Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse Parmer Lane
4005 W Parmer Ln, Suite E
Austin, TX 78727
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
SALADS
House Salad
Mixed lettuce topped with Roma tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, cheddar cheese, and croutons. Try adding chicken and cranberries. ** Our Catering salad feeds 8 people.
Fiesta Salad
Mixed lettuce topped with green peppers, red onions, Roma tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and tortilla strips. Try adding grilled chicken and cranberries. ** Our Catering salad feeds 8 people.
Spinach Salad
Fresh baby spinach topped with Roma tomatoes, feta cheese, and Texas pecans. Try adding grilled chicken and cranberries. ** Our Catering salad feeds 8 people.
Greenbelt
Mixed lettuce topped with red onions, fresh portobella mushrooms, feta cheese, and Texas pecans. Try adding grilled chicken and cranberries. ** Our Catering salad feeds 8 people.
Greek Salad
Mixed lettuce topped with black olives, artichoke, and feta cheese. Try adding grilled chicken and cranberries. ** Our Catering salad feeds 8 people.
El Ranchero
Mixed lettuce topped with black olives, green peppers, red onions, cheddar cheese and croutons. Try adding ham, house pepperoni and bacon. ** Our Catering salad feeds 8 people.
Zilker
Fresh wild arugula and mixed lettuce topped with cranberries, goat cheese and Texas pecans. Try adding prosciutto. ** Our Catering salad feeds 8 people.
Caesar Salad
Mixed lettuce topped with shaved parmesan, tomatoes and croutons. Try adding Grilled Chicken. ** Our Catering salad feeds 8 people.
GRINDERS
Italian Grinder
Salami, pit smoked ham, house pepperoni, mozzarella, lettuce, Roma tomato, red onions, mayonnaise, mustard, and Italian dressing.
Club Grinder
Turkey breast, pit smoked ham, bacon, lettuce, Roma tomato, mozzarella, mustard, and mayonnaise.
BLT w/ Mozzarella Grinder
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella, and mayonnaise.
Turkey Grinder
Turkey breast, lettuce, Roma tomato, mozzarella, mustard, and mayonnaise.
Black Olives & Pesto Grinder
Black olives, mozzarella, red onions, fresh baby spinach, Roma tomato on a pesto base.
Ham & Cheese Grinder
Pit smoked ham, mozzarella, lettuce, Roma tomato, mustard, mayonnaise, and Italian dressing.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Grinder
Grilled chicken, bacon, homestyle ranch dressing, and mozzarella.
Portabella Mushroom Grinder
Fresh grilled portobella mushrooms, mozzarella, red onions, green peppers, and cheddar cheese.
CALZONES
Pepperoni & Sausage Calzone
Red sauce base, mozzarella, house pepperoni, sage sausage, and topped with grated parmesan cheese.
Spinach & Feta Calzone
Red sauce base, mozzarella, feta cheese, fresh baby spinach, and topped with grated parmesan cheese.
Basil & Goat Cheese Calzone
Red sauce base, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, goat cheese, and topped with grated parmesan cheese.
Build Your Own Cheese Calzone
Red sauce base, cheese and topped with grated parmesan cheese.
BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA
SPECIALTY PIZZA
Classic Pepperoni
Red sauce base and house pepperoni.
South Austin
Red sauce base, prosciutto, goat cheese, wild arugula tossed in our home made honey balsamic wine vinaigrette.
Vegetarian
Red sauce base, fresh portobella mushrooms, fresh baby spinach, red onions, kalamata olives, and green peppers.
Margherita
Red sauce base, fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, and fresh basil.
Pepperoni & Basil
Red sauce base, house pepperoni and fresh basil.
Four Cheese
Red sauce base, mozzarella, provolone, feta, and cheddar cheese (try adding Pepperoni).
Spinach & Artichoke
Red sauce base, fresh baby spinach, artichoke, and feta cheese (try adding roasted garlic).
The Greek
Pesto base, kalamata olives, portobella mushrooms, artichoke, feta and fresh basil (try adding grilled chicken).
Meat Almighty
Red sauce base, pepperoni, sage sausage, ground beef, pit smoked ham, and bacon.
