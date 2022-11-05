  • Home
Avo Taco - Queens location 212-97 26th Ave

No reviews yet

212-97 26th Ave

Bayside,, NY 11360

Order Again

Popular Items

FLORIDIAN
EL JEFE
SIZZLIN' GRIZZLIN'

BEVERAGES

FOUNTAIN SODA

FOUNTAIN SODA

$3.00

For To Go orders, please let us know your choice of beverage in the Special Instructions. Choice of Coke, Diet Coke, Ginger Ale, Sprite or Fanta Orange

MEXICAN COLA

MEXICAN COLA

$3.00

HOUSEMADE LEMONADE

$3.00
FRESH BREWED ICED TEA

FRESH BREWED ICED TEA

$3.00

For To Go orders, please let us know your choice of Black or Green Iced Tea in the Special Instructions.

MAINE ROOT GINGER BEER

MAINE ROOT GINGER BEER

$3.50

FIJI WATER

$4.00
COASTAL CRAFT KOMBUCHA

COASTAL CRAFT KOMBUCHA

$5.00
VIRGIN PIÑA COLADA

VIRGIN PIÑA COLADA

$5.00
VIRGIN MOJITO

VIRGIN MOJITO

$4.00
HORIZON CHOCOLATE MILK

HORIZON CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.00

TOPO CHICO SPARKLING WATER

$4.00

COCKTAIL BASES TO GO

QT CARIBBEAN PUNCH

QT CARIBBEAN PUNCH

$12.00
QT MARGARITA MIX

QT MARGARITA MIX

$12.00
QT PIÑA COLADA MIX

QT PIÑA COLADA MIX

$12.00

STARTERS

GREEN CHILI QUESO & CHIPS

GREEN CHILI QUESO & CHIPS

$5.00
GUACAMOLE FLIGHT

GUACAMOLE FLIGHT

$14.00

Fresh guacamole with your choice of three signature toppings with house made chips

CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP

CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP

$5.00

House made with chipotle chicken, corn, jack cheese, cilantro

CARNITAS NACHOS

CARNITAS NACHOS

$13.00

Green chili queso, slow-roasted carnitas, pico de gallo, sour cream

GUACAMOLE & CHIPS

GUACAMOLE & CHIPS

$7.00
GUAC & CHIPS WITH CORN SALSA

GUAC & CHIPS WITH CORN SALSA

$8.00
GUAC & CHIPS WITH MANGO SALSA

GUAC & CHIPS WITH MANGO SALSA

$8.00
GUAC & CHIPS WITH PICO DE GALLO

GUAC & CHIPS WITH PICO DE GALLO

$8.00
GUAC & CHIPS WITH PULLED BBQ PORK & CRISPY ONIONS

GUAC & CHIPS WITH PULLED BBQ PORK & CRISPY ONIONS

$10.00
GUAC & CHIPS WITH CARNITAS & COTIJA CHEESE

GUAC & CHIPS WITH CARNITAS & COTIJA CHEESE

$10.00
GUAC & CHIPS WITH CHIPOTLE CHICKEN & MANGO SALSA

GUAC & CHIPS WITH CHIPOTLE CHICKEN & MANGO SALSA

$10.00
GUAC & CHIPS WITH SHRIMP RÉMOULADE & CORN SALSA

GUAC & CHIPS WITH SHRIMP RÉMOULADE & CORN SALSA

$10.00

SIDES

STREET CORN

STREET CORN

$4.00Out of stock

Rasta crèma, cotija cheese, tajin, cilantro

BRUSSELS SPROUTS WITH RED PEPPER & COTIJA CHEESE

BRUSSELS SPROUTS WITH RED PEPPER & COTIJA CHEESE

$5.00

Crispy fried brussels sprouts topped with a red pepper coulis*, cotija cheese, and sliced almonds. (*contains nuts)

YUCA FRIES

YUCA FRIES

$5.00Out of stock

rasta crèma, cotija cheese, tajin, cilantro

BOWLS

All Bowls Are Made with Cilantro-Lime Quinoa + Brown Rice & Mixed Greens with Champagne Vinaigrette OR You May Choose ALL Grains or ALL Greens for Salad Option
BLACKENED SHRIMP BOWL

BLACKENED SHRIMP BOWL

$14.00

blackened shrimp, mango salsa, corn salsa, avocado, poblano crèma

BRUSSELS BOWL

BRUSSELS BOWL

$13.00

Charred brussels sprouts, sautéed onions, avocado, cotija cheese, roasted red pepper coulis*, almonds (*contains nuts)

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN BOWL

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN BOWL

$13.00

Our signature chicken, sautéed onions, roasted peppers, corn salsa, avocado, poblano crèma

TUNA MONTEZUMA BOWL*

TUNA MONTEZUMA BOWL*

$14.00

Seared ahi tuna, mango salsa, red onion, avocado, sesame seeds, ginger soy vinaigrette

TACOS

AMI SHROOMER TACO

AMI SHROOMER TACO

$5.00

Roasted mushrooms, crispy onions, truffle horseradish crèma, scallions

QUESO FRESCO

QUESO FRESCO

$5.00

Seared queso fresco cheese, guacamole, rasta crèma, corn salsa, cilantro

MUSCLES FROM BRUSSELS

MUSCLES FROM BRUSSELS

$5.00

Charred brussels sprouts, roasted red pepper coulis*, cotija cheese, almonds (*contains nuts)

'FLOWER POWER

'FLOWER POWER

$5.00Out of stock

Tiki masala cauliflower, red onion, poblano crèma, cotija cheese, cilantro

SHRIMP RÉMOULADE

SHRIMP RÉMOULADE

$5.00

Blackened shrimp, crisp slaw, rémoulade sacue, guacamole, pico de gallo

FLORIDIAN

FLORIDIAN

$5.00

Blackened mahi, crisp slaw, guacamole, pico de gallo, cilantro

COCO LOCO

COCO LOCO

$5.00

Coconut-breaded shrimp, crisp slaw, sweet chili, toasted coconut, cilantro

THE LONG LINER

THE LONG LINER

$6.00

Ahi tuna, crisp slaw, mango salsa, ginger soy vinaigrette, cilantro

SURF'S UP

SURF'S UP

$5.00

Sage-breaded shrimp, crisp slaw, rémoulade sauce, cilantro

BUFFALO SHRIMP

BUFFALO SHRIMP

$5.00Out of stock

Sriracha coconut shrimp, crisp slaw, Danish blue cheese sauce, scallions

EL JEFE

EL JEFE

$5.00

Chipotle chicken, caramelized pineapple, cilantro, poblano crèma

EL FLACO

EL FLACO

$5.00

Chipotle chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, poblano crèma

THE CARNY

THE CARNY

$5.00

Braised pork shoulder, pickled cabbage, poblano crèma, cotija cheese, cilantro

THE COWBOY

THE COWBOY

$5.00

BBQ braised pork, crispy onions, BBQ sauce, cilantro

SIZZLIN' GRIZZLIN'

SIZZLIN' GRIZZLIN'

$5.00

Seared pork belly, grilled pineapple, sweet chili, crisp slaw, mango sriracha aioli, mint

KIDS

CHICKEN TACO

CHICKEN TACO

$4.00

DESSERT

CHURRO SUNDAE

CHURRO SUNDAE

$6.00
CHURROLITOS

CHURROLITOS

$3.00

TRES LECHE

$4.00Out of stock
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
AVO TACO is a fresh, spot to relax and enjoy yummy deliciousness in a fun, fast-casual environment. Offering a tasty variety of freshly-prepared, house-made signature items, no one takes more pride in the food they serve than we do at AVO TACO.

212-97 26th Ave, Bayside,, NY 11360

Banner pic
Main pic

