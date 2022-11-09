Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges
Salad

Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse Elgin

review star

No reviews yet

18810 Hwy 290 E, Suite 202

Elgin, TX 78750

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Pepperoni
Meat Almighty
Ground Control

APPETIZERS

Parmigiano Breadsticks

$7.95
Mozzarella Focaccia Sticks

Mozzarella Focaccia Sticks

$8.15
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato & Rosemary Focaccia Sticks

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato & Rosemary Focaccia Sticks

$9.15
Fresh Mozzarella, Goat Cheese & Basil Focaccia Sticks

Fresh Mozzarella, Goat Cheese & Basil Focaccia Sticks

$10.15
Caprese

Caprese

$10.95

Sliced fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, and fresh basil with our homemade balsamic wine glaze.

Baked Wings

$13.00

SALADS

House Salad

House Salad

Mixed lettuce topped with Roma tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, cheddar cheese, and croutons. Try adding chicken and cranberries. ** Catering Salad feeds 8 people.

Fiesta Salad

Fiesta Salad

Mixed lettuce topped with green peppers, red onions, Roma tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and tortilla strips. Try adding grilled chicken and cranberries. ** Catering Salad feeds 8 people.

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

Fresh baby spinach topped with Roma tomatoes, feta cheese, and Texas pecans. Try adding grilled chicken and cranberries. ** Catering Salad feeds 8 people.

Greenbelt

Greenbelt

Mixed lettuce topped with red onions, fresh portobella mushrooms, feta cheese, and Texas pecans. Try adding grilled chicken and cranberries. ** Catering Salad feeds 8 people.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

Mixed lettuce topped with black olives, artichoke, and feta cheese. Try adding grilled chicken and cranberries. ** Catering Salad feeds 8 people.

El Ranchero

El Ranchero

Mixed lettuce topped with black olives, green peppers, red onions, cheddar cheese and croutons. Try adding ham, house pepperoni and bacon. ** Catering Salad feeds 8 people.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

Mixed lettuce topped with shaved parmesan, tomatoes and croutons. Try adding Grilled Chicken ** Catering Salad feeds 8 people.

GRINDERS

Italian Grinder

Italian Grinder

$12.00

Salami, pit smoked ham, house pepperoni, mozzarella, lettuce, Roma tomato, red onions, mayonnaise, mustard, and Italian dressing.

Club Grinder

Club Grinder

$12.00

Turkey breast, pit smoked ham, bacon, lettuce, Roma tomato, mozzarella, mustard, and mayonnaise.

BLT w/ Mozzarella Grinder

BLT w/ Mozzarella Grinder

$12.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella, and mayonnaise.

Turkey Grinder

Turkey Grinder

$12.00

Turkey breast, lettuce, Roma tomato, mozzarella, mustard, and mayonnaise.

Black Olives & Pesto Grinder

Black Olives & Pesto Grinder

$12.00

Black olives, mozzarella, red onions, fresh baby spinach, Roma tomato on a pesto base.

Ham & Cheese Grinder

Ham & Cheese Grinder

$12.00

Pit smoked ham, mozzarella, lettuce, Roma tomato, mustard, mayonnaise, and Italian dressing.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Grinder

Chicken Bacon Ranch Grinder

$12.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, homestyle ranch dressing, and mozzarella.

Portabella Mushroom Grinder

Portabella Mushroom Grinder

$12.00

Fresh grilled portobella mushrooms, mozzarella, red onions, green peppers, and cheddar cheese.

Meatball Grinder

$12.00

CALZONES

Pepperoni & Sausage Calzone

Pepperoni & Sausage Calzone

$13.75

Red sauce base, mozzarella, house pepperoni, sage sausage, and topped with grated parmesan cheese.

Spinach & Feta Calzone

Spinach & Feta Calzone

$13.75

Red sauce base, mozzarella, feta cheese, fresh baby spinach, and topped with grated parmesan cheese.

Basil & Goat Cheese Calzone

Basil & Goat Cheese Calzone

$13.75

Red sauce base, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, goat cheese, and topped with grated parmesan cheese.

