Restaurant header imageView gallery

Avila's El Ranchito- Lake Forest

review star

No reviews yet

24406 Muirlands Blvd

Lake Forest, CA 92630

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

BREAKFAST

Americano Breakfast

$14.50

Breakfast Burrito A la Carte

$13.00

Chilaquiles

$14.50

Chilaquiles w/ Asada

$18.50

Huevos A La Mexicana

$13.50

Huevos Con Chorizo

$15.50

Huevos Rancheros

$14.50

Machaca

$15.00

Quesadilla Eggcelente

$15.00

TO GO

Utensils

ANTOJITOS

Nachos Especial

$15.50

Nachos Rancheras

$13.50

Guacamole Ole

$15.00

Ceviche

$17.50

Coctel De Camarones

$17.50

Avila's Appetizer

$20.00

Chingolinga Appetizer

$11.00

Quesadilla

$11.00

TO GO

Utensils

BOTANAS

Shrimp Botana

$28.50

Char. Chicken Botana

$22.50

Carne Asada Botana

$23.50

Carnitas Botana

$23.50

Fiesta Botana

$28.50

TO GO

ENSALADA Y CALDOS

Tostada

$15.50

Azteca Salad

$17.00

Guacamole Tostada

$15.00

Fajita salad

$18.50

Clintro Lime Salad

$17.00

Grande Taco Salad

$17.00

Mama Avila Soup

$6.50+

Albondigas Soup

$7.50+

Menudo

$7.50+

Posole

$7.50+

Tortilla Soup

$7.50+

Tacos y Caldo

$17.50

TO GO

FAVORITOS

Chingolingas Entree

$16.50

Fresco Burrito

$17.50

Mayan Treasure

$17.00

Chimichanga

$16.00

Quesadilla Avila

$15.50

Baja Bowl

$16.50

Azteca Burrito

$17.00

TO GO

TRADICIONALES

Tampiquena

$24.50

Sizzling Fajitas

Camarones

$24.00

Steak Picado

$22.50

Chicken Picado

$22.50

Carne Asada

$22.50

Pepe's Special

$22.50

Chile Verde

$22.50

Carnitas

$21.50

Chicken Mole

$21.50

TO GO

COMBINACIONES

1 ITEM Combo

$14.50

2 ITEM Combo

$17.50

3 ITEM Combo

$24.50

FRESCOS

Pollo Asado

$22.50

Grilled Fiesta Platter

$18.00

Potato Tacos

$17.00

Nathalie's Special

$17.50

Quesadilla Vegetarian

$16.50

Enchiladas De Tomatillo

$17.50

Sal's Quesadilla

$14.50

TO GO

A LA CARTE

Fresco Relleno

$9.00

Chile Relleno Traditional

$8.50

A la Carte Taco

Taquitos

$8.00

Flautas

$8.00

Tamale

$9.50

Enchilada a la Carte

TO GO

SPECIALTIES

Ensenada-Style Fish Tacos

$19.50

Baja Style Fish Tacos

$19.50

Quesadilla Cuernavaca

$18.00

El Surfer Wrap

$18.50

Pollo Cuernavaca

$22.50

Jacob Street Tacos

$19.00

Mexican Pizza

$15.50

Enchiladas Suizas

$18.00

Shrimp Enchiladas

$20.00

TO GO

BURRITOS

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$9.50

Beef & Bean Burrito

$12.50

Chicken & Rice Burrito

$12.50

Grilled Veggie & Rice Burrito

$12.50

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$16.00

Carnitas Burrito

$16.00

Asada Burrito

$16.00

Chile Verde Burrito

$16.00

California Burrito

$16.00

Fajita Shrimp Burrito

$19.00

Fajita Fish Burrito

$19.00

Fajita Steak Burrito

$17.00

Fajita Chicken Burrito

$17.00

Steak Picado Burrito

$17.00

Chicken Picado Burrito

$17.00

Chile relleno Burrito

$16.50

Fiesta Burrito

$16.50

All Meat Burrito

$18.50

TO GO

EXTRAS

Avocado Slices

$4.50

Diced Avocado

$2.50

Dinner Salad

$6.50

Extra Chips & Salsa

$1.50

Flour Tortillas

$3.00

Fresh Corn Tortillas

$4.00

Jalapeno Slices

$2.00

Monikitas Chiles Full

$6.50

Monikitas Chiles Half

$4.00

Rice & Beans Combo

$8.50

Side of Beans

$5.00

Side of Cheese

$2.50

Side of Chopped Onion

$1.50

Side of Cilantro

$1.50

Side of Diced Tomato

$1.50

Side of Enchilada Salsa

$2.50

Side of French Fries

$4.50

Side of Fruit

$4.50

Side of Guacamole

$4.00

Side of Jumbo Shrimp

$7.50

Side of Rice

$5.00

Side of Sour Cream

$2.50

Side of Spicy Salsa

$2.50

TO GO

Utensils

NINOS

Kids Combo Meal

$9.50

Kids Quesadilla Combo

$9.50

Kids Chicken Finger combo

$9.50

Kids Mini Hamburger combo

$9.50

Nino Bowl

$6.50

Baby RIce

$4.00

Kids Free- Combo Meal

Kids Free - Quesadilla Combo

Kids Free - Chicken Finger Combo

Kids Free - Mini Hamburger Combo

Kids Free - Nino Bowl

Kids a La Carte Quesadilla

$5.50

Kids a la carte Taco

$5.50

Kids a la Carte Enchilada

$5.50

Kids a la Carte Flauta

$5.50

Kids a la Carte Taquitos

$5.50

Kids a la Carte Hamburger

$5.50

TO GO

a La Carte Kids Burrito

$5.50

VEGAN DISHES

Vegan Potato Taquitos

$8.00

Vegan Avocado Burrito

$15.50

Vegan Island Avo Tacos

$16.50

Vegan Fresco Baja Bowl

$16.00

Vegan Veggie Fajitas

