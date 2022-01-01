Restaurant header imageView gallery

Avocado Theory 17302 Oak Park Ave Tinley Park, IL

review star

No reviews yet

17302 Oak Park Ave

Tinley Park, IL 60477

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Avocado Panini
Avocado Rice Bowl
Signature Avocado Chicken Panini

Power Morning

Avocado Vegan Chorizo Wrap

Avocado Vegan Chorizo Wrap

$9.99

Vegan chorizo, mixed bell peppers, pico de gallo, avocado slices and shredded vegan cheese wrapped in a warmed tomato wrap.

Avocado Banana Pancakes

Avocado Banana Pancakes

$9.99

3 avocado banana pancakes topped with banana and diced avocado. Served with maple syrup.

Spicy Chicken & Egg Avocado Wrap

Spicy Chicken & Egg Avocado Wrap

$10.99

Fire roasted chicken, shredded cheddar cheese, bell peppers, jalapenos and spicy aioli sauce in a warmed tomato wrap.

Avocado Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant

Avocado Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant

$11.99

Crispy bacon, cheddar, sliced avocado, and eggs on a buttery croissant.

Signature Avocado Omelet (GF)

Signature Avocado Omelet (GF)

$14.99

Delicious omelet with cheese, bell peppers and spinach served with a side of bacon, seasoned potatoes and avocado toast sprinkled with everything bagel seasoning.

Signature Acai Bowl (Vegan)

Signature Acai Bowl (Vegan)

$16.99

Acai puree mixed with coconut milk, mixed berry banana mango avocado and granola

Power Morning Meal

Power Morning Meal

$16.99

Avocado toast topped with everything bagel seasoning, your choice of regular or turkey bacon, eggs, and seasoned potatoes. Served with a side of fruit, orange juice or coffee.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Lover' Toast (Vegan)

Avocado Lover' Toast (Vegan)

$8.99

Fresh avocado topped with pepitas and red pepper flakes on sourdough bread / multigrain

Mango Salsa Toast(Vegan)

Mango Salsa Toast(Vegan)

$10.99

Fresh avocado topped with sweet mango salsa on artisanal sourdough / multigrain bread

Tomato Basil Avocado Toast

Tomato Basil Avocado Toast

$11.99

Feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, basil and avocado drizzled with balsamic glaze on artisanal sourdough / multigrain bread

Bacon, Egg & Avocado Toast

Bacon, Egg & Avocado Toast

$12.99

Fried egg, avocado, and bacon. Garnished with green onions on artisanal sourdough / multigrain bread

Smoked Salmon Dill Toast

Smoked Salmon Dill Toast

$13.99

Wild smoked salmon, avocado, boiled eggs and capers on artisanal sourdough / multigrain bread.

Strawberry Avo Toast( Balsamic Glaze)

Strawberry Avo Toast( Balsamic Glaze)

$11.99

– Fresh strawberries and avocado spread, drizzled with balsamic glaze

Sandwiches, Wraps & FlatBreads

Chicken Avocado Panini

Chicken Avocado Panini

$11.99

Seasoned grilled chicken breast, sliced avocado, with cheddar cheese, tomato and garlic mayo on sourdough/ multigrain bread

Signature Avocado Chicken Panini

Signature Avocado Chicken Panini

$13.99

Seasoned grilled chicken breast, garlic mayo, sliced tomato, red onion, spinach, basil, sliced mozzarella, and avocado spread on sourdough/multigrain bread. Gluten free bread $2.49 extra

Avo Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Avo Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$9.99

Fresh avocado and american cheese on sourdough/ multigrain bread

Avo Turkey Club Sandwich

Avo Turkey Club Sandwich

$13.99

Sliced turkey, lettuce, tomato, garlic mayo and avocado spread on your choice of sourdough/multigrain bread.

Avocado Chicken Salad Croissant

Avocado Chicken Salad Croissant

$10.99

Avocado chicken salad with sliced avocado, red grapes and chopped walnuts on a buttery croissant.

Chicken Avocado Wrap

Chicken Avocado Wrap

$12.99

Seasoned chicken pineapple salsa, crispy emerald lettuce, avocado paste and garlic mayo wrapped in a tortilla.

Shrimp Avocado Wrap

Shrimp Avocado Wrap

$13.99

Seasoned jumbo shrimp pineapple salsa, crispy emerald lettuce, avocado paste and garlic mayo wrapped in a tortilla.

Avocado Falafel(Vegan)

Avocado Falafel(Vegan)

$12.99

Fresh made falafel, crispy emerald lettuce, tomatoes, and sliced avocado with your choice of cucumber dill or vegan caesar dressing. Served in a warm pita bread

Avocado Chicken Flatbread

Avocado Chicken Flatbread

$14.99

Fire roasted chicken, basil, mixed bell peppers, tomato, avocado, and mozzarella cheese baked to perfection. Topped with italian seasoning and drizzled with balsamic glaze.

Avo Vegan Falafel Wrap

Avo Vegan Falafel Wrap

$13.99

3 falafel balls, lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, vegan caesar and avocado spread wrapped in a spinach wrap.

Avocado Rice Bowl

Cilantro lime rice mixed with avocado and choice of protein (shrimp, chicken or tofu) with black beans and choice of mango or pineapple salsa
Avocado Rice Bowl

Avocado Rice Bowl

$14.99

Cilantro lime rice mixed with avocado and choice of chicken or tofu with black beans and choice of mango or pineapple salsa Additional $1.99 for Shrimp

Cauliflower Rice Bowl

Cauliflower Rice Bowl

$13.99

Grilled cauliflower rice topped with roasted chicken, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo and guacamole.

Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.99

Seasoned sliced chicken breast over emerald lettuce, boiled egg, sliced avocado, croutons, and parmesan cheese. Served with choice of dressing

Avo. Mediterranean Chickpea Salad (Vegan)

Avo. Mediterranean Chickpea Salad (Vegan)

$14.99

Fresh chickpeas, grape tomato, cucumber, green bell pepper, red onion, olives, basil, mint, and avocado tossed in apple-honey dressing.

Vegan Lover's Salad

Vegan Lover's Salad

$14.99

Emerald lettuce, served with sliced avocado, fennel seeds, quinoa, red onion, falafel and fresh mango. Served with choice of dressing

Avocado Shrimp Salad

Avocado Shrimp Salad

$15.99

Seasoned jumbo shrimp, spinach, arugula, emerald lettuce, grape tomatoes, red onions and sliced avocado. Topped with crumbled boiled egg and wonton strips. Served with choice of dressing

Mixed Berry Chicken Salad

Mixed Berry Chicken Salad

$16.99

Seasoned grilled chicken breast, leafy lettuce, fresh mixed berries, avocado slices and vegan or feta cheese. Served with choice of dressing

Signature Avocado Salad (GF)

Signature Avocado Salad (GF)

$16.99

Sliced chicken breast, emerald lettuce, cucumber, sliced avocado, grape tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, sliced boiled eggs, topped with bacon. Served with choice of dressing

Soup

Creamy Avocado Mushroom Soup!
Avo Creamy Mushroom Soup

Avo Creamy Mushroom Soup

$5.99+
Tomato Basil

Tomato Basil

$5.99+
Plant Based Chili

Plant Based Chili

$5.99+

ENTREES

Avocado Lemon Butter Tilapia

Avocado Lemon Butter Tilapia

$21.00

Fresh tilapia, parsley and capers sauteed in lemon butter served with fresh green beans, avocado slices and a side of cilantro lime rice.

Avocado Pinapple Thai Grilled Salmon

Avocado Pinapple Thai Grilled Salmon

$24.00

Grilled salmon fillet with asparagus and sautéed cauliflower florets. Topped with sweet and spicy pineapple salsa

Steak and Avocado Potatoes

Steak and Avocado Potatoes

$25.00

A frizzle-fried strip steak flanked with baby red potatoes and brussels sprouts. Topped with bacon and our in-house special chimichurri avocado sauce.

Avocado Chicken Fajitas

Avocado Chicken Fajitas

$23.00

Fire roasted chicken, sauteed bell peppers and onions. Topped with avocado slices. Served with side of cilantro lime rice, red salsa, and sour cream and 3 flour tortillas. Add Shrimp $1.99 Add Steak $2.99

Avocado Vegan Chorizo Taco

Avocado Vegan Chorizo Taco

$19.00

4 vegan chorizo tacos, topped with onions, cilantro, vegan cheese and avocado slices served with red salsa, guac and chips

Avocado Honey Garlic Chicken

Avocado Honey Garlic Chicken

$22.00

Seasoned grilled chicken breast with sauteed broccoli and zucchini topped with honey-garlic butter sauce. Garnished with green onions and avocado slices. Served with cilantro lime rice

Tofu Chickpea Tikka Masala

Tofu Chickpea Tikka Masala

$21.00

Seasoned tofu, cilantro, chickpeas in avocado tikka masala. Served with rice and warmed naan (gluten free) (vegan

Avo Lemon Garlic Shrimp

Avo Lemon Garlic Shrimp

$22.00

Seasoned shrimp and broccoli tossed in lemon garlic sauce and topped with avocado slices. Served with side of rice. (Gluten free)

Grilled Salmon Kale Salad

Grilled Salmon Kale Salad

$20.00

Seasoned grilled salmon served over fresh kale, quinoa, cranberries, chopped walnuts and avocado tossed in our maple-balsamic dressing.

Chicken Chickpea Tikka Masala

Chicken Chickpea Tikka Masala

$22.00

Seasoned chicken breast, cilantro, chickpeas in avocado tikka masala. Served with rice and warmed naan

Sushi

Avocado Sushi (Vegan)(GF)

Avocado Sushi (Vegan)(GF)

$13.99

Fresh avocado, cucumber and white rice wrapped in Nori seaweed. Served with pickled ginger and wasabi paste.

Smoked Salmon Avocado Sushi(GF)

Smoked Salmon Avocado Sushi(GF)

$15.99

Smoked salmon, fresh avocado and white rice wrapped in Nori seaweed. Served with pickled ginger and wasabi paste

Pasta & Noodles

Zucchini Avocado Noodles (Vegan) (GF)

Zucchini Avocado Noodles (Vegan) (GF)

$14.99

Zucchini noodles, grape tomatoes and mushrooms sautéed with olive oil and tossed in avocado pesto

Avocado Mac & Cheese

Avocado Mac & Cheese

$15.99

Creamy four cheese blend with a twist of avocado, baked to perfection

Kids Menu

Kids Avo Mac and Cheese

Kids Avo Mac and Cheese

$8.99

Creamy four cheese blend with a twist of avocado, baked to perfection

Kid's Strawberry Avocado Toast (Vegan)

Kid's Strawberry Avocado Toast (Vegan)

$8.99

Sliced strawberries, and avocado drizzled with honey on a sourdough / multigrain bread.

Kid's Grilled Cheese Avocado Sandwich

Kid's Grilled Cheese Avocado Sandwich

$8.99

Fresh avocado with cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough / multigrain bread

Kid's Grilled Chicken Breast (GF)

Kid's Grilled Chicken Breast (GF)

$8.99

Sliced seasoned chicken breast. Served with choice of dipping sauce.

Sides

Stuffed Avocado (GF)

Stuffed Avocado (GF)

$7.99

Fresh avocado stuffed with fire roasted chicken, black beans, and corn topped with sour cream, green onion, and shredded cheddar cheese.

Deviled Eggs (GF)

Deviled Eggs (GF)

$5.99
Avocado Fries

Avocado Fries

$5.99
Side of Avo Mac n Cheese

Side of Avo Mac n Cheese

$5.99

4oz. Guac & Chips

$5.99
Avocado Egg Rolls

Avocado Egg Rolls

$3.99

Fresh avocado, cilantro, sun-dried tomatoes, wrapped in a vegan egg roll wrap. Served with sweet and sour sauce. - (GLUTEN FREE) (vegan)

Potato Chips

$2.49

classic potato chips

Dessert Menu

Avocado Ice Cream (GF)

Avocado Ice Cream (GF)

$5.99

Sweet and creamy avocado, cream and sugar

Avocado Cheesecake (cup)

Avocado Cheesecake (cup)

$5.99

A New Twist on Our Famous Avocado Cheesecake!

Shake

Shake

$8.99

Our famous avocado cheesecake mixed with heavy cream. Topped with whip cream and strawberries.

Avocado Cheesecake

Avocado Cheesecake

$7.99
Whole Avocado Cheesecake

Whole Avocado Cheesecake

$29.99
Avocado Empanadas (Vegan)

Avocado Empanadas (Vegan)

$5.99

Delicious empanadas filled with sweet strawberry or pineapple and avocado.

Avocado Pound Cake (Vegan)

Avocado Pound Cake (Vegan)

$5.99

Moist avocado pound cake baked to perfection

Whole Avocado Pound Cake (Vegan)

Whole Avocado Pound Cake (Vegan)

$24.99

Add Your Protein

Chicken, Tofu, Shrimp

Chicken

$2.99

Steak

$3.99

Salmon

$3.99

Tofu

$1.99

Falafel

$1.99

Guacamole & Salsa Bar (Chips Sold Separately)

Traditional Guacamole

Traditional Guacamole

$6.99+

Avocados, cilantro, red onions, garlic powder, salt & pepper, jalapenos, lime juice

Fruit Salsa

Fruit Salsa

$6.99+

Our seasonal fruit salsa's mango and pineapple. with jalapeños, cilantro, onions, and squeezed lime juice.

Pico De Gallo

Pico De Gallo

$5.99+

Tomatoes, cilantro, onions, jalapeños, salt and pepper , with squeezed lime juice

Red Salsa

Red Salsa

$5.99+

Charred red tomatoes and Chile de árbol, garlic, blended in the Molcajete.

Chips

Chips

$2.49

In house gluten free corn tortilla chips.

Wellness Juices

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$4.99+

Freshly squeezed orange juice.

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$4.99+

Freshly squeezed apple juice

Watermelon Cucumber

Watermelon Cucumber

$6.99+
Pineapple Juice

Pineapple Juice

$6.99+

Freshly cut and pressed pineapple juice

Smoothies

Avocado Mango

Avocado Mango

$7.99+

Avocado and mango combined to create a creamy refreshing smoothie. Blended together with coconut water.

Avocado Strawberry Banana

Avocado Strawberry Banana

$7.99+

Fresh Strawberries, banana, avocado and honey. All blended together with coconut water.

Water

Water

Flavored Infused Water

Flavored Infused Water

$0.99

Sparkling Water

$2.49

Coffee & Tea

Coffee

Coffee

$2.39+

Decaf, Caffinated

Tea

Tea

$2.39+

Coke Products

Coke Coke Cherry Diet Coke Coke Zero Sprite HI-C Fruit Punch XXX Pomegranate Powerade Lemon Lime
20oz.

20oz.

$2.89

****GIFT CARD PROMOTION****

Gift Card

$22.78

Catering

For full catering orders gives us a call at least 24 hour in advance. (708) 580-9400
Catering

Catering

For full catering orders gives us a call at least 24 hour in advance. (708) 580-9400

Platters

Cheese Platter

Cheese Platter

$75.00+

Serves 10-12 People Choose 4 of Your choice of cheese from: Sharp Cheddar Manchego Cheese Blue Cheese Salami & Crackers Goat cheese Green Olives Smoked Gouda Apple Slices Parmesan

Veggie Platter

Veggie Platter

$35.00+

Serves 10-12 people Choose 5 vegetables & choice of dressing.

Fruit Platter

Fruit Platter

$45.00+

Serves 10-12 People Choose 4 types of fruit . Avocado is complementary ! Ask Us about our seasonal fruits.

Salsa Platter

Salsa Platter

$35.00+

Serves 10-12 People Our salsa platter includes your choice of salsa from our signature salsa menu, served with our Gluten Free Homemade Tortilla Chips. To adjust to your needs please specify in the instructions below. ** Fruit salsa will be an additional charge**

Guacamole Platter

Guacamole Platter

$45.00+

Serves 10-12 People Our Guacamole Platter includes our traditional Guacamole made from your choice of ingredients. Served with our homemade Gluten Free Tortilla Chips To adjust to your needs please specify in the instructions below.

Sushi Platter

Sushi Platter

$79.00+

Serves 10-12 Your of Avocado sushi or Avocado Salmon sushi. Or even mixed !

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$35.00

Serves 10-12 People Cherry Tomatoes, Zucchini, Basil, Olive Oil & Mozzarella

Zucchini Quinoa

Zucchini Quinoa

$29.00

Serves 10-12 People sautéed with veggie broth, Zucchini, Quinoa and freshly squeezed lemon juice

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

17302 Oak Park Ave, Tinley Park, IL 60477

Directions

Gallery
Avocado Theory image
Avocado Theory image
Avocado Theory image
Avocado Theory image

Similar restaurants in your area

FAT RICKY'S TINLEY PARK
orange starNo Reviews
16703 S Harlem Ave Tinley Park, IL 60477
View restaurantnext
Fry the Coop - - Tinley Park
orange starNo Reviews
16703 Harlem Ave Tinley Park, IL 60477
View restaurantnext
Agave-Tacos-Tequila-Mezcal
orange starNo Reviews
6048 W 159th St Oak Forest, IL 60452
View restaurantnext
Al's #1 Italian Beef
orange starNo Reviews
7132 183rd Street Tinley Park, IL 60477
View restaurantnext
Flipside Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
7144 W 183RD Tinley Park, IL 60477
View restaurantnext
Stacks Breakfast, Brunch & Lunch - Tinley Park REBUILDING
orange starNo Reviews
7164 183rd Street Tinley Park, IL 60467
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tinley Park

Pekoe & Bean
orange star4.9 • 101
Oak Park Ave Tinley Park, IL 60477
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tinley Park
Orland Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Mokena
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Country Club Hills
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Homewood
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
New Lenox
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Homer Glen
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Chicago Heights
review star
Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston