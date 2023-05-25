Restaurant header imageView gallery

Aviator Brew Hub 18 S Main St Ste 150

No reviews yet

18 S Main St Ste 150

Stewartstown, PA 17363

Pour Wall

Pour Wall Tab

$20 Pre-pay

$18.87

$10 Pre-pay

$9.43

$5 Pre-pay

$4.72

$1 Pre-pay

$0.94

Merch

Shirts & Hoodies

Men's/Unisex t-shirt

$20.00+

Women's t-shirt

$20.00+

Hoodie

$40.00+

Baseball shirt - 3/4 sleeve

$30.00+

Sunglasses

Aviator Sunglasses

$15.00

Hats

Leather patch baseball cap

$20.00

Embroidered distressed baseball cap

$25.00

Pint Glass

Branded 16oz Pint Glass

$8.00

Metal Water Bottle

White Bottle

$8.00

Stickers

3" Brew Hub Sticker

$1.00

3" Night Market

$1.00

Food

Quick Eats

Soft pretzel - Small

$4.00

A warm, 6oz soft pretzel served either savory with choice of House Mustard or Beer Cheese dip or sweet, with a side of Nutella.

Popcorn

$3.50

Fresh popped popcorn. Free flavor shakers are available at the self-serve station.

Crunchy Pub Pretzel Bits

$3.50

Grab some savory, crunchy pretzel bits to munch with your brew. Check the menu for available flavors.

Chocolate chip cookies

$2.50

Two, warm and gooey chocolate chip cookies.

Large Soft Pretzel

$9.00

A large soft pretzel toasted to perfection! Served with beer cheese or house mustard.

Smokehouse Turkey Sandwich

$8.00

Shaved smoked turkey sandwich, served with dill pickle and a bag of chips! Oh by the way, it's from Stewartstown's very own Smokehouse and Beer Barn!

Pre-paids

Promotions

SOFT LAUNCH PROMO

-$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Craft brewery and self-pour taproom with something for everyone! Enjoy connecting with your History, Purpose, Potential, and Others at Aviator!

18 S Main St Ste 150, Stewartstown, PA 17363

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

