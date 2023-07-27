Soft Opening

Bar

Sapporo

$6.00

Decoy Cab

$12.00

Substance Chard

$10.00

Sake - Joto 1 Cup

$7.00

Sake - Joto Junmai Ginjo

$9.00

Sake - Snow Tiger - Nigori

$8.00

Sake - Ukiyo - E Junmai

$9.00

Sake -Kasumi Tsuru -Junmai Ginjo

$9.00

Sake - Wakaze - Junmai

$9.00

Plum Blossom of Peace

$7.00

Yuzu Whiskey Sour

$14.00

Japanese Old Fashion

$15.00

Spicy Lychee

$14.00

Lemon Sour

$12.00

Sapporo Light

$6.00

Lucky Buddha

$6.00

Awaji Izakaya Menu

Appetizers

Karaage Chicken

$8.00

fried marinated chicken thigh

Edamame

$6.00

soybeans, kosher salt

Spicy Butter Edamame

$7.00

soybeans, kosher salt, spicy butter

Furikake French Fries

$6.00

Agedashi Tofu

$7.00

fried tofu, dashi, ginger, scallion, bonito

Soft Shell Crab

$13.00

fried soft shell crab, spicy ginger dashi

Salads

Ginger Salad

$7.00

spring mix,carrots, tomatos, avocado, ginger dressing

Asian Greens

$9.00

Ika Sansai

$9.00

smoke squide, mountain veggies, sesame ponzu

Seaweed

$8.00

mixed seaweed, cucumber, carrots, sesame ginger ponzu

Oshinko

$6.00

Japanese pickle radish, seasonal pickles

Entrees

Oyakodon

$15.00

chicken breast, onions, carrots, sweet savory dashi, eggs, scallions, togorashi over rice

Veggiedon

$15.00

fried tofu, edamame, onions, carrots, sweet svory veggie dashi,eggs, scallions, beni-shopa over rice

Tonkatsu

$16.00

panko fried pork cutlet, mustard, spicy tangy sauce, rice, spicy slaw

Chicken Katsu D

$16.00

Nigiri

Tuna - N

$4.00

a la carte 1 each

Yellow Tail - N

$4.00

a la carte 1 each

Salmon - N

$4.00

a la carte 1 each

Albacore - N

$3.00

a la carte 1 each

Red Snapper - N

$4.00

a la carte 1 each

Escolar - N

$3.00

a la carte 1 each

Smoke Salmon - N

$4.00

a la carte 1 each

Shrimp - N

$3.00

a la carte 1 each

Squid - N

$3.00

a la carte 1 each

Kanikama - N

$3.00

a la carte 1 each

Ikura - N

$4.00

a la carte 1 each

Smelt Egg - N

$3.00

a la carte 1 each

Maki Sushi

Bluefin Tuna Roll

$10.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.00

Devil Roll

$9.00

Spicy Shrimp Roll

$9.00

Cajun Roll

$9.00

Spider Roll

$12.00

California Roll

$8.00

Avocado Roll

$6.00

Seasonal Items

Blue Fin Tuna N

$7.00

Copper Salmon N

$7.00

Bonito Tataki N

$6.00

King Salmon N

$6.00

Black Cod N

$7.00

Infamous "Volcano"

$16.00

california roll, top with mushroom, crawfish or shrimp, jalapeno, "awaji spicy mayo sauce"

Yakitori +

Chicken Breast Meat

$4.00

each grilled skewer

Chicken Thigh Meat

$3.00

each grilled skewer

Beef Tenderloin

$4.00

each grilled skewer

Chicken Wing

$3.00

each grilled skewer

Asparagus w/bacon

$4.00

each grilled skewer

Quail Egg

$2.00

each grilled skewer

Shiitake Mushroom

$4.00

each grilled skewer - vegan, gluten free

Cremini Mushroom

$3.00

Shishito Peppers

$3.00

each grilled skewer - vegan, gluten free

Okra

$3.00Out of stock

each grilled skewer - vegan, gluten free

Heirloom Cherry Tomato

$3.00

each grilled skewer - vegan, gluten free

Zucchini

$2.00

each grilled skewer - vegan, gluten free

5 pc Chef Ly's Sample

$13.00

Chef choice grilled skewers

Desserts

Mochi Ice Cream

$8.00

Drinks

Soda

$1.50

1 can

Ice Tea

$3.00

Ice Green Tea

$4.00

Ramune

$3.00

Calpico

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Side

Egg Fried Rice

$5.00

Kimchi Fried Rice

$8.00

Steamed Rice

$2.00

HighBalls

Whiskey Highball

$12.00

Melon Lime Soda

$12.00

Bright & Sunny

$12.00

AKI Paloma

$12.00

Lemon Sour

$12.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Dr Pepper

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Ice Tea - Peaks

$3.00

Itoen O-I Ochca -Green Tea

$3.00

Calpico

$4.00

Calpico - Strawberry

$4.00

Calpico - Lychee

$4.00

Calpico - Mango

$4.00

Hot Green Tea

$3.00

Topo Chico

$4.00