock

2 pcs

Octopus/Tako Sushi

$5.50Out of stock

2 pcs

Mackeral/Saba Sushi

$5.50Out of stock

2 pcs

Crab/Kani Sushi

$4.50

2 pcs

Eel/Unagi Sushi

$5.50Out of stock

2 pcs

Salmon Roe w/Quail Egg Sushi

$8.00Out of stock

2 pcs

Salmon Roe/Ikura Sushi

$7.00Out of stock

2 pcs

Flying Fish Roe/Tobiko Sushi

$6.00Out of stock

2 pcs

Flying Fish Roe w/Qual Egg Sushi

$7.00Out of stock

2 pcs

Smelt Roe Sushi

$5.00

2 pcs

Smelt Roa w/Quail Egg Sushi

$6.00

2 pcs

Clam/Hokkigai Sushi

$6.00Out of stock

2 pcs

Scallop/Hotategai Sushi

$7.00Out of stock

2 pcs

Fried Tofu/Inari Sushi

$5.00

2 pcs

Egg Omelet/Tomago Sushi

$5.00

2 pcs

Conch Sushi

$7.00Out of stock

2 pcs

Shrimp/Ebi Sushi

$5.00

Sashimi

White Tuna Sashimi

$6.00

4 pcs

Yellowtail/Hamachi Sashimi

$6.50Out of stock

4 pcs

Tuna/Maguro Sashimi

$6.00

4 pcs

Salmon/Sake Sashimi

$6.00

4 pcs

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$6.00Out of stock

4 pcs

Fluke/Hirame Sashimi

$6.00

4 pcs

Red Snapper/Izumidai Sashimi

$6.00

4 pcs

Squid/Ika Sashimi

$6.00Out of stock

4 pcs

Octopus/Tako Sashimi

$6.50Out of stock

4 pcs

Mackeral/Saba Sashimi

$6.50Out of stock

4 pcs

Crab/Kani Sashimi

$5.50

4 pcs

Eel/Unagi Sashimi

$7.50Out of stock

4 pcs

Salmon Roe/Ikura Sashimi

$8.50Out of stock

4 pcs

Salmon Roe w/Quail Egg Sashimi

$9.00

4 pcs

Flying Fish Roe/Tobiko Sashimi

$7.00Out of stock

4 pcs

Flying Fish Roe w/Qual Egg Sashimi

$8.00Out of stock

4 pcs

Smelt Roe Sashimi

$6.00

4 pcs

Smelt Roa w/Quail Egg Sashimi

$7.00

4 pcs

Clam/Hokkigai Sashimi

$7.00Out of stock

4 pcs

Scallop/Hotategai Sashimi

$9.00Out of stock

4 pcs

Egg Omelet/Tomago Sashimi

$6.00

4 pcs

Conch Sashimi

$9.00Out of stock

4 pcs

Shrimp/Ebi Sashimi

$6.00

Regular 6pc Sushi Roll OR Hand ROLL (cone shaped)

Avocado Roll

$5.00

Cucumber Roll (Kappamaki)

$5.00

Asparagus Roll

$5.00

Kampyo Roll

$5.00Out of stock

Vegetable Roll

$8.50

Cucumber, avocado,asparagus,kampyo and pickled radish.

Pickled Radish Roll

$5.00Out of stock

Pickled radish

Mushroom Roll

$5.50

Crab Roll

$5.50

Crab sticks

California Roll

$5.95

Crab, avocado & fish egg

Tuna Roll

$6.00

Salmon Roll

$6.00

Smoked Salmon Roll

$6.00Out of stock

Smoked salmon

Tuna Avocado Roll

$6.50

Tuna and avocado

Salmon Avocado Roll

$6.50

Salmon and avocado

Yellowtail Scallion Roll

$6.50Out of stock

Yellowtail hamachi & scallion

Spicy Tuna Roll

$5.95

Spicy tuna & cucumber

Spicy White Tuna Roll

$6.50

Spicy white tuna & cucumber

Spicy Tuna & Mango Roll

$6.50

Spicy tuna and mango

Spicy Salmon Roll

$6.50

Spicy salmon & cucumber

Tuna Asparagus Roll

$6.50

Tuna and crisp asparagus

Alaska Roll

$7.00

Salmon, cucumber & crab

Boston Roll

$7.00

Cooked shrimp, cucumber & crab

New York Roll

$7.00Out of stock

Smoked salmon & cooked shrimp

Salmon Mushroom Roll

$7.00

Salmon, shitake & mushroom

Philly Roll

$6.50

Fresh salmon & cream cheese

Japanese Bagel Roll

$7.50Out of stock

Smoked salmon & cream cheese

Bay Roll

$7.00Out of stock

Clam, crab & Old Bay

Eel Cucumber Roll

$7.00Out of stock

Eel, cucumber & eel sauce

Eel Avocado Roll

$7.50Out of stock

Eel, avocado & eel sauce

Spicy Crab

$6.00

Chopped Imitation & real crab mixed w/ spicy sauce

Salmon Skin Roll

$7.50Out of stock

Crispy salmon skin, cucumber & eel sauce

Special Roll (Not Cooked 6 pcs)

Rainbow Roll

$12.95

Crab,avocado and cucumber topped w/ salmon,tuna and fluke.

Orioles Roll

$12.95

Tuna, fluke, crab, cucumber topped with salmon & spciy mayo

Dynamite Roll (spicy)

$15.95

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, fluke, massago, jalapeno, cucumber, asparagus and scallions

Tuna Special (spicy)

$12.95

Massago, cucumber, asparagus, scallion, jalapeno & crab topped with tuna

Yellowtail Special (spicy)

$12.95Out of stock

Massago, cucumber, asparagus, scallion, jalapeno & crab topped with yellowtail

Scallop Roll

$12.95Out of stock

Chopped scallup, cucumber, crab, mixed w/mayo & massago

Salmon Special (spicy)

$12.95

Massago, cucumber, asparagus, jalepeno, scallion, crab,topped with salmon

Red & White Roll (spicy)

$12.95

Massago, cucumber, asparagus, jalepno, scallion, crab, topped with tuna & white tuna

Fire Hot Roll (spicy)

$12.95

Tuna, yellowtail, scallion, massago & jalapeno

Canton Roll (spicy)

$13.95

Salmon, avocado, cream cheese & massago topped w/tuna, crunch and spicy mayo

Avenue Roll (spicy)

$13.95

Salmon, yellowtail, asparagus, cucumber, jalapeno & scallion topped w/crunch & spciy mayo

Key West Roll

$12.95Out of stock

Conch,crab,avocado and jalepeño

Special Roll (Cooked 6pcs)

Rock n'Roll

$10.95Out of stock

Eel, avocado, massago & crunch

Dragon Roll

$15.95Out of stock

Avocado, cucumber, shrimp tempura, topped with eel & eel sauce

Ninja Roll

$14.95Out of stock

Eel, avocado, cucumber, topped with seared tuna, crunch & eel sauce

Ravens Roll

$15.95Out of stock

Tempura shrimp, eel, avocado, massago, cream cheese, topped w/crunch & eel sauce

Volcano Roll (spicy)

$14.95

Tuna, salmon, asparagus, crab, cream cheese, topped w/spicy tuna & spciy mayo

South Carolina Roll (spicy)

$12.95

Avocado, cream cheese, crab, jalapeno, topped w/ shrimp & spicy mayo

Maryland Roll

$12.95

Real crab meat, mayo, massago, avocado & Old Bay

Bulgogi Roll (spicy)

$14.95

Bulgogi marinated beef, asparagu, jalapeno, topped w/shrimp tempura & spicy mayo

Pork Roll (spicy)

$14.95

Spciy pork,scallion,topped with shrimp tempura & eel sauce

Patterson Park Roll

$15.95

8 piece tempura roll w/tuna,avocado,cream cheese topped w/ spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Fuji Roll (spicy)

$14.95

Spicy salmon, shrimp tempura, cucumber, topped w/tuna, fluke & hamachi

Baltimore Roll

$14.95

Lump crab meat, asparagus, cream cheese, shrimp tempura & Old Bay

Spider Roll (spicy)

$13.95Out of stock

Soft sheel crab, avocado, crab, massago, spicy mayo & eel sauce

Futomaki Roll

$14.95

Avocado, cucumber, asparagus, pickled radish, kanpyo, crab, massago & tomago

Tuna Tempura Roll (spicy)

$10.95

Tuna tempura, avocado, cream cheese, crab, jalapeno & eel sauce

Sweet Potato Tempura Roll

$8.95

Sweet potato tempura

Shrimp Tempura Roll (spicy)

$11.95

Shrimp tempura, crab, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo & eel sauce

Green Dragon Roll (spicy)

$15.95

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, crab, jalepeno, topped with avocado & wasabi mayo

Sushi Burrito (spicy)

$14.95

Spciy crab mix, tuna, salmon, avocado & spciy mayo wrapped burrito style in soy paper

Special Roll (No Rice 6 pcs)

My Favorite Roll

$12.95

Tuna, salmon, fluke, cucumber, crab, avocado rolled w/seaweed & sweet vinegar sauce

Cucumber Wrapped Roll (spicy)

$13.95Out of stock

Tuna, salmon, fluke, crab, avocado, spciy mayo wrapped in cucumber

Extras

Spicy mayo

$0.50

Eel sauce

$0.50Out of stock

End of Summer Special

California Roll + Spicy Tuna Roll + Shrimp Tempura Roll + Miso Soup

California Roll + Spicy Tuna Roll + Shrimp Tempura Roll + Miso Soup

$19.95

Bento Box (served w/miso soup or white rice)

Bento Box Lunch - Choice of Teriyaki or Kat Su, Seaweed Salad or Edamame, 6 pc Sushi Roll and a Starter plus Miso Soup
Make your own lunch box!!

Make your own lunch box!!

$14.50
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! NOW offering delivery!

Location

3133 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224

Directions

