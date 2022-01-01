Restaurant header imageView gallery

Avogadro's Number

775 Reviews

$

605 S Mason St

Fort Collins, CO 80524

Order Again

Popular Items

Avo's Famous Tempeh Burger
Reuben
Veggie Steak

Shows

Salsa Forte 11/11 8pm

$15.00

Cirqular 11/12 7pm

$20.00

Poudre River Irregulars 12/2

$15.00

High Lonesome Bluegrass Band

$12.00

Mr. Smyth does Christmas with Ken Oberman December 4, 3-5pm $15

$15.00

Megan Burtt 11/25 8:30

$15.00

Entreés

Avo's Salad

$8.95

Mixed Greens topped with Tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, croutons, mozzarella, and Cheddar.

Beyond Burger

$12.75

Seared Beyond Burger on a toasted wheat kaiser bun with avocado, lettuce, tomato and onion

Burger

$10.95

Charbroiled beef patty on a toasted kaiser bun with tomato, onion and pickle

Chicken Tenders

$12.45

Hand breaded chicken fingers served with choice of BBQ, House, Bleu Cheese or Honey Mustard. Choice of side.

Fish and Chips

$13.45

Golden Fried beer battered cod served with coleslaw and tartar sauce

Gyro

$12.45

Choice of beef and lamb, chicken or falafel in warm pita with hummus, feta, tzatziki sauce, cucumber, tomato, onion and banana peppers.

Avo's Famous Tempeh Burger

$10.45

Golden fried, organic house-made tempeh on a toasted wheat kaiser bun with mozzarella, cheddar; lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and house dressing

Greg'l

$5.25

Toasted everything or plain bagel with two scrambles eggs, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese.

Special Burger

$13.95

Grilled beef patty on a toasted kaiser bun with cheddar cheese, cream cheese, jalapeño, bacon, tomato, mayo.

Impossible Burger

$12.95

Seared impossible burger topped Cheddar cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and BBQ sauce. Served with choice of side.

Po Boy

$13.45

Hand battered cod on a toasted baguette with cream cheese, avocado, Cole slaw, and Sriracha sauce. Served with choice of side.

Chicken Parmesan

$12.95

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders on a toasted baguette with melted mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, and marinara sauce. Served with choice of side.

Tempeh Tenders

$11.45

Tacos

$12.95

Chicken and Waffles

$12.95

Nashville Sandwich

$12.95

Taco Of Day

$11.95

Wonton

$5.95

Place Holder

$13.95Out of stock

Florentine

$12.95

Quinoa Kale

$12.95Out of stock

Chicken Caesar

$12.95

Sandwiches

Avo's Club

$12.95

Ham, turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion and garlic basil aioli on toasted sourdough bread

Bagel Sandwich

$9.95

Choice of plain or everything, with melted mozzarella & cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion and house dressing. Add-ons for +$

Cheese Steak

$12.95

Grilled, thin slice marinated steak, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, mozzarella and cheddar cheese on a toasted baguette with tomato and house dressing

Creamation

$12.45

Cream Cheese, avocado, black olives, lettuce, tomato, onion and house dressing on a toasted baguette

Falafel

$12.45

Golden-Fried falafel on a toasted kaiser bun with hummus, tomato, onion, cucumber and tzatziki sauce

French Dip

$12.95

Natural, thin sliced roast beef cooked in au jus served on a toasted baguette with melted Swiss cheese.

Gobbly

$12.95

Served Cold: Toasted baguette, turkey, cheddar, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and house dressing

Hummus Bagel

$9.95

Choice of everything or plain bagel with hummus, cucumber, lettuce, tomato and onion.

Joe's Sub

$12.95

Turkey, Bacon, avocado, cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and house dressing

Lizzies Sub

$12.45

Vegetarian: Grilled marinated mushrooms, banana peppers, black olives and melted Swiss cheese on a toasted baguette with avocado, tomato and house dressing

Mogul

$12.95

Grilled turkey, mushrooms, onions, banana peppers, melted Swiss cheese on a toasted baguette with tomato, honey mustard and house dressing

Reuben

$12.95

Choice of corned beef, turkey or tempeh with home made sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1,000 island dressing on toasted rye bread

The Italian

$12.95

Ham, Salami, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers, red wine vinegar and mayo on a toasted baguette

Veggie Steak

$11.95

Marinated tempeh, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, mozzarella and cheddar cheese on a toasted baguette with tomato and house dressing

Snacks & Shares

Side Salad

$3.75

Mixed Greens, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, mozzarella, cheddar with croutons and choice of dressing

Hummus plate

$7.95

House made hummus, carrots, celery and nita crisps

Fries

$3.95+

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95+

Soup and Chili

$3.95+

Choice of Pork Green Chili, Veggie Chili and soup of the day. Call (970)493-5555 for SOD

Jalapeno Poppers

$4.95+

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.95+

Golden fried, hand breaded mozzarella. Served with homemade marinara

Onion Rings

$4.95+

Wings (5)

$5.95Out of stock

BBQ, Spicy BBQ or HOT

Cole Slaw

$2.95

Bag O' Chip

$1.50

Pasta Salad

$2.95

Chips And Salsa

$5.00Out of stock

Wonton

$5.95

Kids and Light Adult

Kid Burger

$3.75

1/4 lb beef burger

Kid Tempeh

$4.75

Kid Cheese Burger

$4.75

1/4 lb Beef burger w/ Cheddar

Grilled Cheese

$4.75

Melted Mozzarella and Cheddar on toasted sourdough

P.B. & J.

$4.00

B.L.T with Mayo

$7.25

On toasted sourdough

Kid Chicken Tenders

$6.75

Kids Bagel Sandwich

$4.00

Quesadilla

$4.85

Chips and Salsa

$4.00Out of stock

Cereal

$2.00Out of stock

Specials

Budweiser

$4.00

Pretzel Assassin

Out of stock

90 Shilling

$5.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Bells Two Hearted IPA

$5.00

Easy Street

$5.00Out of stock

Twisted Tea

$4.00Out of stock

Kalamazoo Stout

$5.00

Lefthand Nitro Stout

$6.00

White Claw Mango

$5.00

Shakes!

Vanilla Shake

$5.45

Chocolate Shake

$5.45

Strawberry Shake

$5.45Out of stock

Verry Berry Shake

$5.45Out of stock

Strawberry, Blueberry & Banana

Dream Bar Shake

$5.45

Orange & Vanilla

Mocha Shake

$5.45

Chocolate & Espresso

Mexican Mocha Shake

$5.45

Chocolate, Espresso and Cinnamon

Nitty Gritty Shake

$5.45

Vanilla & Espresso Grounds

Peanut Butter Shake

$5.45

Peanut Butter & Vanilla

Banana Shake

$5.45

Espresso Shake

$5.45

Chai Shake

$5.45

True Grit Shake

$5.45

Espresso Grounds & Chocolate

Beer

Pretzel Assassin

Out of stock

90 Shilling

$5.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Bells Two Hearted IPA

$5.00

Easy Street

$5.00Out of stock

Budweiser

$4.00

Twisted Tea

$4.00Out of stock

Kalamazoo Stout

$5.00

White Claw Mango

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00Out of stock

Coors Light

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Mich Ultra

$3.00Out of stock

Heineken

$4.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Moscow Mule

$6.00

Double Gin & Tonic

$6.00

Double Vodka & Soda

$6.00

Double Whiskey Coke

$6.00

Margarita

$6.00

Castle Rock Pinot Noir Bottle

$19.99Out of stock

The Path Chardonnay Bottle

$19.99

Yalumba Pinot Grigio Bottle

$19.99

Stella Moscato Bottle

$19.99

Zardetto Champagne Bottle

$19.99

Bulleit Bourbon Shot

$4.00

Hornitos Plata Shot

$4.00

Jameson Shot

$4.00

PB Skrewball Shot

$4.00

Pink Whitney Shot

$4.00

Fireball Shot

$4.00

Jager Shot

$4.00

Jim Beam Shot

$4.00

Jack Daniels Shot

$4.00

Jack Daniels Fire Shot

$4.00

White Claw Tangerine

$5.00Out of stock

White Claw Watermelon

$5.00Out of stock

White Claw Lemon

$5.00Out of stock

Tito's Shot

$4.00

Absolute Citron Shot

$4.00

Hendrick's Gin Shot

$4.00

Tanqueray Shot

$4.00

Cap't Morgan Shot

$4.00

Bacardi Black Shot

$4.00

Bacardi Superior Shot

$4.00

Canadian Butter Club Shot

$4.00

Gummy Bear Shot

$4.00

Poudre Canyon Dropoff Shot

$4.00

Sunshine Bomb Shot

$4.00

Exotico Prairie Fire Shot

$4.00

Green Tea Shot

$4.00

Wisconsin Breakfast Shot

$4.00

Pickle Back

$0.50

Sprite Back

Pepsi Back

Cranberry Back

Ginger Ale Back

OJ Back

Pineapple Back

$0.50

Goslings Ginger Beer 12oz

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markDivey
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Avo's is a music venue, bar and new american restaurant. Vegetarian & vegan friendly but know a thing or two about a mean steak sandwich. Open for pickup 11a - 8p.

Website

Location

605 S Mason St, Fort Collins, CO 80524

Directions

Gallery
Avogadro's Number image
Avogadro's Number image
Avogadro's Number image

