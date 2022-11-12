Awful Arthur's Seafood Company
10498 Ridgefield Pkwy
Ridge, VA 23233
Popular Items
Friday's Features
Prime Rib
8 ounce prime rib cooked your way with au jus sauce; served with whipped potatoes and hush puppies
Rockfish Tacos
Blackened Rockfish set in three soft flour taco shells topped with avocados, cilantro, diced tomatoes and sliced limes
Tomato Grilled Cheese & Stew
Grilled cheese and bacon sandwich with sliced tomato and a choice of cheese served with a cup of Brunswick stew
Appetizers
Ahi Tuna (Served Rare) (gf)
Seared / Sesame Seeds / Wasabi / Ginger Soy(gf) *Served Rare Unless Asked For Different Temperature
Basket of Bread Sticks
Basket of Chips
Home Fried potato chips served in a basket
Basket of Fries
Crispy french fries for 2 people
Basket of Hushpuppies
8 of Our In-House made Hush Pups, includes butter packs
BBQ Nachos
tortilla chips / diced onions / North Carolina bbq / bbq sauce / mozzarella / sliced jalapenos
Chips and Salsa
Multi colored tortilla chips / home made salsa
Crab Dip
CRAB MEAT | SHERRY | CREAM CHEESE | MIX CHEESES | TORTILLA CHIPS (gf)
Fried Oysters (6)
6 hand breaded select oysters / cocktail sauce and lemon wedge
Mussels Pomodoro (gf)
Half Pound Prince Edward Island Mussels / Tomato / Garlic / Olive Oil / Fresh Basil / Bread
Quesadilla For 2 "Cheese"
12” flour tortilla | cheddar | mozzarella | onions | red peppers | house made salsa | sour cream
Quesadilla For 2 "Chicken"
Grilled 12" flour tortilla stuffed with mixed cheeses, red peppers, onions and chicken, grilled or blackened
Quesadilla For 2 "Shrimp"
Grilled 12" flour tortilla stuffed with mixed cheeses, red peppers, onions and shrimp, grilled or blackened
Quesadilla for 2 "Sirloin Tips"
12” flour tortilla | cheddar | mozzarella | onions | red peppers | house made salsa | sour cream | sirloin tips
Sweet Srircha Shrimp
Hand Breaded Shrimp / Sweet Sriracha Sauce / Lemon
Turnbuckle Pretzels
Great shareable appetizer, Warm Turnbuckle Soft Pretzels (3) baked and served with a warm beer cheese dip
Soups
She Crab Cup
She Crab Bowl
Old Fashioned Brunswick Stew Bowl
Bowl of North Carolina Old Fashioned Chicken Brunswick Stew served with saltine crackers
Oyster Stew
Served as Bowl Only, Prepared to order, 4 to 5 select oysters, cream and our very own oyster stew base, served with oysters crackers
Salads
Avocado Shrimp Salad
lettuce | baby shrimp | avocado | green onion | cilantro | almonds | vinaigrette dressing
Caesar Chicken (gf)
Caesar Salad topped with boneless chicken breast prepared your way
Caesar Salad (gf)
Chopped Romaine Lettuce And Croutons Dressed With Caesar Dressing
Caesar Salmon (gf)
Caesar Salad topped with Salmon prepared your way
Caesar Shrimp (gf)
Caesar Salad topped with 5 shrimp prepared your way
Caesar Tuna (gf)
Caesar Salad topped with Ahi Tuna prepared your way
Caesar w/Sirloin Tips
romaine lettuce| caesar dressing| parmesan| croutons | grilled sirloin tips
House Salad (gf)
Mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers and croutons, with your choice of salad dressing
House Salad Chicken (gf)
Mixed Greens, carrots, cucumbers and croutons with your choice of dressing topped with boneless chicken breast prepared your way
House Salad Salmon (gf)
Mixed Greens, carrots, cucumbers and croutons with your choice of dressing topped with Salmon prepared your way
House Salad Shrimp (gf)
House Salad, topped with 5 shrimp prepared your way with choice of dressing
House Salad Tuna (gf)
Mixed Greens, carrots, cucumbers and croutons with your choice of dressing topped with Ahi Tuna prepared your way
Virginian Salad (gf)
Cocktail shrimp over lettuce with cucumbers, tomatoes and a melange of cheese (landlubbers can substitute ham and turkey for seafood)
Sandwiches
Arthur's Burger
angus beef | pepper-jack cheese | avocado | jalapeno pepper | lettuce | tomato | pickle | chipotle aioli | kaiser roll
Awful Burger
Angus beef / lettuce / tomato / kaiser roll / fries, chips or cole slaw
BBQ Sandwich
Bbq carolina style / kaiser roll / fries, chips or cole slaw
Chicken Sandwich
boneless chicken breast / grilled or blackened / tomato / lettuce / kaiser roll / fries, chips or cole slaw
Crab Cake Sandwich
Lump crab cake (grilled, blackened or fried) / lettuce / tomato / kasiser roll / fries, chips or cole slaw **MARKET PRICED DAILY"
Flounder Sandwich
A filet of founder (grilled, blackened or fried) / lettuce / tomato / Italian sub roll / fries, chips, potato salad or cole slaw
Philly Beef Cheese Steak
Shaved rib-eye grilled with red peppers and onions placed on a toasted italian sub roll topped with beer cheese and served with a side
Philly Cheese Chicken
Chicken grilled with peppers and onions placed on a toasted Italian sub roll topped with beer cheese and served with a side
Po Boy 'Oyster'
Fried oysters / chipotle aioli / lettuce / tomato / Italian sub roll / fries, chips or cole slaw
PoBoy 'Shrimp'
Fried shrimp / chipotle aioli / lettuce / tomato / Italian sub roll / fries, chips or cole slaw
Tacos 'Fish'
(3) soft flour tortillas / fish (grilled, blackened or fried) / lettuce / shredded cheddar cheese / diced tomato / chipotle aioli / fries, chips or cole slaw
Tacos 'Shrimp'
(3) soft flour tortillas / shrimp (grilled, blackened or fried) / lettuce / shredded cheddar cheese / diced tomato / chipotle aioli / fries, chips or cole slaw
Tuna Sandwich
*Ahi tuna steak (grilled or blackened) / lettuce / tomato / pickle / kaiser roll
Turkey Club Sandwich
Smoked Turkey / Cheddar / Lettuce / Tomato / Bacon / Mayo / Toasted Wheat Bread / Fries, Chips, Potato Salad Or Coleslaw
Swiss Pig
grilled smoked ham | melted swiss | bacon | chipotle aioli | toasted kaiser roll, served with one side
Half Portion Platters
Half Portion Scallop Platter
5-scallops / grilled, blackened or fried / two sides / hush pups
Half Portion Crab Cake Platter
1-crab cake / grilled, blackened or fried / two sides / hush pups **Market Priced Daily**
Half Portion Shrimp Platter
5 shrimp grilled, blackened or fried / two sides / hush pups
Half Portion Fish Platter
1 fish filet / grilled, blackened or fried / two sides / hush pups
Entrees
Basket Chicken Tender
Fried Chicken Tenders / Fries / Hush Pups
Basket Oyster
8 Fried Oysters / Fries / Hush Pups
Basket Scallop
6-7 (depending on size) Fried Scallops / Fries / Hush Pups
Basket Shrimp
8 Fried Shrimp / Fried / Hush Pups
BBQ Platter (gf)
Carolina BBQ / cole slaw / one side | fires, chips, pasta salad or colesalw
Fish & Chips
Crispy Fried Fish Filet / Fries / Hush Pups
Fried Chicken Entree
6oz chicken patty deep fried | mashed potatoes | vegetables
Pasta Chicken Cream Sauce
blackened or grilled | fettuccine | parmesan cream sauce | bread
Pasta Chicken Piccata
Boneless Chicken Breast / Lemon / Angel Hair Pasta / Butter / Capers / Parmesan / Bread
Pasta Clam
Little Neck Clams / Choice of White Wine Garlic Sauce or Marinara / Angel Hair / Parmesan / Bread Stick
Pasta Mussels
Black Prince Edward Island Mussels / Choice of White Wine Garlic Sauce or Marinara / Angel Hair / Parmesan / Bread Stick
Pasta Primavera
Seasonal Vegetables / Angel Hair Pasta / Garlic / Lemon / Herb Butter / Parmesan / Bread Stick
Pasta Shrimp Cream Sauce
blackened or grilled | fettuccine | parmesan cream sauce | bread
Pasta Sirloin Tips Cream Sauce
grilled | sirloin tips | fettuccine | parmesan cream sauce | bread
Pasta Smoked Salmon
Smoked Salmon / Spinach / Lemon / Capers / Fettuccini / Parmesan Sauce / Bread
Platter Crab Cake (gf)
Two Crab Cakes, grilled, blackened or fried / two sides / hush pups
Platter Fish (gf)
Flounder filet (2) / grilled (gf), blackened (gf) or fried / two sides / hush pups / gluten free except fried
Platter Oyster Entree
10-Fried Oyster / two sides / hush pups
Platter Scallop (gf)
10 scallops / grilled, blackened or fried / two sides / hush pups / gluten free except fried
Platter Shrimp (gf)
10 Shrimp, grilled, blackened or fried / two sides / hush pups / gluten free except fried
Salmon (gf)
Grilled / topped with an herb butter / two sides / hush pups
Sirloin Tips
6oz sirloin | mushrooms | demi glace gravy | whipped potatoes
Tuna Entree (gf)
blackened, grilled or sesame seared / choice of bleu cheese or wasabi-soy sauce / choice of two sides / hush pups
Half/Half Platter
Crabcake / Fish Platter
(1) Crab Cake / (1) Fish Filet / grilled, blackened or fried / two sides / hush pups
Crabcake / Oyster Platter
1-crab cake, 5-fried oysters / grilled, blackened or fried / two sides / hush pups
Crabcake / Chicken Platter
1-crab cake, 1-chicken breast / grilled, blackened or fried / two sides / hush pups
Crabcake / Scallop Platter
1-crab cake, 5-scallops / grilled, blackened or fried / two sides / hush pups
Crabcake / Shrimp Platter
1-crab cake, 5-shrimp / grilled, blackened or fried / two sides / hush pups
Crabcake / BBQ Platter
1 Crab-Cake / 4-oz Carolina BBQ/ Crab Cake is grilled, blackened or fried / two sides / hush pups
Oysters / Fish Platter
5-fried oysters, 1-fish filet / grilled, blackened or fried / two sides / hush pups
Oysters / Chicken Platter
5 fried oysters, 1-chicken breast / two sides / hush pups
Oysters / Scallops Platter
5-oysters, 5-scallops / grilled, blackened or fried / two sides / hush pups
Oysters / Shrimp Platter
5-oysters, 5-shrimp / grilled, blackened or fried / two sides / hush pups
Oysters / BBQ Platter
5-oysters (fried), 4oz Carolina BBQ / two sides / hush pups
Scallops / Chicken Platter
5-scallops, 1-chicken breast / grilled, blackened or fried / two sides / hush pups
Scallops / Fish Platter
5 scallops / 1 fish filet / grilled, blackened or fried / two sides / hush pups
Scallops / BBQ Platter
5-scallops, 4oz Carolina BBQ / scallops are grilled, blackened or fried / two sides / hush pups
Scallops / Shrimp Platter
5-scallops, 5-shrimp / grilled, blackened or fried / two sides / hush pups
Shrimp / Chicken Platter
5-shrimp, 1-chicken breast / grilled, blackened or fried / two sides / hush pups
Shrimp / Fish Platter
5-shrimp, 1-fish filet / grilled, blackened or fried / two sides / hush pups
Shrimp / BBQ Plater
5-shrimp, 4oz Carolina BBQ / shrimp are grilled, blackened or fried / two sides / hush pups
Chicken / BBQ Platter
5-chicken breast, 4oz Carolina BBQ / chicken is grilled, blackened or fried / two sides / hush pups
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
10498 Ridgefield Pkwy, Ridge, VA 23233