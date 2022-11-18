- Home
- Avocado Theory Express - 17111 88th Avenue
Avocado Theory Express 17111 88th Avenue
17111 88th Avenue
Tinley Park, IL 60477
Power Morning
Avocado Banana Pancakes
3 stacks of delicious fluffy avocado pancakes topped with sliced bananas and avocado. Served with maple syrup.
Spicy Egg and Chicken Wrap
Fire roasted chicken, chopped bell peppers, jalapenos, shredded cheddar cheese, eggs and spicy aioli sauce wrapped in a warm tomato wrap.
Avocado Bacon Egg & Cheese Croissant
Crispy bacon, sliced cheddar, sliced avocado, and eggs on a buttery croissant.
Avocado Lovers Toast (Vegan)
Fresh avocado topped with pepitas and red pepper flakes on sourdough bread / multigrain
Strawberry Avo Toast
Fresh strawberries and avocado spread, drizzled with balsamic glaze on sourdough/multigrain bread.
Mango Salsa Toast (Vegan)
Fresh avocado topped with sweet mango salsa on artisanal sourdough / multigrain bread.*Vegan
Tomato Basil Toast
Feta cheese, grape tomatoes, basil and avocado drizzled with balsamic glaze on artisanal sourdough / multigrain bread
Bacon Egg & Avocado Toast
Fried egg, avocado, and bacon. Garnished with green onions on artisanal sourdough / multigrain bread
Signature Acai Bowl (Vegan)
Acai puree mixed with coconut milk, mixed berry banana mango avocado and granola
Signature Avocado Omelet(GF)
Delicious omelet with cheese, bell peppers and spinach served with a side of regular or turkey bacon, seasoned potatoes and avocado toast sprinkled with everything bagel seasoning.
Avocado Vegan Chorizo Wrap
Vegan chorizo, mixed bell peppers, pico de gallo, avocado slices and shredded vegan cheese wrapped in a warmed tomato wrap.
Power Morning Meal
3 eggs, your choice of regular or turkey bacon, seasoned potatoes and avocado toast topped with everything bagel seasoning. Served with a side of fruit, orange juice or coffee.
Sandwiches, Wraps & FlatBreads
Avocado Chicken Salad Croissant
Avocado chicken salad with sliced avocado, red grapes and chopped walnuts on a buttery croissant.
Avocado Chicken Panini
Fire roasted chicken, sliced avocado, with cheddar cheese and garlic mayo on sourdough/ multigrain bread Gluten Free Bread $2.49 extra
Chicken Avocado Wrap
Seasoned jumbo shrimp or fire roasted chicken, pineapple salsa, crispy emerald lettuce, avocado spread and garlic mayo wrapped in a tortilla. Served with avocado dressing
Shrimp Avocado Wrap
Seasoned jumbo shrimp or fire roasted chicken, pineapple salsa, crispy emerald lettuce, avocado spread and garlic mayo wrapped in a tortilla. Served with avocado dressing
Avocado Falafel (Vegan)
Fresh made falafel, crispy emerald lettuce, tomatoes, and sliced avocado drizzled in cucumber dill sauce. Served in a warm pita bread *Vegan
Signature Avocado Chicken Panini
Seasoned grilled chicken breast, garlic mayo, sliced tomato, red onion, spinach, basil, sliced mozzarella, and avocado spread on sourdough/multigrain bread.
Avocado Chicken Flatbread
Fire roasted chicken, basil, mixed bell peppers, tomato, avocado, and mozzarella cheese baked to perfection. Topped with italian seasoning and drizzled with balsamic glaze.
Avocado Grilled Cheese
Fresh avocado and american cheese on sourdough/ multigrain bread
Avo Vegan Falafel Wrap
3 falafel balls, lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, vegan caesar and avocado spread wrapped in a spinach wrap.
Turkey Club Sandwich
Sliced turkey, lettuce, tomato, garlic mayo and avocado spread on your choice of sourdough/multigrain bread.
Salads
Avocado Chicken Caesar Salad
Seasoned grilled chicken breast over emerald lettuce, sliced avocado, croutons, boiled egg and parmesan cheese. Served with choice of dressing
Vegan Lover's Salad
Emerald lettuce, served with sliced avocado, fennel seeds, quinoa, crushed red pepper flakes, red onion, falafel and fresh mango salsa. Served with choice of dressing
Avocado Shrimp Salad
Seasoned jumbo shrimp, spinach, arugula, emerald lettuce, grape tomatoes, red onions and sliced avocado. Topped with crumbled boiled egg and wonton strips. Served with choice of dressing
Signature Avocado Salad (GF)
Sliced seasoned grilled chicken breast, emerald lettuce, sliced avocado, grape tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, cucumber and boiled eggs. Topped with bacon and served with choice of dressing
Avo. Mediterranean Chickpea Salad
Fresh chickpeas, grape tomato, cucumber, green bell pepper, red onion, olives, basil, mint, and avocado tossed in apple-honey dressing.
Mixed Berry Chicken Salad
Seasoned grilled chicken breast, leafy lettuce, fresh mixed berries, avocado slices and vegan or feta cheese. Served with choice of dressing
Avocado Rice Bowl
Pasta and Noodles
Kid’s Menu (comes with mandarin and apple juice)
Grilled Chicken (GF)
Sliced seasoned grilled chicken breast. Served with choice of dipping sauce.
Strawberry Avocado Toast (Vegan)
Sliced strawberries, and avocado drizzled with honey on a sourdough / multigrain bread.
Avocado Grilled Cheese
Fresh avocado with cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough / multigrain bread
Sides
Sushi
Avocado Sushi (Vegan)(GF)
Fresh avocado, cucumber and white rice wrapped in Nori seaweed. Served with pickled ginger, soy sauce and wasabi paste. *Vegan
Smoked Salmon Avocado Sushi (GF)
Smoked salmon, fresh avocado, cream cheese and white rice wrapped in Nori seaweed. Served with pickled ginger, soy sauce and wasabi paste
Guac, Salsa & Chips
Avo Pastries & Desserts
Avocado Empanadas (Vegan)
Freshly baked empanada comes with one strawberry and one pineapple
Avocado Pound Cake (Vegan)
Slice of moist delicious pound cake served avocado style!
Avocado Ice Cream (GF)
Sweet and creamy avocado, cream and sugar
Avocado Cheesecake (cup)
A New Twist on Our Famous Avocado Cheesecake!
Avocado Cheesecake
Avocado cheesecake with graham cracker crust and whipped cream.
Whole Pound Cake
Slice of moist delicious pound cake served avocado style!
Whole Avocado Cheesecake
Avocado cheesecake with graham cracker crust and whipped cream.
Avocado Brownie
Smoothies & Beverages
ENTREES
Avocado Lemon Butter Tilapia (GF)
Fresh tilapia, parsley, chopped onion and capers sauteed in lemon butter served with fresh asparagus, avocado slices and a side of cilantro lime rice.
Avocado Pineapple Thai Grilled Salmon (GF)
Grilled salmon fillet with asparagus and sautéed cauliflower florets. Topped with sweet and spicy pineapple salsa and avocado slices.
Steak and Avocado Potatoes (GF)
A frizzle-fried steak flanked with baby potatoes and brussels sprouts. Topped with bacon and our in-house special chimichurri avocado sauce.
Avocado Chicken Fajitas
Fresh grilled chicken breast, sauteed bell peppers and onions. Topped with avocado slices. Served with side of cilantro lime rice, red salsa, guacamole and sour cream and 3 flour tortillas. Add Shrimp $1.99 Add Steak $3.99
Avocado Vegan Chorizo Taco
4 vegan chorizo tacos, topped with onions, cilantro, vegan cheese and avocado slices served with red salsa, guac and chips.
Avo. Garlic Honey Chicken
Seasoned grilled chicken breast with sauteed broccoli and zucchini topped with honey-garlic butter sauce. Garnished with green onions and avocado slices. Served with cilantro lime rice
Avocado Tofu Chickpea Tikka Masala
Seasoned tofu, cilantro, chickpeas in avocado tikka masala. Served with rice and warmed naan (gluten free) (vegan)
Avocado Chicken Chickpea Tikka Masala
Seasoned chicken breast, cilantro, chickpeas in avocado tikka masala. Served with rice and warmed naan
Grilled Salmon Kale Salad
Seasoned grilled salmon served over fresh kale, quinoa, cranberries, chopped walnuts and avocado tossed in our maple-balsamic dressing.
Lemon Garlic Shrimp
Seasoned shrimp and broccoli tossed in lemon garlic sauce and topped with avocado slices. Served with side of rice.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy! Mon. Wed - 11am-7pm Sunday, Tues, Thursday CLOSED Fri- Sat 11am-8pm
17111 88th Avenue, Tinley Park, IL 60477