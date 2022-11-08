- Home
Avocado Mexican Taqueria
3815 Ridge Pike
Collegeville, PA 19426
DESAYUNOS/BREAKFAST (Copy)
TRES HUEVOS AL GUSTO
Three eggs any style served with home fries and white toast
BURRITO CON HUEVO
(Wrapped in a scrambled egg with rice and beans add meat for 1.99
HUEVOS RANCHEROS
Eggs fried over tortilla topped with green sauce
CHILAQUILES VERDES CON HUEVO
Tortilla strips cooked in a green sauce topped with eggs any style Onion, sour cream and cheese
PANCAKES
Three pancakes served with any style eggs and beacon strips
WAFFLE
One waffle with strawberry topping with whipped cream)
OMELETTE
All our omelet platters are prepared with four eggs served with home fries
AVOCADO TOAST
Multigrain bread toast topped with avocado, bagel seasoning, pepper and salt served with a cup of fresh fruit.
TRES LECHES PANCAKES
APERITIVOS/APPETIZERS
GUACAMOLE
Served with chips
QUESO FUNDIDO
Mexican sausage with melted cheese served with chips
NACHOS
Tortilla chips with beans, Pico de Gallo, cheese and sour cream
CEVICHE
Shrimp mixed with tomato, onion, cilantro, lime and salt. Served with chips
CAMARONES EMPANIZDOS
Breaded shrimp served with our delicious sauce
TAQUITOS DORADOS
Crispy rolled taquitos filled with chicken served with guacamole Pico de Gallo, sour cream and cheese
EMPANADAS
Platillos/Platters
ENCHILADAS
Tortillas dipped in green sauce with your choice of meat topped with lettuce, cheese and sour cream served with rice and beans
CARNE ASADA
Steak, sausage, guacamole and onion chambray served with rice and beans
EL PAISANO
Steak, two green enchiladas, guacamole server with rice and beans
CHILE RELLENOS
Cheese stuffed poblano pepper served with rice and beans
MOLCAJETE
Volcano stone bowl served with steak, grilled chicken, shrimp, sausage, pork chop cheese, Pico de Gallo, chambray onion, avocado, jalapeno and guacamole
EL PATRON
Steak, grilled chicken and smoked pork chop served with guacamole, poblano pepper In our special cream sauce
AVOCADO
Steak on top of guacamole served with mashed potatoes and poblano pepper in our special cream sauce
MI FIESTA
Steak with grilled shrimp served with mash potatoes, poblano pepper in our special cream sauce
LA JEFA
Mexican style Fettuccine pasta with chicken and Grandma’s special cream sauce
PINA LOCA
Grilled pineapple stuffed with steak, chicken, sweet peppers, onions with cheese with rice, beans and flour tortillas
Tacos
Taco AL PASTOR (Marinated Pork)
Taco POLLO(Chicken)
Taco BUCHE (Pork stomach)
Taco CARNITAS (Pork Fried)
Taco CHORIZO (Mexican Sausage)
Taco TINGA (Marinated chicken)
Taco PICADILLO (Ground beef)
Taco CAMPECHANO (Steak/Sausage)
Taco SUADERO (Fried beef)
Taco ASADA (steak)
Taco LENGUA (Tongue)
Taco CABEZA (Head meat)
Taco TRIPA (Beef gut)
TACO DE PESCADO
Three tilapia tacos with flour tortilla topped with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, cheese and sour cream served with rice and beans
TACO DE CAMARON
Three shrimp tacos with flour tortilla topped with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, cheese and sour cream served with rice and beans.
TACO DE PULPO
Three octopus tacos with flour tortilla topped with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, cheese and sour cream served with rice and beans.
TACO DORADOS
Three crispy corn tortilla tacos filled with chicken, tinga or potato topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream served with rice and beans.
TACO AZTECA
Three flour tortilla tacos filled with grilled steak, chorizo mixed with sweet peppers and cheese served with rice and beans.
Gringas
Gringas ALPASTOR (Marinated Pork)
Gringas POLLO(Chicken)
Gringas BUCHE (Pork stomach)
Gringas CARNITAS (Pork Fried)
Gringas CHORIZO (Mexican Sausage)
Gringas TINGA (Marinated chicken)
Gringas PICADILLO (Ground beef)
Gringas CAMPECHANO (Steak/Sausage)
Gringas SUADERO (Fried beef)
Gringas ASADA (steak)
Gringas CABEZA (Head meat)
Gringas LENGUA (Tongue)
Gringas TRIPA (Beef gut)
Quesadillas
Quesadilla ALPASTOR (Marinated Pork)
Hand Made corn tortilla topped with your choice of meat, topped with cheese, lettuce and sour cream
Quesadilla POLLO(Chicken)
Hand Made corn tortilla topped with your choice of meat, topped with cheese, lettuce and sour cream
Quesadilla BUCHE (Pork stomach)
Hand Made corn tortilla topped with your choice of meat, topped with cheese, lettuce and sour cream
Quesadilla CARNITAS (Pork Fried)
Hand Made corn tortilla topped with your choice of meat, topped with cheese, lettuce and sour cream
Quesadilla CHORIZO (Mexican Sausage)
Hand Made corn tortilla topped with your choice of meat, topped with cheese, lettuce and sour cream
Quesadilla TINGA (Marinated chicken)
Hand Made corn tortilla topped with your choice of meat, topped with cheese, lettuce and sour cream
Quesadilla PICADILLO (Ground beef)
Hand Made corn tortilla topped with your choice of meat, topped with cheese, lettuce and sour cream
Quesadilla CAMPECHANO (Steak/Sausage)
Hand Made corn tortilla topped with your choice of meat, topped with cheese, lettuce and sour cream
Quesadilla SUADERO (Fried beef)
Hand Made corn tortilla topped with your choice of meat, topped with cheese, lettuce and sour cream
Quesadilla ASADA (steak)
Hand Made corn tortilla topped with your choice of meat, topped with cheese, lettuce and sour cream
Quesadilla LENGUA (Tongue)
Hand Made corn tortilla topped with your choice of meat, topped with cheese, lettuce and sour cream
Quesadilla CABEZA (Head meat)
Hand Made corn tortilla topped with your choice of meat, topped with cheese, lettuce and sour cream
Quesadilla TRIPA (Beef gut)
Hand Made corn tortilla topped with your choice of meat, topped with cheese, lettuce and sour cream
QUESADILLA QUESO (CHEESES)
Burritos
Burrito ALPASTOR (Marinated Pork)
Flour tortilla wrapped with rice, beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese. Served with fries Add guacamole or poblano pepper in our special cream sauce 1.99.
Burrito POLLO(Chicken)
Flour tortilla wrapped with rice, beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese. Served with fries Add guacamole or poblano pepper in our special cream sauce 1.99.
Burrito BUCHE (Pork stomach)
Flour tortilla wrapped with rice, beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese. Served with fries Add guacamole or poblano pepper in our special cream sauce 1.99.
Burrito CARNITAS (Pork Fried)
Flour tortilla wrapped with rice, beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese. Served with fries Add guacamole or poblano pepper in our special cream sauce 1.99.
Burrito CHORIZO (Mexican Sausage)
Flour tortilla wrapped with rice, beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese. Served with fries Add guacamole or poblano pepper in our special cream sauce 1.99.
Burrito TINGA (Marinated chicken)
Flour tortilla wrapped with rice, beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese. Served with fries Add guacamole or poblano pepper in our special cream sauce 1.99.
Burrito PICADILLO (Ground beef)
Flour tortilla wrapped with rice, beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese. Served with fries Add guacamole or poblano pepper in our special cream sauce 1.99.
Burrito CAMPECHANO (Steak/Sausage)
Flour tortilla wrapped with rice, beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese. Served with fries Add guacamole or poblano pepper in our special cream sauce 1.99.
Burrito SUADERO (Fried beef)
Flour tortilla wrapped with rice, beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese. Served with fries Add guacamole or poblano pepper in our special cream sauce 1.99.
Burrito ASADA (steak)
Flour tortilla wrapped with rice, beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese. Served with fries Add guacamole or poblano pepper in our special cream sauce 1.99.
Burrito LENGUA (Tongue)
Flour tortilla wrapped with rice, beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese. Served with fries Add guacamole or poblano pepper in our special cream sauce 1.99.
Burrito CABEZA (Head meat)
Flour tortilla wrapped with rice, beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese. Served with fries Add guacamole or poblano pepper in our special cream sauce 1.99.
Burrito TRIPA (Beef gut)
Flour tortilla wrapped with rice, beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese. Served with fries Add guacamole or poblano pepper in our special cream sauce 1.99.
Burrito Bowl
Bowl ALPASTOR (Marinated Pork)
Fried flour tortilla shell or bowl filled with rice, beans your choice of meat topped with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, cheese, guacamole and sour cream.
Bowl POLLO(Chicken)
Fried flour tortilla shell or bowl filled with rice, beans your choice of meat topped with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, cheese, guacamole and sour cream.
Bowl BUCHE (Pork stomach)
Fried flour tortilla shell or bowl filled with rice, beans your choice of meat topped with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, cheese, guacamole and sour cream.
Bowl CARNITAS (Pork Fried)
Fried flour tortilla shell or bowl filled with rice, beans your choice of meat topped with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, cheese, guacamole and sour cream.
Bowl CHORIZO (Mexican Sausage)
Fried flour tortilla shell or bowl filled with rice, beans your choice of meat topped with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, cheese, guacamole and sour cream.
Bowl TINGA (Marinated chicken)
Fried flour tortilla shell or bowl filled with rice, beans your choice of meat topped with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, cheese, guacamole and sour cream.
Bowl PICADILLO (Ground beef)
Fried flour tortilla shell or bowl filled with rice, beans your choice of meat topped with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, cheese, guacamole and sour cream.
Bowl CAMPECHANO (Steak/Sausage)
Fried flour tortilla shell or bowl filled with rice, beans your choice of meat topped with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, cheese, guacamole and sour cream.
Bowl SUADERO (Fried beef)
Fried flour tortilla shell or bowl filled with rice, beans your choice of meat topped with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, cheese, guacamole and sour cream.
Bowl ASADA (steak)
Fried flour tortilla shell or bowl filled with rice, beans your choice of meat topped with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, cheese, guacamole and sour cream.
Bowl LENGUA (Tongue)
Fried flour tortilla shell or bowl filled with rice, beans your choice of meat topped with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, cheese, guacamole and sour cream.
Bowl CABEZA (Head meat)
Fried flour tortilla shell or bowl filled with rice, beans your choice of meat topped with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, cheese, guacamole and sour cream.
Bowl TRIPA (Beef gut)
Fried flour tortilla shell or bowl filled with rice, beans your choice of meat topped with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, cheese, guacamole and sour cream.
Chimichanga
Chimichanga ASADA (Steak).
Chimichanga ALPASTOR (Marinated pork)
Chimichanga CARNITAS (Fried pork).
Chimichanga POLLO (Chicken)
Chimichanga TINGA (Marinated chicken).
Chimichanga PICADILLO (Ground beef)
Chimichanga CHORIZO (Mexican sausage).
Chimichanga FAJITAS (Mix sweet pepper and onion)
Nachos
NACHOS AZTECA
Beans, asada, Pico de Gallo, corn cheese and sour cream
NACHOS LOCO
Beans, chorizo, Pico de Gallo, corn, cheese and sour cream
NACHOS FIESTA
Beans, ground beef, Pico de Gallo, corn, cheese and sour cream
NACHOS AVOCADO
Beans, asada, chorizo, Pico de Gallo, corn, cheese, sour cream and guacamole
NACHO TEXMEX
Tortas
Sopes
Sopes ALPASTOR (Marinated Pork)
Round Handmade corn tortilla topped with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream.
Sopes POLLO(Chicken)
Round Handmade corn tortilla topped with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream.
Sopes BUCHE (Pork stomach)
Round Handmade corn tortilla topped with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream.
Sopes CARNITAS (Pork Fried)
Round Handmade corn tortilla topped with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream.
Sopes CHORIZO (Mexican Sausage)
Round Handmade corn tortilla topped with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream.
Sopes TINGA (Marinated chicken)
Round Handmade corn tortilla topped with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream.
Sopes PICADILLO (Ground beef)
Round Handmade corn tortilla topped with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream.
Sopes CAMPECHANO (Steak/Sausage)
Round Handmade corn tortilla topped with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream.
Sopes SUADERO (Fried beef)
Round Handmade corn tortilla topped with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream.
Sopes ASADA (steak)
Round Handmade corn tortilla topped with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream.
Sopes LENGUA (Tongue)
Round Handmade corn tortilla topped with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream.
Sopes CABEZA (Head meat)
Round Handmade corn tortilla topped with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream.
Sopes TRIPA (Beef gut)
Round Handmade corn tortilla topped with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream.
Tostadas
Papa Loka
Papa Loka ALPASTOR (Marinated Pork)
Mashed potatoes topped with cheese your choice of meat Pico de Gallo, guacamole and sour cream served with chips
Papa Loka POLLO(Chicken)
Mashed potatoes topped with cheese your choice of meat Pico de Gallo, guacamole and sour cream served with chips
Papa Loka BUCHE (Pork stomach)
Mashed potatoes topped with cheese your choice of meat Pico de Gallo, guacamole and sour cream served with chips
Papa Loka CARNITAS (Pork Fried)
Mashed potatoes topped with cheese your choice of meat Pico de Gallo, guacamole and sour cream served with chips
Papa Loka CHORIZO (Mexican Sausage)
Mashed potatoes topped with cheese your choice of meat Pico de Gallo, guacamole and sour cream served with chips
Papa Loka TINGA (Marinated chicken)
Mashed potatoes topped with cheese your choice of meat Pico de Gallo, guacamole and sour cream served with chips
Papa Loka PICADILLO (Ground beef)
Mashed potatoes topped with cheese your choice of meat Pico de Gallo, guacamole and sour cream served with chips
Papa Loka CAMPECHANO (Steak/Sausage)
Mashed potatoes topped with cheese your choice of meat Pico de Gallo, guacamole and sour cream served with chips
Papa Loka SUADERO (Fried beef)
Mashed potatoes topped with cheese your choice of meat Pico de Gallo, guacamole and sour cream served with chips
Papa Loka ASADA (steak)
Mashed potatoes topped with cheese your choice of meat Pico de Gallo, guacamole and sour cream served with chips
Papa Loka LENGUA (Tongue)
Mashed potatoes topped with cheese your choice of meat Pico de Gallo, guacamole and sour cream served with chips
Papa Loka CABEZA (Head meat)
Mashed potatoes topped with cheese your choice of meat Pico de Gallo, guacamole and sour cream served with chips
Papa Loka TRIPA (Beef gut)
Mashed potatoes topped with cheese your choice of meat Pico de Gallo, guacamole and sour cream served with chips
Fajitas
FAJITA DE POLLO
Mix sweet pepper onion with grilled chicken served with flour tortillas
FAJITA DE ASADA
Mix sweet pepper onion with grilled steak served with flour tortillas
FAJITA CAMARON
Mix sweet pepper onion with grilled shrimp with flour tortillas
FAJITA MIX
Mix sweet pepper onion with chicken, steak and shrimp served with flour tortillas
Birria
ORDEN TACO DE BIRRIA
Four taco of our famous beef birria topped with cilantro and onion served with birria broth
TORTA DE BIRRIA
Mexican style sandwich topped with our famous beef birria, avocado, cilantro, onion and cheese served with birria broth
QUESABIRRIA
Four quesabirria grilled in chili oil with melted cheese filled with our famous beef birria topped with onion and cilantro served with birria broth
PIZZABIRRIA
Flour tortilla topped with our famous beef birria, cheese, cilantro and onion served birria broth.
BIRRIA
Birria broth with our famous beef birria topped with cilantro and onion served with handmade tortilla
BURRITO BIRRIA
Flour tortilla wrapped with rice, beans, cheese topped with onion and cilantro and our famous birria
Ensaladas/Salads
MARISCOS/SEAFOOD
AGUA CHILE VERDE
Shrimp cooked in lemon mixed with red onion, cucumber and our spicy green sauce accompanied with tostadas
AGUA CHILE ROJO
Shrimp cooked in lemon mixed with red onion, cucumber and our spicy red sauce accompanied with tostadas
COCTEL DE CAMARON
Cocktail shrimp with our special tomato sauce with onion, cilantro and avocado. Served with salted crackers
COCTEL CAMPECHANO
Cocktail shrimp and octopus with our special tomato sauce with onion, cilantro and avocado. Served with salted crackers
CAMARONES CON AJO
Shrimp cooked with garlic, butter and our special seasoning
Vegetarian
CESAR SALAD
Romaine lettuce shredded parmesan cheese, croutons, avocado
GREEN HOUSE SALAD
Mix green lettuce with cucumber, cherry tomatoes, avocado, sunflower, queso fresco
SUMMER SALAD
Mix greens, strawberries, blueberries, tortilla strips, cucumber, pecans and avocado
SPINACH FRUIT SALAD
Fresh spinach, blueberries, strawberries, pineapple chunks, and red onions
ENCHILADAS VEGETARIANAS
Three corn tortillas filled with queso fresco topped with green sauce, lettuce, cheese and crema served with rice and beans
RANCHO TACOS
Three corn tortilla filled with grilled cactus, Pico de Gallo, avocado, and queso fresco served with rice and beans
EXTRAS / SIDES
ARROZ/RICE
QUESO/CHEESE
AGUACATE/AVOCADO
FRIJOLES/BEANS
PICO DE GALLO
CHILE TOREADO/FRIED JALAPENO
CREMA/SOUR CREAM
LIMONES/LIMES
CEBOLLINES/CAMBRAY ONION
SALSA/SAUCE
TORTILLAS
TOTOPOS/CHIPS
ORDEN DE GUACAMOLE
PAPAS FRITAS/FRECH FRIES
RAJAS/POBLANO PEPPERS
POSTRES/ DESSERTS
*BEBIDAS/DRINKS (Copy)
REFRESCOS/Mexican sodas
AGUAS FRESCAS/Homemade waters
MALTEADAS/Milk shakes
CAFÉ/Coffee
LICUADOS/Smoothie
Coca Mexicana
MONSTER
REDBULL
CAN SODA (LATA)
SNAPLE
PURE LEAF
COCONUT JUICE
JUICE TOY
DEER WATER
ESSENTIAL WATER
PLASTIC SODA
Horchata
Jugo De Manzana
ORANGE JUICE
SMALL/CUP ICE CREAM
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Authentic Mexican Food. Try our fresh tortillas, birria tacos, ice cream and dessert!
3815 Ridge Pike, Collegeville, PA 19426