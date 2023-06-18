Restaurant header imageView gallery

AVOS GRILL

review star

No reviews yet

720 Anderson Ave FLR 1

CLIFFSIDE PARK, NJ 07010

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

SHEPHERD SALAD

SHEPHERD SALAD

$16.00

Tomato / cucumber / red onion / parsley / mint / olive oil & lemon dressing

GYRO

$20.00

10oz Charbroiled beef & lamb / Greek style

HUMMUS

HUMMUS

$13.00

Garbanzo bean / roasted garlic / tahini / lemon

DINNER

SMALL PLATES

MEZE PLATE

MEZE PLATE

$22.00

Hummus / babaganoush / tzatziki / mouhamara / pita chips

HUMMUS

HUMMUS

$13.00

Garbanzo bean / roasted garlic / tahini / lemon

BABAGANOUSH

$13.00

Smoked eggplant / tahini / roasted garlic / lemon

TZAZIKI

$13.00

Homemade yogurt / cucumber / mint

MOUHAMARA

$13.00

Aleppo pepper / pomegranate / balsamic / walnut / olive oil

MINI MEZE

$7.00

Small plate / any dip / pita chips

LEBNE

LEBNE

$13.00

AVOCADO DIP

$13.00

CRUDITE

$8.00

STARTERS

AHI TUNA

$24.00
BOREG

BOREG

$14.00

Crispy filo rolls / trio cheese

CALAMARI

CALAMARI

$19.00

Crispy Cape may have calamari / Trio sauces

CRISPY ROCK SHRIMP

$19.00
FALAFEL

FALAFEL

$15.00

Vegan chick pea sesame crusted dumplings / tahini / spicy shata / relish

FETA CHEESE

$16.00

GIGER - LIVER

$29.00

GRILLED LOBSTER & CHORIZO

$28.00Out of stock
GRILLED SHRIMP

GRILLED SHRIMP

$22.00

Jumbo U10 shrimp / chipotle / garlic aioli

GRILLED WINGS

GRILLED WINGS

$18.00

Natural organic chicken / spicy shata or BBQ

KIBE

KIBE

$15.00

Sauteed beef / pignoli nuts / crisp whole wheat shell

POMMES FRITES - FRESH CUT FRIES

$13.00

Fresh cut potatoes / peppered / Greek / garlic dill / Parmesan basil / signature sauce

SOUP OF THE DAY

SOUP OF THE DAY

$8.00

FLAT BREAD

$19.00Out of stock

TUNA AVOCADO TARTARE

$24.00Out of stock

GRILLED OCTOPUSS

$24.00Out of stock

LAMB CHOP APP

$25.00Out of stock

ARANCINI

$12.00Out of stock

RIB APP

$18.00Out of stock

SOOJUK ROLL

$14.00

CRISPY WINGS

$17.00

SLIDERS (3)

$18.00Out of stock

SALADS

SHEPHERD SALAD

SHEPHERD SALAD

$16.00

Tomato / cucumber / red onion / parsley / mint / olive oil & lemon dressing

GREEK SALAD

$16.00

Lettuce / tomato / cucumber / parsley / red onion / olives / feta / vinaigrette

FATOUSH SALAD

FATOUSH SALAD

$16.00

Lettuce / cucumber / tomato / mint / pita croutons / tangy sumac vinaigrette

TABOULI SALAD

$18.00

Parsley / tomato / red onion / mint / whole wheat / olive oil & lemon dressing

HOUSE SALAD

$16.00

Lettuce / tomato / cucumber / red onion / garbanzo, bell pepper / creamy tomato dressing

CAESAR SALAD

$15.00

Romaine lettuce / pita croutons / homemade Caesar dressing

MAINS

ORGANIC CHICKEN

ORGANIC CHICKEN

$32.00

12oz grilled Chicken Shish / organic breast

BEEF BROCHETTE

$36.00

12oz grilled Beef Shish / grass fed hanger steak

GYRO

$20.00

10oz Charbroiled beef & lamb / Greek style

LULE KEBOB

$28.00Out of stock

MIXED GRILL

$99.00

Organic chicken / Beef brochette / Grilled shrimp / Gyro

SHISH DISH

$59.00

pair any two / double up

BOWL

$18.00Out of stock

SPECIALS

AHI TUNA

$34.00

sushi grade / sesame crusted / seared

BABY LAMB CHOPS

$62.00

14oz / 3 rib cut chops / Colorado, USA

BBQ RIBS

BBQ RIBS

$36.00

baby back ribs / house BBQ sauce

BRANZINO

$38.00Out of stock

whole fish / grilled / cilantro lemon sauce

CHILEAN SEA BASS

$49.00Out of stock

FILET MIGNON

$48.00Out of stock

GRILLED OCTOPUSS

$32.00

8oz / grilled / Spain

GRILLED SHRIMP

$32.00

jumbo U10 shrimp / chipotle

GRILLED DOUBLE LOBSTER TAIL

$48.00Out of stock

double lobster tail / grilled

PENNE PASTA

$24.00

choice of pasta / house made sauces

RIB EYE

$64.00

16oz / Grass fed / boneless

SALMON

$34.00

10oz / wild salmon / honey pepper glaze

SKIRT STEAK

$48.00

12oz / Grass fed / inner skirt

GRILLED VEGETARIAN

$20.00

LOBSTER & CHEESE RAVIOLI

$48.00Out of stock

BABY PORTERHOUSE

$39.00Out of stock

BURGERS & SANDWICHES

BURGER 8OZ

BURGER 8OZ

$21.00

8oz tri-blend / brioche / L-T-O-P / ketchup & mayo

WRAP

$18.00

SIDES

GRILLED VEGGIES

$14.00

PITA CHIPS

$7.00

FRESH CUT FRIES (LARGE)

$14.00

RICE PILAF

$6.00

SAUCE - 16OZ

$12.00

SAUCE - 3OZ

$3.00

FRESH CUT FRIES (SMALL)

$8.00

SIDE SALAD

$6.00

SINGLE SHISH

STEAMED BROCCOLI

$8.00

VEGETABLE

$9.00Out of stock

MISC

PITA BREAD

$3.00

SWEETS

BAKLAVA

BAKLAVA

$11.00

Filo pastry / walnuts and honey

CHOCOLATE LAVA

$15.00

Chocolate cake / warm ganache / Hagen Daz ice cream

NUTELLA CRISP

$24.00

Baked to order filo / Nutella / banana / berries / Bavarian cream

FLAN

$9.00Out of stock

light cream / caramel custard

ICE CREAM

$9.00

Hagen-Daz vanilla

FRESH FRUIT

$14.00Out of stock

Seasonal fruit

KUNEFE

$15.00Out of stock

OREO PIE ICE CREAM

$12.00Out of stock

PARFAIT BAKLAVA

$14.00Out of stock

SHABYETTE

$12.00Out of stock

LEYLAH

$16.00Out of stock

RICE PUDDING

$10.00

MUHALABIE

$11.00Out of stock

PETITE CAKES

$10.00Out of stock

KIDS MENU

CHICKEN TENDERS

$14.00

KID ORGANIC CHICKEN

$14.00

KID BURGER

$14.00

PENNE BUTTER

$12.00

GRILLED CHEESE

$12.00

KID CHEESE BURGER

$14.00

MINI GYRO

$14.00

KID NUGGETS

$13.00
All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
