Avon Indian Grill
667 Reviews
$$
320 W Main St
Avon, CT 06001
Popular Items
Vegetarian Appetizers
Samosa
Turnovers stuffed with spiced potatoes, peas, lentils
Samosa Chat
Crispy samosa topped with chickpeas mixed with tomato and onions then delicately dressed with special yogurt sauce.
Bhel Puri
A fine mix of crisp our and puffed rice with chopped onions, green chili, diced tomatoes & herbs.
Onion Pakoda
Deep fried battered onion fries
Spinach Pakoda
Spinach and chickpeas fritter
Chilli Paneer (Cottage Cheese)
Paneer with Onion, garlic, bell pepper, and chilies in garlic sauce and cilantro.
Papdi Chat
A light, refreshing mixture of crisps, potatoes & chick peas in a tamarind sauce.
Gobhi Honey Garlic
Cauliflower is battered and fried just like any other Indo-Chinese starter and then tossed in honey garlic sauce.
Gobi Manchurian
Gobi Manchurian is a popular Indo-Chinese appetizer made with cauliflower, corn flour, soya sauce, vinegar, chili sauce, ginger & garlic.
Lasuni Gobi
Cauliflower, tomato & garlic sauce.
Non-Vegetarian Appetizers
Drums of Heaven / Chicken Lollipop
Indian style, Chicken wings with fresh herbs, chili, and peppers
Chicken 65
Chicken 65 is a very popular appetizer served in our restaurants. Its Spicey but you can opt for mild
Chilli Chicken
Chicken fried with Onion, garlic, bell pepper, and chilies in garlic sauce and cilantro.
Chicken Pepper Fry
Peppercorns, coconut, and curry leaves, boneless chicken.
Lamb Pepper Fry
Lamb/Mutton Pepper Fry is a great side dish. Tender boneless mutton/goat or lamb meat cooked along and roasted to a darker shade with black pepper highlighted
Fish fry
It's a great Appetizer. Fish marinated with ginger garlic paste, lemon juice, salt,garam masala, turmeric, and chili powder will be deep-fried.
Goat Sukha
A Must try - Spicey Dry Mutton with Indian masala. Goat Sukka or Goat Sukha is a dry mutton preparation native to the Mangalore and Udupi region.
Kebab Trio
A tasting trio of Hariyali Kabab, Malai Kabab & Chicken Tikka. Chicken cubes are marinated in yogurt, lemon juice, and various aromatic spices (Mint, Coriander-stem & cardamom)
Goat Pepper Fry
Veg-Soups
Mulligatawny
This fragrant Indian Mulligatawny Soup is spiced with curry and made from creamy red lentils, carrots, apples, and coconut milk.
Veg Hot and Sour
Veg Sweet Corn
Veg Manchow
Tomato Soup
Tomato soup is a soup with tomatoes as the primary ingredient. It served HOT. Ask Chef if you like it to be different
Veg-Tandoori
Tandoori
Chicken Tikka Kebab
Chicken cubes are marinated in yogurt, lemon juice, and various aromatic spices. The cubes are grilled to perfection to give you a smoky taste.
Creamy Kebab (Malai Kebab)
Juicy, melt-in-the-mouth chicken kabab on skewers made with tender pieces of chicken breast which are marinated in a paste of yogurt, almonds, heavy cream, and spices like nutmeg and cardamom. The tikka is cooked on high heat clay oven for a charred taste
Hariyali Kebab
A Clay Oven product and scrumptious Indian appetizer! Boneless chicken chunks are marinated in a super flavorful, aromatic green spice paste and grilled to perfection!
Lamb Chops
Lamb chops are cuts of lamb made by cutting at an angle perpendicular to the spine, generating a single serving of meat traditionally cooked and served with the bone in.
Boti kebab
Boti kebabs are made with chunks of lamb marinated in spiced yogurt, adding a lovely warming depth to the meat. These can be cooked on a Clay oven with high heat.
