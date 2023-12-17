Aves' Place
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Aves' Place is a direct support of Promise in Brevard, a non-profit living center for Individuals with Disabilities. Your purchase is helping make dreams come true! Make sure to check out our catering options. Aves' offers lunchboxes and sandwich platters with a wide variety of options to choose from.
Location
3095 Fell Road, West Melbourne, FL 32904
