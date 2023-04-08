  • Home
A map showing the location of Awake Juice Bar - Victorville 14350 Bear Valley Rd Bldg A Suite 101

Awake Juice Bar - Victorville 14350 Bear Valley Rd Bldg A Suite 101

14350 Bear Valley Rd Bldg A Suite 101

Victorville, CA 92392

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Protein Berryzilla Smoothie
Protein Berryzilla Bowl
Chia Pudding


20oz Super Food Smoothies

Acai Strawberry Smoothie

Acai Strawberry Smoothie

$8.00

acai, strawberry, apple juice

Blueberry Bliss Smoothie

Blueberry Bliss Smoothie

$8.25

blueberries, bananas, spinach, almond butter, medjool dates, almond milk

Brain Brew

$9.25

Cold brew coffee, protein, Peanut butter, Cacao powder, Agave, Ice

Clean Greens Smoothie

Clean Greens Smoothie

$8.75

kale, spinach, pineapple, green apple, super green powder, coconut water

Epic Date Smoothie

Epic Date Smoothie

$8.25

banana, strawberry, cacao, medjool dates, almond butter, almond milk

Flamingo Smoothie

Flamingo Smoothie

$8.50

banana, strawberry, pineapple, pitaya, blue spirulina, almond milk bee pollen

Hawaiian Majik Smoothie

Hawaiian Majik Smoothie

$8.25

coconut milk, pineapple, bananas, mango, bee pollen

Perfect Matcha Smoothie

Perfect Matcha Smoothie

$8.50

banana, mango, pineapple, spinach, matcha powder, coconut milk

Protein Berryzilla Smoothie

Protein Berryzilla Smoothie

$9.50

banana, blueberry, spinach, protein powder, medjool dates, peanut butter

Protein Mighty Green Smoothie

Protein Mighty Green Smoothie

$8.25

kale, spinach, banana, green apple, hempseed, almond milk

Strawberry Chip Smoothie

Strawberry Chip Smoothie

$8.00

strawberry, banana, medjool dates, cacao nibs, almond milk

Strawberry Koncept

Strawberry Koncept

$9.00

Strawberries, Banana, Dates, Cinnamon, Cacao nibs, Coconut water

Super Green Smoothie

Super Green Smoothie

$8.25

kale, green apple, pineapple, banana, coconut milk

Tropical Freeze Smoothie

Tropical Freeze Smoothie

$7.75

coconut milk, pineapple, bananas, mango

20oz Protein Smoothies

Beasty Greens

$9.50

Coconut water, vanilla protein, almond butter, himalayan salt, cinnamon, date, spinach, banana, ice

Hawaiian Bulk and Recover

$8.50

Coconut water, blue spirulina, vanilla protein, himalayan salt, chia pudding, pineapple, ice

Peanut Butter Cup

$8.25

Almond milk, peanut butter, cacao nibs, chocolate protein, agave, overnight oats, ice

Skinny Vibes

$8.50

Coconut water, strawberry, vanilla protein, chia pudding, orange, pineapple, ice

Ultimate Flex

$8.75

Almond milk, chocolate protein, cacao nibs, almond butter, coconut flakes banana, date, cinnamon, and ice

Smoothie Bowls

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$13.25

acai, blueberry, apple juice toppings- granola, banana, strawberry, shredded coconut, sliced almonds

Blueberry Bliss Bowl

Blueberry Bliss Bowl

$12.50

banana, blueberry, almond butter, medjool dates, spinach, almond milk, topping- granola, frozen blueberry, shredded coconut, cacao nibs, chia seeds, honey drizzle

Dragon Bowl

Dragon Bowl

$13.75

pitaya plus, bananas, strawberry, almond milk, peanut butter topping- granola, banana, kiwi, shredded coconut, bee pollen

Epic Date Bowl

Epic Date Bowl

$12.25

banana, strawberry, cacao, dates, almond butter, maca, almond milk toppings- granola, banana, strawberry, shredded coconut, sliced almonds

Flamingo Bowl

Flamingo Bowl

$13.50

pitaya,bananas, strawberry,pineapple, almond milk, blue spirulina, toppings- granola, banana, kiwiw, shredded coconut, bee pollen

Hawaiian Majik Bowl

Hawaiian Majik Bowl

$12.50

banana, pineapple, mango, blue spirulina, coconut milk, pink himalayan salt toppings- granola, banana, strawberry, shredded coconut, sliced almonds, chia seeds, bee pollen

Protein Berryzilla Bowl

Protein Berryzilla Bowl

$14.50

banana, blueberry, spinach, protein powder, medjool dates, peanut butter toppings: granola, green apple, strawberry, blueberry, hempseed, cacao nibs, peanut butter drizzle

Protein brain brew bowl

$13.25

Cold brew coffee, protein, Peanut butter, Cacao powder, Agave, Ice Toppings: granola, strawberry slices, bananas, almonds, cacao nibs, peanut butter drizzle

Strawberry Bowl

Strawberry Bowl

$11.25

strawberry, banana, almond milk, topping- granola, banana, strawberry, shredded coconut, sliced almonds

Strawberry Peanut Butter Bowl

Strawberry Peanut Butter Bowl

$12.25

strawberry, banana, almond milk, toppings- granola, banana, peanut butter, hemp seed, green apple, sliced almonds

Super Green Bowl

Super Green Bowl

$12.50

green apple, kale, pineapple, banana, coconut milk toppings- granola,banana, strawberry, shredded coconut, sliced almonds

Tropical Freeze Bowl

Tropical Freeze Bowl

$11.75

pineapple, mango, banana, coconut milk, turmeric, pink himalayan salt, toppings- banana,mango, kiwi,shredded coconut, goji berries,sunflower seeds, chia seeds

Protein Green Bowl

$14.00

kale, pineapple, banana, green apple, coconut milk, protein powder top: banana coconut granola almonds strawberry hempseed

Original Acai Bowl

$14.00

Wellness Shots

Liquid Gold

$4.50

lemon, apple, turmeric, ginger, black pepper

Metabolic Bomb

$4.50

lemon, celery, apple, ginger, cayenne pepper

Iced Tea

Berry Blast Iced Tea

$5.00

Hibiscus, Black currants, Cranberries, Raspberry, Agave and Rose hips, with your choice of fresh fruit inside.

Blue Mango Iced Tea

$5.00

Lemon Grass, Blue Butterfly pea flower, Dry mango, Exotic lychae, with your choice of fresh fruit

Purple Papayaberry Iced Tea

$5.00

Papaya & Blackberry with your choice of fresh fruit.

Quick Bites

Apple Nachos

Apple Nachos

$4.50

apple slices, granola, almonds, coconut shreds, choice of almond or peanut butter drizzle

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$9.50

avocado, jalapeno, cilantro, lime, onion, topped with sprouts, tomato slices, pepper and salt

Basic Avocado toast

Basic Avocado toast

$7.50

Toasted sourdough, fresh avocado, everything bagel seasoning

Chia Pudding

Chia Pudding

$6.50

chia seeds, almond milk, vanilla, maple syrup, topped with granola, coice of 2 fruits 1 seed/ nut and choice of drizzle

Overnight Oats

Overnight Oats

$6.50

oats, almond milk, cinnamon, agave, vanilla, choice of 2 fruits and 1 seed/ nut topping

Peanut Butter Toast

Peanut Butter Toast

$6.75

peanut butter, choice of fruit topping, bee pollen, cinnamon, honey

Kids Smoothie Bowls

Blue Power Bowl kids

$8.50

almond milk, blueberry, banana, spinach, granola

Epic Date Bowl kids

$9.50

banana, strawberry, medjool date, cacao, almond butter, almond milk, granola

Hulk Bowl kids

$8.50

coconut milk, banana, pineapple, kale, apple, granola

Strawberry Nana Bowl Kids

$8.50

strawberry, banana, agave almond milk, granola

Tropical Freeze Bowl kids

$8.50

coconut milk, banana, pineapple, mango, granola

Kids Smoothie

Strawberry Nana kids Smoothie

$5.50

strawberry, banana, agave, almond milk

Tropical Freeze kids Smoothie

$5.50

coconut milk, banana, mango, pineapple

Blue Power kids Smoothie

$5.50

almond milk, blueberry, banana, spinach

Hulk kids Smoothie

$5.50

coconut milk, banana, pineapple, kale, apple

Epic Date kids Smoothie

$6.50

banana, strawberry, medjool date, cacao, almond butter, almond milk

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

14350 Bear Valley Rd Bldg A Suite 101, Victorville, CA 92392

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
