AwesomeSauce 40-06 Astoria Blvd South

Finger Lickin’ Apps

Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$3.97+
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.97+
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.97+

Loaded Cheese Fries

$5.97

Waffle Fries topped with warm homemade Jalapeño Queso, Chopped Beef Bacon Bits and Pico de Gallo

Chick n’ Rolls

$4.97
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.97+
Jalapeño Poppers

Jalapeño Poppers

$4.97+
Mac n’ Cheese Bites

Mac n’ Cheese Bites

$4.97+
Chicken Nuggets

Chicken Nuggets

$4.97+
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$5.97+

Extra Sauce

Fried Pickles

$4.97+

Signature Wings

XS (5 pcs)

$6.97

5 pieces with choice of style and one sauce

S (10 pcs)

$12.97

10 pieces with choice of style and two sauces

M (15 pcs)

$18.97

15 pieces with choice of style and three sauces

L (20 pcs)

$24.97

20 pieces with choice of style and four sauces

Hand Crafted Burgers

The Classic

$6.97

Single Patty, Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, Cheddar Cheese and Chipotle Sauce

The Swiss

$7.97

Single Patty, Green Leaf Lettuce, Grilled Onions & Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese and Garlic Parmesan Sauce

The Six Alarm

$7.97

Single Patty, Green Leaf Lettuce, Grilled Jalapeno & Habanero Peppers, Pepperjack Cheese and Volcano Sauce

The Royal

$8.97

Single Patty, Green Leaf Lettuce, Waffle Fries, Sunny Side Up Egg, Cheddar Cheese and AwesomeSauce

The Mac Attack

$8.97

Single Patty, Green Leaf Lettuce, Breaded Mac n' Cheese, Cheddar Cheese and Bawse Sauce

The Bullseye

$8.97

Single Patty, Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Onion Rings, Cheddar Cheese and Honey BBQ Sauce

The Hawaii 5-0

$9.97

Single Patty, Green Leaf Lettuce, Grilled Jalapeno Peppers, Grilled Pineapple and Mango Habanero Sauce

The Macho Nacho

$9.97

Single Patty, Green Leaf Lettuce, Grilled Jalapeno Peppers, Tortilla Strips, Avocado, Fresh Mild Salsa and Queso Sauce

The Asian Zinger

$9.97

Single Patty, Green Leaf Lettuce, Pickled Cabbage Slaw, Pickled Onions, Sesame Seeds and Korean BBQ Sauce

The Monster

$11.97

Double Patty, Mozzarella Sticks, Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese and Bawse Sauce

Build Your Own Burger

$6.97

Flamin’ Hot Sandwiches

Cheesesteak

$10.97

Sizzling meat of choice, Grilled Onions, Green Peppers & Mushrooms, Queso with Garlic spread on Hero bread.

Scarface

$10.97

Crispy Chicken, Mozzarella Sticks, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese with Garlic spread on Hero bread.

Steinway

$9.97

Sizzling Grilled Chicken, Turkey Bacon, Tomatoes, Onions, Mayonnaise and Cheddar Cheese on Hero bread.

The Hot Chick

$9.97

Crispy Chicken, Melody of Grilled Onions, Green Peppers, Jalapeno Peppers, Habanero Peppers, Volcano Sauce and Pepperjack Cheese on Hero bread.

Chopped Cheese

$10.97

Ground Beef, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, Waffle Fries, Awesomesauce and warm homemade Queso on a Hero bread

Big Bambino

$10.97Out of stock

Grilled Pastrami, Grilled Onions, Pickles, Mustard and Swiss Cheese on a Hero bread

Oh My Veggies

$9.97

Veggie Patty, Spring Mix Lettuce, Green Peppers, Cucumbers, Green Olives, Avocado, Chipotle Sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese on a Hero bread

Club Awesome

$9.97Out of stock

Thin sliced Turkey breast, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Black Pepper, Red Vinegar, Mayonnaise on a Hero bread

Farm Fresh Salads

All Hail Caesar!

$11.97

Romaine Lettuce, Crispy Chicken, Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Turkey Bacon, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing

Get Him To The Greek

$11.97

Cancun

$11.97

Old Fashioned

$11.97

Taco To Me Nice

$11.97

Sweet Treats

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.97
Fried Oreos

Fried Oreos

$4.97

Deep Fried Oreo cookies topped with Hershey’s Chocolate drizzle and powdered sugar.

Churro Bites

Churro Bites

$4.97

Fried Doughnut sticks filled with Apple topped with cinnamon and powdered sugar.

Lava Crunch

$4.97

Nutella filled puff pastry topped with Hershey’s Chocolate drizzle and powdered sugar.

Cold Drinks

Poland Spring Water

Poland Spring Water

$1.27
Soda

Soda

Snapple

Red Bull

$2.97

San Pellegrino

$2.27

Pure Leaf Teas

Honest Teas

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Counter-serve halal food joint turning out chicken wings, burgers and sandwiches with spectacular flavors!

Location

40-06 Astoria Blvd South, Astoria, NY 11103

Directions

