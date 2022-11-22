Avery & Jay's Handcrafted Ice Cream
1135 E. Veterans Hwy
Jackson, NJ 08527
Parve Ice Cream Quart Size
Parve Italian Ice Quart Size
Parve Cakes
Parve Chocolate Peanut Butter 6" Cake
Parve Chocolate Peanut Butter 8" Cake
Parve Chocolate Peanut Butter Log Cake
Parve Cookie Dough 6" Cake
Parve Cookie Dough 8" Cake
Parve Cookies N' Cream 6" Cake
Parve Cookies N' Cream 8' Cake
Parve Salted Caramel Log Cake
Dairy Cakes
Gourmet Cookies
Gourmet Donuts
Gourmet Cookie Dough Donut
Gourmet Cookies N' Cream Donut
Gourmet Cotton Candy Donut
Gourmet Fruity Pebbles Donut
Gourmet Lotus Cooke Butter Donut
Gourmet S'mores Donut
Gourmet Vanilla Cream Donut
Gourmet Double Whammy Powdered Butter Cream Donut Sandwich
Avery & Jay's Shakes
Peanut Butter Cup Milkshake
Rich Vanilla Ice Cream Blended with Peanut Butter Chocolate Syrup and Decadent Store Made Peanut Putter Cups. Topped with Store Made Whipped Cream, Peanuts and Peanut Butter Cups, Drizzled with Chocolate and Peanut Butter Syrup.
Candyland Milkshake
Sweet Vanilla Ice Cream fused with Lentil Candies and Chocolate Syrup, Topped with Mini Gummy Bears, Lentils, a Loli Pop, Fresh Whipped Cream and a Cherry
Fluff-A-Tella Milkshake
Delicious Vanilla Ice Cream mixed with Marshmallow Sauce and Chocolate Hazelnut Spread, Garnished with Pillows of Marshmallows, Chocolate, Fresh Whipped Cream and a Cherry.
Cookies N' Cream Milkshake
Rich Vanilla Ice Cream with an Emulsion of Chocolate Sandwich Cookies, Finished with Cookie Crumbs, Whole Cookies, Fresh Whipped Cream and Chocolate Syrup.
Cotton Candy Milkshake
Sweet Vanilla Ice Cream with Cotton Candy Flavored Fluff Swirled with Cotton Candy Marshmallow Sauce. Topped with Fresh Whipped Cream, Pink & Blue Candies and Sugar.
White Chocolate Pistachio Milkshake
Creamy Vanilla Ice Cream Blended with White Chocolate Pistachio Spread and Real Pistachio Pieces. Decorated with Fresh Whipped Cream, Pistachio Sauce, Crushed Pistachios and Pistachio Praline.
Shake It Up
A&J Frappes
Soda Floats
Black Cherry Soda Float
Stewart's Black Cherry Soda Poured over our Rich Vanilla Ice Cream. Topped with our Fresh Homemade Whipped Cream Garnished with a Cherry.
Key Lime Soda Float
Stewart's Key Lime Soda Poured over our Rich Vanilla Ice Cream. Topped with our Fresh Homemade Whipped Cream Garnished with a Cherry.
Orange N' Cream Soda Float
Stewart's Orange N' Cream Soda Poured over our Rich Vanilla Ice Cream. Topped with our Fresh Homemade Whipped Cream Garnished with a Cherry.
Root Beer Soda Float
Stewart's Root Beer Soda Poured over our Rich Vanilla Ice Cream. Topped with our Fresh Homemade Whipped Cream Garnished with a Cherry.
Coffee & Cocoa
Dolce Crema
Dolce Crema Cookies and Cream
Steamed Sweet Cream Flavored with Cookie Crunch and White Chocolate
Dolce Crema Cinnamon Bun
Steamed Sweet Cream Mixed with Notes of Cinnamon Bun Flavoring
Dolce Crema Salted Caramel
Steamed Sweet Cream Paired with Rich Caramel and Light Tough of Salt
Dolce Crema Peanut Butter Cup
Steamed Sweet Cream Immersed in Chocolate and Our Famous Handmade Peanut Butter Cup Filling
Happy Sundae
Peanut Butter Cup Sundae
Rich Vanilla Ice Cream with Layers of store Made Hot Fudge, Peanut Butter Sauce, Handcrafted Peanut Butter Cups, adorn with Fresh Whipped Cream and a Cherry.
Strawberry Shortcake Sundae
Creamy Vanilla Ice Cream tiered with Moist Sponge Cake Pieces and Sweet Strawberry Preserves. Topped with Strawberry Sauce, Fresh Whipped Cream and a Cherry.
S’moreo Sundae
Flavorful Vanilla Ice Cream Paired with Levels of Creamy Marshmallow Sauce, Store Made Hot Fudge and Chocolate Sandwich Cookies. Decorated with fresh Whipped Cream and a Cherry.
Chocolate Lovers Sundae
Delicious Chocolate Ice Cream Layered with Fudge Brownie Pieces, Rich Store Made Hot Fudge, Topped with Mini Chocolate Chips, Chocolate Syrup and Fresh Whipped Cream and a Cherry.
Lotus Sundae
Creamy Vanilla Ice Cream with tiers of Cookie Butter and Lotus Cookie Pieces, finished with Fresh Whipped Cream and a Cherry.
Ferrero Rocher Sundae
Rich Vanilla Ice Cream Layered with Chocolate Hazelnut Spread, Waffle Pieces and a Crunchy Hazelnut Sauce, dressed with Whipped Cream and a Cherry.
Explosions
Bam Bam Explosion
Creamy Vanilla Ice Cream blended with Fruity Pebbles, Marshmallow Sauce decorated with a Handcrafted Cereal Treat, Cereal Pieces, Marshmallows, Fresh Whipped Cream and a Cherry
Sweet N’ Salty
Sweet Vanilla Ice Cream Infused with Salty Pretzel Pieces, Colorful Lentils and a Salted Peanut Butter Pretzel Spread. Finished with Fresh Whipped Cream, Colorful Lentils, Peanut Butter Sauce, and a Chocolate Covered Pretzel.
Cookie Craze Explosion
Delicious Vanilla Ice Cream Mixed with Chocolate Sandwich Cookies, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Chocolate Chip Cookies, Topped with Fresh Whipped Cream, Chocolate Syrup and Two Cookies
Carmel Macchiato Explosion
Flavorful Vanilla Ice Cream with an Emulsion of Coffee and Caramel Sauce, Decorated with Fresh Whipped Cream, Caramel Sauce and a Cherry.
Snicker's Explosion
Creamy Vanilla Ice Cream Blended with Store Made Hot Fudge and Caramel Garnished with Fresh Whipped Cream, Caramel and Chocolate Sauce with Peanut Nugget Brittle. Topped with a Cherry.
Fudge Brownie Explosion
Rich Vanilla Ice Cream mixed with Chewy Brownie Pieces, Store Made Chocolate Fudge and Chocolate Chips. Topped with Fresh Whipped Cream, Chocolate Syrup a Delicious Fudge Brownie and a Cherry.
Ice Cream Sandwiches
Ice Cream Cups
Softly Served
Softly Served Premium
Scoops Small
One Scoop our Delicious Hand Made Ice Cream
Premium Scoops Small
One Scoop our Delicious Premium Hand Made Ice Cream
Scoops Regular
Two Scoops our Delicious Hand Made Ice Cream
Premium Scoops Regular
Two Scoops our Delicious Premium Hand Made Ice Cream
Scoops Large
Three Scoops our Delicious Hand Made Ice Cream
Premium Scoops Large
Three Scoops our Delicious Premium Hand Made Ice Cream
Parve Softly Served
Sauces, Glazes & Toppings on the Side
Incredibly Italian Ice
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
1135 E. Veterans Hwy, Jackson, NJ 08527