Avondale Tap 3634 West Belmont Avenue
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Neighborhood bar with good drinks and great eats.
Location
3634 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
