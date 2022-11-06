Avocado's
1360 lakeland ave
Bohemia, NY 11716
Appetizers
Large Pico with Chips
Large Queso with Chips
Large Chips and Guacamole
5 Layer Chips & Dip
Sour Cream, Guacamole, Black Beans, Cheese, & Pico
Chili, Cheese, Dip with Chips
Sour Cream, Chili, & Cheese
Jalapeno Poppers
7 Crispy Jalapeno Poppers
Tostones with Guacamole
French Fries
Yucca Fries
Soup with Chips
Chili with Chips
Empanadas
Choice of Chicken, Pork, Beef or Steak.
Empanada Triple Pack
Choice of Chicken, Pork, Steak, or Beef
Small Tortilla Chips
Large Tortilla Chips
Salads
Large Mixed Green Salad
Greens, Pico, Corn, Red Onions, Cilantro Lime Dressing on the side
Smal Mixed Green Salad
Greens, Pico, Corn, Red Onions, Cilantro Lime Dressing on the side
Taco Salad
Lettuce, Beans, Cheese, Pico, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Chips, Cilantro Lime Dressing on the side
Shrimp or Fish Taco Salad
Lettuce, Beans, Cheese, Pico, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Chips, Cilantro Lime Dressing on the side
Zero Point Salad
Chicken, Lettuce, Beans, Pico, Mango, Pineapple, Peppers, Onions, Corn
Tacos
Single Taco
Cheese, Lettuce, and Pico
Single Steak Taco
Cheese, Lettuce, and Pico
Triple Pack of Tacos
Cheese, Lettuce, and Pico
Steak Taco Triple Pack
Cheese, Lettuce, and Pico
BLT Triple Pack
Bacon, Cheese, Lettuce, Mayo, and Pico
Shrimp Triple Pack
Cheese, Lettuce, and Pico
Fish Triple Pack
Cheese, Lettuce, and Pico
Tropical Tacos
choice of shrimp or fish with ,Cheese, Mango, Pineapple, Pico, Crushed Chips
Mexican Tacos
Three soft shell corn tortillas with beef, cilatro , and onions
Burritos
Bean Burrito
Sour Cream, Rice, Beans, Cheese, Pico, Guacamole
Beef Burrito
Sour Cream, Rice, Beans, Beef, Cheese, Pico, Guac
Chicken Burrito
Sour Cream, Rice, Beans, Chicken, Cheese, Pico, Guac
Chili Burrito
Sour Cream, Rice, Beans, Chili, Cheese, Pico, Guac
Chorizo Burrito
Sour Cream, Rice, Beans, Chorizo, Cheese, Pico, Guac
Fish Burrito
Sour Cream, Rice, Beans, Fish, Cheese, Pico, Guac
Pork Burrito
Sour Cream, Rice, Beans, Pork, Cheese, Pico, Guac
Shrimp Burrito
Sour Cream, Rice, Beans, Shrimp, Cheese, Pico, Guac
Steak Burrito
Sour Cream, Rice, Beans, Steak, Cheese, Pico, Guac
Vegetable Burrito
Sour Cream, Rice, Beans, Vegetables,Cheese, Pico, Guac
Specialty Burritos
The Infamous Jay Burrito
Sour Cream, Rice, Beef, Cheese, Red Onions, Scallions, BBQ Sauce
Buffalo Burrito
Chicken, Rice, Lettuce, Cheese, Buffalo Sauce, Jalapeno, Scallions, Chips
The Famous John Burrito
Chicken, Rice, Lettuce, Cheese, Pico, Ranch, Hot Sauce, Bacon
The Juan Burrito
Pork, Rice, Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce,Scallions, Spinach, Pico, Hot Sauce, Cilantro Lime Dressing
Bacon Cheeseburger Burrito
Beef, Fries, Cheese, Bacon, Pico, Hot Sauce, Ketchup, Mayo,
Philly Cheeseteak Burrito
Steak, Cheese, Fajita Style, Fries, Queso
Fiesta Burrito
Pork, Sour Cream, Rice, Plantains, Cheese
The Spicy Vanessa Burrito
Chicken, Rice, Beans, Jalapenos, Mango, Pineapple, Sliced Avocado, Verde Hot Saucce,BBQ Sauce
Happy Burrito
Steak, Eggs, Rice, Fries, Queso, Bacon, Pico, Cheese,Guacamole
The Tropical Fish Burrito
Fish, Lettuce, Rice, Pico, Scallions, Mango, Pineapple, Jalapeno, Sliced Avocado, Cheese
The Tropical Shrimp Burrito
Shrimp, Lettice, Rice, Pico, Scallions, Mango, Pineapple, Jallapeno, Sliced Avocado, Cheese
The Pollo Parm Burrito
Fried Chicken, Rice, Mushrooms, Fajita Stlye, Pico, Scallions, Cheese, Enchilada Style
Wraps
Anytime Breakfast Wrap
Eggs, Bacon, Pico, Beans, Cheese
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Fried Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce,Pico, Cheese, Ranch
BBQ Chicken Wrap
Fried Chicken, Lettuce, Pico, Rice, Cheese,Crushed Chips, Red Onions, Ranch, Hot Sauce, BBQ Sauce
Fish Wrap
Fish, Bacon, Pico, Corn, Lettuce, Cheese, Mayo, Cilantro Lime Dressing
Shrimp Wrap
Shrimp, Bacon, Pico, Corn, Lettiuce,Cheese, Mayo,Cilatnro Lime Dressing
Land & Ocean
Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadilla
Cheese, Jalapeno, Scallions
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken, Cheese, Jalapeno, Scallions
Grilled Steak Quesadilla
Steak, Cheese, Jalapeno, Scallions
Pulled Pork Quesadilla
Pork, Cheese, Jalapeno, Scallions
Beef Quesadilla
Beef, Cheese, Jalapeno, Scallions
Vegetable Quesadilla
Vegetables Cheese, Jalapeno, Scallions
Shrimp Quesadilla
Shrimp. Cheese, Jalapeno, Scallions
Fish Qusadilla
Fish, Cheese, Jalapeno, Scallions
Avocado Quesadilla
Avocado, Bacon, Blue Cheese, Pico, Red Onion, Cheese,
Bacon Cheeseburger Quesadilla
Beef, Bacon, Scallions,Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
Buffalo Sauce, Bacon,Jalapeno, Scallions, Cheese
BBQ Pulled Pork Quesadilla
Pork, Chips, Bacon, Beans, Queso, Scallions, BBQ Sauce
Tropical Quesadilla
Chicken Pineapple, Mango, Pico, Jalapeno, Scallions, Cheese
Fajitas
Nachos
Kids Menu
Small Burrito
Sour Cream, Rice, Beans, Cheese, Pico, Guac. Comes with chips and a small nacho cheese
Small Cheese Quesadilla
Comes with chips and a small nacho cheese.
Kid's Taco
Cheese, Lettuce, Pico. Comes with chips and a small nacho cheese.
Mozzarella Sticks
Chicken Fingers
Comes with chips and a small nacho cheese.
Side Dishes
Side of Rice
Side of Beans
Rice & Beans Combo
Side of Grilled Chicken
Side of Grilled Steak
Side of Pulled Pork
Side of Vegetables
Small Side of Queso
Large Side of Queso
Small Side of Pico
Large Side of Pico
Small Side of Guacamole
Large Side of Guacamole
Small Side of Sour Cream
Large Side of Sour Cream
Desserts
Single Oreo Churro
Single Oreo churro tossed in sugar
Triple Pack Oreo Churros
Three Oreo churros tossed in sugar.
Single Churro
Single churro tossed inn cinnamon and sugar.
Triple Pack Churros
Three churros tossed inn cinnamon and sugar.
Sweet Fried Plantains w/ Guacamole
Fried Oreos
Four homemade deep fried oreos.
Tres leche Cake
Catering
Party Pack
2 Trays of Protein ( Beef, Chicken, or Pork) Half tray of black beans Full tray of rice 30 Soft shell tacos 15 Hard shell tacos Tray of tortilla chips Half tray of Pico de gallo 30oz of Guacamole 14 Churros
Grande Party Pack
Four Half Trays ( Beef, Chicken, or Pork) Full tray of Black beans Full tray of Rice 60 Soft shell tacos 30 Hard shell tacos Half Tray of Pico de Gallo 30oz of Guacamole 28 Churros Full tray of Salad
Ala Carte
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
At Avocados Bohemia we have mastered the perfect menu to cater to every local customer’s specific desires. Offering a broad range of American Mexican Food. Avocados of Bohemia proudly serves only the best and fresh ingredients prepared directly in-house.
1360 lakeland ave, Bohemia, NY 11716