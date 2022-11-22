Restaurant header imageView gallery

Avery & Jay's Handcrafted Ice Cream

1135 E. Veterans Hwy

Jackson, NJ 08527

Order Again

Popular Items

Softly Served
Peanut Butter Cup Sundae
Icredibly Italian Ice

Parve Ice Cream Quart Size

Parve Ice Cream Quart Size

Parve Ice Cream Quart Size

$25.00

Parve Italian Ice Quart Size

Italian Ice Quart From Freezer

Italian Ice Quart From Freezer

$12.00

Parve Cakes

Parve Chocolate Peanut Butter 6" Cake

Parve Chocolate Peanut Butter 6" Cake

$30.00
Parve Chocolate Peanut Butter 8" Cake

Parve Chocolate Peanut Butter 8" Cake

$50.00
Parve Chocolate Peanut Butter Log Cake

Parve Chocolate Peanut Butter Log Cake

$60.00

Parve Cookie Dough 6" Cake

$30.00Out of stock

Parve Cookie Dough 8" Cake

$50.00Out of stock
Parve Cookies N' Cream 6" Cake

Parve Cookies N' Cream 6" Cake

$30.00
Parve Cookies N' Cream 8' Cake

Parve Cookies N' Cream 8' Cake

$50.00
Parve Salted Caramel Log Cake

Parve Salted Caramel Log Cake

$60.00

Dairy Cakes

Dairy Cappuccino and Snickerdoodle Fudge & Crunchies Sheet Cake

Dairy Cappuccino and Snickerdoodle Fudge & Crunchies Sheet Cake

$75.00
Dairy Vanilla Chocolate Fudge and Crunchies Sheet Cake

Dairy Vanilla Chocolate Fudge and Crunchies Sheet Cake

$75.00
Dairy Vanilla Chocolate Log Cake

Dairy Vanilla Chocolate Log Cake

$60.00
Dairy Vanilla Chocolate Surprise 8" Cake

Dairy Vanilla Chocolate Surprise 8" Cake

$60.00
Dairy Unicorn Cake 6"

Dairy Unicorn Cake 6"

$45.00
Dairy Unicorn Cake 8"

Dairy Unicorn Cake 8"

$65.00

Dairy Surprise Cake 6"

$40.00

Gourmet Cookies

Gourmet Cookie

Gourmet Cookie

$5.00

Gourmet Donuts

Gourmet Cookie Dough Donut

Gourmet Cookie Dough Donut

$6.00Out of stock
Gourmet Cookies N' Cream Donut

Gourmet Cookies N' Cream Donut

$6.00
Gourmet Cotton Candy Donut

Gourmet Cotton Candy Donut

$6.00
Gourmet Fruity Pebbles Donut

Gourmet Fruity Pebbles Donut

$6.00Out of stock
Gourmet Lotus Cooke Butter Donut

Gourmet Lotus Cooke Butter Donut

$6.00Out of stock
Gourmet S'mores Donut

Gourmet S'mores Donut

$6.00Out of stock
Gourmet Vanilla Cream Donut

Gourmet Vanilla Cream Donut

$6.00
Gourmet Double Whammy Powdered Butter Cream Donut Sandwich

Gourmet Double Whammy Powdered Butter Cream Donut Sandwich

$8.00

Avery & Jay's Shakes

Peanut Butter Cup Milkshake

Peanut Butter Cup Milkshake

$11.00

Rich Vanilla Ice Cream Blended with Peanut Butter Chocolate Syrup and Decadent Store Made Peanut Putter Cups. Topped with Store Made Whipped Cream, Peanuts and Peanut Butter Cups, Drizzled with Chocolate and Peanut Butter Syrup.

Candyland Milkshake

Candyland Milkshake

$11.00

Sweet Vanilla Ice Cream fused with Lentil Candies and Chocolate Syrup, Topped with Mini Gummy Bears, Lentils, a Loli Pop, Fresh Whipped Cream and a Cherry

Fluff-A-Tella Milkshake

Fluff-A-Tella Milkshake

$11.00

Delicious Vanilla Ice Cream mixed with Marshmallow Sauce and Chocolate Hazelnut Spread, Garnished with Pillows of Marshmallows, Chocolate, Fresh Whipped Cream and a Cherry.

Cookies N' Cream Milkshake

Cookies N' Cream Milkshake

$11.00

Rich Vanilla Ice Cream with an Emulsion of Chocolate Sandwich Cookies, Finished with Cookie Crumbs, Whole Cookies, Fresh Whipped Cream and Chocolate Syrup.

Cotton Candy Milkshake

Cotton Candy Milkshake

$11.00

Sweet Vanilla Ice Cream with Cotton Candy Flavored Fluff Swirled with Cotton Candy Marshmallow Sauce. Topped with Fresh Whipped Cream, Pink & Blue Candies and Sugar.

White Chocolate Pistachio Milkshake

White Chocolate Pistachio Milkshake

$11.00

Creamy Vanilla Ice Cream Blended with White Chocolate Pistachio Spread and Real Pistachio Pieces. Decorated with Fresh Whipped Cream, Pistachio Sauce, Crushed Pistachios and Pistachio Praline.

Shake It Up

Chocolate Shake

Chocolate Shake

$9.00
Vanilla Shake

Vanilla Shake

$9.00
Black Raspberry Shake

Black Raspberry Shake

$9.00
Snickerdoodle Shake

Snickerdoodle Shake

$9.00
Cappuccino Shake

Cappuccino Shake

$9.00

A&J Frappes

Chocolate Hazelnut Frappe

Chocolate Hazelnut Frappe

$11.00
Mocha Cookie Crunch Frappe

Mocha Cookie Crunch Frappe

$11.00
Viennese Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappe

Viennese Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappe

$11.00
White Chocolate Mocha Frappe

White Chocolate Mocha Frappe

$11.00

Soda Floats

Black Cherry Soda Float

Black Cherry Soda Float

$12.00

Stewart's Black Cherry Soda Poured over our Rich Vanilla Ice Cream. Topped with our Fresh Homemade Whipped Cream Garnished with a Cherry.

Key Lime Soda Float

Key Lime Soda Float

$12.00

Stewart's Key Lime Soda Poured over our Rich Vanilla Ice Cream. Topped with our Fresh Homemade Whipped Cream Garnished with a Cherry.

Orange N' Cream Soda Float

Orange N' Cream Soda Float

$12.00

Stewart's Orange N' Cream Soda Poured over our Rich Vanilla Ice Cream. Topped with our Fresh Homemade Whipped Cream Garnished with a Cherry.

Root Beer Soda Float

Root Beer Soda Float

$12.00

Stewart's Root Beer Soda Poured over our Rich Vanilla Ice Cream. Topped with our Fresh Homemade Whipped Cream Garnished with a Cherry.

Coffee & Cocoa

Coffee

Coffee

$5.00
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$6.00
Latte

Latte

$6.00
Ice Latte

Ice Latte

$7.00
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$6.00
Homemade Italian Hot Cocoa

Homemade Italian Hot Cocoa

$7.00
Affogato

Affogato

$11.00

Dolce Crema

Dolce Crema Cookies and Cream

Dolce Crema Cookies and Cream

$8.00

Steamed Sweet Cream Flavored with Cookie Crunch and White Chocolate

Dolce Crema Cinnamon Bun

Dolce Crema Cinnamon Bun

$8.00

Steamed Sweet Cream Mixed with Notes of Cinnamon Bun Flavoring

Dolce Crema Salted Caramel

Dolce Crema Salted Caramel

$8.00

Steamed Sweet Cream Paired with Rich Caramel and Light Tough of Salt

Dolce Crema Peanut Butter Cup

Dolce Crema Peanut Butter Cup

$8.00

Steamed Sweet Cream Immersed in Chocolate and Our Famous Handmade Peanut Butter Cup Filling

Soft Beverages

Fiji Water

Fiji Water

$3.00
Perrier

Perrier

$3.00
Snapple

Snapple

$3.00
Stewart's

Stewart's

$3.00
Vitamin Water

Vitamin Water

$3.00

Happy Sundae

Peanut Butter Cup Sundae

Peanut Butter Cup Sundae

$11.00

Rich Vanilla Ice Cream with Layers of store Made Hot Fudge, Peanut Butter Sauce, Handcrafted Peanut Butter Cups, adorn with Fresh Whipped Cream and a Cherry.

Strawberry Shortcake Sundae

Strawberry Shortcake Sundae

$11.00

Creamy Vanilla Ice Cream tiered with Moist Sponge Cake Pieces and Sweet Strawberry Preserves. Topped with Strawberry Sauce, Fresh Whipped Cream and a Cherry.

S’moreo Sundae

S’moreo Sundae

$11.00

Flavorful Vanilla Ice Cream Paired with Levels of Creamy Marshmallow Sauce, Store Made Hot Fudge and Chocolate Sandwich Cookies. Decorated with fresh Whipped Cream and a Cherry.

Chocolate Lovers Sundae

Chocolate Lovers Sundae

$11.00

Delicious Chocolate Ice Cream Layered with Fudge Brownie Pieces, Rich Store Made Hot Fudge, Topped with Mini Chocolate Chips, Chocolate Syrup and Fresh Whipped Cream and a Cherry.

Lotus Sundae

Lotus Sundae

$11.00

Creamy Vanilla Ice Cream with tiers of Cookie Butter and Lotus Cookie Pieces, finished with Fresh Whipped Cream and a Cherry.

Ferrero Rocher Sundae

Ferrero Rocher Sundae

$11.00

Rich Vanilla Ice Cream Layered with Chocolate Hazelnut Spread, Waffle Pieces and a Crunchy Hazelnut Sauce, dressed with Whipped Cream and a Cherry.

Explosions

Bam Bam Explosion

Bam Bam Explosion

$11.00

Creamy Vanilla Ice Cream blended with Fruity Pebbles, Marshmallow Sauce decorated with a Handcrafted Cereal Treat, Cereal Pieces, Marshmallows, Fresh Whipped Cream and a Cherry

Sweet N’ Salty

Sweet N’ Salty

$11.00

Sweet Vanilla Ice Cream Infused with Salty Pretzel Pieces, Colorful Lentils and a Salted Peanut Butter Pretzel Spread. Finished with Fresh Whipped Cream, Colorful Lentils, Peanut Butter Sauce, and a Chocolate Covered Pretzel.

Cookie Craze Explosion

Cookie Craze Explosion

$11.00

Delicious Vanilla Ice Cream Mixed with Chocolate Sandwich Cookies, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Chocolate Chip Cookies, Topped with Fresh Whipped Cream, Chocolate Syrup and Two Cookies

Carmel Macchiato Explosion

Carmel Macchiato Explosion

$11.00

Flavorful Vanilla Ice Cream with an Emulsion of Coffee and Caramel Sauce, Decorated with Fresh Whipped Cream, Caramel Sauce and a Cherry.

Snicker's Explosion

Snicker's Explosion

$11.00

Creamy Vanilla Ice Cream Blended with Store Made Hot Fudge and Caramel Garnished with Fresh Whipped Cream, Caramel and Chocolate Sauce with Peanut Nugget Brittle. Topped with a Cherry.

Fudge Brownie Explosion

Fudge Brownie Explosion

$11.00

Rich Vanilla Ice Cream mixed with Chewy Brownie Pieces, Store Made Chocolate Fudge and Chocolate Chips. Topped with Fresh Whipped Cream, Chocolate Syrup a Delicious Fudge Brownie and a Cherry.

Ice Cream Sandwiches

Parve Chocolate Peanut Butter Ice Cream Sandwich

$5.00Out of stock

Ice Cream Cups

Softly Served

Softly Served

$5.00+
Softly Served Premium

Softly Served Premium

$6.00+
Scoops Small

Scoops Small

$5.00

One Scoop our Delicious Hand Made Ice Cream

Premium Scoops Small

$6.00

One Scoop our Delicious Premium Hand Made Ice Cream

Scoops Regular

$7.00

Two Scoops our Delicious Hand Made Ice Cream

Premium Scoops Regular

$8.00

Two Scoops our Delicious Premium Hand Made Ice Cream

Scoops Large

$9.00

Three Scoops our Delicious Hand Made Ice Cream

Premium Scoops Large

$10.00

Three Scoops our Delicious Premium Hand Made Ice Cream

Parve Softly Served

$6.00+

Sauces, Glazes & Toppings on the Side

Incredibly Italian Ice

Icredibly Italian Ice

Icredibly Italian Ice

$5.00+

Splits Incredibly Italian Ice

$15.00

Select Four Flavors of Incredibly Italian Ice

Avery & Jay's Healthy DeLites

Mango DeLite

$6.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

1135 E. Veterans Hwy, Jackson, NJ 08527

