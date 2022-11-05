Restaurant header imageView gallery

Avo Taco - 2340 Jericho Turnpike

3,870 Reviews

$$

2340 Jericho Turnpike

New Hyde Park, NY 11040

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

COCO LOCO
BUFFALO SOLDIER
GUACAMOLE & CHIPS

BEVERAGES

FOUNTAIN SODA

FOUNTAIN SODA

$3.00

For To Go orders, please let us know your choice of beverage in the Special Instructions. Choice of Coke, Diet Coke, Ginger Ale, Sprite or Fanta Orange

MEXICAN COLA
$3.00

MEXICAN COLA

$3.00
FRESH BREWED ICED TEA

FRESH BREWED ICED TEA

$3.00

For To Go orders, please let us know your choice of Black or Green Iced Tea in the Special Instructions.

MAINE ROOT GINGER BEER
$4.00

MAINE ROOT GINGER BEER

$4.00
MAINE ROOT ROOT BEER
$3.50

MAINE ROOT ROOT BEER

$3.50
ROAR ORGANIC BLUEBERRY ACAI
$4.00

ROAR ORGANIC BLUEBERRY ACAI

$4.00
1L SPRING WATER
$3.00

1L SPRING WATER

$3.00
TOPO CHICO SPARKLING WATER
$3.00

TOPO CHICO SPARKLING WATER

$3.00
COCONUT WATER

COCONUT WATER

$5.00Out of stock
COASTAL CRAFT KOMBUCHA
$5.00

COASTAL CRAFT KOMBUCHA

$5.00
VIRGIN PASSION FRUIT PIÑA COLADA
$5.00

VIRGIN PASSION FRUIT PIÑA COLADA

$5.00
VIRGIN MOJITO
$4.00

VIRGIN MOJITO

$4.00
HORIZON CHOCOLATE MILK
$3.00

HORIZON CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.00
LEMONADE

LEMONADE

$3.00

SPECIALTY COCKTAILS

Now available for Takeout!
FROZEN PRICKLY PEAR MARGARITA

FROZEN PRICKLY PEAR MARGARITA

$11.00

Prickly Pear infused 100% Blue Agave Tequila, Triple Sec, Fresh Squeezed Juices, frozen to perfection

FROZEN PASSION FRUIT PIÑA COLADA

FROZEN PASSION FRUIT PIÑA COLADA

$11.00Out of stock

Don Q Limon Rum, Passion Fruit, Pineapple, Coconut

MARGARITA

MARGARITA

$11.00

100% Blue Agave Tequila, Triple Sec, Fresh Squeezed Juices

PRICKLY PEAR MARGARITA

PRICKLY PEAR MARGARITA

$11.00

Prickly Pear infused 100% Blue Agave Tequila, Triple Sec, Fresh Squeezed Juices, on the rocks

SPICY MARGARITA

SPICY MARGARITA

$11.00

Spicy Pepper-Infused 100% Blue Agave Tequila, Triple Sec, Fresh Squeezed Juices

MEZCAL MANGO CHILE MARGARITA

MEZCAL MANGO CHILE MARGARITA

$12.00

Mezcal, Mango Purée, Fresh Squeezed Juices, Tajin Salt Rim

STRAWBERRY MARGARITA

STRAWBERRY MARGARITA

$12.00

El Jimador Tequila, Triple Sec, Strawberry, Fresh Squeezed Citrus

RUM PUNCH

RUM PUNCH

$11.00

Cruzan Light and Dark Rum, Orange Curacao, Pineapple, Orange, Lime Juices

PASSION FRUIT PIÑA COLADA

PASSION FRUIT PIÑA COLADA

$12.00

Don Q Limon Rum, Passion Fruit, Pineapple, Coconut

MOJITO

MOJITO

$11.00

A House Specialty with Don Q Limon, Lime, Mint

MANGO MOJITO

MANGO MOJITO

$11.00

Our Mojito with Fresh Mango, Passion Fruit

SANGRIA

SANGRIA

$11.00

Fresh Pineapple, Granny Smith Apples, Oranges, Merlot and Cruzan Dark Rum

HOUSE INFUSIONS

PINEAPPLE TEQUILA - 1 JAR

$25.00

A 12oz. jar of our house tequila infused with fresh pineapple.

PINEAPPLE TEQUILA - 2 JARS

$40.00

Two 12oz. jars of our house tequila infused with fresh pineapple.

