Restaurant header imageView gallery

Awful Arthur's Seafood Company

review star

No reviews yet

10498 Ridgefield Pkwy

Ridge, VA 23233

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Platter Shrimp (gf)
Salmon (gf)
Platter Fish (gf)

Friday's Features

Prime Rib

Prime Rib

$19.00

8 ounce prime rib cooked your way with au jus sauce; served with whipped potatoes and hush puppies

Rockfish Tacos

Rockfish Tacos

$18.00

Blackened Rockfish set in three soft flour taco shells topped with avocados, cilantro, diced tomatoes and sliced limes

Tomato Grilled Cheese & Stew

Tomato Grilled Cheese & Stew

$14.00

Grilled cheese and bacon sandwich with sliced tomato and a choice of cheese served with a cup of Brunswick stew

Appetizers

Ahi Tuna (Served Rare) (gf)

Ahi Tuna (Served Rare) (gf)

$15.00

Seared / Sesame Seeds / Wasabi / Ginger Soy(gf) *Served Rare Unless Asked For Different Temperature

Basket of Bread Sticks

Basket of Bread Sticks

$4.00
Basket of Chips

Basket of Chips

$4.00

Home Fried potato chips served in a basket

Basket of Fries

Basket of Fries

$4.00

Crispy french fries for 2 people

Basket of Hushpuppies

Basket of Hushpuppies

$4.00

8 of Our In-House made Hush Pups, includes butter packs

BBQ Nachos

BBQ Nachos

$12.00

tortilla chips / diced onions / North Carolina bbq / bbq sauce / mozzarella / sliced jalapenos

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Multi colored tortilla chips / home made salsa

Crab Dip

Crab Dip

$12.00

CRAB MEAT | SHERRY | CREAM CHEESE | MIX CHEESES | TORTILLA CHIPS (gf)

Fried Oysters (6)

Fried Oysters (6)

$15.00

6 hand breaded select oysters / cocktail sauce and lemon wedge

Mussels Pomodoro (gf)

Mussels Pomodoro (gf)

$15.00

Half Pound Prince Edward Island Mussels / Tomato / Garlic / Olive Oil / Fresh Basil / Bread

Quesadilla For 2 "Cheese"

Quesadilla For 2 "Cheese"

$9.00

12” flour tortilla | cheddar | mozzarella | onions | red peppers | house made salsa | sour cream

Quesadilla For 2 "Chicken"

Quesadilla For 2 "Chicken"

$15.00

Grilled 12" flour tortilla stuffed with mixed cheeses, red peppers, onions and chicken, grilled or blackened

Quesadilla For 2 "Shrimp"

Quesadilla For 2 "Shrimp"

$15.00

Grilled 12" flour tortilla stuffed with mixed cheeses, red peppers, onions and shrimp, grilled or blackened

Quesadilla for 2 "Sirloin Tips"

Quesadilla for 2 "Sirloin Tips"

$15.00

12” flour tortilla | cheddar | mozzarella | onions | red peppers | house made salsa | sour cream | sirloin tips

Sweet Srircha Shrimp

Sweet Srircha Shrimp

$10.00

Hand Breaded Shrimp / Sweet Sriracha Sauce / Lemon

Turnbuckle Pretzels

Turnbuckle Pretzels

$9.00

Great shareable appetizer, Warm Turnbuckle Soft Pretzels (3) baked and served with a warm beer cheese dip

Soups

She Crab Cup

She Crab Cup

$6.00
She Crab Bowl

She Crab Bowl

$9.00
Old Fashioned Brunswick Stew Bowl

Old Fashioned Brunswick Stew Bowl

$8.00

Bowl of North Carolina Old Fashioned Chicken Brunswick Stew served with saltine crackers

Oyster Stew

Oyster Stew

$12.00

Served as Bowl Only, Prepared to order, 4 to 5 select oysters, cream and our very own oyster stew base, served with oysters crackers

Salads

Avocado Shrimp Salad

Avocado Shrimp Salad

$12.00

lettuce | baby shrimp | avocado | green onion | cilantro | almonds | vinaigrette dressing

Caesar Chicken (gf)

Caesar Chicken (gf)

$12.00Out of stock

Caesar Salad topped with boneless chicken breast prepared your way

Caesar Salad (gf)

Caesar Salad (gf)

$7.00Out of stock

Chopped Romaine Lettuce And Croutons Dressed With Caesar Dressing

Caesar Salmon (gf)

Caesar Salmon (gf)

$18.00

Caesar Salad topped with Salmon prepared your way

Caesar Shrimp (gf)

Caesar Shrimp (gf)

$12.00Out of stock

Caesar Salad topped with 5 shrimp prepared your way

Caesar Tuna (gf)

Caesar Tuna (gf)

$18.00Out of stock

Caesar Salad topped with Ahi Tuna prepared your way

Caesar w/Sirloin Tips

Caesar w/Sirloin Tips

$15.00Out of stock

romaine lettuce| caesar dressing| parmesan| croutons | grilled sirloin tips

House Salad (gf)

House Salad (gf)

$6.00

Mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers and croutons, with your choice of salad dressing

House Salad Chicken (gf)

House Salad Chicken (gf)

$12.00

Mixed Greens, carrots, cucumbers and croutons with your choice of dressing topped with boneless chicken breast prepared your way

House Salad Salmon (gf)

House Salad Salmon (gf)

$17.00

Mixed Greens, carrots, cucumbers and croutons with your choice of dressing topped with Salmon prepared your way

House Salad Shrimp (gf)

House Salad Shrimp (gf)

$12.00

House Salad, topped with 5 shrimp prepared your way with choice of dressing

House Salad Tuna (gf)

House Salad Tuna (gf)

$17.00

Mixed Greens, carrots, cucumbers and croutons with your choice of dressing topped with Ahi Tuna prepared your way

Virginian Salad (gf)

Virginian Salad (gf)

$14.00

Cocktail shrimp over lettuce with cucumbers, tomatoes and a melange of cheese (landlubbers can substitute ham and turkey for seafood)

Sandwiches

Arthur's Burger

Arthur's Burger

$14.00

angus beef | pepper-jack cheese | avocado | jalapeno pepper | lettuce | tomato | pickle | chipotle aioli | kaiser roll

Awful Burger

Awful Burger

$10.00

Angus beef / lettuce / tomato / kaiser roll / fries, chips or cole slaw

BBQ Sandwich

BBQ Sandwich

$10.00

Bbq carolina style / kaiser roll / fries, chips or cole slaw

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

boneless chicken breast / grilled or blackened / tomato / lettuce / kaiser roll / fries, chips or cole slaw

Crab Cake Sandwich

Crab Cake Sandwich

$21.00

Lump crab cake (grilled, blackened or fried) / lettuce / tomato / kasiser roll / fries, chips or cole slaw **MARKET PRICED DAILY"

Flounder Sandwich

Flounder Sandwich

$14.00

A filet of founder (grilled, blackened or fried) / lettuce / tomato / Italian sub roll / fries, chips, potato salad or cole slaw

Philly Beef Cheese Steak

Philly Beef Cheese Steak

$11.00

Shaved rib-eye grilled with red peppers and onions placed on a toasted italian sub roll topped with beer cheese and served with a side

Philly Cheese Chicken

Philly Cheese Chicken

$11.00

Chicken grilled with peppers and onions placed on a toasted Italian sub roll topped with beer cheese and served with a side

Po Boy 'Oyster'

Po Boy 'Oyster'

$16.00

Fried oysters / chipotle aioli / lettuce / tomato / Italian sub roll / fries, chips or cole slaw

PoBoy 'Shrimp'

PoBoy 'Shrimp'

$13.00

Fried shrimp / chipotle aioli / lettuce / tomato / Italian sub roll / fries, chips or cole slaw

Tacos 'Fish'

Tacos 'Fish'

$15.00

(3) soft flour tortillas / fish (grilled, blackened or fried) / lettuce / shredded cheddar cheese / diced tomato / chipotle aioli / fries, chips or cole slaw

Tacos 'Shrimp'

Tacos 'Shrimp'

$15.00

(3) soft flour tortillas / shrimp (grilled, blackened or fried) / lettuce / shredded cheddar cheese / diced tomato / chipotle aioli / fries, chips or cole slaw

Tuna Sandwich

Tuna Sandwich

$16.00

*Ahi tuna steak (grilled or blackened) / lettuce / tomato / pickle / kaiser roll

Turkey Club Sandwich

Turkey Club Sandwich

$11.00

Smoked Turkey / Cheddar / Lettuce / Tomato / Bacon / Mayo / Toasted Wheat Bread / Fries, Chips, Potato Salad Or Coleslaw

Swiss Pig

Swiss Pig

$9.00

grilled smoked ham | melted swiss | bacon | chipotle aioli | toasted kaiser roll, served with one side

Half Portion Platters

Half Portion Scallop Platter

Half Portion Scallop Platter

$20.00

5-scallops / grilled, blackened or fried / two sides / hush pups

Half Portion Crab Cake Platter

Half Portion Crab Cake Platter

$19.00

1-crab cake / grilled, blackened or fried / two sides / hush pups **Market Priced Daily**

Half Portion Shrimp Platter

Half Portion Shrimp Platter

$13.00

5 shrimp grilled, blackened or fried / two sides / hush pups

Half Portion Fish Platter

Half Portion Fish Platter

$16.00

1 fish filet / grilled, blackened or fried / two sides / hush pups

Entrees

Basket Chicken Tender

Basket Chicken Tender

$14.00

Fried Chicken Tenders / Fries / Hush Pups

Basket Oyster

Basket Oyster

$22.00

8 Fried Oysters / Fries / Hush Pups

Basket Scallop

Basket Scallop

$28.00

6-7 (depending on size) Fried Scallops / Fries / Hush Pups

Basket Shrimp

Basket Shrimp

$14.00

8 Fried Shrimp / Fried / Hush Pups

BBQ Platter (gf)

BBQ Platter (gf)

$15.00

Carolina BBQ / cole slaw / one side | fires, chips, pasta salad or colesalw

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$15.00

Crispy Fried Fish Filet / Fries / Hush Pups

Fried Chicken Entree

Fried Chicken Entree

$12.00

6oz chicken patty deep fried | mashed potatoes | vegetables

Pasta Chicken Cream Sauce

Pasta Chicken Cream Sauce

$17.00

blackened or grilled | fettuccine | parmesan cream sauce | bread

Pasta Chicken Piccata

Pasta Chicken Piccata

$15.00

Boneless Chicken Breast / Lemon / Angel Hair Pasta / Butter / Capers / Parmesan / Bread

Pasta Clam

Pasta Clam

$15.00

Little Neck Clams / Choice of White Wine Garlic Sauce or Marinara / Angel Hair / Parmesan / Bread Stick

Pasta Mussels

Pasta Mussels

$15.00

Black Prince Edward Island Mussels / Choice of White Wine Garlic Sauce or Marinara / Angel Hair / Parmesan / Bread Stick

Pasta Primavera

Pasta Primavera

$12.00

Seasonal Vegetables / Angel Hair Pasta / Garlic / Lemon / Herb Butter / Parmesan / Bread Stick

Pasta Shrimp Cream Sauce

Pasta Shrimp Cream Sauce

$17.00

blackened or grilled | fettuccine | parmesan cream sauce | bread

Pasta Sirloin Tips Cream Sauce

Pasta Sirloin Tips Cream Sauce

$17.00

grilled | sirloin tips | fettuccine | parmesan cream sauce | bread

Pasta Smoked Salmon

Pasta Smoked Salmon

$15.00

Smoked Salmon / Spinach / Lemon / Capers / Fettuccini / Parmesan Sauce / Bread

Platter Crab Cake (gf)

Platter Crab Cake (gf)

$32.00

Two Crab Cakes, grilled, blackened or fried / two sides / hush pups

Platter Fish (gf)

Platter Fish (gf)

$20.00

Flounder filet (2) / grilled (gf), blackened (gf) or fried / two sides / hush pups / gluten free except fried

Platter Oyster Entree

Platter Oyster Entree

$26.00

10-Fried Oyster / two sides / hush pups

Platter Scallop (gf)

Platter Scallop (gf)

$35.00

10 scallops / grilled, blackened or fried / two sides / hush pups / gluten free except fried

Platter Shrimp (gf)

Platter Shrimp (gf)

$17.00

10 Shrimp, grilled, blackened or fried / two sides / hush pups / gluten free except fried

Salmon (gf)

Salmon (gf)

$22.00

Grilled / topped with an herb butter / two sides / hush pups

Sirloin Tips

Sirloin Tips

$17.00

6oz sirloin | mushrooms | demi glace gravy | whipped potatoes

Tuna Entree (gf)

Tuna Entree (gf)

$22.00

blackened, grilled or sesame seared / choice of bleu cheese or wasabi-soy sauce / choice of two sides / hush pups

Half/Half Platter

Crabcake / Fish Platter

$24.00

(1) Crab Cake / (1) Fish Filet / grilled, blackened or fried / two sides / hush pups

Crabcake / Oyster Platter

$29.00

1-crab cake, 5-fried oysters / grilled, blackened or fried / two sides / hush pups

Crabcake / Chicken Platter

$27.00

1-crab cake, 1-chicken breast / grilled, blackened or fried / two sides / hush pups

Crabcake / Scallop Platter

$33.00

1-crab cake, 5-scallops / grilled, blackened or fried / two sides / hush pups

Crabcake / Shrimp Platter

$24.00

1-crab cake, 5-shrimp / grilled, blackened or fried / two sides / hush pups

Crabcake / BBQ Platter

$24.00

1 Crab-Cake / 4-oz Carolina BBQ/ Crab Cake is grilled, blackened or fried / two sides / hush pups

Oysters / Fish Platter

$21.00

5-fried oysters, 1-fish filet / grilled, blackened or fried / two sides / hush pups

Oysters / Chicken Platter

$23.00

5 fried oysters, 1-chicken breast / two sides / hush pups

Oysters / Scallops Platter

$30.00

5-oysters, 5-scallops / grilled, blackened or fried / two sides / hush pups

Oysters / Shrimp Platter

$22.00

5-oysters, 5-shrimp / grilled, blackened or fried / two sides / hush pups

Oysters / BBQ Platter

$21.00

5-oysters (fried), 4oz Carolina BBQ / two sides / hush pups

Scallops / Chicken Platter

$26.00

5-scallops, 1-chicken breast / grilled, blackened or fried / two sides / hush pups

Scallops / Fish Platter

$25.00

5 scallops / 1 fish filet / grilled, blackened or fried / two sides / hush pups

Scallops / BBQ Platter

$25.00

5-scallops, 4oz Carolina BBQ / scallops are grilled, blackened or fried / two sides / hush pups

Scallops / Shrimp Platter

$26.00

5-scallops, 5-shrimp / grilled, blackened or fried / two sides / hush pups

Shrimp / Chicken Platter

$18.00

5-shrimp, 1-chicken breast / grilled, blackened or fried / two sides / hush pups

Shrimp / Fish Platter

$17.00

5-shrimp, 1-fish filet / grilled, blackened or fried / two sides / hush pups

Shrimp / BBQ Plater

$17.00

5-shrimp, 4oz Carolina BBQ / shrimp are grilled, blackened or fried / two sides / hush pups

Chicken / BBQ Platter

$17.00

5-chicken breast, 4oz Carolina BBQ / chicken is grilled, blackened or fried / two sides / hush pups

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Slice of Key Lime Pie served with whipped cream

Kids Meals

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.00
Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$6.00
Chix Tenders

Chix Tenders

$6.00
Kids Fried Shrimp

Kids Fried Shrimp

$6.00
Mac n Cheese

Mac n Cheese

$6.00
Pasta w/ Butter

Pasta w/ Butter

$6.00
Pasta w/ Red Sauce

Pasta w/ Red Sauce

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thanks for your support

Website

Location

10498 Ridgefield Pkwy, Ridge, VA 23233

Directions

Gallery
Awful Arthur’s Seafood Company image
Awful Arthur’s Seafood Company image
Awful Arthur’s Seafood Company image

Similar restaurants in your area

DeVoedid Events
orange starNo Reviews
9702 Gayton Rd #226 Henrico, VA 23238
View restaurantnext
Hickory & Oak
orange starNo Reviews
10614 Patterson Avenue Tuckahoe, VA 23238
View restaurantnext
Rare Olde Times
orange starNo Reviews
10602 Patterson Ave RICHMOND, VA 23238
View restaurantnext
Frank's West Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
orange star4.2 • 330
11238 Patterson Ave Henrico, VA 23238
View restaurantnext
Shawarma Bistro
orange star4.7 • 495
12422 Gayton Rd Henrico, VA 23238
View restaurantnext
Deep Run Roadhouse
orange starNo Reviews
12379 Gayton Road Richmond, VA 23238
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ridge

The Melting Pot - Richmond VA
orange star4.4 • 3,354
9704 Gayton Road Henrico, VA 23238
View restaurantnext
The Daily Kitchen and Bar - Short Pump
orange star4.4 • 1,629
12201 W Broad St Henrico, VA 23233
View restaurantnext
The Original Ronnie's BBQ
orange star4.7 • 1,354
2097 New Market Rd Henrico, VA 23231
View restaurantnext
West Coast Provisions Short Pump
orange star4.5 • 1,181
301 Maltby Blvd Henrico, VA 23233
View restaurantnext
Napoli Pizza - 3324 Pump Rd
orange star4.8 • 1,130
3324 Pump Rd Henrico, VA 23233
View restaurantnext
Tarrant's West
orange star4.4 • 794
11129 Three Chopt Road Henrico, VA 23233
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ridge
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)
Mechanicsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Glen Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Midlothian
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
No reviews yet
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Hopewell
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Colonial Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Petersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston