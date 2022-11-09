Restaurant header imageView gallery

AVPH GRASSROOTS Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

44226 10th St W

Lancaster, CA 93534

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Vanilla Latte
Asian Chicken Salad
Breakfast Sandwich

Coffee Drinks

Vanilla Latte

$3.75

Milk, Espresso, Vanilla Syrup

Caramel Latte

$3.75Out of stock

Milk, Espresso, Caramel Syrup

Hazelnut Latte

$3.75

Milk, Espresso, Hazelnut Syrup

Seasonal Latte

$3.75

Milk, Espresso, Flavor Syrup

Latte

$2.95

Milk, Espresso

Chai

$3.25

Dirty Chai

$3.50

Coffee

$2.00

Iced Coffee

$2.00Out of stock

Peppermint Mocha

$3.50

Milk, Chocolate, Espresso

White Chocolate Mocha

$3.75

Milk, White Chocolate, Espresso

Americano

$2.75

Espresso and Hot Water

Cappuccino

$3.50

Caramel Macchiato

$4.00Out of stock

Hot Milk, Cold Milk, Espresso, Caramel Syrup, Caramel Sauce

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Milk, Hot Chocolate mix, and Milk

Hot Tea

$1.25

Unsweetened Tea

$2.00

Orange Juice

$1.25

Lemonade

$2.00

AVPH Ground Coffee

$4.50

Blended Drinks

Mocha

$3.95

Ice, Vanilla Powder, Mocha, Espresso, and Milk

Vanilla

$3.95

Ice, Vanilla Powder, Espresso, and Milk

Caramel

$3.95

Ice, Vanilla Powder, Caramel Syrup, Espresso, and Milk

Hazelnut

$3.95

Ice, Vanilla Powder, Hazelnut Syrup, Espresso, and Milk

Frozen Coffee

$3.95

Ice, Syrup, Espresso, and Milk

Mint Java Chip

$3.95

Ice, Vanilla Powder, Chocolate Chips, Espresso, and Milk

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.00

Egg, cheese, and your choice of meat on grilled English muffin

Breakfast Wrap

$6.00

Tortilla, onion, mushroom, spinach, potatoes, choice of cheese, and scrambled eggs

B Y O Omelets

$7.00

Eggs, cheese, 2 sides (bacon, sausage, bell peppers, onions, spinach)

Pancake Special

$8.00

Two pancakes, two slices of meat, two eggs

Simple Start Breakfast

$8.00

Two eggs, two slices of meat, two pieces of toast

Acai Bowl

$6.00

Acai, two sides, chia, peanut butter

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$2.50

English Muffin

$1.50

Toast

$1.50

Two eggs

$3.00

Pre-Made Oatmeal Jars

$2.25

Oats, cinnamon, brown sugar, and dried cranberries

Oatmeal

$2.50

Come with brown sugar and Butter

Veggie Scramble

$5.00

Scrambled eggs, Onions, Bell peppers, Spinach, Mushroom, Tomatoes, and choice of cheese

Lunch

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$7.00

Romaine, Celery, Carrots, Cucumber, Bacon, Chicken, and Buffalo Sauce

Blacken Chicken Caesar Salad

$7.00

Chicken, Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, and Croutons

Asian Chicken Salad

$7.00

Chicken, Romaine, Carrots, Wonton Strips, Cilantro, Cabbage, Sesame Seeds, and Croutons

Garden Salad

$5.00

Romaine, Cucumber, Croutons, and Tomatoes

Chicken Quesadilla

$7.00

Chicken, Cheese, Tortilla, and Salsa

BLT Sandwich

$6.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Mayo

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.50

Cheese, Bread, butter, Bacon, and Avocado

Blacken Chicken Caesar Sandwich

$7.00

Chicken, Romaine, Parmesan, Tomato, Caesar Dressing, and Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Romaine, Celery, Carrots, Cucumber, Bacon, Chicken, and Buffalo Sauce

Asian Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Chicken, Romaine, Carrots, Cilantro, Cabbage, and Asian Dressing

Blacken Chicken Caesar Wrap

$7.00

Chicken, Romaine, Parmesan, Tomato, Caesar Dressing, and Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$7.00

Romaine, Celery, Carrots, Cucumber, Bacon, Chicken, and Buffalo Sauce

Asian Chicken Wrap

$7.00

Chicken, Romaine, Carrots, Cilantro, Cabbage, and Asian Dressing

Beef Burger

$6.50

Beef Patty, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion. Pickle, and Avocado

Turkey Burger

$6.50

Turkey Patty, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion. Pickle, and Avocado

Veggie Burger

$6.50

Veggie Patty, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion. Pickle, and Avocado

Extra Dressing

$0.25
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

44226 10th St W, Lancaster, CA 93534

Directions

Gallery
AVPH GRASSROOTS Cafe image
AVPH GRASSROOTS Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Complexity Wine Lounge LLC - 2010 W Ave J-8 Suite #101
orange starNo Reviews
2010 W Ave J-8 Suite #101 Lancaster, CA 93534
View restaurantnext
Sassy Bird - 706 W Lancaster Blvd #101
orange star4.1 • 763
706 W Lancaster Blvd #101 Lancaster, CA 93534
View restaurantnext
D's Smokin BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
50th Street West Lancaster, CA 93536
View restaurantnext
Fire Island Grill - Palmdale
orange star4.5 • 3,332
40117 10th st. West Palmdale, CA 93551
View restaurantnext
Dog Haus - Palmdale BG106
orange starNo Reviews
1301 Rancho Vista Blvd Palmdale, CA 93551
View restaurantnext
Combo Kitchen of Lancaster
orange starNo Reviews
6570 West Avenue L 12 Lancaster, CA 93536
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lancaster

Jamba - 000858 - Lancaster Town Center
orange star4.6 • 2,565
43530 10th Street West Lancaster, CA 93534
View restaurantnext
Waba Grill - WG0277 - Lancaster
orange star4.5 • 1,438
43633 10th Street West Lancaster, CA 93534
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - CA105 - Lancaster
orange star4.7 • 1,023
4075 W Avenue L Lancaster, CA 93536
View restaurantnext
Sassy Bird - 706 W Lancaster Blvd #101
orange star4.1 • 763
706 W Lancaster Blvd #101 Lancaster, CA 93534
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lancaster
Palmdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Santa Clarita
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Valencia
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Newhall
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Montrose
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Tehachapi
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Northridge
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston