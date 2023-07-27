Awaji Izakaya
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info
I am a feeling. Like walking around "Ginza Corridor District", Tokyo Japan, holding hands with someone you love, entering an Izakaya, biting into a juicy yakitori, having that third sake, eating fresh tuna, watching the bright lanterns fill the sky. I am what makes you remember life is beautiful, Enjoy. Awaji, Chef Richard
Location
12305 North Rockwell Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73142
Gallery
