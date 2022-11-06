Restaurant header imageView gallery

Avocado's

1360 lakeland ave

Bohemia, NY 11716

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Chicken Burrito
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Triple Pack of Tacos

Appetizers

Large Pico with Chips

$6.99

Large Queso with Chips

$8.49

Large Chips and Guacamole

$8.89
5 Layer Chips & Dip

5 Layer Chips & Dip

$10.99

Sour Cream, Guacamole, Black Beans, Cheese, & Pico

Chili, Cheese, Dip with Chips

$10.99

Sour Cream, Chili, & Cheese

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.59

7 Crispy Jalapeno Poppers

Tostones with Guacamole

$8.39

French Fries

$3.99

Yucca Fries

$6.99

Soup with Chips

$6.99

Chili with Chips

$6.59+

Empanadas

Choice of Chicken, Pork, Beef or Steak.

Empanada Triple Pack

$10.99

Choice of Chicken, Pork, Steak, or Beef

Small Tortilla Chips

$1.29

Large Tortilla Chips

$2.99

Salads

Large Mixed Green Salad

$8.29

Greens, Pico, Corn, Red Onions, Cilantro Lime Dressing on the side

Smal Mixed Green Salad

$5.99

Greens, Pico, Corn, Red Onions, Cilantro Lime Dressing on the side

Taco Salad

$10.99

Lettuce, Beans, Cheese, Pico, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Chips, Cilantro Lime Dressing on the side

Shrimp or Fish Taco Salad

$13.99

Lettuce, Beans, Cheese, Pico, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Chips, Cilantro Lime Dressing on the side

Zero Point Salad

$13.99

Chicken, Lettuce, Beans, Pico, Mango, Pineapple, Peppers, Onions, Corn

Tacos

Single Taco

$3.99

Cheese, Lettuce, and Pico

Single Steak Taco

$4.99

Cheese, Lettuce, and Pico

Triple Pack of Tacos

$10.99

Cheese, Lettuce, and Pico

Steak Taco Triple Pack

$11.99

Cheese, Lettuce, and Pico

BLT Triple Pack

$10.99

Bacon, Cheese, Lettuce, Mayo, and Pico

Shrimp Triple Pack

$13.99

Cheese, Lettuce, and Pico

Fish Triple Pack

$13.99

Cheese, Lettuce, and Pico

Tropical Tacos

$13.99

choice of shrimp or fish with ,Cheese, Mango, Pineapple, Pico, Crushed Chips

Mexican Tacos

$10.99

Three soft shell corn tortillas with beef, cilatro , and onions

Burritos

Bean Burrito

$8.99

Sour Cream, Rice, Beans, Cheese, Pico, Guacamole

Beef Burrito

$10.99

Sour Cream, Rice, Beans, Beef, Cheese, Pico, Guac

Chicken Burrito

$10.99

Sour Cream, Rice, Beans, Chicken, Cheese, Pico, Guac

Chili Burrito

$10.99

Sour Cream, Rice, Beans, Chili, Cheese, Pico, Guac

Chorizo Burrito

$10.99

Sour Cream, Rice, Beans, Chorizo, Cheese, Pico, Guac

Fish Burrito

$13.99

Sour Cream, Rice, Beans, Fish, Cheese, Pico, Guac

Pork Burrito

$10.99

Sour Cream, Rice, Beans, Pork, Cheese, Pico, Guac

Shrimp Burrito

$13.99

Sour Cream, Rice, Beans, Shrimp, Cheese, Pico, Guac

Steak Burrito

$12.49

Sour Cream, Rice, Beans, Steak, Cheese, Pico, Guac

Vegetable Burrito

$9.99

Sour Cream, Rice, Beans, Vegetables,Cheese, Pico, Guac

Specialty Burritos

The Infamous Jay Burrito

$10.99

Sour Cream, Rice, Beef, Cheese, Red Onions, Scallions, BBQ Sauce

Buffalo Burrito

$10.99

Chicken, Rice, Lettuce, Cheese, Buffalo Sauce, Jalapeno, Scallions, Chips

The Famous John Burrito

$10.99

Chicken, Rice, Lettuce, Cheese, Pico, Ranch, Hot Sauce, Bacon

The Juan Burrito

$10.99

Pork, Rice, Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce,Scallions, Spinach, Pico, Hot Sauce, Cilantro Lime Dressing

Bacon Cheeseburger Burrito

$10.99

Beef, Fries, Cheese, Bacon, Pico, Hot Sauce, Ketchup, Mayo,

Philly Cheeseteak Burrito

$11.99

Steak, Cheese, Fajita Style, Fries, Queso

Fiesta Burrito

$10.99

Pork, Sour Cream, Rice, Plantains, Cheese

The Spicy Vanessa Burrito

$13.79

Chicken, Rice, Beans, Jalapenos, Mango, Pineapple, Sliced Avocado, Verde Hot Saucce,BBQ Sauce

Happy Burrito

$13.79

Steak, Eggs, Rice, Fries, Queso, Bacon, Pico, Cheese,Guacamole

The Tropical Fish Burrito

$14.49

Fish, Lettuce, Rice, Pico, Scallions, Mango, Pineapple, Jalapeno, Sliced Avocado, Cheese

The Tropical Shrimp Burrito

$14.49

Shrimp, Lettice, Rice, Pico, Scallions, Mango, Pineapple, Jallapeno, Sliced Avocado, Cheese

The Pollo Parm Burrito

$10.19

Fried Chicken, Rice, Mushrooms, Fajita Stlye, Pico, Scallions, Cheese, Enchilada Style

Wraps

Anytime Breakfast Wrap

$8.99

Eggs, Bacon, Pico, Beans, Cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.99

Fried Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce,Pico, Cheese, Ranch

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Fried Chicken, Lettuce, Pico, Rice, Cheese,Crushed Chips, Red Onions, Ranch, Hot Sauce, BBQ Sauce

Fish Wrap

$13.99

Fish, Bacon, Pico, Corn, Lettuce, Cheese, Mayo, Cilantro Lime Dressing

Shrimp Wrap

$13.99

Shrimp, Bacon, Pico, Corn, Lettiuce,Cheese, Mayo,Cilatnro Lime Dressing

Land & Ocean

$14.99

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.29

Cheese, Jalapeno, Scallions

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$11.49

Chicken, Cheese, Jalapeno, Scallions

Grilled Steak Quesadilla

$12.49

Steak, Cheese, Jalapeno, Scallions

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$11.49

Pork, Cheese, Jalapeno, Scallions

Beef Quesadilla

$11.49

Beef, Cheese, Jalapeno, Scallions

Vegetable Quesadilla

$11.49

Vegetables Cheese, Jalapeno, Scallions

Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.49

Shrimp. Cheese, Jalapeno, Scallions

Fish Qusadilla

$13.49

Fish, Cheese, Jalapeno, Scallions

Avocado Quesadilla

$11.49

Avocado, Bacon, Blue Cheese, Pico, Red Onion, Cheese,

Bacon Cheeseburger Quesadilla

$11.49

Beef, Bacon, Scallions,Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$11.49

Buffalo Sauce, Bacon,Jalapeno, Scallions, Cheese

BBQ Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$11.49

Pork, Chips, Bacon, Beans, Queso, Scallions, BBQ Sauce

Tropical Quesadilla

$13.49

Chicken Pineapple, Mango, Pico, Jalapeno, Scallions, Cheese

Fajitas

Vegetable Fajita

$10.99

Vegetables, Sauteed Peppers & Onions

Grilled Chicken Fajita

$12.49

Chicken, Sauteed Peppers & Onions

Grilled Steak Fajita

$13.49

Steak, Sauteed Peppers & Onions

Shrimp Fajita

$13.99

Shrimp, Sauteed Peppers & Onions

Fish Fajita

$13.99

Fish, Sauteed Peppers & Onions

Deluxe Fajita

$2.99

Nachos

Nachos Grande

$11.39

Tortilla Chips, Cheese, Queso, Beans, Pico, Sour Cream

BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos Grande

$15.49

Pork, Chips, Bacon, Beans, Queso, Scallions, BBQ Sauce

Kids Menu

Small Burrito

$8.29

Sour Cream, Rice, Beans, Cheese, Pico, Guac. Comes with chips and a small nacho cheese

Small Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Comes with chips and a small nacho cheese.

Kid's Taco

$3.99

Cheese, Lettuce, Pico. Comes with chips and a small nacho cheese.

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Comes with chips and a small nacho cheese.

Side Dishes

Side of Rice

$3.49

Side of Beans

$3.49

Rice & Beans Combo

$5.49

Side of Grilled Chicken

$7.39

Side of Grilled Steak

$8.39

Side of Pulled Pork

$7.79

Side of Vegetables

$5.99

Small Side of Queso

$2.79

Large Side of Queso

$7.19

Small Side of Pico

$2.49

Large Side of Pico

$5.99

Small Side of Guacamole

$2.79

Large Side of Guacamole

$7.49

Small Side of Sour Cream

$2.29

Large Side of Sour Cream

$4.99

Desserts

Single Oreo Churro

$2.59

Single Oreo churro tossed in sugar

Triple Pack Oreo Churros

$6.99

Three Oreo churros tossed in sugar.

Single Churro

$2.19

Single churro tossed inn cinnamon and sugar.

Triple Pack Churros

$5.99

Three churros tossed inn cinnamon and sugar.

Sweet Fried Plantains w/ Guacamole

$8.39

Fried Oreos

$4.99

Four homemade deep fried oreos.

Tres leche Cake

$4.39

Catering

Party Pack

$199.99

2 Trays of Protein ( Beef, Chicken, or Pork) Half tray of black beans Full tray of rice 30 Soft shell tacos 15 Hard shell tacos Tray of tortilla chips Half tray of Pico de gallo 30oz of Guacamole 14 Churros

Grande Party Pack

$349.99

Four Half Trays ( Beef, Chicken, or Pork) Full tray of Black beans Full tray of Rice 60 Soft shell tacos 30 Hard shell tacos Half Tray of Pico de Gallo 30oz of Guacamole 28 Churros Full tray of Salad

Ala Carte

Drinks

Small Drink

$2.19

Large Drink

$2.59

Jarritos Soda

$2.69

Water Bottle

$2.39

Large Jolly Rancher Slushy

$2.69

Snapple

$2.49

At Avocados Bohemia we have mastered the perfect menu to cater to every local customer's specific desires. Offering a broad range of American Mexican Food. Avocados of Bohemia proudly serves only the best and fresh ingredients prepared directly in-house.

1360 lakeland ave, Bohemia, NY 11716

