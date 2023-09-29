Awaji Izakaya Menu

Appetizers

Gyoza - Pork Dumpling

$9.00

made fresh daily in house, pan seared or steamed, limited quantity

Karaage Chicken

$8.00

fried, ginger soy marinated chicken thigh, togarashi

Edamame

$6.00

soybeans, sea salt

Spicy Garlic Butter Edamame

$7.00

soybeans, sea salt, spicy garlic butter

Furikake French Fries

$6.00

sea salt, furikake sesame, jalapeños, togarashi

Agedashi Tofu

$6.00

fried tofu, light soy dashi, ginger, daikon, scallions, bonito

Soft Shell Crab

$13.00

fried soft shell crab, spicy miso mayo, spicy asian slaw

Grilled Mackerel

$13.00

grilled Norwegian mackerel with sea salt

Crawfish Volcano Fries

$14.00

crawfish, mushroom, jalapenos, spicy creamy miso sauce baked to perfection poured over french fries

Soup / Salads

Shitake Miso Soup

$5.00
Ginger Salad

$7.00

spring greens, tomato, avocado, ginger vinaigrette

Asian Greens

$8.00

spring greens, napa cabbage, carrot, tomato, avocado, pistachios, sesame vinaigrette

Seaweed

$7.00

mixed seaweed, cucumber, tomato, sesame ginger ponzu

Ika Sansai

$8.00

smoked squid, mountain veggies, cucumber, tomato, sesame spicy ponzu

Oshinko

$6.00

assorted Japanese pickled vegetables

Entrees

Curry

$10.00

onion, edamame, carrot, Japanese curry served over steam rice + add: katsu (pork cutlet)/chicken katsu +5

Oyakodon

$15.00

locally pasture raised chicken breast, onion, carrot, sweet savory dashi, egg, scallions, togarashi, served over steam rice

Veggiedon

$13.00

fried tofu, edamame, shiitake mushrooms, onion, carrot, sweet savory dashi, egg, scallions, togarashi served over steam rice

Yaki Soba

$10.00

onion, carrot, scallions, jalapeños, cabbage, soba noodles + add: chicken or shrimp +5 + add: beef tender loin +7

Tonkatsu

$16.00

traditional panko fried pork cutlet, spicy asian slaw, steam rice, tonkatsu sauce, sesame

Chicken Katsu

$16.00

traditional panko fried chicken breast, mustard, spicy asian slaw, steam rice, tonkatsu sauce, sesame

Kimchi Fried Rice

$7.00

kimchi, carrot, scallions, egg, rice + add: chicken or shrimp +5 + add: beef tender loin +7

Feature Filet Mignon

$32.00

served with wasabi maître d’hotel butter enhanced by our chimichurri sauce, and herb roasted mixed fingerling potatoes

Nigiri

Tuna - N

$4.00

a la carte 1 each

Yellow Tail - N

$4.00

a la carte 1 each

Salmon - N

$4.00

a la carte 1 each

Albacore - N

$3.00

a la carte 1 each

Red Snapper - N

$4.00

a la carte 1 each

Escolar - N

$3.00

a la carte 1 each

Smoke Salmon - N

$4.00

a la carte 1 each

Shrimp - N

$3.00

a la carte 1 each

Squid - N

$3.00

a la carte 1 each

Octopus - N

$4.00

a la carte 1 each

Eel - N

$4.00

a la carte 1 each

Kanikama - N

$3.00

a la carte 1 each

Ikura - N

$4.00

a la carte 1 each

Smelt Egg - N

$3.00

a la carte 1 each

Flying Fish Roe - N

$4.00

a la carte 1 each

Flying Fish Roe (wasabi) - N

$4.00

a la carte 1 each

Flying Fish Roe (blk) - N

$4.00

a la carte 1 each

Sweet Shrimp - N

$6.00

a la carte 1 each

Sashimi

Teaser Sasshimi, 2pc ea

$27.00

Hokkaido Scallop Sashimi + Asian greens

$21.00

Hamachi Sashimi + Asian Ginger Salad

$20.00

Bloody Hamachi Sashimi

$25.00

Seasonal Sashimi Sampler 2 ea

$55.00

Tuna Sashimi

$10.00

a la carte 3 pcs

Yellow Tail Sashimi

$10.00

a la carte 3 pcs

Salmon Sashimi

$10.00

a la carte 3 pcs

Albacore Sashimi

$8.00

a la carte 3 pcs

Red Snapper Sashimi

$10.00

a la carte 3 pcs

Escolar Sashimi

$8.00

a la carte 3 pcs

Smoke Salmon Sashimi

$10.00

a la carte 3 pcs

Shrimp Sashimi

$8.00

a la carte 3 pcs

Squid Sashimi

$8.00

a la carte 3 pcs

Octopus Sashimi

$10.00

a la carte 3 pcs

Eel Sashimi

$10.00

a la carte 3 pcs

Ikura Sashimi

$10.00

Sweet Shrimp Sashimi

$16.00

a la carte 3 pcs

No Bonito

Maki - Sushi Rolls

Infamous "Volcano"

$18.00

california roll, crawfish, mushrooms, jalapeno, spicy miso mayo, sesame, scallions

Seasoned Seared Tuna Roll

$20.00

nori, shrimp, jicama, avocado, cucumber, spicy fire ponzu sauce, shredded bonito flakes

Perfect Seared Beef Tender Roll

$21.00

nori, shrimp, toasted pistachios, cream cheese, jalapeños, jicama, avocado, seared beef tenderloin-RARE, yuzu ponzu, jalapeños, spicy miso

Duo Osaka Style "Press" Sushi

$18.00

Awaji Dragon

$18.00

nori, crab salad, avocado, cream cheese, baked eel on top, eel sauce

Krispy Kaboom

$15.00

nori, spicy salmon, cucumber, avocado roll top with kanikama, tempura crispy, eel sauce

Okie Dokie

$15.00

Not-so-Average Rainbow

$19.00

nori, crab salad, avocado, cucumber, pistachios, tuna, salmon, yellowtail, albacore, avocado, shrimp, spicy miso

Bluefin Tuna Roll

$20.00

nori, avocado, pistachios, crab stick, jalapeño, avocado, jicama, spicy fire ponzu, scallions (GF option)

White Angel

$18.00

nori, spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado roll top with walu walu (escolar)

Salmon Salmon

$20.00

Crispy Chicken Roll

$8.00

California Roll

$8.00

Krispy California

$10.00

Rockwell Roll

$8.00

Spicy Shrimp Roll

$9.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$10.00

Spicy Yellow Tail Roll

$10.00

Devil Roll

$9.00

Fried Shrimp Roll

$9.00

Spider Roll

$12.00

Fire Cracker

$10.00

Matcha Eel Roll

$12.00

Philly Roll

$9.00

Cajun Roll

$9.00

Avocado Roll

$6.00

Veggie Roll

$7.00

Seasonal Items

Chu-Toro N

$9.00Out of stock

BF Tuna N

$7.00

Black Cod N

$7.00Out of stock

Shima Aji

$7.00Out of stock

ORA King Salmon N

$6.00

Bonito SJ Tuna N

$6.00

Chu-Toro Sashimi

$23.00Out of stock

BF Tuna Sashimi

$18.00

Black Cod Sashimi

$18.00Out of stock

Shimi Aji Sashimi

$18.00Out of stock

ORA K Salmon Sashimi

$15.00

Bonito Sashimi

$15.00

Negi Chu-toro Roll

$10.00Out of stock

Seasonal Nigiri Sampler 1 ea

$39.00

Seasonal Sashimi Sampler 2 ea

$55.00

Yakitori +

Chicken Breast Meat

$4.00

each grilled skewer

Chicken Thigh Meat

$3.00

each grilled skewer

Beef Tenderloin

$4.00

each grilled skewer

Chicken Wing

$3.00

each grilled skewer

Fish Balls

$4.00

Asparagus w/bacon

$4.00

each grilled skewer

Heirloom Cherry w/Bacon

$4.00
Enoki Mushroom w/Bacon

$4.00

Quail Egg

$2.00

each grilled skewer

Shiitake Mushroom

$4.00

each grilled skewer - vegan, gluten free

Cremini Mushroom

$3.00

Shishito Peppers

$3.00

each grilled skewer - vegan, gluten free

Heirloom Cherry Tomato

$3.00

each grilled skewer - vegan, gluten free

Zucchini

$2.00

each grilled skewer - vegan, gluten free

6 pc Chef Ly's Sample

$15.00

chef choice grilled skewers: chicken breast & thigh, quail egg, shishito pepper, cremini

Kids Menu

Kid Fried Chicken Strips

$7.00

Kid Chicken Katsu

$7.00

Kid Grilled Chicken Teriyaki

$7.00

Drinks

Soda

$1.50

1 can

Ice Tea

$3.00

Ice Green Tea

$4.00

Ramune

$3.00

Calpico

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Desserts

Mochi Trio

$8.00

japanese (moe-chee) ice cream served with strawberries-flavors: matcha, red bean, or black sesame

Chocolate Thunder Cake

$9.00

rich, semi-sweet cake exploding with dark chocolate icing, dusted with dutch cocoa

Blueberry Cheesecake

$9.00

moist chunks of vanilla-bean cream and sweet blueberry compote cheesecake finished with white chocolate shavings

Cheese Cake

$9.00

Side

Egg Fried Rice

$5.00

Kimchi Fried Rice

$7.00

Steamed Rice

$2.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$1.50
Sprite

$1.50
Dr Pepper

$1.50
Diet Coke

$1.50

Ice Tea - Peaks

$3.00

Itoen O-I Ochca -Green Tea

$3.00

Calpico

$4.00

Calpico - Strawberry

$4.00

Calpico - Lychee

$4.00

Calpico - Mango

$4.00

Hot Green Tea

$3.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Omakase

Omakase Dinner

10 Course Omakase

$80.00

5 Course LBW Omakase

$50.00