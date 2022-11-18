Restaurant header imageView gallery

Avocado Theory Express 17111 88th Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

17111 88th Avenue

Tinley Park, IL 60477

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Avocado Chicken Panini
Signature Avocado Salad (GF)
Avocado Fries

Power Morning

Avocado Banana Pancakes

Avocado Banana Pancakes

$9.99

3 stacks of delicious fluffy avocado pancakes topped with sliced bananas and avocado. Served with maple syrup.

Spicy Egg and Chicken Wrap

Spicy Egg and Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Fire roasted chicken, chopped bell peppers, jalapenos, shredded cheddar cheese, eggs and spicy aioli sauce wrapped in a warm tomato wrap.

Avocado Bacon Egg & Cheese Croissant

Avocado Bacon Egg & Cheese Croissant

$11.99

Crispy bacon, sliced cheddar, sliced avocado, and eggs on a buttery croissant.

Avocado Lovers Toast (Vegan)

Avocado Lovers Toast (Vegan)

$8.99

Fresh avocado topped with pepitas and red pepper flakes on sourdough bread / multigrain

Strawberry Avo Toast

Strawberry Avo Toast

$11.99

Fresh strawberries and avocado spread, drizzled with balsamic glaze on sourdough/multigrain bread.

Mango Salsa Toast (Vegan)

Mango Salsa Toast (Vegan)

$11.99

Fresh avocado topped with sweet mango salsa on artisanal sourdough / multigrain bread.*Vegan

Tomato Basil Toast

Tomato Basil Toast

$11.99

Feta cheese, grape tomatoes, basil and avocado drizzled with balsamic glaze on artisanal sourdough / multigrain bread

Bacon Egg & Avocado Toast

Bacon Egg & Avocado Toast

$12.99

Fried egg, avocado, and bacon. Garnished with green onions on artisanal sourdough / multigrain bread

Signature Acai Bowl (Vegan)

Signature Acai Bowl (Vegan)

$16.99

Acai puree mixed with coconut milk, mixed berry banana mango avocado and granola

Signature Avocado Omelet(GF)

Signature Avocado Omelet(GF)

$14.99

Delicious omelet with cheese, bell peppers and spinach served with a side of regular or turkey bacon, seasoned potatoes and avocado toast sprinkled with everything bagel seasoning.

Avocado Vegan Chorizo Wrap

Avocado Vegan Chorizo Wrap

$9.99

Vegan chorizo, mixed bell peppers, pico de gallo, avocado slices and shredded vegan cheese wrapped in a warmed tomato wrap.

Power Morning Meal

Power Morning Meal

$16.99

3 eggs, your choice of regular or turkey bacon, seasoned potatoes and avocado toast topped with everything bagel seasoning. Served with a side of fruit, orange juice or coffee.

Sandwiches, Wraps & FlatBreads

Avocado Chicken Salad Croissant

Avocado Chicken Salad Croissant

$10.99

Avocado chicken salad with sliced avocado, red grapes and chopped walnuts on a buttery croissant.

Avocado Chicken Panini

Avocado Chicken Panini

$11.99

Fire roasted chicken, sliced avocado, with cheddar cheese and garlic mayo on sourdough/ multigrain bread Gluten Free Bread $2.49 extra

Chicken Avocado Wrap

Chicken Avocado Wrap

$12.99

Seasoned jumbo shrimp or fire roasted chicken, pineapple salsa, crispy emerald lettuce, avocado spread and garlic mayo wrapped in a tortilla. Served with avocado dressing

Shrimp Avocado Wrap

Shrimp Avocado Wrap

$13.99

Seasoned jumbo shrimp or fire roasted chicken, pineapple salsa, crispy emerald lettuce, avocado spread and garlic mayo wrapped in a tortilla. Served with avocado dressing

Avocado Falafel (Vegan)

Avocado Falafel (Vegan)

$12.99

Fresh made falafel, crispy emerald lettuce, tomatoes, and sliced avocado drizzled in cucumber dill sauce. Served in a warm pita bread *Vegan

Signature Avocado Chicken Panini

Signature Avocado Chicken Panini

$13.99

Seasoned grilled chicken breast, garlic mayo, sliced tomato, red onion, spinach, basil, sliced mozzarella, and avocado spread on sourdough/multigrain bread.

Avocado Chicken Flatbread

Avocado Chicken Flatbread

$14.99

Fire roasted chicken, basil, mixed bell peppers, tomato, avocado, and mozzarella cheese baked to perfection. Topped with italian seasoning and drizzled with balsamic glaze.

Avocado Grilled Cheese

Avocado Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Fresh avocado and american cheese on sourdough/ multigrain bread

Avo Vegan Falafel Wrap

Avo Vegan Falafel Wrap

$13.99

3 falafel balls, lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, vegan caesar and avocado spread wrapped in a spinach wrap.

Turkey Club Sandwich

Turkey Club Sandwich

$13.99

Sliced turkey, lettuce, tomato, garlic mayo and avocado spread on your choice of sourdough/multigrain bread.

Salads

Avocado Chicken Caesar Salad

Avocado Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.99

Seasoned grilled chicken breast over emerald lettuce, sliced avocado, croutons, boiled egg and parmesan cheese. Served with choice of dressing

Vegan Lover's Salad

Vegan Lover's Salad

$14.99

Emerald lettuce, served with sliced avocado, fennel seeds, quinoa, crushed red pepper flakes, red onion, falafel and fresh mango salsa. Served with choice of dressing

Avocado Shrimp Salad

Avocado Shrimp Salad

$15.99

Seasoned jumbo shrimp, spinach, arugula, emerald lettuce, grape tomatoes, red onions and sliced avocado. Topped with crumbled boiled egg and wonton strips. Served with choice of dressing

Signature Avocado Salad (GF)

Signature Avocado Salad (GF)

$16.99

Sliced seasoned grilled chicken breast, emerald lettuce, sliced avocado, grape tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, cucumber and boiled eggs. Topped with bacon and served with choice of dressing

Avo. Mediterranean Chickpea Salad

Avo. Mediterranean Chickpea Salad

$14.99

Fresh chickpeas, grape tomato, cucumber, green bell pepper, red onion, olives, basil, mint, and avocado tossed in apple-honey dressing.

Mixed Berry Chicken Salad

Mixed Berry Chicken Salad

$16.99

Seasoned grilled chicken breast, leafy lettuce, fresh mixed berries, avocado slices and vegan or feta cheese. Served with choice of dressing

Avocado Rice Bowl

Avocado Rice Bowl (GF)

Avocado Rice Bowl (GF)

$14.99

Cilantro lime rice mixed with avocado and choice of chicken or tofu with black beans and choice of mango or pineapple salsa. Topped with traditional guacamole Additional $1.99 for Shrimp

Pasta and Noodles

Zucchini Avocado Noodles (Vegan)(GF)

Zucchini Avocado Noodles (Vegan)(GF)

$14.99

Zucchini noodles, grape tomatoes and mushrooms sautéed with olive oil and tossed in avocado pesto *Ask for Vegan Option

Kid’s Menu (comes with mandarin and apple juice)

Grilled Chicken (GF)

Grilled Chicken (GF)

$8.99

Sliced seasoned grilled chicken breast. Served with choice of dipping sauce.

Strawberry Avocado Toast (Vegan)

Strawberry Avocado Toast (Vegan)

$8.99

Sliced strawberries, and avocado drizzled with honey on a sourdough / multigrain bread.

Avocado Grilled Cheese

Avocado Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Fresh avocado with cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough / multigrain bread

Sides

Deviled Eggs (GF)

Deviled Eggs (GF)

$5.99

Boiled eggs split in half, topped with our traditional guacamole. Garnished with bacon bits

Avocado Fries

Avocado Fries

$5.99

Fresh avocado slices, minced garlic and cayenne pepper tossed in our famous batter. Served with a side of spicy aioli sauce

Stuffed Avocado

Stuffed Avocado

$6.99
Avocado Egg Rolls

Avocado Egg Rolls

$3.99

Sushi

Avocado Sushi (Vegan)(GF)

Avocado Sushi (Vegan)(GF)

$13.99

Fresh avocado, cucumber and white rice wrapped in Nori seaweed. Served with pickled ginger, soy sauce and wasabi paste. *Vegan

Smoked Salmon Avocado Sushi (GF)

Smoked Salmon Avocado Sushi (GF)

$15.99

Smoked salmon, fresh avocado, cream cheese and white rice wrapped in Nori seaweed. Served with pickled ginger, soy sauce and wasabi paste

Guac, Salsa & Chips

Traditional Guacamole

Traditional Guacamole

$6.99+
Pico De Gallo

Pico De Gallo

$5.99+
Fruit Salsa

Fruit Salsa

$6.99+
Red Salsa

Red Salsa

$5.99+
Customized Guacamole

Customized Guacamole

$7.49+
Chips

Chips

$2.49

Avo Pastries & Desserts

Avocado Empanadas (Vegan)

Avocado Empanadas (Vegan)

$5.99

Freshly baked empanada comes with one strawberry and one pineapple

Avocado Pound Cake (Vegan)

Avocado Pound Cake (Vegan)

$5.99

Slice of moist delicious pound cake served avocado style!

Avocado Ice Cream (GF)

Avocado Ice Cream (GF)

$5.99

Sweet and creamy avocado, cream and sugar

Avocado Cheesecake (cup)

Avocado Cheesecake (cup)

$5.99

A New Twist on Our Famous Avocado Cheesecake!

Avocado Cheesecake

Avocado Cheesecake

$8.99

Avocado cheesecake with graham cracker crust and whipped cream.

Whole Pound Cake

Whole Pound Cake

$24.99

Slice of moist delicious pound cake served avocado style!

Whole Avocado Cheesecake

Whole Avocado Cheesecake

$29.99

Avocado cheesecake with graham cracker crust and whipped cream.

Avocado Brownie

Avocado Brownie

$2.99

Smoothies & Beverages

Smoothies

Smoothies

$7.99
Infused Water

Infused Water

$1.49

Bottled Water

$1.99
Bottled Soda

Bottled Soda

$2.99

ENTREES

Avocado Lemon Butter Tilapia (GF)

Avocado Lemon Butter Tilapia (GF)

$21.00

Fresh tilapia, parsley, chopped onion and capers sauteed in lemon butter served with fresh asparagus, avocado slices and a side of cilantro lime rice.

Avocado Pineapple Thai Grilled Salmon (GF)

Avocado Pineapple Thai Grilled Salmon (GF)

$23.00

Grilled salmon fillet with asparagus and sautéed cauliflower florets. Topped with sweet and spicy pineapple salsa and avocado slices.

Steak and Avocado Potatoes (GF)

Steak and Avocado Potatoes (GF)

$24.00

A frizzle-fried steak flanked with baby potatoes and brussels sprouts. Topped with bacon and our in-house special chimichurri avocado sauce.

Avocado Chicken Fajitas

Avocado Chicken Fajitas

$22.00

Fresh grilled chicken breast, sauteed bell peppers and onions. Topped with avocado slices. Served with side of cilantro lime rice, red salsa, guacamole and sour cream and 3 flour tortillas. Add Shrimp $1.99 Add Steak $3.99

Avocado Vegan Chorizo Taco

Avocado Vegan Chorizo Taco

$18.00

4 vegan chorizo tacos, topped with onions, cilantro, vegan cheese and avocado slices served with red salsa, guac and chips.

Avo. Garlic Honey Chicken

Avo. Garlic Honey Chicken

$22.00

Seasoned grilled chicken breast with sauteed broccoli and zucchini topped with honey-garlic butter sauce. Garnished with green onions and avocado slices. Served with cilantro lime rice

Avocado Tofu Chickpea Tikka Masala

Avocado Tofu Chickpea Tikka Masala

$20.00

Seasoned tofu, cilantro, chickpeas in avocado tikka masala. Served with rice and warmed naan (gluten free) (vegan)

Avocado Chicken Chickpea Tikka Masala

Avocado Chicken Chickpea Tikka Masala

$22.00

Seasoned chicken breast, cilantro, chickpeas in avocado tikka masala. Served with rice and warmed naan

Grilled Salmon Kale Salad

Grilled Salmon Kale Salad

$20.00

Seasoned grilled salmon served over fresh kale, quinoa, cranberries, chopped walnuts and avocado tossed in our maple-balsamic dressing.

Lemon Garlic Shrimp

Lemon Garlic Shrimp

$22.00

Seasoned shrimp and broccoli tossed in lemon garlic sauce and topped with avocado slices. Served with side of rice.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Mon. Wed - 11am-7pm Sunday, Tues, Thursday CLOSED Fri- Sat 11am-8pm

Location

17111 88th Avenue, Tinley Park, IL 60477

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Chicken-N-Spice - Orland Hills
orange starNo Reviews
9135 W 159th Street Orland Hills, IL 60487
View restaurantnext
North & Maple - North & Maple Kitchen + Bar
orange starNo Reviews
18401 NORTH CREEK DRIVE Tinley Park, IL 60477
View restaurantnext
FAT RICKY'S TINLEY PARK
orange starNo Reviews
16703 S Harlem Ave Tinley Park, IL 60477
View restaurantnext
Fry the Coop - - Tinley Park
orange starNo Reviews
16703 Harlem Ave Tinley Park, IL 60477
View restaurantnext
Al's #1 Italian Beef
orange starNo Reviews
7132 183rd Street Tinley Park, IL 60477
View restaurantnext
Flipside Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
7144 W 183RD Tinley Park, IL 60477
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tinley Park

Pekoe & Bean
orange star4.9 • 101
Oak Park Ave Tinley Park, IL 60477
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tinley Park
Orland Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Mokena
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Country Club Hills
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Homewood
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
New Lenox
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Homer Glen
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Chicago Heights
review star
Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston