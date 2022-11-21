A map showing the location of Awake Juice Bar LegendsView gallery

Awake Juice Bar Legends

review star

No reviews yet

15321 Palmdale Road

Victorville, CA 92392

Order Again

Kids Smoothie Bowls

Kids Strawberry Nana Bowl

$8.00

strawberry, banana, agave almond milk, granola

Kids Tropical Freeze Bowl

$8.00

coconut milk, banana, pineapple, mango, granola

Kids Blue Power Bowl

$8.00

almond milk, blueberry, banana, spinach, granola

Kids Hulk Bowl

$8.00

coconut milk, banana, pineapple, kale, apple, granola

Kids Epic Date Bowl

$8.00

banana, strawberry, medjool date, cacao, almond butter, almond milk, granola

Kids Smoothie

Kids Strawberry Nana Smoothie

$5.00

strawberry, banana, agave, almond milk

Kids Tropical Freeze Smoothie

$5.00

coconut milk, banana, mango, pineapple

Kids Blue Power Smoothie

$5.00

almond milk, blueberry, banana, spinach

Kids Hulk Smoothie

$5.00

coconut milk, banana, pineapple, kale, apple

Kids Epic Date Smoothie

$5.00

banana, strawberry, medjool date, cacao, almond butter, almond milk

Quick Bites

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$9.25

avocado, jalapeno, cilantro, lime, onion, topped with sprouts, tomato slices, pepper and salt

Peanut Butter Toast

Peanut Butter Toast

$7.50

peanut butter, choice of fruit topping, bee pollen, cinnamon, honey

Overnight Oats

Overnight Oats

$6.75

oats, almond milk, cinnamon, agave, vanilla, choice of 2 fruits and 1 seed/ nut topping

Apple Nachos

Apple Nachos

$5.00

apple slices, granola, almonds, coconut shreds, choice of almond or peanut butter drizzle

Chia Pudding

Chia Pudding

$6.75

chia seeds, almond milk, vanilla, maple syrup, topped with granola, coice of 2 fruits 1 seed/ nut and choice of drizzle

Basic Avocado toast

Basic Avocado toast

$8.50

Smoothie Bowls

Tropical Freeze Bowl

$12.50

pineapple, mango, banana, coconut milk, turmeric, pink himalayan salt, toppings- banana,mango, kiwi,shredded coconut, goji berries,sunflower seeds, chia seeds

Flamingo Bowl

$12.50

pitaya,bananas, strawberry,pineapple, almond milk, blue spirulina, toppings- granola, banana, kiwiw, shredded coconut, bee pollen

Strawberry Peanut Butter Bowl

$12.50

strawberry, banana, almond milk, toppings- granola, banana, peanut butter, hemp seed, green apple, sliced almonds

Epic Date Bowl

$12.50

banana, strawberry, cacao, dates, almond butter, maca, almond milk toppings- granola, banana, strawberry, shredded coconut, sliced almonds

Super Green Bowl

$12.50

green apple, kale, pineapple, banana, coconut milk toppings- granola,banana, strawberry, shredded coconut, sliced almonds

Strawberry Bowl

$12.50

strawberry, banana, almond milk, topping- granola, banana, strawberry, shredded coconut, sliced almonds

Acai Bowl

$12.50

acai, blueberry, apple juice toppings- granola, banana, strawberry, shredded coconut, sliced almonds

Dragon Bowl

$12.50

pitaya plus, bananas, strawberry, almond milk, peanut butter topping- granola, banana, kiwi, shredded coconut, bee pollen

Blueberry Bliss Bowl

$12.50

banana, blueberry, almond butter, medjool dates, spinach, almond milk, topping- granola, frozen blueberry, shredded coconut, cacao nibs, chia seeds, honey drizzle

Hawaiian Majik Bowl

$12.50

banana, pineapple, mango, blue spirulina, coconut milk, pink himalayan salt toppings- granola, banana, strawberry, shredded coconut, sliced almonds, chia seeds, bee pollen

Protein Berryzilla Bowl

Protein Berryzilla Bowl

$13.50

Protein Green Bowl

$13.50

Protein Brain Brew

$13.50

Pumpkin Pie Bowl

$13.50

Smoothies

Tropical Freeze Smoothie

$8.50

coconut milk, pineapple, bananas, mango

Hawaiian Majik Smoothie

$8.75

coconut milk, pineapple, bananas, mango, bee pollen

Strawberry Chip Smoothie

$8.50

strawberry, banana, medjool dates, cacao nibs, almond milk

Blueberry Bliss Smoothie

$8.75

blueberries, bananas, spinach, almond butter, medjool dates, almond milk

Super Green Smoothie

$8.50

kale, green apple, pineapple, banana, coconut milk

Perfect Matcha Smoothie

$8.75

banana, mango, pineapple, spinach, matcha powder, coconut milk

Acai Strawberry Smoothie

$8.75

acai, strawberry, apple juice

Flamingo Smoothie

$8.75

banana, strawberry, pineapple, pitaya, blue spirulina, almond milk bee pollen

Protein Berryzilla Smoothie

$9.50

banana, blueberry, spinach, protein powder, medjool dates, peanut butter

Clean Greens Smoothie

$9.00

kale, spinach, pineapple, green apple, super green powder, coconut water

Protein Mighty Green Smoothie

$9.00

kale, spinach, banana, green apple, hempseed, almond milk

Brain Brew

$9.25

Flamingo Freeze

$9.50

Pumpkin pie smoothie

$8.75

Apple pie smoothie

$8.75

Mint n chip smoothie

$8.75

Wellness Shots

Liquid Gold

$4.50

Metabolic Bomb

$4.50

Liquid Gold 8oz

$15.00

Metabolic Bomb 8oz

$15.00

Protein Smoothies

Chocolate Acai

Peanut Butter Cup

$9.00

Beasty Greens

$9.50

Skinny Vibes

$9.00

Hawaiian Bulk and Recover

$9.25

Ultimate Flex

$9.50

Protein Shakes

Cookies and cream Protein shake

$6.00

Peanut Butter Cup Protein Shake

$6.00

Horchata Protein Shake

$6.00

Organic Cold Pressed Juice

6- 16oz Cold pressed juice

$50.00

Call the store for available juice in stock. Juice packs are packed based on availability

4- 16oz Cold pressed juice+ 1 wellness shot

$35.00

Call the store for available juice in stock. Juice packs are packed based on availability

3- 16oz Cold pressed juice + 1 wellness shot

$28.50

Call the store for available juice in stock. Juice packs are packed based on availability

2 - 16oz Cold pressed juice + 2 wellness shots

$22.00

Call the store for available juice in stock. Juice packs are packed based on availability

1- 16oz Cold pressed juice

$9.75

Call the store for available juice in stock. Juice packs are packed based on availability

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
