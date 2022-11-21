Restaurant header imageView gallery

Avocadish Dinkytown

5 Reviews

330 15th Ave SE

Minneapolis, MN 55414

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

$12 Menu

Southwest Bowl

$12.00

Cilantro lime chicken, guac, mixed greens, red onion, feta cheese on sourdough - topped with ranch dressing & served with chips

Protein Bowl

$12.00

BBQ chicken, guac, mixed greens, red onion, cheddar cheese on sourdough - topped with creamy sriracha dressing & served with chips

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Cilantro lime chicken, guac, mixed greens, red onion, feta cheese on sourdough - topped with ranch dressing & served with chips

Cilantro Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Cilantro lime chicken, guac, mixed greens, red onion, feta cheese on sourdough - topped with ranch dressing & served with chips

$9 Menu

Garden Bowl

$9.00

Vegan Sandwich

$9.00

Guac, mixed greens, red onion, cucumber, cherry tomatoes on sourdough - topped with cilantro lime dressing & served with chips

$6.50 Menu

Chips & Guac

$6.50

Avocado, cilantro, garlic, onion, salt, pepper & lime juice

Avocado Toast - 1 Slice

$6.50

Sliced avocado, cilantro, salt on sourdough - topped with cilantro lime dressing

Avocado Chocolate Pudding

Avocado Chocolate Pudding

$6.50

Vegan chocolate blended with avocado, agave, and almond milk and topped with sliced almond & banana

Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.00

La Croix

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markParking
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Daring and innovative flavors, centered around the avocado and other whole and natural foods

Website

Location

330 15th Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414

Directions

Gallery
Avocadish image
Avocadish image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tacos Locos Burritos and More - 314 15th Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
314 15th Avenue SE Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext
Pho Mai Dinkytown
orange starNo Reviews
319 14th Ave SE Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext
Frank From Philly & Andrea Pizza - Dinkytown
orange starNo Reviews
1235 4th St. SE Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext
Burrito Loco - Dinky Town Minneapolis MN
orange star3.7 • 981
418 13th Ave SE Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext
Afro Deli & Grill - Stadium Village
orange starNo Reviews
720 WASHINGTON AVE South East Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext
The Test Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
825 SE Washington Ave Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Minneapolis

Blue Door Pub - University
orange star4.5 • 1,086
1514 Como Ave Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext
Surly Brewing Company - Pizza
orange star4.7 • 689
520 Malcolm Ave SE Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext
Surly Brewing Company
orange star4.7 • 689
520 Malcolm Ave SE Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext
Surly Brewing Company - Events
orange star4.7 • 689
520 Malcolm Ave SE Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext
Surly Brewing Company - Retail
orange star4.7 • 689
520 Malcolm Ave SE Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext
My Burger- Stadium Village - 213 SE Oak St
orange star4.1 • 156
213 SE Oak St Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Minneapolis
Whittier
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Southwest
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Phillips
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Linden Hills
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Nokomis
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Northeast
review star
Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)
Downtown Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
North Loop
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston