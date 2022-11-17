Avivo Brick Oven Pizzeria
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
At Avivo Brick Oven Pizzeria, we serve up the best local brick oven pizza made fresh with high-quality ingredients and a robust flavor. Enjoy our unique pies with the perfect combination of wine & beer. Whether you're hanging out in our dining room or ordering for delivery, one bite and you'll taste the distinct flavor of Avivo!
2441 N Maize Rd #101, Wichita, KS 67205
