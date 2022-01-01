Awa Miami @ Riverside imageView gallery
Awa Miami @ Riverside

25 SE 5th st awa

brickell, FL 33131

SALADS

AWA Poke Tuna

$17.00

AWA Poke Salmon

$15.00

AWA POKE Veg

$11.00

SUSHI BAR

SALMON NIGIRI

$7.00

NIGIRI/SASHIMI (2 pieces per order)

TUNA NIGIRI

$8.00

NIGIRI/SASHIMI (2 pieces per order)

HAMACHI NIGIRI

$9.00

NIGIRI/SASHIMI (2 pieces per order)

SALMON SASHIMI

$7.00

TUNA SASHIMI

$8.00

Hamachi SASHIMI

$9.00

TUNA TATAKI

$20.00

MAKI ROLLS

CALIFORNIA

$12.00

Snow Crab, Avocado, Cucumber

HAMACHI JALAPEÑO

$16.00

Hamachi, Cucumber

NEGISALMON

$14.00

Salmon, Scallions

PHILADELPHIA ROLL

$14.00

Salmon, Cream Cheese, Avocado

DRAGON ROLL

$14.00

Shrimp, Avocado

SPICY TUNA

$15.00

Tuna, Scallions, Spicy Mayo

VEGAN ROLL

$12.00

Avocado, Cucumber, Mushroom

SALMON AVOCADO

$14.00

Salmon, Avocado

TUNA AVOCADO

$15.00

Tuna, Avocado

GUNKAN MAKI

$20.00

FIRST COURSE

EDAMEME AND SHRIMP PANKO

SECOND COURSE

TIRADITO & AWA SALMON ROLL

THIRD COURSE

TENDERLOIN SKEWERS

SHRIMP SKEWERS

MOET

BOTTLE MOET

DESSERT

DESSERT

VEGGIE FRST COURSE

EDAMAME & SEAWEED SALAD

VEGGIE SECOND COURSE

VEGAN ROLL & RICE POKE

VEGGIE THIRD COURSE

MUSHROOM SALAD

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Awa Miami, Asian Cuisine, water front and open air!

25 SE 5th st awa, brickell, FL 33131

