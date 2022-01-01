Asian Fusion
Bars & Lounges
Sushi & Japanese
Awa Miami @ Riverside
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Awa Miami, Asian Cuisine, water front and open air!
25 SE 5th st awa, brickell, FL 33131
