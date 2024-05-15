- Home
101 California Street
San Francisco, CA 94111
TOASTS
- Naked Toasty$10.25
Classic avotoast made with artisan sourdough bread topped with smashed avocado, micro greens, olive oil, salt & pepper
- Veggie Toasty$12.00
Artisan sourdough bread with smashed avocado, cucumbers, tomatoes, feta cheese, balsamic glaze, salt & pepper
- Salmon Toasty$16.00
BEST SELLER! Artisan sourdough bread with smashed avocado, smoked salmon, cucumbers, onion, capers & a slice of lemon
- Hummus Toasty$11.50
Artisan sourdough bread with hummus, topped with sliced avocado, olive oil, salt, pepper & micro greens, with a side of lemon
- Caprese Toasty$12.00
Artisan sourdough bread with smashed avocado topped with cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil & balsamic glaze
- Prosciutto Toasty$15.00
Artisan sourdough bread with smashed avocado, prosciutto, cucumbers & micro greens
- Eggy Toasty$13.75
BEST SELLER! Classic avocado toast with two poached eggs, micro greens, salt, pepper & paprika.
- Breckie Toasty$10.25
Artisan sourdough bread with nutella, peanut butter or almond butter spead, topped with bananas, strawberries & coconut flakes
- Basik Toasty$7.00
Enjoy a toasty artisan sourdough bread with your favorite choice of spread: cream cheese, nutella, butter or jam
- Unicorn Toasty$7.75
Artisan sourdough bread with colorful cream cheese with rainbow sparkles and MAGIC!
SMOOTHIES
- Acai Berry Smoothie$11.25
Enjoy the perfect blend of spinach, acai, blueberries, banana & hemp seeds. Prepared with your choice of milk
- Avocado Smoothie$11.25
Enjoy the perfect green smoothie, blend of spinach, avocado, banana, lemon, ginger & hemp seeds. Prepared with your choice of almond or oat milk (16oz).