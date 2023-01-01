DINNER

Soup

Avgolemono
$9.00

Chicken stock, Rice, Carrot, Leeks, White onion, Whole Egg, Lemon juice, Heavy cream, Corn starch, Kosher salt, Black ground pepper, GF

Spreads

Taramosalata
$12.00

Cod roe, Bread, Potato, lemon juice, White onion, Evoo, Sunflower oil, Crudite, Pescatarian

Tirokafteri
$12.00

Feta cheese, Yogurt, Roasted bell peppers, Crushed red pepper flakes, Crudite, GF, Vegetarian

Tzatziki
$11.00

Yogurt, Cucumber, Garlic, Dill, Evoo, Red wine vinegar, Crudite, GF, Vegetarian

Hummus
$11.00

Chick peas, Tahini, Lemon juice, Garlic, Paprika, Cumin, Evoo, Kosher salt, Ground black pepper, Crudite, GF, DF, Vegan

Sampler
$18.00

Salads

Greek Salad
$15.00

Tomato, Cucumber, Green bell pepper, Red onion, Feta cheese, Kalamata olives, Capers, Rock samphire, Arugula, Evoo, Red wine vinegar, Oregano, Kosher salt, Black ground pepper, GF

Mixed Green Salad
$13.00

Spinach, Blonde frisée, Lettuce, Carrots, Scallions, Beetroot, Green apple, Candied walnuts, Pomegranate balsamic vinaigrette Kosher salt, Black ground pepper, GF

Meze

Dakos
$14.00

Rye Rusk, Grated Tomato, Oregano, EVOO, Feta, Kosher Salt, Black Pepper, Vegetarian

Saganaki Cheese
$16.00

Graviera cheese, AP flour, Evoo, Fig Chutney, Vegetarian

Kataifi Prawns
$17.00

Kataifi Filo, Prawns, Spicy Aioli, Mayonese, Crushed pepper flakes, Butter, Soy, Sweet chilly sauce, Sesame seed oil, Orange zest, Lemon zest, Fresh oregano, Evoo, Pescatarian

Zucchini Fritter
$14.00

Zucchini, AP Flour, Semolina Flour, Onion Powder, Paprika, Garlic powder, Skordalia

Fried Calamari
$19.00

Calamari, Bread Flour, Semolina Flour, Paprika, Garlic Powder, Red Cabbage sourcrout, Lemon Garlic Aioli, Kosher Salt, Black Pepper, Pescatarian

Spanakopita
$17.00

Filo, Spinach, Swiss Chard, Scallions, Leeks, Onion, Feta, EVOO, Dill, Greek Yogurt Dip, Kosher Salt, Black Pepper, Vegetarian

Soutzoukakia
$16.00

Ground beef, Breadcrumbs, Onion, Ouzo, Red wine, Garlic, Cumin, Oregano, Thyme, Tomato sauce , Kosher salt, Black ground pepper

Fried Cod Chunks
$21.00

Cod, Beer Batter, Dill, Parsley, Skordalia dip

Pork Tigania
$20.00

Pork shoulder, Green bell peppers, White onion, Garlic, Mustard, Honey, White wine, Lemon juice, Thyme, Oregano, Kosher salt, Black ground pepper

Pita
$1.25
Char Bread
$5.00

Entrees

Moussakas
$21.00

Eggplant, Potato, Ground Beef Ragout, Bechamel, Graviera Cheese, Parmezan cheese, Kosher salt, Black ground pepper

Beef Ragout Pot Pie
$25.00

Flat Iron Beef, Tomato, Carrot, Peas, Mushroom, Onion, Celery, Leek, Red Wine, Demi Glaze, Thyme, Rosemary, Graviera, Puff Pastry, Egg wash, Cinnamon, Cloves, All spice, Bay leaf, Kosher salt, Black ground pepper

Snapper - Grilled Tsipoura Whole Fish
$56.00Out of stock

Grilled whole dorado, Evoo, Sea salt

Oven Baked Greek Style Chicken
$23.00

Chicken Leg, Evoo, Butter, Dijon mustard, Paprika, Black pepper ground, Oregano, Garlic powder, Lemon juice & zest, Orange juice & zest, Rosemary, Thyme, Kosher salt

Grilled Lamb Chops
$38.00

Grilled lamb chops, Tomato, Basil, Thyme, Oregano, Bay leaf, Sugar, Kosher salt, Black pepper ground, Evoo, Parsley pesto, Kosher salt, Lemon

Branzino - Grilled Tsipoura Whole Fish
$38.00

Souvlakia

Chicken Souvlaki
$15.00

Pita bread, Marinated red onions, Oven baked tomato

Pork Souvlaki
$15.00

Pita bread, Marinated red onions, Tomato, Fried peppers

Shrimp Souvlaki
$16.00

Pita bread, Tabouleh, Grilled zucchini

Sides

Briam
$7.00

Oven baked vegetable medley, Tri colored bell peppers, Oyster mushrooms, Eggplant, Zucchini, Tomato, Kosher salt, Black ground pepper, Evoo, Balsamic vinegar

Rice Pilaf
$8.00

Rice, White onion, Evoo, Veggie stock, Dill, Parsley, Fennel sprouts, Mint, Kosher salt, Black ground pepper, Lemon juice, Vegan, GF

Greek Fries
$9.00

Potato, Tomato, Graviera cheese, Oregano, Kosher salt, Black pepper ground

Greek Oven Baked Potato
$8.00

Potato, Chicken stock, Lemon juice, Mustard, Thyme, Garlic, Evoo, Kosher salt, Black pepper ground

Side 2 oz Tzatziki
$1.50
Side 2 oz Tirokafteri
$1.50
Side 2 oz Tarama
$1.50
Side 2 oz Hummus
$1.50
Side Feta Cheese
$5.50

Desserts

Frozen Yogurt
$12.00

Frozen Yogurt, Filo Pastry, Walnuts, All Spice, Clove, Butter, Simple Syrup, Vegetarian

Chocolate Mosaic
$10.00

Dark Chocolate, Heavy Cream, Condensed Milk, Butter, Cocoa Powder, Cognac, Sun Dried Figs, Caramelized Pistachio, Petit Beurre Cookies, Vanilla Ice Cream, Vegetarian Allergen: Nut, Dairy

Strawberry Millie Feuille
$11.00

Puff Pastry, Strawberry, Ouzo, Mint, Lemon Lime Diplomat Cream, Confectioner Sugar, Sugar,

Greek Submarine

Antentokoumpo

Service Charge
$0.01

NON ALCHOHOLIC BEVEREGES

NA Beverages

Club Soda
$3.00
Coke
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Ginger Ale
$3.00
Lemonade
$4.00
Mocktail
$10.00
Orange Juice
$4.00
Sour Cherry
$4.00
Sprite
$3.00
Zagori Mineral
$6.50
Zagori Sparkling
$6.50
Orange Soda
$4.00

COFFEE

GREEK COFFEE

Greek Coffee
$5.00
DOUBLE Greek coffee
$7.00
Frappe
$6.00

COFFEE DRINKS

DRIP COFFEE
$3.00
DECAF DRIP COFFEE
$3.00
ICED COFFEE
$4.00
Mountain Tea
$3.00

DELIVERY

Dinner Togo

Sampler
$20.00
Zucchini Chips
$1.00

Zucchini, AP Flour, Semolina Flour, Onion Powder, Paprika, Garlic powder, Skordalia

Grilled Octopus
$1.00

Octopus, Baked Tomato, Parsley Garlic Pesto, Charred Pickle Shallot, EVOO, Red Wine Vinegar, Oregano, GF

Tiropita
$1.00

Feta, Anthotiro Cheese, Yogurt, Parsley, Mint, Dill, Kosher Salt, Black Pepper, Vegetarian

Oyster Mushroom
$1.00

Grilled oyster mushroom, Graviera cheese, Garlic, Thyme, Evoo, Balsamic Vinegar, Kosher salt, Black ground vinegar, Oregano

Open Face Gyro
$1.00

Choice of chicken or pork gyro, Pita bread, Tzatziki, Tomato, Red onion, Fries, Parsley, Kosher salt, Black ground pepper, 5Spice, Oregano

Fried Meatballs
$1.00

Ground beef, Breadcrumbs, White onion, Milk, Garlic, Oregano, Parsley, Mint, Thyme, Tzatziki dip, Fries, AP flour, Kosher salt, Black ground pepper

Meze Platter
$1.00
Protein Bowl

Choice of Pork gyro or Chicken gyro or Shrimp, Rice pilaf, Chickpeas, Feta cheese, Multicolored bell peppers, Tomatoes, Scallions, Yogurt dressing

Vegan Bowl

Sauteed vegetables, Rice pilaf, Cannellini beans, Lentils, Avocado, Tomato, Herbs, Greek dressing

Chicken
$1.00
Pork
$1.00
Shrimp
$1.00
Greek Oven Baked Potato Wedges

Potato, Chicken stock, Lemon juice, Mustard, Thyme, Garlic, Evoo, Kosher salt, Black pepper ground

Strawberry Millie Feuille

Puff Pastry, Strawberry, Ouzo, Mint, Lemon Lime Diplomat Cream, Confectioner Sugar, Sugar,

Kataifi Cannoli Galaktoboureko

Kataifi Filo, Semolina Pastry Cream, Orange Syrup, Chocolate, Candied Hazelnuts

Brunch Togo

Sampler
$20.00
Charred Bread
$1.00

Grill Charred Bread, Evoo, Oregano, Sea salt, Dip of Day

Zucchini Frittata
$1.00

Whole eggs, Zucchini, Scallions, Dill, Yogurt, Kosher salt, Black ground pepper, Vegeterian, GF

Cottage bread Scrambled Egg
$1.00

Toasted cottage bread, Tirokafteri, Scrambled eggs, Apaki, Kosher salt, Black ground pepper, Heavy cream, Rustic fried potatoes, Rosemary, Vegetarian

Braised Beef Benedict
$1.00

English muffins, Braised beef, Poached eggs, Hollandaise sauce, BBQ sauce, Rustic potatoes fried, Rosemary, Kosher salt, Black ground pepper

Avocado Toast
$1.00

Rye bread, Spicy avocado mousse, Grape tomato, Anthotiro cheese, Yogurt, Lemon juice, Mint, Rustic fried potatoes, Rosemary, Kosher salt, Black ground pepper, Vegetarian

Tsoureki French Toast
$1.00

Tsoureki bread, Sweet cheese mousse, Caramelized pecans, Banana butterscotch sauce, Vegetarian

Feta Honey Walnut Tiganites
$1.00

Feta cheese, Beer batter, Walnuts, Honey, Cinnammon, Vegetarian

Protein Bowl

Choice of Pork gyro or Chicken gyro or Shrimp, Rice pilaf, Chickpeas, Feta cheese, Multicolored bell peppers, Tomatoes, Scallions, Yogurt dressing

Vegan Bowl

Sauteed vegetables, Rice pilaf, Cannellini beans, Lentils, Avocado, Tomato, Herbs, Greek dressing

Chicken
$1.00
Pork
$1.00
Shrimp
$1.00
Bacon
$1.00
Sausage
$1.00
Rustic Potatoes
$1.00

Potato, Rosemary, Kosher salt, Oregano

Rustic Potatoes
Lunch Togo

Sampler
$20.00
Chicken Gyro Bowl
$1.00

Chicken gyro, Feta cheese, Barley, Avocado, Scallions, Cucumber, Arugula, Parsley, Dill, Tahini vinaigrette, Kosher salt, Black ground pepper, GF

Grilled Salmon Bowl
$1.00

Grilled salmon, Lentils, Rice, Grape tomatoes, Carrots, Zucchini, Scallions, Greek style dressing, Kosher salt, Black ground pepper, GF, DF

Grilled Beef Bowl
$1.00

Grilled beef, Grilled Veggies, Grilled oyster mushrooms, Cucumber, Carrots, Rice, Graviera cheese, Sesame, Greek dressing, Kosher salt, Black ground pepper, GF, Sesame allergy

Protein Bowl

Choice of Pork gyro or Chicken gyro or Shrimp, Rice pilaf, Chickpeas, Feta cheese, Multicolored bell peppers, Tomatoes, Scallions, Yogurt dressing

Vegan Bowl
$14.00
Chicken
$1.00
Pork
$1.00
Shrimp
$1.00
Greek Fries (Copy)
$1.00