Build Your Own Calzone

$11.00

Red sauce base, cheese and topped with grated parmesan cheese.

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

9" SMALL PIZZA

$6.95

12" MEDIUM PIZZA

$9.95

14" LARGE PIZZA

$12.95

18" X-LARGE PIZZA

$15.95

GLUTEN FREE 12"

$12.95

SPECIALTY PIZZA

Classic Pepperoni

Classic Pepperoni

Red sauce base and house pepperoni.

Vegetarian

Vegetarian

Red sauce base, fresh portobella mushrooms, fresh baby spinach, red onions, kalamata olives, and green peppers.

Margherita

Margherita

Red sauce base, fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, and fresh basil.

Pepperoni & Basil

Pepperoni & Basil

Red sauce base, house pepperoni and fresh basil.

Four Cheese

Four Cheese

Red sauce base, mozzarella, provolone, feta, and cheddar cheese (try adding Pepperoni).

Spinach & Artichoke

Spinach & Artichoke

Red sauce base, fresh baby spinach, artichoke, and feta cheese (try adding roasted garlic).

The Greek

The Greek

Pesto base, kalamata olives, portobella mushrooms, artichoke, feta and fresh basil (try adding grilled chicken).

Meat Almighty

Meat Almighty

Red sauce base, pepperoni, sage sausage, ground beef, pit smoked ham, and bacon.

Major Tom

Major Tom

Red sauce base, pepperoni, sage sausage, red onions, green pepper, and fresh portobella mushrooms.

Ground Control

Ground Control

Red sauce base, pepperoni, sage sausage, red onions, green peppers, fresh portobella mushrooms, pit smoked ham, ground beef, and black olives.

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

Red sauce base, pit smoked ham, and crushed pineapple (try adding bacon).

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

Homestyle ranch base, buffalo chicken, red onions, and buffalo sauce drizzle.

BBQ Grilled Chicken

BBQ Grilled Chicken

BBQ sauce base, BBQ grilled chicken breast, bacon, red onions, feta cheese and fresh cilantro.

Bacon Double Cheeseburger

Bacon Double Cheeseburger

Red sauce base, bacon, ground beef, mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheese.

Chicken Fajita

Chicken Fajita

Garlic butter base, grilled chicken, red onions, green peppers, cheddar cheese, jalapeños, Roma tomato, oregano, fresh cilantro.

Flying Garlic

Flying Garlic

Garlic butter base, fresh baby spinach, roasted garlic, grilled chicken, feta and crushed red peppers.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Homestyle ranch base, grilled chicken and bacon.

El Nacho

El Nacho

Red sauce base, seasoned ground beef, black olives, jalapeños, cheddar cheese, oregano and tortilla strips.

Sriracha Brussel Sprouts & Goat Cheese

Sriracha Brussel Sprouts & Goat Cheese

Red sauce base, fresh mozzarella, honey sriracha brussels sprouts, and goat cheese.

The Lazy Goat

The Lazy Goat

Red sauce base, fresh baby spinach, Genoa salami, goat cheese, and artichokes.

Veganlicious

Veganlicious

Garlic sauce base, vegan mozzarella, artichoke, Roma tomato, black olives, and oregano.

PASTA

Spaghetti

$10.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$13.00

Lasagna

$13.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$10.00

Chicken Alfredo

$13.00

Garlic Bread

$3.50

Side of Meatballs #6

$6.50

Meatballs #8 with house sauce and cheese

$10.50

DESSERTS

Cinnamon Dessert (Sticks)

Cinnamon Dessert (Sticks)

$8.00
Cinnamon Pecan Dessert (Sticks)

Cinnamon Pecan Dessert (Sticks)

$9.00
Cinnamon Blueberry Dessert (Sticks)

Cinnamon Blueberry Dessert (Sticks)

$10.00

SIDE SAUCE & DRESSINGS

Side of Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Side of Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Side of Cabernet Sauvignon Vinaigrette- GF

$1.00

Side of Italian Dressing

$1.00

Side of Lemon Vinaigrette- GF/ Low Cal

$1.00

Side Greek Feta and Black Olives Vinaigrette

$1.00

Side of Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Side of Pesto Sauce

$1.50

Side of Marinara Sauce

$1.00

Side of Garlic Butter Sauce

$1.00

Side of BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Side of Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Side of Icing

$1.00

SIDE TOPPINGS (All Sides are served chilled)

Side of Potato Salad

$2.25

Side of Honey Sriracha Brussel Sprouts

$2.50

Bag of Chips

$1.50

Side of Vegan Cheese

$2.75

Side of Anchovies

$2.25

Side of Artichoke

$1.75

Side of Bacon

$2.25

Side of Fresh Basil

$1.75

Side of Banana Peppers

$1.75

Side of BBQ Chicken

$2.25

Side of Beef

$2.25

Side of Black Olives

$1.75

Side of Buffalo Chicken

$2.25

Side of Cheddar Cheese

$2.25

Side of Crushed Pineapples

$1.75

Side of Cranberries

$1.75

Side of Fresh Cilantro

$1.75

Side of Feta

$2.25

Side of Fresh Parmesan

$2.25

Side of Goat Cheese

$2.25

Side of Grilled Chicken

$2.25

Side of Green Peppers

$1.75

Side of Chopped Ham

$2.25

Side of Jalapenos

$1.75

Side of Pepperoni

$2.25

Side of Portobella Mushrooms

$1.75

Side of Red Onions

$1.75

Side of Roasted Garlic

$2.25

Side of Prosciutto

$2.25

Side of Kalamata Olives

$1.75

Side of Cranberries

$1.75

NA DRINKS

Juice Box

Can Soda

$1.75

2 Liter Soda

WINE

Azul y Garanza Temperanillo (Red) - Bottle

$28.00

Azul y Garanza Viura (White) - Bottle

$28.00

BEER BOTTLES

Miller Lite bottle

$3.50

Dos XX bottle

$3.50

TEXAS CRAFT BEER

1. Thirsty Planet/ Thirsty Goat / Amber/ ABV 6.8% / 64oz

$26.00

2. Independence/ Austin Amber/ ABV 4.8% / 64oz

$20.00

3. Thirsty Planet / Buckethead IPA/ IPA/ ABV 8.9% / 64oz

$26.00

4. White Stone / Oktoberfest / Märzen/ ABV 5.3% / 64oz

$28.00

5. Altstadt/ Hefeweizen/ Hefe/ ABV 5.2% / 64oz

$22.00

6. Independence/ Convict Hill/ Oatmeal Stout/ ABV 8% / 64oz

$26.00

7. Karbach/ Light Circus Hazy IPA/ ABV 6% / 64oz

$24.00

8. Austin Eastciders/ Blood Orange Cider / ABV 5% / 64oz

$28.00

9. Independence/ Native Texan/ Pilsner/ ABV 5.2% / 64oz

$22.00

10. 512 IPA/ ABV 7% / 64oz

$22.00

11. 512 Pecan Porter/ ABV 6.8% / 64oz

$22.00

12. Revolver/ Blood & Honey/ Wheat Pale Ale/ ABV 7% / 64oz

$26.00

13. Karbach Love Street / Love Street / ABV 4.9% / 64oz

$24.00

14. Texas Beer Co./ Local Blonde/ Blonde/ ABV 5.1% / 64oz

$24.00

15. Bud Light/ Light Lager/ ABV 4.2% / 64oz

$18.00

Merchandise*

Aviator T-shirt

Aviator T-shirt

$25.00
Aviator Hat

Aviator Hat

$25.00
Aviator Keychain

Aviator Keychain

$15.00
Aviator Pint Glass

Aviator Pint Glass

$6.00
64 oz Aviator Growler

64 oz Aviator Growler

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

18810 Hwy 290 E, Suite 202, Elgin, TX 78750

Directions

Gallery
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse image
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse image
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse image

