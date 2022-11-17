Restaurant header imageView gallery

Avivo Brick Oven Pizzeria

review star

No reviews yet

2441 N Maize Rd #101

Wichita, KS 67205

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Pizza
Old World Pepperoni Pizza

Pizza

Avivo Pizza

Avivo Pizza

Our delicious pizza sauce, old world pepperoni, italian sausage, banana peppers, red onions, and mozzarella.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo sauce, oven roasted chicken, blue cheese, banana peppers, and mozzarella

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Our homemade pesto ranch, oven roasted chicken, pancetta, diced tomatoes, and mozzarella

Deluxe Pizza

Deluxe Pizza

Our delicious pizza sauce, old world pepperoni, italian sausage, tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms, caramelized onions, mozzarella, and kalamata olives

Garden Pizza

Garden Pizza

Alfredo sauce, sliced roma tomatoes, mushrooms, caramelized onions, bell peppers, kalamata olives, and mozzarella

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

Our delicious pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, sliced roma tomatoes, and fresh basil

Meat Ball Pizza

Meat Ball Pizza

Our delicious pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, Italian sausage, sliced meatballs, and caramelized onions

Meatcraver Pizza

Meatcraver Pizza

Our delicious pizza sauce, old world pepperoni, Italian sausage, sliced meatballs, pancetta, and mozzarella

Old World Pepperoni Pizza

Old World Pepperoni Pizza

Our delicious pizza sauce, two layers of old world pepperoni, and mozzarella

Pollo Pesto Pizza

Pollo Pesto Pizza

Our homemade pesto sauce, roasted chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, pine nuts, feta, and mozzarella

Quattro Formaggi Pizza

Quattro Formaggi Pizza

Our take on this Italian classic starts with our delicious alfredo sauce, then we add mozzarella, parmesan, feta, and cheddar cheeses to create a unique blend of flavors

Salsiccia Pizza

Salsiccia Pizza

Olive oil base, italian sausage, diced tomatoes, caramelized onions, kalamata olives, and mozzarella

Build Your Own Pizza

Your choice of sauce and mozzarella plus $1.00 per additional topping

Calzone

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$12.00

Our delicious pizza dough folded and stuffed with roasted chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese, ricotta, mozzarella, and banana peppers. Ranch dressing served on the side.

Garden Calzone

Garden Calzone

$12.00

Our delicious pizza dough folded and stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, roasted mushrooms, caramelized onions, bell peppers, and kalamata olives. Alfredo sauce served on the side.

Meatcraver Calzone

Meatcraver Calzone

$13.00

Our delicious pizza dough folded and stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella, old world pepperoni, pancetta, sliced meatballs, and italian sausage. Pizza sauce served on the side.

Build Your Own Calzone

$9.00

Starts with Ricotta and Shredded Mozzarella cheeses, then choose your additional toppings (each topping costs extra). Pizza sauce served on the side.

Appetizers

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

Fresh chopped tomatoes tossed with garlic, basil, olive oil, and vinegar, served on sliced toast points and drizzled with balsamic vinegar glaze

Caprese

Caprese

$8.00

Sliced toast points layered with fresh mozzarella slices, roma tomato slices, fresh basil and drizzled with balsamic vinegar glaze

Cheesey Garlic Bread

Cheesey Garlic Bread

Sliced toast points covered in garlic infused olive oil and mozzarella cheese, toasted to perfection

Panchetta Stuff Mushrooms

Panchetta Stuff Mushrooms

$10.00

Two 5 inch mushrooms stuffed with alfredo sauce, pancetta, gorgonzola, and parmesan cheese, then roasted in our brick oven

Quattro Polpette

Quattro Polpette

$8.00

4 large meatballs served with our delicious pizza sauce and sliced toast points

Torta Di Formaggio

Torta Di Formaggio

$8.00

Cream cheese topped with our homemade pesto sauce and roasted red peppers, served with pizza crust chips.

Insalatas

Casa Insalata

Casa Insalata

A spring mix with cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, and cheddar cheese then topped with toasted garlic croutons and our homemade pesto ranch dressing.

Caesar Insalata

Caesar Insalata

Classic caesar salad made with romaine lettuce and served with a creamy dressing, topped with parmesan cheese and toasted garlic croutons.

Oven Baked Panino

Polpette Panino

Polpette Panino

Meatballs snuggled together inside a split toasted baguette with our homemade pizza sauce, topped with melted mozzarella and fresh basil, served with kettle chips.

Chicken Parm Panino

Chicken Parm Panino

Baked chicken parmesan inside a split toasted baguette with our delicious pizza sauce, topped with melted mozzarella and fresh basil, served with kettle chips.

Pasta Al Forno

Manicotti

Manicotti

$13.00

Pasta rolls stuffed with ricotta and mozzarella, covered in our delicious pizza sauce, and baked in our brick oven. Served with garlic toast points.

Lasagna Foraggio

Lasagna Foraggio

$14.00

Ricotta, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese layered with pasta, beef, our delicious pizza sauce, then seasoned with Italian herbs and baked in our brick oven. Served with garlic toast points.

Spaghetti Con Polpette

Spaghetti Con Polpette

Delicious spaghetti noodles smothered in our own pizza sauce and topped with 3 huge meatballs, served with four garlic toast points.

Chicken Alfredo

Desserts

Cannoli

Cannoli

$6.00

Two fried pastries filled with sweet ricotta and chocolate chips, drizzled with chocolate syrup

NY Style Cheesecake

NY Style Cheesecake

$6.00

Slice of plain cheesecake, drizzled with your choice of chocolate or raspberry sauce

Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake

Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake

$10.00

A gluten-free, 4" round cake made locally by EXTRAordinary cheesecake company!

Tiramisu Cheesecake

Tiramisu Cheesecake

$10.00

A gluten-free, 4" round cake made locally by EXTRAordinary cheesecake company!

Torta al Cioccolato

Torta al Cioccolato

$8.00

Sliced chocolate divine cake with raspberry sauce

Torta Fusa

Torta Fusa

$9.00

Molten Chocolate Cake topped with Vanilla Bean ice cream and drizzled with white chocolate and caramel syrup.

Sides

Doughball

Doughball

$5.00

Uncooked 5 oz ball of our delicious pizza dough. Makes one 10 inch thin crust pizza.

Side of sauce

$1.00

Choice of our pizza sauce, alfredo, pesto sauce, buffalo sauce, or our infused oils.

Tort Chips only

$3.00

Altre Bevande

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Italian Cream Soda

$4.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Mug Rootbeer

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Avivo Brick Oven Pizzeria, we serve up the best local brick oven pizza made fresh with high-quality ingredients and a robust flavor. Enjoy our unique pies with the perfect combination of wine & beer. Whether you're hanging out in our dining room or ordering for delivery, one bite and you'll taste the distinct flavor of Avivo!

Website

Location

2441 N Maize Rd #101, Wichita, KS 67205

Directions

Gallery
Avivo Brick Oven Pizzeria image
Avivo Brick Oven Pizzeria image
Avivo Brick Oven Pizzeria image

Similar restaurants in your area

Chick N Max - Maize
orange star4.4 • 349
3520 N. Maize Rd #200 Wichita, KS 67205
View restaurantnext
Knolla's Pizza Maize - Maize Kansas
orange star4.7 • 795
4041 N Maize Rd Maize, KS 67101
View restaurantnext
The Angry Elephant - Wichita
orange star4.4 • 1,323
756 N Tyler Rd Wichita, KS 67212
View restaurantnext
Twelve Restaurant & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
12111 W Maple St Wichita, KS 67235
View restaurantnext
Maple Street Pizza Company
orange starNo Reviews
12111 West Maple Street #131 Wichita, KS 67235
View restaurantnext
Bionic Burger - 660 N Ridge Road
orange starNo Reviews
660 N Ridge Road Wichita, KS 67212
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Wichita

Gambino's Pizza - Wichita
orange star4.4 • 2,002
1520 South Webb Road Unit 120 Wichita, KS 67207
View restaurantnext
Chick N Max - West St.
orange star4.5 • 1,833
352 S. West St. Wichita, KS 67213
View restaurantnext
The Angry Elephant - Wichita
orange star4.4 • 1,323
756 N Tyler Rd Wichita, KS 67212
View restaurantnext
Chick N Max - Greenwich
orange star4.5 • 1,112
2350 N Greenwich Rd Wichita, KS 67226
View restaurantnext
Bella Vita Bistro
orange star4.6 • 1,071
120 N West St Wichita, KS 67203
View restaurantnext
Lotus Leaf Cafe
orange star4.5 • 528
251 N WASHINGTON AVE WICHITA, KS 67202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Wichita
Hutchinson
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Salina
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Bartlesville
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Manhattan
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Manhattan
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Owasso
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Topeka
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Tulsa
review star
Avg 4.5 (156 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston