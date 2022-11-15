Bars & Lounges
American
Aviary Wine & Kitchen
530 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
A modified take on the dining experience at Aviary Wine & Kitchen. A re-invention of your favorite Aviary Wine & Kitchen dishes poised for take home! Don't forget to snag a bottle of wine to pair with it...
Location
2110 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Juliet Italian Kitchen - Barton Springs
4.8 • 586
1500 Barton Springs Rd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurant