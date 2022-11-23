Awedaddy's Bar and Grill imageView gallery

Awedaddy's Bar and Grill Gallatin Marina

1,426 Reviews

$$

727 Marina Private Rd

Gallatin, TN 37066

Order Again

Popular Items

Shrimp & Grits
Creamy Cajun Pasta
Cuban Sandwich

Appetizers

Crabcakes

$14.00

Peel N Eat Shrimp

$14.00

Salmon Dip

$12.00

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Fried Mushrooms

$9.00

Ahi Tuna

$13.00

Sandwiches

Catfish Sandwich

$12.00

Burger

$12.00

Fish Tacos

$12.00

Steak Bomb

$13.00

Waylon Burger

$15.00

White Fish Sandwich

$12.00

Cuban Sandwich

$13.00

Pork Tacos

$12.00

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Entrees

Catfish

$15.00

Shrimp Dinner

$15.00

Creamy Cajun Pasta

$13.00

Shrimp & Grits

$16.00

Blackened Whitefish

$17.00

Chili Lime Salmon

$15.00

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Salads

House Salad

$11.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Strawberry Fields Salad

$12.00

Southwest salad

$11.00

Little Sailors

Pizza w/Fries

$6.00

Grilled Cheese w/Fries

$6.00

Mac N Cheese w/Fries

$6.00

Kiddie Catfish w/Fries

$6.00

Kids Tenders w/Fries

$6.00

Sides

Side of Grits

$4.00

Side of French Fries

$4.00

Side of Rice

$4.00

Side of Onion Rings

$4.00

Side Of Cole Slaw

$4.00

Side Of Broccoli

$4.00

Side Baked Potato

$4.00

Desserts

Chocolate Brownie A La Mode

$6.00

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Mellow Yellow

$2.75

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Red Bull

$3.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Rootbeer

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Cherry Sprite

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

With the Best Specialty Drinks in Sumner County, we are sure to make your evening a night to remember. The Bushwhackers at the bar are sure to be a drink you'll never forget. Our restaurant is a place to relax, listen to live music and enjoy your summer. Enjoy some delicious seafood for dinner or our amazing Sunday brunch and see what everyone is talking about! See you soon! Call ahead seating available.

Website

Location

727 Marina Private Rd, Gallatin, TN 37066

Directions

Gallery
Awedaddy's Bar and Grill image

