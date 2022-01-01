- Home
Avenue Sushi
24 Reviews
$$$
3133 Eastern Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Starters
Baby Octopus
Baby octopus, rosemary, cloves, bay leaves marinated in olive oil
Baby Octopus & Squid Salad
Our squid salad topped with marinated baby octupus
Beef Gyoza
Pan fried beef & vegetable dumplings
Bowl of Rice
Steamed rice
Crispy Fried Calamari
Deep fried calamari w/light lemon
Edamame
Steamed soybeans
Fried Tofu
Deep fried tofu with teriyaki sauce
Sashimi Appetizer
12 pieces of assorted Sashimi
Shrimp & Veg Tempura (appetizer)
Deep fried battered shrimp & vegetables
Shrimp Shumai
Steamed shrimp dumplings
Shrimp Tempura (appetizer)
Deep fried battered shrimp
Squid Salad
Squid, fresh lemon, celery, red onion, roasted pepers, garlic & parsley
Sushi Appetizer
5 pieces of Nigri Sushi
Tuna Tar Tar
Bowl of spicy tuna cubes
Tuna Tataki
Seared tuna with eel sauce
Vegetable Gyoza
Pan fried vegetable dumplings
Vegetable Tempura (appetizer)
Deep fried battered vegetables
Takoyaki (ball shaped pancakes w/octopus - 5 pcs)
Soup/Salad
Miso Soup
Tofu, scallion & seaweed in soy broth
Oodeng Soup
Japanese fish cake soup
House Salad
Cucumber, carrot, green leaf, sesame or ginger dressing
Seaweed
Traditional hiyashi wakame,cucumber and sesame seeds in vinegar sauce
Sunomono
Fish slices, cucumber, radish, crab, massago, scallions and sesame seeds in venegar sauce
Tokosu
Octopus slices, cucumber, radish with crab, massago, scallions and sesame seeds in vinegar sauce
Kani Salad
Sushi Entrees (served w/ Miso Soup)
Love Boat or Party Tray (To Go Orders)
Special combination of Sushi or Sashimi served on a boat plater for Indoor Dining otherwise a Party Tray for To Go or Pick up Orders
Chirashi Sushi
Sushi rice topped with assortments of raw fish
Tuna Poke BOWL
Fresh tuna served over rice w/poke sauce, nuts and pineapple
Salmon Poke BOWL
Fresh salmon served over rice w/poke sauce, nuts and pineapple
Hwe Dop Bob
Korean style Chirashi, fresh raw fish & vegetables over rice, served w/spicy sauce
Unagi Donburi
Broiled eel with eel sauce served over rice
Tekka Don
Tuna sashimi over sushi rice (12 pcs)
Sake Don
Salmon sashimi over sushi rice (12 pcs)
Sushi Combo
Tuna or California roll & 9 pcs of Nigiri sushi
Sushi Sashimi Combo
California roll, 6 pcs of Nigiri sushi & 8 pcs of sashimi
Sashimi Combo
Assorted sashimi (30 pcs)
Bibimbop (Korean Dishes served with Miso Soup)
Chicken Bibimbop
Marinated chicken, vegetables and egg over rice w/spicy bean paste
Beef Bibimbop
Marinated beef, vegetables and egg over rice w/spicy bean paste
Pork Bibimbop
Marinated pork, vegetables and egg over rice w/spicy bean paste
Tofu Bibimbop
Cubes of tofu, marinated vegetables and egg over rice w/spicy bean paste
Kat Su (Served with Miso Soup & Salad)
Teriyaki (Served with Miso Soup & Salad)
Chicken Teriyaki
Chicken breast, vegetables & steamed rice with teriyaki sauce
Beef Teriyaki
Slices of beef, vegetables & steamed rice with teriyaki sauce
Salmon Teriyaki
Pieces of salmon, vegetables & steamed rice with teriyaki sauce
Shrimp Teriyaki
Pieces of shrimp, vegetables & steamed rice with teriyaki sauce
Tofu Teriyaki
Cubes of tofu, vegetables & steamed rice with teriyaki sauce
Tempura (Lightly breaded & deep fried served w/Miso soup)
Shrimp Tempura (Entree)
Deep fried battered shrimp, served w/dipping sauce (9 pcs)
Vegetable Tempura (Entree)
Deep fried battered vegetables served w/dipping sauce (12 pcs)
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura (Entree)
Combination of deep fried shrimp (4 pcs) and battered vegetables (8 pcs) served w/dipping sauce
Beverages
Sushi
White Tuna Sushi
2 pcs
Tuna/Maguro Sushi
2 pcs
Yellowtail/Hamachi Sushi
2 pcs
Salmon/Sake Sushi
2 pcs
Smoked Salmon Sushi
2 pcs
Fluke/Hirame Sushi
2 pcs
Red Snapper/Izumidai Sushi
2 pcs
Squid/Ika Sushi
2 pcs
Octopus/Tako Sushi
2 pcs
Mackeral/Saba Sushi
2 pcs
Crab/Kani Sushi
2 pcs
Eel/Unagi Sushi
2 pcs
Salmon Roe w/Quail Egg Sushi
2 pcs
Salmon Roe/Ikura Sushi
2 pcs
Flying Fish Roe/Tobiko Sushi
2 pcs
Flying Fish Roe w/Qual Egg Sushi
2 pcs
Smelt Roe Sushi
2 pcs
Smelt Roa w/Quail Egg Sushi
2 pcs
Clam/Hokkigai Sushi
2 pcs
Scallop/Hotategai Sushi
2 pcs
Fried Tofu/Inari Sushi
2 pcs
Egg Omelet/Tomago Sushi
2 pcs
Conch Sushi
2 pcs
Shrimp/Ebi Sushi
Sashimi
White Tuna Sashimi
4 pcs
Yellowtail/Hamachi Sashimi
4 pcs
Tuna/Maguro Sashimi
4 pcs
Salmon/Sake Sashimi
4 pcs
Smoked Salmon Sashimi
4 pcs
Fluke/Hirame Sashimi
4 pcs
Red Snapper/Izumidai Sashimi
4 pcs
Squid/Ika Sashimi
4 pcs
Octopus/Tako Sashimi
4 pcs
Mackeral/Saba Sashimi
4 pcs
Crab/Kani Sashimi
4 pcs
Eel/Unagi Sashimi
4 pcs
Salmon Roe/Ikura Sashimi
4 pcs
Salmon Roe w/Quail Egg Sashimi
4 pcs
Flying Fish Roe/Tobiko Sashimi
4 pcs
Flying Fish Roe w/Qual Egg Sashimi
4 pcs
Smelt Roe Sashimi
4 pcs
Smelt Roa w/Quail Egg Sashimi
4 pcs
Clam/Hokkigai Sashimi
4 pcs
Scallop/Hotategai Sashimi
4 pcs
Egg Omelet/Tomago Sashimi
4 pcs
Conch Sashimi
4 pcs
Shrimp/Ebi Sashimi
Regular 6pc Sushi Roll OR Hand ROLL (cone shaped)
Avocado Roll
Cucumber Roll (Kappamaki)
Asparagus Roll
Kampyo Roll
Vegetable Roll
Cucumber, avocado,asparagus,kampyo and pickled radish.
Pickled Radish Roll
Pickled radish
Mushroom Roll
Crab Roll
Crab sticks
California Roll
Crab, avocado & fish egg
Tuna Roll
Salmon Roll
Smoked Salmon Roll
Smoked salmon
Tuna Avocado Roll
Tuna and avocado
Salmon Avocado Roll
Salmon and avocado
Yellowtail Scallion Roll
Yellowtail hamachi & scallion
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna & cucumber
Spicy White Tuna Roll
Spicy white tuna & cucumber
Spicy Tuna & Mango Roll
Spicy tuna and mango
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy salmon & cucumber
Tuna Asparagus Roll
Tuna and crisp asparagus
Alaska Roll
Salmon, cucumber & crab
Boston Roll
Cooked shrimp, cucumber & crab
New York Roll
Smoked salmon & cooked shrimp
Salmon Mushroom Roll
Salmon, shitake & mushroom
Philly Roll
Fresh salmon & cream cheese
Japanese Bagel Roll
Smoked salmon & cream cheese
Bay Roll
Clam, crab & Old Bay
Eel Cucumber Roll
Eel, cucumber & eel sauce
Eel Avocado Roll
Eel, avocado & eel sauce
Spicy Crab
Chopped Imitation & real crab mixed w/ spicy sauce
Salmon Skin Roll
Crispy salmon skin, cucumber & eel sauce
Special Roll (Not Cooked 6 pcs)
Rainbow Roll
Crab,avocado and cucumber topped w/ salmon,tuna and fluke.
Orioles Roll
Tuna, fluke, crab, cucumber topped with salmon & spciy mayo
Dynamite Roll (spicy)
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, fluke, massago, jalapeno, cucumber, asparagus and scallions
Tuna Special (spicy)
Massago, cucumber, asparagus, scallion, jalapeno & crab topped with tuna
Yellowtail Special (spicy)
Massago, cucumber, asparagus, scallion, jalapeno & crab topped with yellowtail
Scallop Roll
Chopped scallup, cucumber, crab, mixed w/mayo & massago
Salmon Special (spicy)
Massago, cucumber, asparagus, jalepeno, scallion, crab,topped with salmon
Red & White Roll (spicy)
Massago, cucumber, asparagus, jalepno, scallion, crab, topped with tuna & white tuna
Fire Hot Roll (spicy)
Tuna, yellowtail, scallion, massago & jalapeno
Canton Roll (spicy)
Salmon, avocado, cream cheese & massago topped w/tuna, crunch and spicy mayo
Avenue Roll (spicy)
Salmon, yellowtail, asparagus, cucumber, jalapeno & scallion topped w/crunch & spciy mayo
Key West Roll
Conch,crab,avocado and jalepeño
Special Roll (Cooked 6pcs)
Rock n'Roll
Eel, avocado, massago & crunch
Dragon Roll
Avocado, cucumber, shrimp tempura, topped with eel & eel sauce
Ninja Roll
Eel, avocado, cucumber, topped with seared tuna, crunch & eel sauce
Ravens Roll
Tempura shrimp, eel, avocado, massago, cream cheese, topped w/crunch & eel sauce
Volcano Roll (spicy)
Tuna, salmon, asparagus, crab, cream cheese, topped w/spicy tuna & spciy mayo
South Carolina Roll (spicy)
Avocado, cream cheese, crab, jalapeno, topped w/ shrimp & spicy mayo
Maryland Roll
Real crab meat, mayo, massago, avocado & Old Bay
Bulgogi Roll (spicy)
Bulgogi marinated beef, asparagu, jalapeno, topped w/shrimp tempura & spicy mayo
Pork Roll (spicy)
Spciy pork,scallion,topped with shrimp tempura & eel sauce
Patterson Park Roll
8 piece tempura roll w/tuna,avocado,cream cheese topped w/ spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Fuji Roll (spicy)
Spicy salmon, shrimp tempura, cucumber, topped w/tuna, fluke & hamachi
Baltimore Roll
Lump crab meat, asparagus, cream cheese, shrimp tempura & Old Bay
Spider Roll (spicy)
Soft sheel crab, avocado, crab, massago, spicy mayo & eel sauce
Futomaki Roll
Avocado, cucumber, asparagus, pickled radish, kanpyo, crab, massago & tomago
Tuna Tempura Roll (spicy)
Tuna tempura, avocado, cream cheese, crab, jalapeno & eel sauce
Sweet Potato Tempura Roll
Sweet potato tempura
Shrimp Tempura Roll (spicy)
Shrimp tempura, crab, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo & eel sauce
Green Dragon Roll (spicy)
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, crab, jalepeno, topped with avocado & wasabi mayo
Sushi Burrito (spicy)
Spciy crab mix, tuna, salmon, avocado & spciy mayo wrapped burrito style in soy paper
Special Roll (No Rice 6 pcs)
End of Summer Special
Bento Box (served w/miso soup or white rice)
|Sunday
|12:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Come in and enjoy! NOW offering delivery!
3133 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224