BANANA VANILLA RUM - 1 JAR

$25.00

A 12oz. jar of our house rum infused with fresh bananas and vanilla beans.

BANANA VANILLA RUM - 2 JARS

$40.00

Two 12oz. jars of our house rum infused with fresh bananas and vanilla beans.

PITCHERS

MARGARITA PITCHER

MARGARITA PITCHER

$36.00

100% Blue Agave Tequila, Triple Sec, Fresh Squeezed Juices

CASAMIGOS BLANCO PITCHER

CASAMIGOS BLANCO PITCHER

$48.00

Casamigos Blanco, Triple Sec, Fresh Squeezed Juices

TEREMANA REPO PITCHER

TEREMANA REPO PITCHER

$44.00

Teremana Reposado Tequila, Triple Sec, Fresh Squeezed Juices

PRICKLY PEAR MARGARITA PITCHER

PRICKLY PEAR MARGARITA PITCHER

$36.00

Prickly Pear infused 100% Blue Agave Tequila, Triple Sec, Fresh Squeezed Juices

RUM PUNCH PITCHER

RUM PUNCH PITCHER

$36.00

Cruzan Light and Dark Rum, Orange Curacao, Pineapple, Orange, Lime Juices

WHITE SANGRIA PITCHER

$36.00Out of stock

Fresh Peach, Granny Smith Apples, Pineapple Juice, Cruzan Dark Rum, Pinot Grigio

PASSION FRUIT PIÑA COLADA PITCHER

PASSION FRUIT PIÑA COLADA PITCHER

$40.00

Don Q Limon Rum, Passion Fruit, Pineapple, Coconut

SPICY MARGARITA PITCHER

SPICY MARGARITA PITCHER

$36.00

Spicy Pepper-Infused 100% Blue Agave Tequila, Triple Sec, Fresh Squeezed Juices

MEZCAL MANGO MARGARITA PITCHER

MEZCAL MANGO MARGARITA PITCHER

$40.00

Mezcal, Mango Purée, Fresh Squeezed Juices, Tajin Salt Rim

STRAWBERRY MARGARITA PITCHER

$40.00

El Jimador Tequila, Triple Sec, Strawberry, Fresh Squeezed Citrus

SWEET HEAT MARGARITA PITCHER

$40.00Out of stock

Spicy Pepper-Infused 100% Blue Agave Tequila, Blackberry Liqueur, Blackberries, Fresh Squeezed Juices

BEER

KONA BIG WAVE

KONA BIG WAVE

$6.00Out of stock
CORONA

CORONA

$6.00
MODELO ESPECIAL
$6.00

MODELO ESPECIAL

$6.00
DOS XX

DOS XX

$6.00

COCKTAIL BASES TO GO

QT CARIBBEAN PUNCH
$12.00

QT CARIBBEAN PUNCH

$12.00
QT MARGARITA MIX
$12.00

QT MARGARITA MIX

$12.00
QT PIÑA COLADA MIX
$12.00

QT PIÑA COLADA MIX

$12.00

STARTERS

GREEN CHILI QUESO & CHIPS

GREEN CHILI QUESO & CHIPS

$5.00

green chili queso, slow-roasted carnitas, pico de gallo, sour cream

GUACAMOLE FLIGHT

GUACAMOLE FLIGHT

$14.00

Fresh guacamole with your choice of three signature toppings with house made chips

CARNITAS NACHOS

CARNITAS NACHOS

$13.00Out of stock

Green chili queso, slow-roasted carnitas, pico de gallo, sour cream

AVO WINGS

AVO WINGS

$14.00

Our Signature wings with Danish blue cheese

CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP

CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP

$5.00

House made with chipotle chicken, corn, jack cheese, cilantro

GUACAMOLE & CHIPS
$7.00

GUACAMOLE & CHIPS

$7.00
GUAC & CHIPS WITH CORN SALSA
$8.00

GUAC & CHIPS WITH CORN SALSA

$8.00
GUAC & CHIPS WITH MANGO SALSA
$8.00

GUAC & CHIPS WITH MANGO SALSA

$8.00
GUAC & CHIPS WITH PICO DE GALLO
$8.00

GUAC & CHIPS WITH PICO DE GALLO

$8.00
GUAC & CHIPS WITH SUGARED BACON & COTIJA CHEESE
$10.00

GUAC & CHIPS WITH SUGARED BACON & COTIJA CHEESE

$10.00
GUAC & CHIPS WITH PULLED BBQ PORK & CRISPY ONIONS
$10.00Out of stock

GUAC & CHIPS WITH PULLED BBQ PORK & CRISPY ONIONS

$10.00Out of stock
GUAC & CHIPS WITH CARNITAS & COTIJA CHEESE
$10.00Out of stock

GUAC & CHIPS WITH CARNITAS & COTIJA CHEESE

$10.00Out of stock
GUAC & CHIPS WITH CHIPOTLE CHICKEN & MANGO SALSA
$10.00

GUAC & CHIPS WITH CHIPOTLE CHICKEN & MANGO SALSA

$10.00
GUAC & CHIPS WITH SHRIMP RÉMOULADE & CORN SALSA
$10.00

GUAC & CHIPS WITH SHRIMP RÉMOULADE & CORN SALSA

$10.00
GUAC & CHIPS WITH CARMAMELIZED PINEAPPLE, BACON & COTIJA CHEESE
$10.00

GUAC & CHIPS WITH CARMAMELIZED PINEAPPLE, BACON & COTIJA CHEESE

$10.00
DOS BIRRIA TACOS

DOS BIRRIA TACOS

$12.00

Slow roasted beef, jack cheese, cilantro, consommé (Not available Tuesdays)

SIDES

STREET CORN

STREET CORN

$4.00

Rasta crèma, cotija cheese, tajin, cilantro

BRUSSELS SPROUTS WITH RED PEPPER & COTIJA CHEESE

BRUSSELS SPROUTS WITH RED PEPPER & COTIJA CHEESE

$5.00

Crispy fried brussels sprouts topped with a red pepper coulis*, cotija cheese, and sliced almonds. (*contains nuts)

FLOWER CUP

FLOWER CUP

$4.00

tikka masala cauliflower, red onion, poblano crèma, cotija cheese, cilantro

YUCA FRIES

YUCA FRIES

$5.00

rasta crèma, cotija cheese, tajin, cilantro

BOWLS

All Bowls Are Made with Cilantro-Lime Quinoa + Brown Rice & Mixed Greens with Champagne Vinaigrette OR You May Choose ALL Grains or ALL Greens for Salad Option
BLACKENED SHRIMP BOWL

BLACKENED SHRIMP BOWL

$14.00

blackened shrimp, mango salsa, corn salsa, avocado, poblano crema

BRUSSELS BOWL

BRUSSELS BOWL

$13.00

Charred brussels sprouts, sautéed onions, avocado, cotija cheese, roasted red pepper coulis*, almonds (*contains nuts)

CALYPSO STEAK BOWL

CALYPSO STEAK BOWL

$15.00

Pineapple soy marinated flank steak, roasted mushrooms, sautéed onions, roasted peppers, avocado, truffle crema

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN BOWL

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN BOWL

$13.00

Our signature chicken, sautéed onions, roasted peppers, corn salsa, avocado, poblano crema

TUNA MONTEZUMA BOWL*

TUNA MONTEZUMA BOWL*

$14.00

Seared ahi tuna, mango salsa, red onion, avocado, sesame seeds, ginger soy vinaigrette

QUESADILLAS

SERVED WITH SOUR CREAM
ALOHA SHRIMP QUESADILLA

ALOHA SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$15.00

Blackened shrimp, jack cheese, caramelized pineapple, poblano crema, cilantro

HAWAIIAN CHICKEN QUESADILLA

HAWAIIAN CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$14.00

Chipotle chicken, jack cheese, caramelized pineapple, sugared bacon, poblano crema, cilantro

TRUFFLE STEAK QUESADILLA*

TRUFFLE STEAK QUESADILLA*

$15.00

Pineapple soy marinated flank steak, jack cheese, caramelized onion, roasted mushrooms, truffle crema

THE JOHN WAYNE QUESADILLA

THE JOHN WAYNE QUESADILLA

$13.00Out of stock

Carnitas, jack cheese, bbq sauce, crispy onions, cilantro

GARDEN GOBBLER QUESADILLA

GARDEN GOBBLER QUESADILLA

$11.00

roasted mushrooms and peppers, sautéed onions

CHEESE QUESADILLA
$9.00

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$9.00

TACOS

AMI SHROOMER

AMI SHROOMER

$5.00

Roasted mushrooms, crispy onions, truffle horseradish crema, scallions

RASTAMAN'S

RASTAMAN'S

$5.00

Panéed avocado, crisp slaw, corn salsa, rasta crema, cilantro

QUESO FRESCO

QUESO FRESCO

$5.00

Seared queso fresco cheese, guacamole, rasta crema, corn salsa, cilantro

MUSCLES FROM BRUSSELS

MUSCLES FROM BRUSSELS

$5.00

Charred brussels sprouts, roasted red pepper coulis*, cotija cheese, almonds (*contains nuts)

'FLOWER POWER

'FLOWER POWER

$5.00

Tiki masala cauliflower, red onion, poblano crema, cotija cheese, cilantro

HIPPIE CHICKPEA

HIPPIE CHICKPEA

$5.00

Roasted harissa chick peas, cabbage, cashew crema, cucumber habanero relish, cilantro...VEGAN!

CALIFORNIAN

CALIFORNIAN

$5.00

Sage-breaded mahi, crisp slaw, rémoulade sauce, cilantro

SHRIMP RÉMOULADE

SHRIMP RÉMOULADE

$5.00

Blackened shrimp, crisp slaw, rémoulade sacue, guacamole, pico de gallo

FLORIDIAN

FLORIDIAN

$5.00

Blackened mahi, crisp slaw, guacamole, pico de gallo, cilantro

COCO LOCO

COCO LOCO

$5.00

Coconut-breaded shrimp, crisp slaw, sweet chili, toasted coconut, cilantro

THE LONG LINER

THE LONG LINER

$6.00

Ahi tuna, crisp slaw, mango salsa, ginger soy vinaigrette, cilantro

SURF'S UP

SURF'S UP

$5.00

Sage-breaded shrimp, crisp slaw, rémoulade sauce, cilantro

BUFFALO SHRIMP

BUFFALO SHRIMP

$5.00

Sriracha coconut shrimp, crisp slaw, Danish blue cheese sauce, scallions

EL JEFE

EL JEFE

$5.00

Chipotle chicken, caramelized pineapple, cilantro, poblano crema

BUFFALO SOLDIER

BUFFALO SOLDIER

$5.00

Sriracha coconut chicken, crisp slaw, Danish blue cheese sauce, scallions

EL FLACO

EL FLACO

$5.00

Chipotle chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, poblano crema

YA MON

YA MON

$5.00

Chipotle chicken, mango salsa

THE CARNY

THE CARNY

$5.00Out of stock

Braised pork shoulder, pickled cabbage, poblano crema, cotija cheese, cilantro

THE COWBOY

THE COWBOY

$5.00Out of stock

BBQ braised pork, crispy onions, BBQ sauce, cilantro

SIZZLIN' GRIZZLIN'

SIZZLIN' GRIZZLIN'

$5.00

Seared pork belly, grilled pineapple, sweet chili, crisp slaw, mango sriracha aioli, mint

JUANITA*

JUANITA*

$5.50

Pineapple soy marinated flank steak, roasted mushrooms, crispy onions, truffle horseradish crema

BANDITO*

BANDITO*

$5.50

Pineapple soy marinated flank steak, guacamole, crispy onions, cotija cheese, cilantro

CALYPSO STEAK*

CALYPSO STEAK*

$5.50

Pineapple soy marinated flank steak, sour cream, guacamole, corn salsa crema, cotija cheese

CHIMICHURRI STEAK*

CHIMICHURRI STEAK*

$5.50

Pineapple soy marinated flank steak, chimichurri, crispy onions, scallions

THE STEAKHOUSE*

THE STEAKHOUSE*

$5.50

Pineapple soy marinated flank steak, Danish blue cheese, crispy onions, scallions

KIDS

CHEESE QUESADILLA

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$3.00
CHICKEN QUESADILLA

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$4.00
KIDS STEAK QUESADILLA

KIDS STEAK QUESADILLA

$5.00
CHICKEN TACO

CHICKEN TACO

$4.00
STEAK TACO

STEAK TACO

$5.00
CHICKEN TENDERS & CHIPS

CHICKEN TENDERS & CHIPS

$5.00

DESSERT

CHURRO SUNDAE

CHURRO SUNDAE

$6.00
CHURROLITOS

CHURROLITOS

$4.00

TRES LECHES

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

AVO TACO is a fresh, spot to relax and enjoy yummy deliciousness in a fun, fast-casual environment. Offering a tasty variety of freshly-prepared, house-made signature items, no one takes more pride in the food they serve than we do at AVO TACO.

Location

2340 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY 11040

Directions

