Avo Taco - Queens location 212-97 26th Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
AVO TACO is a fresh, spot to relax and enjoy yummy deliciousness in a fun, fast-casual environment. Offering a tasty variety of freshly-prepared, house-made signature items, no one takes more pride in the food they serve than we do at AVO TACO.
Location
212-97 26th Ave, Bayside,, NY 11360
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Avli the little Greek tavern - 38-31 Bell Boulevard
No Reviews
38-31 Bell Boulevard Queens, NY 11361
View restaurant
Mario's Pizza & Cucina - 163-01 29th Avenue
No Reviews
163-01 29th Avenue Queens, NY 11358
View restaurant