Tandoori Chicken
Tandoori chicken is a South Asian dish of chicken marinated in yogurt and spices and roasted in a tandoor, a cylindrical clay oven.
Achari Chicken Tikka
Tandoori Fish (Salmon)
A very delicious Tandoori dish is inspired by a South Asian dish. It's made of fish (salmon) marinated in yogurt and spices and roasted in a tandoor ( a cylindrical clay oven).
Tandoori Whole Fish (Whole Pomfret)
This whole BBQ Fish takes a whole trout and marinades it in Indian spices before cooking it Tandoori style over hot Clay ovan!
Tandoori Shrimp
Tandoori King Prawn Masala is a dish that contains an intense mix of garam masala, ginger, garlic, onion, and coconut milk and is then garnished with fresh coriander. These ingredients create a perfect balance between sweet and spicy flavors.
Avon mixed grill
Kakori (Lamb) Seekh Kebab
Vegetarian Curries
Paneer Tikka Masala
Paneer tikka masala is an Indian dish of marinated paneer cheese served in spiced gravy. It is a vegetarian alternative to chicken tikka masala.
Palak Paneer
Palak paneer is a classic curried dish (vegetarian ) from North Indian cuisine made with fresh spinach, onions, spices, paneer, and herbs
Kadai Paneer
Kadai Paneer is a popular Indian paneer dish made with paneer (Indian cottage cheese), onions, and bell peppers cooked in a spicy onion tomato gravy flavored with freshly ground Kadai masala
Butter Paneer Masala
Paneer Butter Masala is a creamy, mildly sweet gravy made with butter, tomatoes, cashews, spices, and paneer. Paneer Tikka Masala is a robust dish made with grilled yogurt marinated paneer cubes in a spicy, aromatic tomato-onion gravy
Paneer Makhni
Paneer makhani is a popular Indian/Punjabi dish made with paneer, tomatoes, cashews, spices & cream. Paneer refers to Indian cheese & makhan refers to butter.
Paneer Lababdaar(Chef Special)
Paneer lababdar gravy is made from a spiced tomato and cashew paste that is then sautéed with onions, spices, and herbs. It has a lovely tang to it and is full of flavor. It got little sugar and cream which gives the dish a creamy and faintly sweet taste.
Malai Kofta
Malai Kofta is a popular Indian vegetarian dish, were balls (kofta) made of potato/Spinach and paneer are deep fried and served with a creamy and spiced tomato-based curry. The literal translation of this dish is malai=creamy/buttery and kofta=spiced balls. Yum
Palak Kofta
Vegetable Vindaloo
Vegetables and Paneer cubes are cooked in a fiery-red sauce packed with bold flavors. Enjoy this gluten-free curry with rice or naan for a satisfying dinner!
Navaratan Korma
Navratan korma is a rich, luxurious curry dish with mixed vegetables and many dry fruits. This recipe is flavorful and mildly sweet. It is made with 9 ingredients and consists of plenty of nuts, dry fruits, assorted vegetables, fruits, cream, a lot of spices, and a few herbs.
Dal Makhni
Creamy & buttery Dal Makhani is one of India's most special and popular dal. Black lentils are cooked with a lot of butter and cream, making it a special dish. Best enjoyed with naan!
Methi Malai Matar
Methi Matar Malai is a popular Indian dish made in north India, especially during winters when fresh methi (fenugreek) is in season! This recipe combines methi, matar (green peas), and malai (cream) in a rich, sweet, and seriously creamy curry!
Daal Bukhara (Chef Special)
Dal Bukhara is a classic Punjabi-style curry made from whole black urad dal, which is creamy and melts in the mouth. This Dal Bukhara tastes awesome with rice or roti. Simmer this dal on a slow flame for a long time till you get the creamy texture which is the key to this dal Bukhara.
Vegan Curries
Steamed Vegetables
Aloo Gobhi
Aloo gobi (potatoes & cauliflower) is a popular Indian dish in which potatoes and cauliflower are cooked with onions, tomatoes, and spices.
Dal Tadka (Yellow Daal)
Dal Tadka is a popular Indian lentil dish made with arhar dal (husked & split pigeon pea lentils) or masoor dal (husked & split red lentils)
Gobhi Takatin (Chef Special)
Cauliflower flash fried and tossed in a tomato sauce and bell peppers is a dish from the streets of Delhi
Mixed Daal (Chef Special)
With five protein-rich dals, this Spicy Mixed Dal version combines curds and traditional spices to give a tangy, spicy, delectable accompaniment
Bhindi Masala
Channa Saag
Chana Saag is a classic Indian curry made with chickpeas, spinach, onion, tomato, ginger, garlic, and warm spices. Served with warm paratha or steamed basmati rice makes a perfect weeknight meal that can be easily adapted to vegan or gluten-free diets.
Channa Masala
Aloo Jeera
Jeera Aloo is a typical vegetarian Indian dish which is often served as a side dish and normally goes well with hot puris, chapatti, roti or dal. Its main ingredients are potatoes, cumin seeds and Indian spices. Other ingredients are red chili powder, ginger, coriander powder, curry leaves, vegetable oil and salt.
Baigan Bharta
Baingan bharta is an Indian dish prepared by mincing grilled eggplant and mixing it with tomato, onion, herbs, and spices. Grilling the eggplant over charcoal or direct fire infuses the dish with a smoky flavor.
Chicken Curries
Chicken Tikka Masala
Our best-selling. Chicken tikka masala is a dish consisting of roasted marinated Lamb meat in a spiced sauce.
Butter Chicken (Chicken Makhni)
Butter Chicken masala is liked by youth . It is a type of curry made from chicken with a spiced tomato and butter (Makhan) sauce. Its sauce is known for its rich texture. It is similar to chicken tikka masala, which uses tomato paste.
Chicken Curry
Curry chicken has an earthy, rich, and unique flavor. This curry dish consists of chicken stewed in an onion, and tomato sauce and flavored with ginger, garlic, chili pepper, and tomato puree.
Chicken Vindaloo
Vindaloo is one of the most popular Indian dishes that originated in the Goa region of India. It's a heavily spiced dish made of chicken , herbs and spices
Chicken Saag
Chicken saag is a classic Indian dish made with chicken, spinach, spices, and sour cream. Eat with Naan or basmati rice.
Methi Chicken
Methi Chicken or chicken curry with fenugreek leaves is a hearty spicy Chicken Curry with a nice flavor of fresh fenugreek leaves coming through in every bite.
Chicken Korma
Chicken Korma is a traditional Mughlai dish with bone-in chicken cooked with spices, onion paste, yogurt, and nuts.
Kadai Chicken
Kadai Chicken is a delicious Indian chicken curry where chicken is cooked with freshly ground spices. This spicy curry goes well with naan or any other Indian bread.
Chicken Chettinaad
Chicken Chettinad made in Instant Pot or Pressure Cooker. Chicken pieces cooked in aromatic Chettinad spiced gravy are so delicious and exotic. You will not want to stop eating!
Bhuna Chicken
Chicken bhuna originates from the Bengal region of India. The term 'bhunna' is Urdu for 'fried'. The dish typically consists of a base of onions, garlic, ginger and spices being fried together to form a thick coating sauce. Try this with Naan/Basmati rice
Goan Chicken Curry
Pronounced go-an (as opposed to “groan” without the “r”!), it's an aromatic curry with a blend of spices, garlic, ginger, and onion, along with fresh tomato and coconut.
Bollywood Chicken (Chef Special)
A Chef's speciality - Must Try
Chicken Patia
Ingredients. Pathia sauce is made from scratch using onions, garlic, chilies, curry powder, tomatoes, brown sugar, lime juice, and coriander.
Lamb Curries
Lamb Tikka Masala
Our best-selling. Lamb tikka masala is a dish consisting of roasted marinated Lamb chunks in a spiced sauce
Lamb Curry
Craving lamb curry? Try ours - This Indian lamb curry is made with tomatoes and onions cooked with spices for a rich, hearty dish that's perfect to make for a crowd
Bhuna Ghost
Lamb/Mutton Bhuna Gosht is a very popular preparation, wherein Lamb/mutton is slow-cooked with a variety of spices, vegetables, and yogurt. As the term 'bhuna' suggests, it is then fried on high heat with dollops of ghee
Lamb Saag
Lamb Chettinaad
Lamb Vindaloo
Vindaloo is one of the most popular Indian dishes that originated in the Goa region of India. It's a heavily spiced dish made of Lamb , herbs and spices
Lamb Korma
Lamb Korma is a traditional Mughlai dish with bone-in Lamb cooked with spices, onion paste, yogurt, and nuts.
Lamb Madras
Lamb Rogan Josh
Kadai Lamb
Kadai Lamb is a delicious Indian Kadai curry where Lamb is cooked with freshly ground spices. This spicy curry goes well with naan or any other Indian bread.
Keema Mater
Keema Matar, or simply Keema, is a semi-dry Indian curry made with ground meat (Keema) and green peas (matar or mutter), seasoned with Indian spices.
Goat Curries
Seafood
Bread
Naan
Naan is a white leavened flatbread cooked in a tandoor (a cylindrical Clay oven). By baking the naan in a tandoor, the distinct charred sections and crispy edges are created;
Butter Naan
Soft & fluffy butter naans are a white leavened flatbread cooked in a tandoor (a cylindrical Clay oven) and added butter. By baking the naan in a tandoor, the distinct charred sections and crispy edges are created;
Garlic Naan
A Must Try. Garlic Naan is a leavened Indian flatbread that is baked in clay ovens (tandoor) in the highest temperatures
Tandoori Roti
It’s a flatbread made with whole wheat and traditionally cooked in a tandoor (cylindrical clay oven)
Chilli Garlic Naan
It Must try. It's another flavor of Naan. Soft and delicious, made in a tandoor (clay Ovan ) in high temperature. Try our chili garlic naan for a spicy and buttery twist to your naan. Pair it with our Malai kofta for a vibrant and flavourful dinner.
Chilli Naan
Rosemary Naan
Rosemary Naan is a rich, buttery naan that's perfect as a side to your favorite Indian dishes and more!
Peshwari Naan
A Must try . Peshwari Naan is a yeast-leavened bread filled with desiccated coconut, sultanas (or raisins), and almonds. It's cooked in a very high temperature in a cylindrical clay oven (Tandoor)
Lachha Paratha
Aloo Paratha
Chicken Tikka Naan
Keema Naan
Fluffy Leavened Bread stuffed with spicy keema · These naan are soft and fluffy and filled with an amazing spiced mince lamb filling
Onion Naan
Avon Bread Basket (Plain, Garilc, Onion)
Kashmiri Naan
Rice
Chicken Biryani
A Must try Dish. Chicken biryani is an aromatic, mouth-watering, and authentic Indian dish with succulent chicken in layers of fluffy rice, fragrant spices, and fried onions.
Lamb Biryani
A Must try Dish. Lamb biryani is an aromatic, mouth-watering, and authentic Indian dish with succulent Lamb in layers of fluffy rice, fragrant spices, and fried onions.
Goat Biryani
A Must try Dish. Goat biryani is an aromatic, mouth-watering, and authentic Indian dish with succulent Mutton in layers of fluffy rice, fragrant spices, and fried onions.
Shrimp Biryani
A Must try Dish. Shrimp biryani is an aromatic, mouth-watering, and authentic Indian dish with succulent Shrimp in layers of fluffy rice, fragrant spices, and fried onions.
Vegetable Biryani
A Must try Dish for vegetarian people. Biryani is an aromatic, mouth-watering, and authentic Indian dish with succulent vegetables in layers of fluffy rice, fragrant spices, and fried onions.
Chicken Fried Rice
Chicken Fried Rice that's made with basmati rice and lean chicken breast. Hearty and so satisfying.
Egg Fried Rice
Egg Fried Rice that's made with basmati rice and Egg. Give it a try if you love EGG
Vegetable Fried Rice
Vegetable Fried Rice that's made with basmati rice and fried vegetable.
Long Plain Rice
Aromatic basmati rice
Sides
Mango Chutney
This chutney is spiced with ginger, mustard seeds, garlic, and red chili pepper flakes. It gets its tanginess from the acidity in the mangoes and added vinegar, and it gets its sweetness from the mangoes, raisins, and sugar.
Mixed Pickle
In Indian cuisine, a mixed Indian pickle is more likely to contain fruits (for example, mangos and limes) as well as vegetables. Indian pickle is prepared using oil, unlike western pickles, and is more likely to use lemon juice or some other acid as a souring agent instead of vinegar.
Raita
Raita is a classic Indian yogurt sauce that’s one of the most versatile condiments we’ve ever encountered! Eat with Biryani or any spice food.
Papadum
Desserts
Gulab Jamun
Gulab jamun is a beloved Indian dessert consisting of fried balls of a dough made from milk solids and semolina, soaked with an aromatic syrup
Rice Pudding
Our Rice pudding is traditionally made with pudding rice, milk, cream, and sugar and is sometimes flavored with vanilla
Ras Malai
Rasmalai is a Classic Indian dessert consisting of juicy cheese discs served with thickened milk.You must try .
Gajar (Carrot) Halwa
Carrot halwa, also known as Gajar ka halwa or Gajrela is a traditional North Indian dessert made by simmering fresh grated carrots.
Drinks
Mango Lassi
People love our Mango lassi. it is a delicious creamy drink with mango, yogurt, milk, a little sugar, and a sprinkling of cardamom. It's cool and refreshing!
Sweet Lassi
Sweet Lassi is a popular North Indian drink made from yogurt, milk, and sugar and flavored with cardamom
Salty Lassi
These have a bit of a savory tang because they are made with a blend of yogurt, water, and a sprinkle of salt.
Coke
Sprite
Diet Coke
Pepsi
Seltzer
Iced Tea
Madras Coffee
Madras filter, or decoction kaapi, a chicory-laced coffee poured into furiously hot milk.
Masala Tea
"Tea masala" is a famous Indian tea, typically consists of crushed ginger, crushed cardamom, lemongrass, cloves, and cinnamon
Red Wine By The Bottle
White Zinfandel, Canyon Road - California
Pinot Noir, Murphy Goode - California
Pinot Noir, Smoke Tree - California
Merlot, Chateau Souverain- California
Merlot, Francis Coppola
Shiraz, Jacob’s Creek - Australia
Malbec, Montes “Classic”-Chile
Malbec, Bodega Norton Reserva, - Argentina
Cabernet Sauvignon, Canyon Road -California
Cabernet Sauvignon, Storypoint -California
Cabernet Sauvignon, Joe Gott 815 - California
Cabernet Sauvignon, Jackson Estates - California
Cabernet Sauvignon, Daniel Cohn ‘Bellacossa’ North Coast, C A
White Wine By The Bottle
Sauvignon Blanc, Kim Crawford Marlborough, New Zealand
Pinot Grigio, Mezzacorona Trentino Alto-Adige, Italiy
Pinot Gris, Kim Crawford Marlborough, New Zealand
Chardonnay, Canyon Road - California
Chardonnay Joel Gott (Unoaked) - California
Chardonnay, Cambria by Kendall Jackson - Santa Maria, Ca
Chardonnay Jackson Estates - California
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy! We are Cooking...