$17.50

Beyond Meat Tacos

$18.50

Vegan Veggie Enchiladas Plate

$17.50

TO GO

Nathalie's Special

$17.50

DESSERTS

Flan

$10.00

Deep Fried Ice Cream

$10.00

Churros & Ice Cream

$10.00

Churros a La Carte

$8.00

Empanadillas

$11.50

Ice Cream A la Carte

$7.00

LUNCH SPECIALS

Lunch Special Taco Combo

$12.50

Lunch Special Tamale Combo

$12.50

Lunch Special Enchilada Combo

$12.50

Lunch Special Quesadilla Combo

$12.50

Lunch Special Burrito Combo

$12.50

Lunch Special Taquitos Combo

$12.50

Lunch Special Flautas Combo

$12.50

Lunch Special Relleno Combo

$12.50

Monday - Nathalie's Special

$13.00

Tuesday - Jacob's Street Tacos

$13.00

Wednesday - Chimichanga

$13.00

Thursday - Tacos & Caldo

$13.00

Friday - Mayan Treasure

$13.00

TACO TUESDAY

TT TACOS

TT Presidente Margarita

$7.50

NA Beverages

Agua De Dioses

$7.00

Apple Juice

$3.15

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

COCACOLA BOTTLE

$4.50

Coke

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.15

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Hibiscus Iced Tea

$3.50

Horchata

$3.95

Iced Tea

$3.50

Jamaica

$3.95

Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Orange Fanta

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.15

Perrier

$4.20

Pineapple Juice

$3.15

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.50

Reg. Water

Regular Coffee

$4.00

Root Beer

$3.50

Soda Water

$3.00

Sprite

$3.50

Tonic Water

$3.50

Virgin Margarita

$7.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$7.00

Water Bottle

$3.75

Wednesday Special

Fajita Night Special

$17.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

This Avila's location was Est. 1996. Serving all the original Mexican recipes from Mama Avila. We also serve original recipes made by 2nd and 3rd generation Avila family memebers that run this location. Enjoy all your favorite dishes and margaritas for dine-in or for take out.

Location

24406 Muirlands Blvd, Lake Forest, CA 92630

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Earth Bowl Superfoods - Lake Forest, CA
orange star4.8 • 1,200
22641 Lake Forest Drive #B-5 Lake Forest, CA 92630
View restaurantnext
Philly's Best Cheesesteaks
orange starNo Reviews
22722 Lambert Street Lake Forest, CA 92630
View restaurantnext
Renzo's Taste of Peru
orange starNo Reviews
24354 Miurlands Blvd. Lake Forest, CA 92630
View restaurantnext
Crimson Coward - LF - 23706 El Toro Road
orange starNo Reviews
23706 El Toro Road Lake Forest, CA 92630
View restaurantnext
Sunny Dumpling House - Lake Forest
orange starNo Reviews
24602 Raymond Way Lake Forest, CA 92630
View restaurantnext
Bru Grill & Market
orange star4.4 • 2,732
23730 El Toro Rd Lake Forest, CA 92630
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lake Forest

Bru Grill & Market
orange star4.4 • 2,732
23730 El Toro Rd Lake Forest, CA 92630
View restaurantnext
Earth Bowl Superfoods - Lake Forest, CA
orange star4.8 • 1,200
22641 Lake Forest Drive #B-5 Lake Forest, CA 92630
View restaurantnext
DonerG - Lake Forest
orange star4.5 • 960
23642 Rockfield Blvd Lake Forest, CA 92630
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000738 - The Orchard at Saddleback
orange star4.4 • 613
23628 El Toro Rd. Lake Forest, CA 92630
View restaurantnext
Malta Mexican Seafood - Lake Forest - 23364 El Toro Rd
orange star4.2 • 271
23364 El Toro Rd Lake Forest, CA 92630
View restaurantnext
Umai Savory Hot Dogs - Lake Forest (OLD)
orange star4.4 • 162
23622 Rockfield blvd Suite 703 Lake Forest, CA 92630
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lake Forest
Mission Viejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Laguna Hills
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Rancho Santa Margarita
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Foothill Ranch
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Ladera Ranch
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Aliso Viejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Irvine
review star
Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
Laguna Niguel
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Laguna Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston