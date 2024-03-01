Avery Brewing Company
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
The Avery Tap Room and Restaurant offers more than 30 taps of year-round beers and rotating Tap Room Rarities. Chef Chris Blackwood’s locally sourced menu changes throughout the year to reflect seasonal offerings. Daily specials include a popular fried chicken night and a seriously impressive smorgasbord of house-smoked meats, all served up with appreciation and love.
Location
4910 Nautilus Ct N, Boulder, CO 80301
