Avocadish Dinkytown
5 Reviews
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Daring and innovative flavors, centered around the avocado and other whole and natural foods
Location
330 15th Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tacos Locos Burritos and More - 314 15th Avenue
No Reviews
314 15th Avenue SE Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurant
Frank From Philly & Andrea Pizza - Dinkytown
No Reviews
1235 4th St. SE Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurant
Burrito Loco - Dinky Town Minneapolis MN
3.7 • 981
418 13th Ave SE Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurant
Afro Deli & Grill - Stadium Village
No Reviews
720 WASHINGTON AVE South East Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurant