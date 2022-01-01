Avogadro's Number
775 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Avo's is a music venue, bar and new american restaurant. Vegetarian & vegan friendly but know a thing or two about a mean steak sandwich. Open for pickup 11a - 8p.
Location
605 S Mason St, Fort Collins, CO 80524
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Fort Collins
Nick's Italian - Fort Collins
4.4 • 1,742
1100 South College Ave Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurant
More near Fort Collins