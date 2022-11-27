A map showing the location of Graze Provisions + Libations AvocadishView gallery
Graze Provisions + Libations Avocadish

370 Reviews

$$

520 n 4th st

minneapolis, MN 55401

Bowls

Southwest Bowl

Southwest Bowl

$14.50

Brown rice, cilantro lime chicken, corn, cherry tomatoes, black beans, red onions, cilantro, jalapeño relish, feta cheese, salsa and guac - topped with avocado hot sauce

Protein Bowl

Protein Bowl

$14.50

Brown rice, honey mustard chicken, sweet potatoes, cherry tomatoes, chickpeas, red onions, cheddar cheese, hard boiled egg, almonds & guac - topped with creamy sriracha

Vegan Bowl

Vegan Bowl

$14.50

Brown rice and spinach, cilantro tofu, sweet potatoes, paprika mushrooms, black beans, carrots, cucumbers, green onions, almonds & sliced avocado - topped with cilantro lime dressing

Salads

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$14.50

Mixed greens, cilantro lime chicken, olives, cucumbers, red onions, cherry tomatoes, chickpeas, feta cheese & cubed avocado - topped with vinaigrette dressing

Strawberry & Goat Cheese Salad

Strawberry & Goat Cheese Salad

$14.50

Spinach, strawberries, goat cheese, walnuts, basil, red onions & cubed avocado - topped with balsamic vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Honey Mustard & Cheddar Sandwich

Honey Mustard & Cheddar Sandwich

$14.50

Honey mustard chicken, guac, caramelized onions, spinach, red onions, cheddar cheese on sourdough - topped with creamy sriracha and served with chips and salsa

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

Buffalo Chicken, sliced avocado, jalapenos, pickles, green onions, cheddar cheese, romaine, on sourdough - topped with buffalo sauce & avocado ranch - served with chips and salsa

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$14.50

Sliced turkey, sliced avocado, bacon bits, red onion, cheddar cheese, mixed greens on sourdough - topped with ranch dressing, dijon mustard & mayo and served with chips and salsa

Vegan Sandwich

Vegan Sandwich

$14.50

Paprika mushroom, guac, jalapeño, red onions, spinach, cilantro & cucumbers on sourdough - topped with cilantro lime dressing and served with chips and salsa

Create Your Own Bowl

Personalize your own and select up to 2 bases, avocado style, 4 signature toppings and dressing
Create a Bowl

Create a Bowl

$13.00

Personalize your own and select 2 bases, avocado style, 4 signature toppings and dressing

Toasts

Classic Avocado Toast

Classic Avocado Toast

$7.00+

Sliced avocado, cilantro, salt & pepper - served with cilantro lime dressing

Roasted Tomato & Feta Toast

Roasted Tomato & Feta Toast

$7.00+

Roasted tomatoes, feta cheese & sliced avocado - topped with balsamic vinaigrette

Chips + Guac

Served with chips.
Classic Guac

Classic Guac

$8.00

Mashed avocado, cilantro, garlic, onion, salt, pepper & lime juice

Spicy Guac

Spicy Guac

$8.00

Classic guac topped with corn & hot sauce

Caramelized Onions & Cheddar Guac

Caramelized Onions & Cheddar Guac

$8.00

Classic guac topped with caramelized onions & cheddar cheese

Roasted Tomato & Feta Guac

Roasted Tomato & Feta Guac

$8.00

Classic guac topped with garlic roasted tomatoes & feta cheese

Bacon & Blue Cheese Guac

Bacon & Blue Cheese Guac

$8.00

Classic guac topped with bacon bits & blue cheese

Guac Flight

Guac Flight

$22.00

You choice of 3 of our signature guac flavors, served with corn chips, feeds 6-8.

Guac Flight

$12.00Out of stock

Soup

Carrot Soup

$7.00Out of stock

Roasted Carrots, olive oil, onions, garlic & spices - served topped with feta, basil, and guac

Treats

Chocolate Pudding (Vegan)

Chocolate Pudding (Vegan)

$7.50

Avocado, coconut milk, honey, cocoa powder & dark chocolate

Chocolate Shake (Vegan)

Chocolate Shake (Vegan)

$7.50

Avocado chocolate pudding, peanut butter, banana & almond milk

PB&J Smoothie (Vegan)

PB&J Smoothie (Vegan)

$7.50

Avocado, peanut butter, strawberries, banana & almond milk

Mango Lime Smoothie

$7.50

Beverages

Brew DR Kombucha

$4.75Out of stock

Spindrift Sparkling Water

$2.25Out of stock

Bottled Water

$2.00

La Croix

$2.25

Arizona Green Tea

$2.50Out of stock

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location

520 n 4th st, minneapolis, MN 55401

Directions

