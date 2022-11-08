Avocado Mexican Taqueria

Restaurant header imageView gallery

DESAYUNOS/BREAKFAST (Copy)

TRES HUEVOS AL GUSTO

$6.99

Three eggs any style served with home fries and white toast

BURRITO CON HUEVO

$7.99

(Wrapped in a scrambled egg with rice and beans add meat for 1.99

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$7.99

Eggs fried over tortilla topped with green sauce

CHILAQUILES VERDES CON HUEVO

$11.99

Tortilla strips cooked in a green sauce topped with eggs any style Onion, sour cream and cheese

PANCAKES

$9.99

Three pancakes served with any style eggs and beacon strips

WAFFLE

$8.99

One waffle with strawberry topping with whipped cream)

OMELETTE

$8.99+

All our omelet platters are prepared with four eggs served with home fries

AVOCADO TOAST

$7.99

Multigrain bread toast topped with avocado, bagel seasoning, pepper and salt served with a cup of fresh fruit.

TRES LECHES PANCAKES

$7.99

APERITIVOS/APPETIZERS

GUACAMOLE

$8.99

Served with chips

QUESO FUNDIDO

$8.99

Mexican sausage with melted cheese served with chips

NACHOS

$8.99

Tortilla chips with beans, Pico de Gallo, cheese and sour cream

CEVICHE

$14.99

Shrimp mixed with tomato, onion, cilantro, lime and salt. Served with chips

CAMARONES EMPANIZDOS

$14.99

Breaded shrimp served with our delicious sauce

TAQUITOS DORADOS

$8.99

Crispy rolled taquitos filled with chicken served with guacamole Pico de Gallo, sour cream and cheese

EMPANADAS

$6.99

Platillos/Platters

ENCHILADAS

$16.99

Tortillas dipped in green sauce with your choice of meat topped with lettuce, cheese and sour cream served with rice and beans

CARNE ASADA

$22.99

Steak, sausage, guacamole and onion chambray served with rice and beans

EL PAISANO

$23.99

Steak, two green enchiladas, guacamole server with rice and beans

CHILE RELLENOS

$17.99

Cheese stuffed poblano pepper served with rice and beans

MOLCAJETE

$29.99

Volcano stone bowl served with steak, grilled chicken, shrimp, sausage, pork chop cheese, Pico de Gallo, chambray onion, avocado, jalapeno and guacamole

EL PATRON

$24.99

Steak, grilled chicken and smoked pork chop served with guacamole, poblano pepper In our special cream sauce

AVOCADO

$22.99

Steak on top of guacamole served with mashed potatoes and poblano pepper in our special cream sauce

MI FIESTA

$24.99

Steak with grilled shrimp served with mash potatoes, poblano pepper in our special cream sauce

LA JEFA

$16.99

Mexican style Fettuccine pasta with chicken and Grandma’s special cream sauce

PINA LOCA

$23.99

Grilled pineapple stuffed with steak, chicken, sweet peppers, onions with cheese with rice, beans and flour tortillas

Tacos

Taco AL PASTOR (Marinated Pork)

$3.00

Taco POLLO(Chicken)

$3.00

Taco BUCHE (Pork stomach)

$3.00

Taco CARNITAS (Pork Fried)

$3.00

Taco CHORIZO (Mexican Sausage)

$3.00

Taco TINGA (Marinated chicken)

$3.00

Taco PICADILLO (Ground beef)

$3.00

Taco CAMPECHANO (Steak/Sausage)

$3.50

Taco SUADERO (Fried beef)

$3.50

Taco ASADA (steak)

$3.50

Taco LENGUA (Tongue)

$3.50

Taco CABEZA (Head meat)

$3.50

Taco TRIPA (Beef gut)

$3.50

TACO DE PESCADO

$14.99

Three tilapia tacos with flour tortilla topped with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, cheese and sour cream served with rice and beans

TACO DE CAMARON

$14.99

Three shrimp tacos with flour tortilla topped with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, cheese and sour cream served with rice and beans.

TACO DE PULPO

$14.99

Three octopus tacos with flour tortilla topped with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, cheese and sour cream served with rice and beans.

TACO DORADOS

$12.99

Three crispy corn tortilla tacos filled with chicken, tinga or potato topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream served with rice and beans.

TACO AZTECA

$14.99

Three flour tortilla tacos filled with grilled steak, chorizo mixed with sweet peppers and cheese served with rice and beans.

Gringas

Gringas ALPASTOR (Marinated Pork)

$9.99

Gringas POLLO(Chicken)

$9.99

Gringas BUCHE (Pork stomach)

$9.99

Gringas CARNITAS (Pork Fried)

$9.99

Gringas CHORIZO (Mexican Sausage)

$9.99

Gringas TINGA (Marinated chicken)

$9.99

Gringas PICADILLO (Ground beef)

$9.99

Gringas CAMPECHANO (Steak/Sausage)

$11.50

Gringas SUADERO (Fried beef)

$11.50

Gringas ASADA (steak)

$11.50

Gringas CABEZA (Head meat)

$11.50

Gringas LENGUA (Tongue)

$12.50

Gringas TRIPA (Beef gut)

$12.50

Quesadillas

Quesadilla ALPASTOR (Marinated Pork)

$9.99

Hand Made corn tortilla topped with your choice of meat, topped with cheese, lettuce and sour cream

Quesadilla POLLO(Chicken)

$9.99

Hand Made corn tortilla topped with your choice of meat, topped with cheese, lettuce and sour cream

Quesadilla BUCHE (Pork stomach)

$9.99

Hand Made corn tortilla topped with your choice of meat, topped with cheese, lettuce and sour cream

Quesadilla CARNITAS (Pork Fried)

$9.99

Hand Made corn tortilla topped with your choice of meat, topped with cheese, lettuce and sour cream

Quesadilla CHORIZO (Mexican Sausage)

$9.99

Hand Made corn tortilla topped with your choice of meat, topped with cheese, lettuce and sour cream

Quesadilla TINGA (Marinated chicken)

$9.99

Hand Made corn tortilla topped with your choice of meat, topped with cheese, lettuce and sour cream

Quesadilla PICADILLO (Ground beef)

$9.99

Hand Made corn tortilla topped with your choice of meat, topped with cheese, lettuce and sour cream

Quesadilla CAMPECHANO (Steak/Sausage)

$10.99

Hand Made corn tortilla topped with your choice of meat, topped with cheese, lettuce and sour cream

Quesadilla SUADERO (Fried beef)

$10.99

Hand Made corn tortilla topped with your choice of meat, topped with cheese, lettuce and sour cream

Quesadilla ASADA (steak)

$10.99

Hand Made corn tortilla topped with your choice of meat, topped with cheese, lettuce and sour cream

Quesadilla LENGUA (Tongue)

$12.99

Hand Made corn tortilla topped with your choice of meat, topped with cheese, lettuce and sour cream

Quesadilla CABEZA (Head meat)

$10.99

Hand Made corn tortilla topped with your choice of meat, topped with cheese, lettuce and sour cream

Quesadilla TRIPA (Beef gut)

$12.99

Hand Made corn tortilla topped with your choice of meat, topped with cheese, lettuce and sour cream

QUESADILLA QUESO (CHEESES)

$9.99

Burritos

Burrito ALPASTOR (Marinated Pork)

$11.99

Flour tortilla wrapped with rice, beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese. Served with fries Add guacamole or poblano pepper in our special cream sauce 1.99.

Burrito POLLO(Chicken)

$11.99

Flour tortilla wrapped with rice, beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese. Served with fries Add guacamole or poblano pepper in our special cream sauce 1.99.

Burrito BUCHE (Pork stomach)

$11.99

Flour tortilla wrapped with rice, beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese. Served with fries Add guacamole or poblano pepper in our special cream sauce 1.99.

Burrito CARNITAS (Pork Fried)

$11.99

Flour tortilla wrapped with rice, beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese. Served with fries Add guacamole or poblano pepper in our special cream sauce 1.99.

Burrito CHORIZO (Mexican Sausage)

$11.99

Flour tortilla wrapped with rice, beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese. Served with fries Add guacamole or poblano pepper in our special cream sauce 1.99.

Burrito TINGA (Marinated chicken)

$11.99

Flour tortilla wrapped with rice, beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese. Served with fries Add guacamole or poblano pepper in our special cream sauce 1.99.

Burrito PICADILLO (Ground beef)

$11.99

Flour tortilla wrapped with rice, beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese. Served with fries Add guacamole or poblano pepper in our special cream sauce 1.99.

Burrito CAMPECHANO (Steak/Sausage)

$12.99

Flour tortilla wrapped with rice, beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese. Served with fries Add guacamole or poblano pepper in our special cream sauce 1.99.

Burrito SUADERO (Fried beef)

$12.99

Flour tortilla wrapped with rice, beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese. Served with fries Add guacamole or poblano pepper in our special cream sauce 1.99.

Burrito ASADA (steak)

$12.99

Flour tortilla wrapped with rice, beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese. Served with fries Add guacamole or poblano pepper in our special cream sauce 1.99.

Burrito LENGUA (Tongue)

$13.50

Flour tortilla wrapped with rice, beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese. Served with fries Add guacamole or poblano pepper in our special cream sauce 1.99.

Burrito CABEZA (Head meat)

$12.99

Flour tortilla wrapped with rice, beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese. Served with fries Add guacamole or poblano pepper in our special cream sauce 1.99.

Burrito TRIPA (Beef gut)

$13.50

Flour tortilla wrapped with rice, beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese. Served with fries Add guacamole or poblano pepper in our special cream sauce 1.99.

Burrito Bowl

Bowl ALPASTOR (Marinated Pork)

$12.99

Fried flour tortilla shell or bowl filled with rice, beans your choice of meat topped with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, cheese, guacamole and sour cream.

Bowl POLLO(Chicken)

$12.99

Fried flour tortilla shell or bowl filled with rice, beans your choice of meat topped with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, cheese, guacamole and sour cream.

Bowl BUCHE (Pork stomach)

$12.99

Fried flour tortilla shell or bowl filled with rice, beans your choice of meat topped with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, cheese, guacamole and sour cream.

Bowl CARNITAS (Pork Fried)

$12.99

Fried flour tortilla shell or bowl filled with rice, beans your choice of meat topped with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, cheese, guacamole and sour cream.

Bowl CHORIZO (Mexican Sausage)

$12.99

Fried flour tortilla shell or bowl filled with rice, beans your choice of meat topped with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, cheese, guacamole and sour cream.

Bowl TINGA (Marinated chicken)

$12.99

Fried flour tortilla shell or bowl filled with rice, beans your choice of meat topped with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, cheese, guacamole and sour cream.

Bowl PICADILLO (Ground beef)

$12.99

Fried flour tortilla shell or bowl filled with rice, beans your choice of meat topped with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, cheese, guacamole and sour cream.

Bowl CAMPECHANO (Steak/Sausage)

$13.99

Fried flour tortilla shell or bowl filled with rice, beans your choice of meat topped with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, cheese, guacamole and sour cream.

Bowl SUADERO (Fried beef)

$13.99

Fried flour tortilla shell or bowl filled with rice, beans your choice of meat topped with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, cheese, guacamole and sour cream.

Bowl ASADA (steak)

$13.99

Fried flour tortilla shell or bowl filled with rice, beans your choice of meat topped with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, cheese, guacamole and sour cream.

Bowl LENGUA (Tongue)

$13.99

Fried flour tortilla shell or bowl filled with rice, beans your choice of meat topped with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, cheese, guacamole and sour cream.

Bowl CABEZA (Head meat)

$13.99

Fried flour tortilla shell or bowl filled with rice, beans your choice of meat topped with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, cheese, guacamole and sour cream.

Bowl TRIPA (Beef gut)

$13.99

Fried flour tortilla shell or bowl filled with rice, beans your choice of meat topped with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, cheese, guacamole and sour cream.

Chimichanga

Chimichanga ASADA (Steak).

$11.99

Chimichanga ALPASTOR (Marinated pork)

$11.99

Chimichanga CARNITAS (Fried pork).

$11.99

Chimichanga POLLO (Chicken)

$11.99

Chimichanga TINGA (Marinated chicken).

$11.99

Chimichanga PICADILLO (Ground beef)

$11.99

Chimichanga CHORIZO (Mexican sausage).

$11.99

Chimichanga FAJITAS (Mix sweet pepper and onion)

$11.99

Nachos

NACHOS AZTECA

$11.99

Beans, asada, Pico de Gallo, corn cheese and sour cream

NACHOS LOCO

$11.99

Beans, chorizo, Pico de Gallo, corn, cheese and sour cream

NACHOS FIESTA

$11.99

Beans, ground beef, Pico de Gallo, corn, cheese and sour cream

NACHOS AVOCADO

$13.99

Beans, asada, chorizo, Pico de Gallo, corn, cheese, sour cream and guacamole

NACHO TEXMEX

$8.99

Tortas

Tortas CARNITAS (Fried pork)

$12.99

Tortas MILANESA DE POLLO (Breaded chicken)

$12.99

Tortas ASADA (Steak)

$12.99

Tortas MILANESA DE RES (Breaded steak).

$12.99

Tortas ALPASTOR (Marinated pork).

$12.99

Tortas AVOCADO

$14.99

Sopes

Sopes ALPASTOR (Marinated Pork)

$4.50

Round Handmade corn tortilla topped with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream.

Sopes POLLO(Chicken)

$4.50

Round Handmade corn tortilla topped with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream.

Sopes BUCHE (Pork stomach)

$4.50

Round Handmade corn tortilla topped with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream.

Sopes CARNITAS (Pork Fried)

$4.50

Round Handmade corn tortilla topped with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream.

Sopes CHORIZO (Mexican Sausage)

$4.50

Round Handmade corn tortilla topped with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream.

Sopes TINGA (Marinated chicken)

$4.50

Round Handmade corn tortilla topped with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream.

Sopes PICADILLO (Ground beef)

$4.50

Round Handmade corn tortilla topped with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream.

Sopes CAMPECHANO (Steak/Sausage)

$5.00

Round Handmade corn tortilla topped with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream.

Sopes SUADERO (Fried beef)

$5.00

Round Handmade corn tortilla topped with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream.

Sopes ASADA (steak)

$5.00

Round Handmade corn tortilla topped with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream.

Sopes LENGUA (Tongue)

$5.00

Round Handmade corn tortilla topped with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream.

Sopes CABEZA (Head meat)

$5.00

Round Handmade corn tortilla topped with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream.

Sopes TRIPA (Beef gut)

$5.50

Round Handmade corn tortilla topped with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream.

Tostadas

Tostada ASADA (Steak).

$4.50

Tostada TINGA (Marinated chicken).

$4.50

Tostada ALPASTOR (Marinated pork).

$4.50

Tostada PICADILLO (Ground beef)

$4.50

Tostada POLLO (Chicken).

$4.50

Tostada CAMARON (Shrimp)

$5.00

Tostada PULPO (Octopus)

$5.00

Papa Loka

Papa Loka ALPASTOR (Marinated Pork)

$10.99

Mashed potatoes topped with cheese your choice of meat Pico de Gallo, guacamole and sour cream served with chips

Papa Loka POLLO(Chicken)

$10.99

Mashed potatoes topped with cheese your choice of meat Pico de Gallo, guacamole and sour cream served with chips

Papa Loka BUCHE (Pork stomach)

$10.99

Mashed potatoes topped with cheese your choice of meat Pico de Gallo, guacamole and sour cream served with chips

Papa Loka CARNITAS (Pork Fried)

$10.99

Mashed potatoes topped with cheese your choice of meat Pico de Gallo, guacamole and sour cream served with chips

Papa Loka CHORIZO (Mexican Sausage)

$10.99

Mashed potatoes topped with cheese your choice of meat Pico de Gallo, guacamole and sour cream served with chips

Papa Loka TINGA (Marinated chicken)

$10.99

Mashed potatoes topped with cheese your choice of meat Pico de Gallo, guacamole and sour cream served with chips

Papa Loka PICADILLO (Ground beef)

$10.99

Mashed potatoes topped with cheese your choice of meat Pico de Gallo, guacamole and sour cream served with chips

Papa Loka CAMPECHANO (Steak/Sausage)

$11.99

Mashed potatoes topped with cheese your choice of meat Pico de Gallo, guacamole and sour cream served with chips

Papa Loka SUADERO (Fried beef)

$11.99

Mashed potatoes topped with cheese your choice of meat Pico de Gallo, guacamole and sour cream served with chips

Papa Loka ASADA (steak)

$11.99

Mashed potatoes topped with cheese your choice of meat Pico de Gallo, guacamole and sour cream served with chips

Papa Loka LENGUA (Tongue)

$12.99

Mashed potatoes topped with cheese your choice of meat Pico de Gallo, guacamole and sour cream served with chips

Papa Loka CABEZA (Head meat)

$11.99

Mashed potatoes topped with cheese your choice of meat Pico de Gallo, guacamole and sour cream served with chips

Papa Loka TRIPA (Beef gut)

$12.99

Mashed potatoes topped with cheese your choice of meat Pico de Gallo, guacamole and sour cream served with chips

Fajitas

FAJITA DE POLLO

$16.99

Mix sweet pepper onion with grilled chicken served with flour tortillas

FAJITA DE ASADA

$16.99

Mix sweet pepper onion with grilled steak served with flour tortillas

FAJITA CAMARON

$17.99

Mix sweet pepper onion with grilled shrimp with flour tortillas

FAJITA MIX

$18.99

Mix sweet pepper onion with chicken, steak and shrimp served with flour tortillas

Birria

ORDEN TACO DE BIRRIA

$14.99

Four taco of our famous beef birria topped with cilantro and onion served with birria broth

TORTA DE BIRRIA

$13.99

Mexican style sandwich topped with our famous beef birria, avocado, cilantro, onion and cheese served with birria broth

QUESABIRRIA

$15.99

Four quesabirria grilled in chili oil with melted cheese filled with our famous beef birria topped with onion and cilantro served with birria broth

PIZZABIRRIA

$18.99

Flour tortilla topped with our famous beef birria, cheese, cilantro and onion served birria broth.

BIRRIA

$16.99

Birria broth with our famous beef birria topped with cilantro and onion served with handmade tortilla

BURRITO BIRRIA

$13.99

Flour tortilla wrapped with rice, beans, cheese topped with onion and cilantro and our famous birria

Ensaladas/Salads

Ensalada ASADA (Grilled Steak)

$9.99

Ensalada POLLO (Grilled chicken)

$9.99

Ensalada SHRIMP (Grilled shrimp)

$12.99

MARISCOS/SEAFOOD

AGUA CHILE VERDE

$24.99

Shrimp cooked in lemon mixed with red onion, cucumber and our spicy green sauce accompanied with tostadas

AGUA CHILE ROJO

$24.99

Shrimp cooked in lemon mixed with red onion, cucumber and our spicy red sauce accompanied with tostadas

COCTEL DE CAMARON

$17.99

Cocktail shrimp with our special tomato sauce with onion, cilantro and avocado. Served with salted crackers

COCTEL CAMPECHANO

$19.99

Cocktail shrimp and octopus with our special tomato sauce with onion, cilantro and avocado. Served with salted crackers

CAMARONES CON AJO

$16.99

Shrimp cooked with garlic, butter and our special seasoning

Vegetarian

CESAR SALAD

$12.99

Romaine lettuce shredded parmesan cheese, croutons, avocado

GREEN HOUSE SALAD

$12.99

Mix green lettuce with cucumber, cherry tomatoes, avocado, sunflower, queso fresco

SUMMER SALAD

$12.99

Mix greens, strawberries, blueberries, tortilla strips, cucumber, pecans and avocado

SPINACH FRUIT SALAD

$11.99

Fresh spinach, blueberries, strawberries, pineapple chunks, and red onions

ENCHILADAS VEGETARIANAS

$16.99

Three corn tortillas filled with queso fresco topped with green sauce, lettuce, cheese and crema served with rice and beans

RANCHO TACOS

$14.99

Three corn tortilla filled with grilled cactus, Pico de Gallo, avocado, and queso fresco served with rice and beans

EXTRAS / SIDES

ARROZ/RICE

$2.99

QUESO/CHEESE

$1.50

AGUACATE/AVOCADO

$1.99

FRIJOLES/BEANS

$2.99

PICO DE GALLO

$2.99

CHILE TOREADO/FRIED JALAPENO

$1.99

CREMA/SOUR CREAM

$1.50

LIMONES/LIMES

$1.50

CEBOLLINES/CAMBRAY ONION

$1.99

SALSA/SAUCE

$0.99

TORTILLAS

$1.99

TOTOPOS/CHIPS

$2.99

ORDEN DE GUACAMOLE

$6.99

PAPAS FRITAS/FRECH FRIES

$2.99

RAJAS/POBLANO PEPPERS

$4.99

Ninos/Kids

MINI BURRITO

$7.99

Flour tortilla with chicken rice and beans

MINI QUESADILLA

$7.99

Flour tortilla with your choice of meat

SOPE

$7.99

Hand made tortilla topped with beans, cheese, sour cream your choice of meat

POLLITOS

$7.99

Chicken fingers

POSTRES/ DESSERTS

FLAN

$6.50

CHURROS

$6.00

PASTEL TRES LECHES

$6.50

PLATANOS FRITOS

$6.00

PASTEL DE CHOCOLATE

$6.50

TIRAMIZU

$6.00

FRESAS CON CREMA/SWEET CREAM WITH STRABERRYS

$6.50

HELADO FRITO/FRIED ICE CRAM

$6.99

CHOCO FLAN

$6.50

NACHO ICE CREAM

$4.99

CREPAS

$8.99

MINI PANKES

$7.99

Gelatina

$2.99

CREPAS

LECHERA

CARAMELO

DULCE DE LECHE

NUTTELA

*BEBIDAS/DRINKS (Copy)

REFRESCOS/Mexican sodas

$3.00

AGUAS FRESCAS/Homemade waters

$5.00

MALTEADAS/Milk shakes

$7.00+

CAFÉ/Coffee

$2.00
LICUADOS/Smoothie

LICUADOS/Smoothie

$6.00+

Coca Mexicana

$3.00

MONSTER

$3.00

REDBULL

$3.00

CAN SODA (LATA)

$1.50

SNAPLE

$2.50

PURE LEAF

$2.50

COCONUT JUICE

$3.00

JUICE TOY

$3.25

DEER WATER

$2.00

ESSENTIAL WATER

$3.00

PLASTIC SODA

$2.50

Horchata

$5.00

Jugo De Manzana

$2.00

ORANGE JUICE

$3.99

SMALL/CUP ICE CREAM

COME IN AND ENJOY OUR ICE CREAM BAR AND MORE DELICIOUS SWEET THINGS

SMALL ICE CREAM

$3.50

LARGE ICE CREAM

$4.99

BANANA SPLIT

$6.99

ANY TOPPING

$0.99

ANY SWEET SAUCE

$0.50

LARGE/CUP ICE CREAM

REGURAL SMOTHIES

$6.99

MANGO MAGNESS

$7.99

MORNING OATMEAL

$7.99

BERRY BANANA OUT

$7.99

CARIBBEAN DREAM

$7.99

TROPICAL PAPAYA

$7.99

GREEN PASSION

$7.99

BERRY GOOD WORKOUT

$7.99

MOROCCAN AVOCADO

$7.99

GREEN SPANICH

$7.99

PINA COLADA

$7.99
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Authentic Mexican Food. Try our fresh tortillas, birria tacos, ice cream and dessert!

Location

3815 Ridge Pike, Collegeville, PA 19426

Directions

