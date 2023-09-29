Awaji Izakaya
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Awaji Izakaya is a moodily lit, cozy Japanese gastropub with drink-friendly fare in NW OKC. We serve the freshest and top quality fishes available to the OKC market, delicious yakitori, craft cocktails, and ice-cold Japanese beers and sakes.
Location
12305 North Rockwell Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73142
