Avo Poke

500 Bellevue Way NE

suite 250

Bellevue, WA 98004

Make Your Own Bowls

Customize your own bowl
Snack Bowl (1 main)

Snack Bowl (1 main)

$10.25

Snack bowl - Includes 1 protein(main)

Plenty Bowl (2 main)

Plenty Bowl (2 main)

$13.75

Plenty bowl includes 2 mains.

Hangry Bowl (3 main)

Hangry Bowl (3 main)

$15.75

Includes 3 Mains

Perfectly Crafted Bowls

Our favorite bowl combos

Herb Roasted Chicken & Avocado Caesar

$13.75

Tender herb roast chicken, avocado, romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, herb croutons.

Smoked Salmon & Avocado Caesar

Smoked Salmon & Avocado Caesar

$13.75
Farm to Table Cobb Salad

Farm to Table Cobb Salad

$12.75

Drinks

Coke

Coke

$2.00

12 Ounce Can of Coke

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00

12 ounce can of Diet Coke

Sprite

Sprite

$2.00

12 Ounce can of Sprite

Dasani Bottle Water

Dasani Bottle Water

$3.00

16 Ounce Bottle Water

San Pelligrino Sparkling Water

San Pelligrino Sparkling Water

$2.95

Bottle 16.9 ounces

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Pacific rim poké bowls + classic & customizable salads

500 Bellevue Way NE, suite 250, Bellevue, WA 98004

