AVIV 100 NW 10th Ave

1,667 Reviews

$$

100 NW 10th Ave

Portland, OR 97209

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

FALAFEL PLATE
FLORENTIN BOWL
SHAWARMA PLATE

HUMMUS

YALLA

YALLA

$6.00

Olive Oil

SPICY

SPICY

$8.00

Zhoug

HATCH

HATCH

$8.00

Los Roast New Mexican hatch green chili

HARIF

HARIF

$8.00

Aleppa Peppers, urfa biber, garlic

HARISSA

HARISSA

$9.00

Preserved Lemon Puree

FUL

FUL

$11.00

Fava Beans, lemon, garlic, red onion, parsley, raw tahini

MUSHROOM

MUSHROOM

$12.00

Aleppa, urfa biber, red wine, mushrooms

SMALL PLATE

OLIVES

OLIVES

$5.00

Imported

HOUSE PICKLES

HOUSE PICKLES

$6.00

cauliflower, carrots, peppers (gf)

TOFU FETA

TOFU FETA

$6.00

ota tofu, herbs (gf)

LABNEH

LABNEH

$9.00

soft cashew cheese, herbs, pita (dish is gf, pita is not)

CHOPPED SALAD

CHOPPED SALAD

$6.00

tomato, onion, cucumber, tofu feta (gf)

FRIED CAULIFLOWER

FRIED CAULIFLOWER

$7.00

tahini, za'atar (gf)

CARROTS AL AH ESH

CARROTS AL AH ESH

$8.00

roasted carrots, labneh, harissa (gf)

FALAFEL SMALL

FALAFEL SMALL

$7.00

eggplant, tahini, zhoug, amba (gf)

MUSHROOM CALAMARI

MUSHROOM CALAMARI

$13.00

mushroom medley, kombu, tahini (gf)

HAND-CUT FRIES

HAND-CUT FRIES

$6.00

zatar ketchup (gf)

BEET SALAD

$11.00

beet puree, cashew labneh, walnuts, pita (dish is gf, pita is not)

PITA

PITA

$2.00

SANDWICHES/BOWLS

FALAFEL

FALAFEL

$9.00

hummus, chop salad, eggplant, rice, pita, amba, zhoug, tahini. Served with pita bread. (dish is gf, pita is not)

SHAWARMA

SHAWARMA

$9.00

hummus, soy curls, chop salad, rice, pita, amba, zhoug, tahini. Served with pita bread. (dish is gf, pita is not)

SABICH

SABICH

$10.00

eggplant, just egg, hummus, tomato, cucumber, onion, pickles, tahini, amba, red onions, parsley, fries

FLORENTIN BOWL

FLORENTIN BOWL

$12.00

Falafel, spring greens, avocado, tofu feta, sauerkraut, eggplant, chop salad, and parsley. Served with tahini amba and zough. (gf)

DIVISION STREET BOWL

DIVISION STREET BOWL

$11.00

Shawarma soy curls, cauliflower and chives served on a bed of rice. Comes with tahini, amba, Zough and a lemon wedge.

LARGE PLATE

SHAWARMA PLATE

SHAWARMA PLATE

$13.00

hummus, soy curls, chop salad, rice, pita, amba, zhoug, tahini. Served with pita bread. (dish is gf, pita is not)

FALAFEL PLATE

FALAFEL PLATE

$12.00

hummus, chop salad, eggplant, rice, pita, amba, zhoug, tahini. Served with pita bread. (dish is gf, pita is not)

SHAWARMA FRIES

SHAWARMA FRIES

$11.00

fries seasoned soy curls, hummus, tahini, zhoug, amba (gf)

TURMERIC DREAMS

TURMERIC DREAMS

$13.00

basmati rice, shawarma soy curls, carrot, chard, onion, tomato, green chili, creamy cashew zhoug sauce. (gf)

GRILLED PEAR SALAD

GRILLED PEAR SALAD

$12.00

Smoky grilled pickled pears, blü cheese, avocado, spicy candied walnuts, red onion, pita croutons, & GTF spring mix.

GOUDA MAC & CHEESE

GOUDA MAC & CHEESE

$14.00

Couscous, House-Made Cashew Smoked Gouda Cheese, Asparagus, Hatch Green Chile, Pickled Radishes

BOUREKAS

BOUREKAS

$13.00

two savory potato and curry pastries, pickles, tahini, chopped salad, zhoug

BAHARAT BURGER

BAHARAT BURGER

$15.00

Impossible Patty with special Middle Eastern seasoning, Tofu Feta, Cashew Labneh, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Spring Mix, House Made Bun. Served with french fries.

DESSERT

HALVAH SQUARES

HALVAH SQUARES

$3.00Out of stock
BAKLAVA

BAKLAVA

$8.00

Walnut and Pistachio, agave "honey"

MALABI

MALABI

$5.00Out of stock

Rosewater, fruit preserve. (gf)

ZACK'S COOKIES

ZACK'S COOKIES

$5.00

Rotating Cookie

PINT OF ICE CREAM

PINT OF ICE CREAM

$9.00Out of stock

Coconut based. Let us know which flavor you would like! we currently have: Halvah, Coffee, Purple Rain, Mangonada. Our ice cream is made in small bathes and we sometimes are out. Let us know what backup flavor you would like.

TAHINI BROWNIE

$7.00

DRINKS

POLAR SELTZER

$2.00

LION HEART KOMBUCHA

$5.00

DRIFT WEST KEIFER

$5.00

WYLD CBD SODA

$6.00

MINT ICED TEA

$3.00

SIDES

SIDE OF GOUDA MAC

SIDE OF GOUDA MAC

$7.00
PITA CHIPS

PITA CHIPS

$3.00

RICE

$4.00

SIDE OF SHAWARMA

$4.00

PITA

$2.00

GF FLAT BREAD

$3.00

Restaurant info

Plant-based Middle Eastern Magic.

Location

100 NW 10th Ave, Portland, OR 97209

Directions

