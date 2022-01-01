- Home
Avocado Theory 17302 Oak Park Ave Tinley Park, IL
17302 Oak Park Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60477
Power Morning
Avocado Vegan Chorizo Wrap
Vegan chorizo, mixed bell peppers, pico de gallo, avocado slices and shredded vegan cheese wrapped in a warmed tomato wrap.
Avocado Banana Pancakes
3 avocado banana pancakes topped with banana and diced avocado. Served with maple syrup.
Spicy Chicken & Egg Avocado Wrap
Fire roasted chicken, shredded cheddar cheese, bell peppers, jalapenos and spicy aioli sauce in a warmed tomato wrap.
Avocado Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant
Crispy bacon, cheddar, sliced avocado, and eggs on a buttery croissant.
Signature Avocado Omelet (GF)
Delicious omelet with cheese, bell peppers and spinach served with a side of bacon, seasoned potatoes and avocado toast sprinkled with everything bagel seasoning.
Signature Acai Bowl (Vegan)
Acai puree mixed with coconut milk, mixed berry banana mango avocado and granola
Power Morning Meal
Avocado toast topped with everything bagel seasoning, your choice of regular or turkey bacon, eggs, and seasoned potatoes. Served with a side of fruit, orange juice or coffee.
Avocado Toast
Avocado Lover' Toast (Vegan)
Fresh avocado topped with pepitas and red pepper flakes on sourdough bread / multigrain
Mango Salsa Toast(Vegan)
Fresh avocado topped with sweet mango salsa on artisanal sourdough / multigrain bread
Tomato Basil Avocado Toast
Feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, basil and avocado drizzled with balsamic glaze on artisanal sourdough / multigrain bread
Bacon, Egg & Avocado Toast
Fried egg, avocado, and bacon. Garnished with green onions on artisanal sourdough / multigrain bread
Smoked Salmon Dill Toast
Wild smoked salmon, avocado, boiled eggs and capers on artisanal sourdough / multigrain bread.
Strawberry Avo Toast( Balsamic Glaze)
– Fresh strawberries and avocado spread, drizzled with balsamic glaze
Sandwiches, Wraps & FlatBreads
Chicken Avocado Panini
Seasoned grilled chicken breast, sliced avocado, with cheddar cheese, tomato and garlic mayo on sourdough/ multigrain bread
Signature Avocado Chicken Panini
Seasoned grilled chicken breast, garlic mayo, sliced tomato, red onion, spinach, basil, sliced mozzarella, and avocado spread on sourdough/multigrain bread. Gluten free bread $2.49 extra
Avo Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Fresh avocado and american cheese on sourdough/ multigrain bread
Avo Turkey Club Sandwich
Sliced turkey, lettuce, tomato, garlic mayo and avocado spread on your choice of sourdough/multigrain bread.
Avocado Chicken Salad Croissant
Avocado chicken salad with sliced avocado, red grapes and chopped walnuts on a buttery croissant.
Chicken Avocado Wrap
Seasoned chicken pineapple salsa, crispy emerald lettuce, avocado paste and garlic mayo wrapped in a tortilla.
Shrimp Avocado Wrap
Seasoned jumbo shrimp pineapple salsa, crispy emerald lettuce, avocado paste and garlic mayo wrapped in a tortilla.
Avocado Falafel(Vegan)
Fresh made falafel, crispy emerald lettuce, tomatoes, and sliced avocado with your choice of cucumber dill or vegan caesar dressing. Served in a warm pita bread
Avocado Chicken Flatbread
Fire roasted chicken, basil, mixed bell peppers, tomato, avocado, and mozzarella cheese baked to perfection. Topped with italian seasoning and drizzled with balsamic glaze.
Avo Vegan Falafel Wrap
3 falafel balls, lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, vegan caesar and avocado spread wrapped in a spinach wrap.
Avocado Rice Bowl
Salad
Chicken Caesar Salad
Seasoned sliced chicken breast over emerald lettuce, boiled egg, sliced avocado, croutons, and parmesan cheese. Served with choice of dressing
Avo. Mediterranean Chickpea Salad (Vegan)
Fresh chickpeas, grape tomato, cucumber, green bell pepper, red onion, olives, basil, mint, and avocado tossed in apple-honey dressing.
Vegan Lover's Salad
Emerald lettuce, served with sliced avocado, fennel seeds, quinoa, red onion, falafel and fresh mango. Served with choice of dressing
Avocado Shrimp Salad
Seasoned jumbo shrimp, spinach, arugula, emerald lettuce, grape tomatoes, red onions and sliced avocado. Topped with crumbled boiled egg and wonton strips. Served with choice of dressing
Mixed Berry Chicken Salad
Seasoned grilled chicken breast, leafy lettuce, fresh mixed berries, avocado slices and vegan or feta cheese. Served with choice of dressing
Signature Avocado Salad (GF)
Sliced chicken breast, emerald lettuce, cucumber, sliced avocado, grape tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, sliced boiled eggs, topped with bacon. Served with choice of dressing
Soup
ENTREES
Avocado Lemon Butter Tilapia
Fresh tilapia, parsley and capers sauteed in lemon butter served with fresh green beans, avocado slices and a side of cilantro lime rice.
Avocado Pinapple Thai Grilled Salmon
Grilled salmon fillet with asparagus and sautéed cauliflower florets. Topped with sweet and spicy pineapple salsa
Steak and Avocado Potatoes
A frizzle-fried strip steak flanked with baby red potatoes and brussels sprouts. Topped with bacon and our in-house special chimichurri avocado sauce.
Avocado Chicken Fajitas
Fire roasted chicken, sauteed bell peppers and onions. Topped with avocado slices. Served with side of cilantro lime rice, red salsa, and sour cream and 3 flour tortillas. Add Shrimp $1.99 Add Steak $2.99
Avocado Vegan Chorizo Taco
4 vegan chorizo tacos, topped with onions, cilantro, vegan cheese and avocado slices served with red salsa, guac and chips
Avocado Honey Garlic Chicken
Seasoned grilled chicken breast with sauteed broccoli and zucchini topped with honey-garlic butter sauce. Garnished with green onions and avocado slices. Served with cilantro lime rice
Tofu Chickpea Tikka Masala
Seasoned tofu, cilantro, chickpeas in avocado tikka masala. Served with rice and warmed naan (gluten free) (vegan
Avo Lemon Garlic Shrimp
Seasoned shrimp and broccoli tossed in lemon garlic sauce and topped with avocado slices. Served with side of rice. (Gluten free)
Grilled Salmon Kale Salad
Seasoned grilled salmon served over fresh kale, quinoa, cranberries, chopped walnuts and avocado tossed in our maple-balsamic dressing.
Chicken Chickpea Tikka Masala
Seasoned chicken breast, cilantro, chickpeas in avocado tikka masala. Served with rice and warmed naan
Sushi
Pasta & Noodles
Kids Menu
Kids Avo Mac and Cheese
Creamy four cheese blend with a twist of avocado, baked to perfection
Kid's Strawberry Avocado Toast (Vegan)
Sliced strawberries, and avocado drizzled with honey on a sourdough / multigrain bread.
Kid's Grilled Cheese Avocado Sandwich
Fresh avocado with cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough / multigrain bread
Kid's Grilled Chicken Breast (GF)
Sliced seasoned chicken breast. Served with choice of dipping sauce.
Sides
Stuffed Avocado (GF)
Fresh avocado stuffed with fire roasted chicken, black beans, and corn topped with sour cream, green onion, and shredded cheddar cheese.
Deviled Eggs (GF)
Avocado Fries
Side of Avo Mac n Cheese
4oz. Guac & Chips
Avocado Egg Rolls
Fresh avocado, cilantro, sun-dried tomatoes, wrapped in a vegan egg roll wrap. Served with sweet and sour sauce. - (GLUTEN FREE) (vegan)
Potato Chips
classic potato chips
Dessert Menu
Avocado Ice Cream (GF)
Sweet and creamy avocado, cream and sugar
Avocado Cheesecake (cup)
A New Twist on Our Famous Avocado Cheesecake!
Shake
Our famous avocado cheesecake mixed with heavy cream. Topped with whip cream and strawberries.
Avocado Cheesecake
Whole Avocado Cheesecake
Avocado Empanadas (Vegan)
Delicious empanadas filled with sweet strawberry or pineapple and avocado.
Avocado Pound Cake (Vegan)
Moist avocado pound cake baked to perfection
Whole Avocado Pound Cake (Vegan)
Add Your Protein
Guacamole & Salsa Bar (Chips Sold Separately)
Traditional Guacamole
Avocados, cilantro, red onions, garlic powder, salt & pepper, jalapenos, lime juice
Fruit Salsa
Our seasonal fruit salsa's mango and pineapple. with jalapeños, cilantro, onions, and squeezed lime juice.
Pico De Gallo
Tomatoes, cilantro, onions, jalapeños, salt and pepper , with squeezed lime juice
Red Salsa
Charred red tomatoes and Chile de árbol, garlic, blended in the Molcajete.
Chips
In house gluten free corn tortilla chips.
Wellness Juices
Smoothies
Coffee & Tea
Coke Products
****GIFT CARD PROMOTION****
Catering
Platters
Cheese Platter
Serves 10-12 People Choose 4 of Your choice of cheese from: Sharp Cheddar Manchego Cheese Blue Cheese Salami & Crackers Goat cheese Green Olives Smoked Gouda Apple Slices Parmesan
Veggie Platter
Serves 10-12 people Choose 5 vegetables & choice of dressing.
Fruit Platter
Serves 10-12 People Choose 4 types of fruit . Avocado is complementary ! Ask Us about our seasonal fruits.
Salsa Platter
Serves 10-12 People Our salsa platter includes your choice of salsa from our signature salsa menu, served with our Gluten Free Homemade Tortilla Chips. To adjust to your needs please specify in the instructions below. ** Fruit salsa will be an additional charge**
Guacamole Platter
Serves 10-12 People Our Guacamole Platter includes our traditional Guacamole made from your choice of ingredients. Served with our homemade Gluten Free Tortilla Chips To adjust to your needs please specify in the instructions below.
Sushi Platter
Serves 10-12 Your of Avocado sushi or Avocado Salmon sushi. Or even mixed !
Caprese Salad
Serves 10-12 People Cherry Tomatoes, Zucchini, Basil, Olive Oil & Mozzarella
Zucchini Quinoa
Serves 10-12 People sautéed with veggie broth, Zucchini, Quinoa and freshly squeezed lemon juice
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
17302 Oak Park Ave, Tinley Park, IL 60477