Major Tom
Red sauce base, pepperoni, sage sausage, red onions, green pepper, and fresh portobella mushrooms.
Ground Control
Red sauce base, pepperoni, sage sausage, red onions, green peppers, fresh portobella mushrooms, pit smoked ham, ground beef, and black olives.
Hawaiian
Red sauce base, pit smoked ham, and crushed pineapple (try adding bacon).
Buffalo Chicken
Homestyle ranch base, buffalo chicken, red onions, and buffalo sauce drizzle.
BBQ Grilled Chicken
BBQ sauce base, BBQ grilled chicken breast, bacon, red onions, feta cheese and fresh cilantro.
Bacon Double Cheeseburger
Red sauce base, bacon, ground beef, mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheese.
Chicken Fajita
Garlic butter base, grilled chicken, red onions, green peppers, cheddar cheese, jalapeños, Roma tomato, oregano, fresh cilantro.
Flying Garlic
Garlic butter base, fresh baby spinach, roasted garlic, grilled chicken, feta and crushed red peppers.
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Homestyle ranch base, grilled chicken and bacon.
El Nacho
Red sauce base, seasoned ground beef, black olives, jalapeños, cheddar cheese, oregano and tortilla strips.
Sriracha Brussel Sprouts & Goat Cheese
Red sauce base, fresh mozzarella, honey sriracha brussels sprouts, and goat cheese.
The Lazy Goat
Red sauce base, fresh baby spinach, Genoa salami, goat cheese, and artichokes.
Veganlicious
Garlic sauce base, vegan mozzarella, artichoke, Roma tomato, black olives, and oregano.
DESSERTS
SIDE SAUCE & DRESSINGS
Side of Ranch Dressing
Side of Blue Cheese Dressing
Side of Cabernet Sauvignon Vinaigrette - GF
Side of Caesar Dressing
Side of Italian Dressing
Side of Lemon Vinaigrette- GF/ Low Cal
Side Greek Feta and Black Olives Vinaigrette
Side of Pesto Sauce
Side of Marinara Sauce
Side of Garlic Butter Sauce
Side of BBQ Sauce
Side of Buffalo Sauce
Side of Icing
SIDE TOPPINGS (All Sides are served chilled)
Side of Potato Salad
Side of Honey Sriracha Brussel Sprouts
Bag of Chips
Side of Vegan Cheese
Side of Anchovies
Side of Artichoke
Side of Bacon
Side of Fresh Basil
Side of Banana Peppers
Side of BBQ Chicken
Side of Beef
Side of Black Olives
Side of Buffalo Chicken
Side of Cheddar Cheese
Side of Crushed Pinapples
Side of Cranberries
Side of Fresh Cilantro
Side of Feta
Side of Fresh Parmesan
Side of Goat Cheese
Side of Grilled Chicken
Side of Green Peppers
Side of Chopped Ham
Side of Jalapenos
Side of Pepperoni
Side of Portobella Mushrooms
Side of Red Onions
Side of Roasted Garlic
Side of Prosciutto
Side of Kalamata Olives
Side of Cranberries
NA DRINKS
Topochico (Sparkling Water)
Rainwater (Sparkling Water)
Bubbl'r Sparkling Water (Caffeine)
Tropicana Apple Juice (15.2 Oz)
Tropicana Orange Juice
2 Liter Soda
Fruit Shoot
Horizon Chocolate Milk
Bubbly-Blackberry (Sparkling Water)
Bubbly-Grapefruit (Sparkling Water)
TEXAS CRAFT BEER
1 - Texas Keeper/ No.1/ Dry Cider/ ABV5.7%/ 64 Oz Growler
2 - Bishop/ Pinapple Paradise/ Cider/ ABV5%/ 64oz Growler
3 - City Orchard / North Rosé/ Cider / ABV 6.9%/ 64 Oz Growler
4 - Fairweather / Smell The Van/ Cider / ABV 6.5% / 64oz Growler
5 - Meridian Hive/ Blackberry Mead/ Cider / ABV 5.5% / 64oz Growler
6 - Meridian Hive/ Honey Mead/ Mead/ ABV 5% /+ 64oz Growler
8- WHITESTONE / Melted Snowman / Winter Ale / ABV - 7.5 % / 64oz Growler
9 - Zilker/ Space Wolf/ Hazy IPA/6.8% ABV/ 64oz Growler
10 - Yuengling / Yuengling/ Lager/ ABV 4.5% / 64oz Growler
11-Save The World/ Princeps Pacis/ Belgium Tripel/ ABV 8.7%/ 64oz Growler
12 - Texas Project/ Texas Blood Orange/ IPA/ ABV 6.5%/ 64oz Growler
13 - Real Ale/Firemans/ Blond Ale/ ABV 5.1% / 64 Oz Growler
14 - ZILKER IcyBoyz / Light Lager/ ABV 4.6% / / 64oz Growler
15 - ZILKER / Always Alright / German Pislner / ABV 5% / 64 Oz Growler
16 - Hi-Sign/Violet The Blueberry Blonde/ ABV 5.1%/ 64oz Growler
17- Hedgehog Brew/ Hoptimism/ New Englad Hazy IPA/ ABV 6.2% / 64oz Growler
18 - BREWTORIUM / Better Haze&Gardens / NEW England HAZY IPA / ABV - 7.3% / 64oz Growler
19 - Bearking/ Pitfall/ Peach Milkshake IPA/ABV 6%/64oz Growler
20 - Modern Times / Hello Grapefruit/ Session IPA/5% ABV /64 Oz Growler
21 - Bear King / Empty Promise/Ale/6.6ABV% / 64oz Growler
22 - Vacancy Brewing / Vacancy Classic / Pre Pro Pilsner / 5% / 64oz Growler
23 - Saloon Door/Doc Hoppiday/ Hazy IPA / ABV 6.4%/ 64 Oz Growler
24 - PANTHER Island / Blood Orange Pomergranate Sour / ABV-6% / 64oz Growler
25 - (512) / Bramble / Blackberry Blonde/ABV 4.5% /64oz
26 - (512) / IPA / ABV 7% / 64 Oz Growler
27- Thisty Planet/ Thisrty Goat/ Amber Red Ale/ 6.8% ABV/ 64 Oz Growler
28 -FAMILY BUSINESS / Norway Jose / Kveik Mexican Lager / 4.7 % ABV/ 64oz Growler
29 - Meanwhile Brew/Said & Done/ Hazy IPA/ ABV 6.8% / 64oz Growler
30- Family Business/ Brieux Famille/ Wheat Ale/ ABV 4.2%/64oz Growler
31- Community Brewing/Community Bock/Bock/ 6% ABV/64 Oz Growler
32- Saloon Door/ Fluffy Nuts/ Marshmallow ICA/ ABV 9.6%/64 Oz Growler
33- Wild Acre/ Billy Jenkins Bock/ Bock Ale/ ABV 5.2%/ 64oz Growler
34 - Friends & Allies/ Guava/ Bearliner Weisse Sour/ 4.5% ABV / 64oz Growler
35- Bear King / Monkey Bridge/ Banana Hefeweizen/ 5.8% ABV /64 Oz Growler
36 - Independence/ Wild And Free /64oz Growler
37- Save The World/ Coconut Milk Lux/ Belgian Enkle/ AbV 5.8%/ 64 Oz Growler
38 - Meanwhile / Val Verde / Genmaicha Tea Lager / 4.5% / 64oz Growler
39 - Live Oak / Hefeweizen / ABV 5.2% / 64 Oz Growler
40 - Save The World/ Solomon's Envy/Farmhouse Ale Saison/ ABV 4.3% /64oz Growler
41-Panther Island/ Son Of Samhain/ Pumpkin Spice Ale/ ABV 9%/ 64 Oz Growler
42- Independence/ Cryo Highboy / Double IPA / ABV 9% / 64oz Growler
43- The Brewtorioum/ Schwarzengiggles/ Schwarzbier/ ABV5.2%/ 64oz Growler
44 - Family Business / The Grackle / Stout / ABV 8.9% / 64oz Growler
49 - 512/ Pecan Porter / Nitro / ABV 6.2% / 64oz Growler
50- Panther Island/Nitro celebrate/Nitro/ ABV /64oz Growler
SPECIAL EDITION BEER
WINE
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
4005 W Parmer Ln, Suite E, Austin, TX 78727