1818 North Hubbard Street
Milwaukee, WI 53212
DINNER
Soup
Spreads
Cod roe, Bread, Potato, lemon juice, White onion, Evoo, Sunflower oil, Crudite, Pescatarian
Feta cheese, Yogurt, Roasted bell peppers, Crushed red pepper flakes, Crudite, GF, Vegetarian
Yogurt, Cucumber, Garlic, Dill, Evoo, Red wine vinegar, Crudite, GF, Vegetarian
Chick peas, Tahini, Lemon juice, Garlic, Paprika, Cumin, Evoo, Kosher salt, Ground black pepper, Crudite, GF, DF, Vegan
Salads
Tomato, Cucumber, Green bell pepper, Red onion, Feta cheese, Kalamata olives, Capers, Rock samphire, Arugula, Evoo, Red wine vinegar, Oregano, Kosher salt, Black ground pepper, GF
Spinach, Blonde frisée, Lettuce, Carrots, Scallions, Beetroot, Green apple, Candied walnuts, Pomegranate balsamic vinaigrette Kosher salt, Black ground pepper, GF
Meze
Rye Rusk, Grated Tomato, Oregano, EVOO, Feta, Kosher Salt, Black Pepper, Vegetarian
Graviera cheese, AP flour, Evoo, Fig Chutney, Vegetarian
Kataifi Filo, Prawns, Spicy Aioli, Mayonese, Crushed pepper flakes, Butter, Soy, Sweet chilly sauce, Sesame seed oil, Orange zest, Lemon zest, Fresh oregano, Evoo, Pescatarian
Zucchini, AP Flour, Semolina Flour, Onion Powder, Paprika, Garlic powder, Skordalia
Calamari, Bread Flour, Semolina Flour, Paprika, Garlic Powder, Red Cabbage sourcrout, Lemon Garlic Aioli, Kosher Salt, Black Pepper, Pescatarian
Filo, Spinach, Swiss Chard, Scallions, Leeks, Onion, Feta, EVOO, Dill, Greek Yogurt Dip, Kosher Salt, Black Pepper, Vegetarian
Ground beef, Breadcrumbs, Onion, Ouzo, Red wine, Garlic, Cumin, Oregano, Thyme, Tomato sauce , Kosher salt, Black ground pepper
Cod, Beer Batter, Dill, Parsley, Skordalia dip
Pork shoulder, Green bell peppers, White onion, Garlic, Mustard, Honey, White wine, Lemon juice, Thyme, Oregano, Kosher salt, Black ground pepper
Entrees
Eggplant, Potato, Ground Beef Ragout, Bechamel, Graviera Cheese, Parmezan cheese, Kosher salt, Black ground pepper
Flat Iron Beef, Tomato, Carrot, Peas, Mushroom, Onion, Celery, Leek, Red Wine, Demi Glaze, Thyme, Rosemary, Graviera, Puff Pastry, Egg wash, Cinnamon, Cloves, All spice, Bay leaf, Kosher salt, Black ground pepper
Grilled whole dorado, Evoo, Sea salt
Chicken Leg, Evoo, Butter, Dijon mustard, Paprika, Black pepper ground, Oregano, Garlic powder, Lemon juice & zest, Orange juice & zest, Rosemary, Thyme, Kosher salt
Grilled lamb chops, Tomato, Basil, Thyme, Oregano, Bay leaf, Sugar, Kosher salt, Black pepper ground, Evoo, Parsley pesto, Kosher salt, Lemon
Souvlakia
Sides
Oven baked vegetable medley, Tri colored bell peppers, Oyster mushrooms, Eggplant, Zucchini, Tomato, Kosher salt, Black ground pepper, Evoo, Balsamic vinegar
Rice, White onion, Evoo, Veggie stock, Dill, Parsley, Fennel sprouts, Mint, Kosher salt, Black ground pepper, Lemon juice, Vegan, GF
Potato, Tomato, Graviera cheese, Oregano, Kosher salt, Black pepper ground
Potato, Chicken stock, Lemon juice, Mustard, Thyme, Garlic, Evoo, Kosher salt, Black pepper ground
Desserts
Frozen Yogurt, Filo Pastry, Walnuts, All Spice, Clove, Butter, Simple Syrup, Vegetarian
Dark Chocolate, Heavy Cream, Condensed Milk, Butter, Cocoa Powder, Cognac, Sun Dried Figs, Caramelized Pistachio, Petit Beurre Cookies, Vanilla Ice Cream, Vegetarian Allergen: Nut, Dairy
Puff Pastry, Strawberry, Ouzo, Mint, Lemon Lime Diplomat Cream, Confectioner Sugar, Sugar,
DELIVERY
Dinner Togo
Spinach, Beetroot Leaves, Blonde Frisee, Baby Lettuce, Carrots, Scallions, Beetroot, Charred Apaki, Pomegranate Balsamic Vinaigrette, Kosher salt, Black ground pepper, GF
Octopus, Baked Tomato, Parsley Garlic Pesto, Charred Pickle Shallot, EVOO, Red Wine Vinegar, Oregano, GF
Feta, Anthotiro Cheese, Yogurt, Parsley, Mint, Dill, Kosher Salt, Black Pepper, Vegetarian
Grilled oyster mushroom, Graviera cheese, Garlic, Thyme, Evoo, Balsamic Vinegar, Kosher salt, Black ground vinegar, Oregano
Choice of chicken or pork gyro, Pita bread, Tzatziki, Tomato, Red onion, Fries, Parsley, Kosher salt, Black ground pepper, 5Spice, Oregano
Ground beef, Breadcrumbs, White onion, Milk, Garlic, Oregano, Parsley, Mint, Thyme, Tzatziki dip, Fries, AP flour, Kosher salt, Black ground pepper
Choice of Pork gyro or Chicken gyro or Shrimp, Rice pilaf, Chickpeas, Feta cheese, Multicolored bell peppers, Tomatoes, Scallions, Yogurt dressing
Sauteed vegetables, Rice pilaf, Cannellini beans, Lentils, Avocado, Tomato, Herbs, Greek dressing
Choice of Chicken or Pork gyro, Pita Bread, Tzatziki, Red onion, Paprika, Tomato, Parsley, 5Spice, Fries
Canteloupe, Watermelon, Mint
Kataifi Filo, Semolina Pastry Cream, Orange Syrup, Chocolate, Candied Hazelnuts
Brunch Togo
Spinach, Beetroot Leaves, Blonde Frisee, Baby Lettuce, Carrots, Scallions, Beetroot, Charred Apaki, Pomegranate Balsamic Vinaigrette, Kosher salt, Black ground pepper, GF
Grill Charred Bread, Evoo, Oregano, Sea salt, Dip of Day
Whole eggs, Zucchini, Scallions, Dill, Yogurt, Kosher salt, Black ground pepper, Vegeterian, GF
Toasted cottage bread, Tirokafteri, Scrambled eggs, Apaki, Kosher salt, Black ground pepper, Heavy cream, Rustic fried potatoes, Rosemary, Vegetarian
English muffins, Braised beef, Poached eggs, Hollandaise sauce, BBQ sauce, Rustic potatoes fried, Rosemary, Kosher salt, Black ground pepper
Rye bread, Spicy avocado mousse, Grape tomato, Anthotiro cheese, Yogurt, Lemon juice, Mint, Rustic fried potatoes, Rosemary, Kosher salt, Black ground pepper, Vegetarian
Tsoureki bread, Sweet cheese mousse, Caramelized pecans, Banana butterscotch sauce, Vegetarian
Feta cheese, Beer batter, Walnuts, Honey, Cinnammon, Vegetarian
Amaranth or Dandelions, Evoo, Lemon,
Potato, Rosemary, Kosher salt, Oregano
Canteloupe, Watermelon, Mint
Lunch Togo
Tomato, Cucumber, Green bell pepper, Red onion, Feta cheese, Kalamata olives, Capers, Rock samphire, Arugula, Evoo, Red wine vinegar, Oregano, Kosher salt, Black ground pepper, GF, Vegetarian
Spinach, Beetroot Leaves, Blonde Frisee, Baby Lettuce, Carrots, Scallions, Beetroot, Charred Apaki, Pomegranate Balsamic Vinaigrette, Kosher salt, Black ground pepper, GF
Grill Charred Bread, Evoo, Oregano, Sea salt, Dip of Day
Chicken gyro, Feta cheese, Barley, Avocado, Scallions, Cucumber, Arugula, Parsley, Dill, Tahini vinaigrette, Kosher salt, Black ground pepper, GF
Grilled salmon, Lentils, Rice, Grape tomatoes, Carrots, Zucchini, Scallions, Greek style dressing, Kosher salt, Black ground pepper, GF, DF
Grilled beef, Grilled Veggies, Grilled oyster mushrooms, Cucumber, Carrots, Rice, Graviera cheese, Sesame, Greek dressing, Kosher salt, Black ground pepper, GF, Sesame allergy
Amaranth or Dandelions, Evoo, Lemon,
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
