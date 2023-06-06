Restaurant header imageView gallery

Avila Bistro

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

17951 Biscayne Boulevard

Aventura, FL 33160

Food

APPETIZERS

Tequeños

Tequeños

$9.50

Venezuelan Cheese Sticks served with Brown Sugar Sauce

Platanos con Queso

Platanos con Queso

$11.50

Fried Sweet Plantains with Shredded White Cheese

Arepitas Dulces de Anis

Arepitas Dulces de Anis

$10.99

Sweet Fried Arepas with Anis Seeds and Shredded White Cheese

Mini Empanadas

Mini Empanadas

$10.50
Sampler Plate

Sampler Plate

$24.00

4 Tequenos, 4 Mini Empanadas, 4 Arepitas Dulces de Anis

Mandocas

$11.00

AREPAS

Arepa Queso de Mano

Arepa Queso de Mano

$8.50

Fresh Venezuelan White Cheese

Arepa Queso Guayanes

$8.50

Creamy Venezuelan White Cheese

Arepa Queso Blanco Rallado

Arepa Queso Blanco Rallado

$9.50

Shredded White Cheese

Arepa Queso Gouda

Arepa Queso Gouda

$8.75

Shredded Gouda Cheeses

Arepa Jamón y Queso

Arepa Jamón y Queso

$10.50

Gouda Cheese and Ham

Arepa Queso Paisa

$9.50
Arepa Huevos Perico

Arepa Huevos Perico

$9.50

Scramble Eggs, Tomato and onions

Arepa Huevo Revuelto / Scrambled Eggs

$8.99
Arepa Carne Mechada

Arepa Carne Mechada

$9.99

Shredded Beef

Arepa Pollo Mechado

Arepa Pollo Mechado

$9.50
Arepa Cazón

Arepa Cazón

$12.99
Arepa Reina Pepiada

Arepa Reina Pepiada

$11.00

Chicken Cold Salad with Avocado and Mayo

Arepa Pelua

Arepa Pelua

$11.50

Shredded Beef and Gouda Cheese

Arepa Catira

$10.75

Shredded Chicken and Gouda Cheese

Arepa Sifrina

Arepa Sifrina

$12.00

Reina Pepiada and Gouda Cheese

Arepa Domino

$10.75

Black Beans and Shredded White Cheese

Arepa Asado Negro

Arepa Asado Negro

$12.50

Tradicional Venezuelan Black Beef

Arepa Pernil

Arepa Pernil

$11.50

Pork Cooked Slow for 10 hours

Arepa Pabellón

Arepa Pabellón

$12.50

Shredded Beef, Black Beans, Shredded White Cheese and Sweet Plantains

Arepa Atún

Arepa Atún

$12.00

Tuna Salad, tomatoes, avocado, mayo and cilantro

Arepa Cabimera

Arepa Cabimera

$18.99

Fried Arepa, lettuce, tomatoes, ham, gouda cheese, shredded white cheese, shredded beef, boiled egg, queso de mano, mayo, ketchup, garlic sauce and pink sauce

Arepa Super Pelua

Arepa Super Pelua

$13.75

Shredded Beef, Gouda Cheese, Avocado and fried egg

Arepa Super Catira

Arepa Super Catira

$13.00

Shredded Chicken, Gouda Cheese, Avocado and fried egg

Arepa Sifrina Coronada

Arepa Sifrina Coronada

$13.00

Reina Pepiada, Shredded White Cheese and Sweet Plantains

Arepa Capresa

Arepa Capresa

$11.99

Fried Cheese, Rugula, Tomatoes and Balsamic

Arepa Cordon Bleu

Arepa Cordon Bleu

$12.50

Slices Chicken, Bacon and Gouda Cheese

Arepa Chistorra y Queso Gouda

Arepa Chistorra y Queso Gouda

$11.99

Spanish Sausage and Gouda Cheese

Arepa Parrillera

Arepa Parrillera

$15.50

Slices Tenderloin, Chorizo and Shredded White Cheese

Arepa La Orienta

$14.50
Arepa Llanera

Arepa Llanera

$15.50

Tenderloin, Shredded White Cheese, Tomatoes and Avocado

Arepa La Americana

Arepa La Americana

$12.00

Scrambled Eggs, Bacon and Gouda Cheese

Arepa Morcilla y Queso Gouda

Arepa Morcilla y Queso Gouda

$13.50

Blood Sausage and Gouda Cheese

Arepa Camarones Salteados

Arepa Camarones Salteados

$14.50

Shrimp and Sofrito Criollo

Arepa Salchihuevo

$11.50

Scrambled Eggs, Sausage and Tomatoes

Arepa So Good

Arepa So Good

$12.00

Shredded White Cheese, Sweet Plantains and Avocado

Arepa Veggie

Arepa Veggie

$12.00

Rugula, Hearts of Palm and Avocado

Arepa Roasted Veggie

Arepa Roasted Veggie

$12.00

Rugula, Sauteed Vegetables and Sweet Plantains

Arepa Veggie Pabellón

Arepa Veggie Pabellón

$13.00

Shredded White Cheese, Black Beans, Sweet Plantains and Avocado

Arepa Huevo en Nido

Arepa Huevo en Nido

$12.00

Shredded White Cheese, Avocado and Egg Fried

Arepa Sola

$3.00

CACHAPAS

Cachapa Queso de Mano

Cachapa Queso de Mano

$13.50

Venezuelan Sweet Corn Pancake With Fresh White Cheese

Cachapa Queso Guayanes

Cachapa Queso Guayanes

$13.50

Venezuelan Sweet Corn Pancake with Creamy White Cheese

Cachapa Sola

$4.00

BREAKFAST ALL DAY

Pabellon Criollo

Pabellon Criollo

$18.50

White Rice, Shredded Beef, Black Beans, Sweet Plantains, Shredded White Cheese and Arepa

Pabellon Margariteno

Pabellon Margariteno

$19.99

White Rice, Cazon, Black Beans, Sweet Plantains, Shredded White Cheese and Arepa

Avila Bistro Combo

Avila Bistro Combo

$16.00

Shredded Beef, Black Beans, Nata, Shredded White Cheese and Arepa

Andino

Andino

$16.50

Huevos Perico (Scrambled Eggs with Tomato and Onions), Avocado, Nata, Shredded White Cheese and Arepa

Caraqueno

Caraqueno

$15.50

Shredded Beef, Avocado, Nata, Shredded White Cheese and Arepa

Margariteno Combo

$18.00

Cazon, Shredded White Cheese, Sweet Plantains, Shredded White Cheese, Nata and Arepa

Casero

$16.50

2 Fried Eggs, Grilled Cheese, Ham, Avocado, Nata and Arepa

Junquito

$19.99

Tenderloin, Spanish Sausage, Chorizo, Shredded White Cheese, Nata, Avocado and Arepa

Mini Pabellon

$11.00

EMPANADAS

Empanada Queso

Empanada Queso

$4.00
Empanada Carne Mechada

Empanada Carne Mechada

$4.50
Empanada de Pollo

Empanada de Pollo

$4.50

TOSTONES

Tostones Playeros

Tostones Playeros

$19.00

6 green plantains with coleslaw, shredded white cheese, mayo, ketchup, pink sauce and garlic sauce

Trio de Patacones

Trio de Patacones

$21.00

Shredded Beef, Shredded Chicken And Reina Pepiada with Gouda Cheese and Shredded White Cheese

Tostones Cordillera

Tostones Cordillera

$26.50

6 green plantains with coleslaw, shredded white cheese, Avocado and Protein, mayo, ketchup, pink sauce and garlic sauce

SALADS

Ensalada Avila Bistro

Ensalada Avila Bistro

$15.50

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Peach, Almonds, Fried Mozzarella and Balsamic Vinagrette

Ensalada Mediterranea

Ensalada Mediterranea

$15.50

Lettuce, Grilled Zuccini and tomatoes, Almonds, Raisin, Black Olives and BAlsamic Vinagrette

Ensalada Mixta

Ensalada Mixta

$14.50

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Hearts of Palm, Avocado and Balsamic Vinagrette

Ensalada Liberty

Ensalada Liberty

$15.99

Lettuce, Boiled Egg, Ham, Gouda Cheese, Boiled Chicken, Mayo,

PEPITO

Tenderloin, Chicken, Shrimp, Tomatoes, Avocado, Cheese Paisa, Fried Onions, Alioli Sauce
Pepito Lomito/ Tenderloin Sandwich

Pepito Lomito/ Tenderloin Sandwich

$22.00

Server with Stick Potatoes, Bacon, Sweet Corn, Gouda Cheese, Mayo, Ketchup, Garlic Sauce and Pink Sauce

Pepito de Pollo / Chicken Sandwich

Pepito de Pollo / Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Server with Stick Potatoes, Bacon, Sweet Corn, Gouda Cheese, Mayo, Ketchup, Garlic Sauce and Pink Sauce

Pepito Mixto / Sandwich Mixto

Pepito Mixto / Sandwich Mixto

$21.00

Chicken and Tenderloin Sandwich, Server with Stick Potatoes, Bacon, Sweet Corn, Gouda Cheese, Mayo, Ketchup, Garlic Sauce and Pink Sauce

Pepito Mar y Tierra / Sandwich Surf and Turf

Pepito Mar y Tierra / Sandwich Surf and Turf

$24.00

Choripan ( El Chori)

$18.50

Pork Sausage, Roasted Peppers, Sauted Onions and Chimichurri

BURGERS

The Classic Burger

The Classic Burger

$20.00

8 oz Ribeye Homemade Ground, Pickles, Tomatoes, Lettuce, American Cheese

Burger Avila Bistro

Burger Avila Bistro

$21.00

8 oz Ribeye Homemade Ground, Bacon, Sweet Onions, American Cheese, Rugula

Burger Cerro Avila

Burger Cerro Avila

$24.00

8 oz Ribeye Homemade Ground, Queso de Mano, Sweet Onions, Pork Sausage, Rugula

Tony's Burger

Tony’s Burger

$26.00

8 oz Ribeye Homemade Ground, Coleslaw, Stick Potatoes, Onions, Tomatoes, Ham, Bacon, American Cheese, Avocado and Fried Egg

Burger BBQ

Burger BBQ

$23.00

8 oz Ribeye Homemade Ground, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, BBQ Sauce, Grilled Onion

Capresa de Pollo Sandwich

Capresa de Pollo Sandwich

$18.50

Grilled Chicken Breast, Sweet Onions, Fresh Mozzarella, Grilled Tomatoes, Rugula, Mayo Pesto Basil Sauce

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$21.00

ALL MEATS

Asado Negro

Asado Negro

$19.50

Our Famous Traditional Venezuelan Black Beef (Eye Round) Roast Cooked in a Flavorful wine broth and Sugar Cane

Skirt Steak

Skirt Steak

$29.50
Short Ribs/ Asado de Tira

Short Ribs/ Asado de Tira

$35.99
Grilled Chicken Breast

Grilled Chicken Breast

$17.50
Salmon with Dijon Sauce

Salmon with Dijon Sauce

$29.50
Parrilla (for 2)

Parrilla (for 2)

$55.99

Skirt Steak, Grilled Chicken Breast, Pork Sausage, Blood Sausage, Tostones, Rustic Potatoes, Coleslaw, Avocado, Queso de Mano, Nata and Chimichurri

RISOTTOS

Risotto Mushrooms

Risotto Mushrooms

$27.50

Our Signature Mushrooms Risotto

Risotto Basil Pesto

Risotto Basil Pesto

$26.50

Prepared with Cherry tomatoes, Almonds, Basil and Fried Mozarella

Risotto Shrimp

Risotto Shrimp

$29.50

Deliciuos Shrimp Risotto Shrimp prepared with Cilantro and Lime

Risotto Asado Negro

Risotto Asado Negro

$28.50

Our Famous Risotto is a Combination of Venezuelan and Italina Food

HOT DOG

Our Sausage is 100% Meat
Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$7.50

DESSERTS

CheeseCake Queso Llanero

CheeseCake Queso Llanero

$9.50

Our Cheesecake is unique….

Quesillo

Quesillo

$8.50
Churros

Churros

$9.75

Server with Nutella, Dulce de Leche y Condensed Milk

Golfeado

Golfeado

$5.75

Venezuelan Style Cinnamon Roll With Shredded White Cheese, Sugar Cane, Anis Seed and Cinnamon

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$10.75

Marquesa de Nutella

$12.50Out of stock

Bienmesabe

$10.75Out of stock
Marquesa de Limon

Marquesa de Limon

$10.75Out of stock

Marquesa Parchita

$10.75Out of stock

SOPA

Chupe de Pollo

$14.50Out of stock

Drinks

BEBIDAS

Water

$2.50
Jugos / Juices

Jugos / Juices

$4.75
Malta Polar

Malta Polar

$3.00

Authentically Brewed Malt (No Alcoholic Malt Beverage)

Nestea

Nestea

$5.50

Ice Tea (Lemon)

Sodas

Sodas

$3.50

Choice your favorite Flavor

Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$3.75

Agua con Gas

Toddy

Toddy

$6.75

Chocolate Milkshake

COFFEE

CAFE AMERICANO

CAFE AMERICANO

$3.50

Smooth Black Coffee

CAFE ESPRESSO

CAFE ESPRESSO

$3.50+

Strong Black Coffee

LATTE COFFEE

LATTE COFFEE

$4.50+

Coffee and Milk

CAFE CAPUCHINO

CAFE CAPUCHINO

$5.50
CORTADITO

CORTADITO

$4.50

COLD LATTE / LATTE FRIO

$6.50

HOT CHOCOLATE

$5.75
LATTE SIGNATURE

LATTE SIGNATURE

$6.90

Choice Nutella or Dulce de Leche

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

17951 Biscayne Boulevard, Aventura, FL 33160

Directions

